Intel And Cisco Systems Lag Their 'Tech Bubble' Peaks Despite 3,000 Nasdaq Points Of Light

Here’s The Monthly Chart For The Nasdaq

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

At the end of 1999 with the Nasdaq closing the 20th Century at 4,069.31, my market call was a simple one. In an interview with New York 1 at the New York Stock Exchange I was asked my opinion on the Nasdaq. My response was that I did not know how high the Nasdaq can trade, but I see risk into the 3,500 to 3,250 at some point during the year 2000. Then in March, on the local Fox Affiliate in New York with the Nasdaq above 5,000, I said that gains above 5000 would not be sustained and recommended that Investors reduce holdings in tech stocks by 50%.

Fast forward to July through October 2002, whenever I appeared on CNBC or any other network I recommended buying tech stocks including Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) and Cisco System (NASDAQ:CSCO). I appeared on the FOX News show “Forbes On Fox” a few times and was beat up for recommending Cisco with the stock well below $10 a share.

Continuing along the monthly chart notice how the green line, which is the 120-month simple moving average, became a chart support between July 2003 and Sept. 2008. My bearish call in mid-2007 was a bit premature, but this call eventually protected investors until the bottom in March 2009 when I called the bottom to the day. This call was made on a FOX Business Internet show where I proclaimed that the stock market would rally between 20% and 40% from the March 9, 2009 lows. This show included a survey as to how many viewers agreed with my call and to my surprise only 8% did. I said, “this makes me more bullish”. I must admit that for 2017 and 2018 I have been recommending reduced positions by 50%, but throughout this period I liked the FANG stocks.

The March 2000 high as 5,132.54 and Thursday high of 8,133.29 is almost an exact gain to 3000 points. With my quarterly and weekly risky levels of 8,100 and 8,141 I make my call is to reduce holdings in Nasdaq stocks by 50% now!

The Monthly Chart For Intel

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The best way to evaluate the longer-term technicals for Intel is to look at the Fibonacci Retracement levels from the August 2000 high of $75.81 to the February 2009 low of $12.05. Since the rebound from the low the 23.6% retracement at $27.11 became a magnet between February 2012 and August 2015. The 38.2% retracement of $36.41 became a magnet between November 2014 and October 2017. Since then the stock has been influenced by the 50% retracement of $43.92 and the 61.8% retracement of $51.44.

My proprietary analytics suggest that investors should buy Intel on weakness to my semiannual and annual value levels of $46.78 and $44.31, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly risky levels of $51.55 and $54.80, respectively.

The Monthly Chart For Cisco Systems

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The best way to evaluate the longer-term technicals for Cisco is to look at the Fibonacci Retracement levels from the March 2000 high of $82.00 to the October 2002 low of $8.12. Since the rebound from the low the 23.6% retracement at $25.59 was a magnet for a long time between January 2004 and February 2016. The stock would then begin a solid rebound reaching its 38.2% retracement at $36.36 in November 2017 then its 50% retracement of $45.07 has been a magnet since February 2018. If the 50% retracement holds on weakness the upside is to the 61.8% retracement of $53.77.

My proprietary analytics suggest that investors should buy Cisco on weakness to my quarterly and semiannual value levels of $44.18 and $41.15, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 61.8% retracement of $53.77. My monthly pivot is $47.61, which is a more aggressive sell level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.