Market Volatility Bulletin: Are EM And U.S. Rate Policies Converging Or Diverging?

Why has skew trended higher going back to the VIX inception in 1990?

VX is non-responsive at present, which leads to slow build on short positions; this reverses quickly.

US jobless claims are extremely low, with very little inflation; Argentina is unfortunately experiencing very different conditions.

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are trading mixed for the day. Tech stocks (XLK) are up 30 basis points thus far into the session, bolstered by the Amazon (AMZN) stock achieving a level of $2,000 for the first time; the company's market cap is on the threshold of the vaunted $1T mark, following hot on the heels of Apple (AAPL).

In spite of a lack of action, spot VIX has kicked up about 3% on the day.

Econoday reports jobless claims came in at 213k. Relative to the size of the US labor force, these figures are astonishingly low. One has to wonder if there are inflationary pressures building, but the four-week average figure has been falling for months and inflation has been rising but hardly rampant.

Unfortunately, Latin America's third-largest economy is dealing with inflation rates of almost 25%. The currency is collapsing, which makes it increasingly likely that the nation will default on its debt obligations. For better or worse, there are pockets of volatility swirling around the globe, even if the overall tone is quite calm.

Thoughts on Volatility

The axes on the two data series here leave room for varying interpretation. How does one exactly "adjust for the impact of QE"? I've seen such models, and there may well be great justification for how this is done for this particular study.

The graphic shows divergence, but it is worth keeping in mind that what is really happening is that the US policy rate is catching up with the EM composite. This makes sense in light of the US economy performing well: monetary policy must now guard against inflation. If the dollar (UUP) really begins to strengthen on this policy <con?di?>vergence, this likely will create some very real stresses in the EM debt (EMB) and equity (EEM) spaces.

That's quite a track record for the SPX in Sept-Dec! One need only recall 2011-12 and 2015 to bear in mind that there was plenty of vol that needed to be weathered for stocks to finish in the black. The 2011 rout hit its nadir in early October before springing higher.

One could argue that a lot of good news is getting priced into markets, which can lead to sloppy thinking.

Keep in mind that reverse splits are coming up for two of the ProShares volatility products: UVXY (long-vol) and SVXY (short-vol). The press release can be read here.

Term Structure

The VX term structure has been quite staid for the month of August. Spot VIX ranged between 10.7 and 17(ish) in the midst of the Turkish (TUR) lira crisis. But the term structure just wasn't ready to take either the drama or the complacency too seriously.

When folks complain that "vol traders are asleep at the wheel", I do not believe this is an accurate characterization. One may well question the amount of realized vol present in the markets (and I do), but the term structure looks to be holding strong. For those contemplating a position - long or short - consider the current rigidity of VX futures.

Naturally this current stoicism is all subject to change on a moment's notice:

Now just to be clear, ZIV has not existed since 2004 (more like late 2011): VX futures did, but they were quite undeveloped and illiquid; such studies should be viewed with skepticism. However, we see that even on the more placid back end of the term structure, Sharpe ratios (return per unit of risk) have tended to build up slowly and then dive.

Bulls go up the stairs, while bears go out the window

I've been stressing the stubbornness of the term structure lately: that's the current state of the market. But be aware that we can witness long, slow build-ups that swiftly change course.

MarketChameleon.com: SVXY

Options in the SVXY look to be on the cheap side. Recall that ProShares deleveraged the product back in late February, and so that explains much of the dive in the implied vols for the varying maturities. For those looking to operate in the vol space, buying options may be a decent way to operate rather than simply taking long or short stakes in the ETPs themselves.

Conclusion

My take is that a growing Skew would correspond to a reduced market for OTM options and not the reverse. Or put differently, I would expect to see the index act in a more stable fashion if OTM volumes grew (relative to ATM).

I will post the visual that Alan links to below, and I welcome comment as to how readers would explain these regime splits.

