Employers Holdings A Well-Run Play On Small Business Growth Through Workers Comp

Employers Holdings looks reasonably priced at present, particularly with risks rising in the WC market, but could have additional appeal as a takeout target.

Focused and disciplined, Employers Holdings (EIG) isn’t likely to ever be a fiery growth stock, but then I think you could argue that aggressive growth in insurance doesn’t often work out so well. Instead, Employers has delivered consistent shareholder value growth since going public by staying focused on its core market opportunity of underwriting workers’ comp insurance for small businesses in industries with low-to-medium hazard risk.

I’m less than comfortable making a big leap into a pure workers’ comp play today, though. The industry has benefited from an extended period of lower losses due in part to the benefits of the ACA and rates have come under pressure in recent years as a result of lower losses and strong returns. Worsening loss trends are a threat, as is a slowdown in employment growth, and more insurers are trying to target the smaller business markets that Employers has targeted. While I do think the shares are modestly undervalued today, another dip toward $40 would certainly get my attention.

A Focused Approach To A Large Market

Workers’ comp is the second-largest sub-market within the U.S. commercial P&C market, and one that generates close to $60 billion a year in premiums. For the most part, workers’ comp coverage is not optional for employers, and there are extensive state-level regulations concerning benefits (amount/duration of lost income benefits, medical/rehab responsibilities, etc.).

Within that large market, Employers has grown into a top-20 position by focusing on the needs of small employers in generally low-hazard service industries. By my calculations, I believe the average Employers client has an annual payroll below $400,000/year, and Employers focuses on industries like restaurants (close to 30% of premiums in force), auto dealers, and hotels. Workers’ comp insurance is stratified into hazard groups by how frequent and severe the claims tend to be; Employers does virtually all of its underwriting in categories A-D (A: 28%, B: 25%, C: 30%, D:15%), with only a trivial amount in the highest risk groups (E-G).

Employers sells through a network of over 4,000 independent agents that drive about 75% of its premiums. Strategic partnerships and affiliations are important, though, and generate the remaining 25%, with ADP (ADP) in particular as an important partner that generates about 14% of premiums. This ADP partnership has been good for all parties; ADP collects a fee, Employers gets access to a large pool of potential clients, and policies through this partnership allow the companies to deduct premiums at each payroll period, eliminating the need for post-expiration policy audits.

While workers’ comp insurance is pretty thoroughly regulated, Employers uses multiple pricing tiers to segment risk and make sure they get appropriate compensation for underwriting risk. To that end, Employers has done a good job of controlling risk over the long-term – over the last 15 years, the company’s loss ratio has been about 11pts below the industry average, though the company has given some of that back with an expense ratio about five points higher than average. As workers’ comp is a long-tail line (meaning it can take years to report and resolve claims), reserve adequacy is very important, and Employers has a long track record of favorable reserve developments averaging around 5% a year.

Growth Today, But What About Tomorrow?

As workers’ comp premiums are tied directly to company payrolls, it’s a highly economically-sensitive insurance line. Growth in employment has helped the industry offset ongoing declines in rates; while companies have been reporting WC rate erosion in the mid-single-digits for a few years now, Employers management believes the actual rate declines have been steeper. For its part, Employers saw renewal rates down 10% in the second quarter, though payroll growth helped compensate and overall premium renewal rates were down about 4%.

Declines in rates have been driven in part by competition, with more insurance companies allocating more capital to WC to take advantage of better returns, but also by lower loss experiences in recent years. Since the passage of the ACA, loss ratios in the industry appear to have fallen by around 10pts on average. The extent to which this can continue, though, is a serious question. Medical costs continue to outpace inflation, the ACA may be eliminated (or at least severely weakened), and the recent growth in employment is bringing more inexperienced workers into the workforce (who tend to experience more injuries).

Rising competition is also a concern for Employers. At a little over 1% share of the market, Employers is a minnow next to Travelers (TRV) (8% share), Hartford (HIG) (6% share), Zurich (5% share), AmTrust (AFSI) (5% share), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) (5% share). But Employers is happy with its corner of the pond – the company actively targets fewer than 5% of the classes of WC business in the U.S. and remains focused on smaller companies.

That said, smaller companies are also an area of focus for Travelers and Hartford, and Chubb (CB) has made it clear they want to go down-market in their commercial P&C business, including WC. So far it sounds like AmTrust and Berkshire have actually been more aggressive on targeting market share growth, but this is something to watch for the future. I’d also note that WC is a state-by-state business; Employers writes more than half of its business in California, whereas some large players (like W.R. Berkley (WRB) have smaller presences in the market).

The Opportunity

Employers’ second quarter earnings saw a marked slowdown in premium growth, with growth dropping to just 1% from the high single-digits of the prior three quarters. I’m looking for low single-digit growth in the remainder of 2018 as rate pressures do their thing, but some recovery into the mid-single-digits. Given the dynamics of the business, a healthy economy, particularly for small businesses, is a key consideration in Employers’ premium growth outlook.

On the expense side, Employers has been doing fine in terms of accident year loss ratios, with the ratio falling from the mid-60%’s a few years ago into a more consistent low-60%’s groove (62.5% in the last two quarters). The expense ratio has spiked up as the company looks to “reinvest” tax savings into IT projects, but I expect these investments to peak in 2H’18/1H’19 and then drive lower long-term expense ratios in the future. I also believe Employers is actively looking to grow the business (albeit responsibly) and should see a lower ER over time through increased operating scale. Even so, servicing smaller customers is typically a more expensive proposition, so I’d never expect Employers to be a leader in terms of expense efficiency.

Employers has a good track record of building value for its investors over time, with adjusted book value and cumulative dividends growing at a high single-digit rate over the past decade. I expect that pattern to continue, though I will again mention the risk that loss experiences in the WC market could well head higher and create some headwinds/pressures on profits (though I’d expect rates to rise in response and correct for that). Employers doesn’t use reinsurance to any meaningful extent (though it has a loss portfolio transfer agreement in place tied to legacy liabilities of the Nevada State WC Fund), but it has been trying to use technology and better medical provider networks to improve long-term cost outcomes.

I expect high single-digit earnings growth from Employers over the long term, though there will definitely be year-to-year volatility and economic cyclicality. Using a discounted earnings, PE, and ROE/BV approach, I believe fair value for Employers is around the mid-$40’s today ($44.50 to $46.50).

The Bottom Line

I do believe that Employers could be an acquisition target for a company looking to bulk up in workers’ comp, and particularly looking to add more exposure to smaller businesses. On its own, I see Employers as a pretty solid hold, but a less exciting new purchase idea relative to other options out there today. Given the risks in the WC market now, I’d prefer a wider margin of safety, but another dip towards $40 would certainly interest me.

