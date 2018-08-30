Dollar Tree Is No Dollar General

I believe DLTR's peer Dollar General is better managed and better equipped to deliver solid and consistent financial results going forward.

The results of Dollar Tree's (DLTR) second quarter were far from disastrous, even if EPS of $1.15 missed expectations by a penny. Yet, I was reminded this morning of why, in the general merchandise discount sub-sector, I'm more a fan of peer Dollar General (DG), which in turn posted what I consider to be more encouraging numbers and outlook earlier today.

Credit: West Construction

A quick look at the numbers reveal that the flagship Dollar Tree banner continued to perform well from a sales perspective, with comps of 3.7% matching those of Dollar General and helping to offset Family Dollar's flat YOY performance on a same-store basis - which in turn improved about one percentage point sequentially. Further separating Dollar Tree from Dollar General was the former's less audacious footprint expansion, which weighed in my March decision to favor the latter as a more compelling investment.

Further down the P&L is where the most blatant differences lie. Dollar Tree's gross margin contracted YOY by a noticeable 71 bps. While the drivers seem reasonable to me - higher domestic freight, shrink and distribution costs - they likely reflect pricing softness that Dollar General did not experiment to the same extent.

SG&A increased by a sizable 6.2%, outpacing revenue growth and helping to push op margin down by more than one percentage point. While the 146 new stores opened in the quarter and the higher payroll expenses may help to justify the 30-bp YOY bump in opex as a percentage of sales, the comparison against Dollar General's 40-bp decrease does not help to support a case for Dollar Tree's ability to manage overhead costs as well as its peer.

Lastly, I believe a very low and perhaps unexpected effective tax rate of 18.9% must have contributed the most to earnings upside. I calculate that, had the tax rate been close to 1Q18's 22.8%, Dollar Tree would have delivered EPS of $1.09 that would have fallen seven cents below consensus. For this reason, I think the Street reacted bearishly to earnings result that, at first glance, did not seem to deviate much from expectations.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock and the investment opportunity

Once again, I do not think Dollar Tree delivered a catastrophic quarter. Neither did its mixed-bag guidance update seem to justify the stock's 14% mid-afternoon decline. But on the other hand, margins looked a bit too soft, with lack of a more optimistic stance regarding financial results for the balance of 2018 helping to fuel the selloff.

Earlier this year, I determined that DG seemed to have the best combination of growth, balance sheet robustness, strong cash flow generation and reasonable share price compared to DLTR. Between then and now, the former has gained 13% in market value, while the latter delivered negative returns of 15%. So on valuation alone, DLTR's 14.7x current-year P/E has started to look more enticing than DG's 17.2x (see graph above).

Yet, I will hang on to my convictions on DG, because I believe the Tennessee-based retailer is better managed and better equipped to deliver solid and consistent financial results going forward. As for DLTR, I choose to sit on the sidelines and observe, solely as a spectator, whether a rebound in share price may take shape over the next few weeks.

Note from the author: DG is only one of the names that I have discussed in more detail with my Storm-Resistant Growth community. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.