Run From This Furniture Stock

The company depends on new housing starts to sustain its most profitable division, yet overall revenues have moved sideways as housing starts have doubled. A terrible result!

Sometimes you find a great company in what has become a difficult, even terrible market. Today's example of such a stalwart is furniture and hearth business HNI Corp. (HNI).

This company is getting by on an extremely slim net profit. Competitors in the furniture business have eaten this company's lunch even as the economy has grown. And by now, with some inflation kicking in, the pressure is mounting for HNI to achieve some new angle on pricing, conquer another niche, or simply continue delivering poor results to investors.

Hearthstone business earning the lion's share of profits

HNI's sales come from two segments: Office furniture and Hearth products, and as the snapshot from the company's most recent annual report shows the Hearth business' 19% profit margin is carrying this company as the Office furniture business limps along at a marginal 3% profit rate.

HNI's 2017 10-K

The strong niche this company has carved out as the national leader in Hearths is actually a dangerous vulnerability to HNI investors today. New construction starts are the primary reason a hearth product is purchased, so this division's dependence on new construction means any downturn in the housing market will smack HNI right on the bottom line!

So, there is major downside to this company's net profits in the event of any economic slowdown.

Outcompeted by new market entrants

HNI is clearly threatened by a downturn in housing. Unfortunately, there appears to be almost no upside to compensate investors.

Take a look at the following two images. Observe how as new housing starts have doubled, overall revenues at HNI have moved sideways. This failure to thrive at HNI is a result of two primary factors: Competitors like Wayfair (W) and increasingly open bidding processes helping customers play furniture suppliers against one other on price.

Wayfair Inc. Capturing The Market Recovery In Furniture

HNI Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Rising Input Prices Lurks Its Ugly Head

Inflation is a major threat to any company operating with thin profit margins.

This year inflation has increased HNI's costs by $60M and price mark ups have recouped only $50M of the increased costs. Data from CEO & President Jeff Lorenger delivered during July's earnings conference call:

..for the year we are seeing the total inflation of around $60 million For the year, we are expecting price realization to be in the range of $50 million.."

The primary inflation drivers as reported by the company are steel, labor, and freight. Steel tariffs, a tight labor market, and increasing oil prices make it unlikely the company will see relief on any of these three major fronts.

Can HNI Grow Out Of The Bind?

In light of current profitability, the company's balance sheet is in acceptable condition at a 60% debt-to-assets ratio (July's 10-Q).

If the company finds a great opportunity, it may be able to raise the money required to make some major investment. But in the case of a large opportunity, the company does not have a large cash pile to exploit, so the cost of raising capital will eat into any new venture's returns.

What are the real options for this company's growth? Management seems focused on surviving in the competitive environment they've found themselves in - who can blame them! There appears to be no clear path toward achieving growth.

On Balance, Avoid HNI

This stock is in big trouble. If things go well for the economy and the company, inflation and successful competitors will continue to eat into any gains HNI achieves. And the downside to this company in the case of an economic downturn is considerable since 70% of profits earned depend on new housing starts.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.