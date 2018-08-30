Tech Data Corporation (TECD) CEO Rich Hume on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Arleen Quinones - Corporate VP, IR

Rich Hume - CEO

Chuck Dannewitz - EVP and CFO

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Param Singh - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Ashley Ellis - Cross Research

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Arleen Quinones

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Tech Data's earnings conference call and webcast to review our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. I am joined this morning by Rich Hume, Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Dannewitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

For a detailed look at our second quarter results, please review our financial highlights summary page presentation posted this morning on the IR portion of our website located at www.techdata.com/investors. Unless otherwise specified, all growth comparisons made on today's call today relate to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all listeners that today's earnings press release and certain matters discussed on this call may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those factors identified in the press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Please be advised that the statements made during today's call should be considered to represent the expectations of management as of the date of this call. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements to actual results or changes in expectations.

Also, throughout this conference call, we will reference both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items contained in our GAAP financial results. Detailed reconciliation between results reported in accordance with GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the press release and on the Investor Relations portion of our company's website. In addition, this call is the property of Tech Data and may not be recorded or rebroadcast without specific written permission from the company.

I will now turn the call over to Tech Data’s Chief Executive Officer, Rich Hume.

Rich Hume

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Let me begin by expressing how excited and honored I am to serve Tech Data in my new role as the CEO. Over the past two years as COO I’ve had a great opportunity to work alongside Bob, Chuck and other members of the management team, as we’ve taken bold actions to enhance Tech Data’s position as an industry leader. This strategic transformation has given us a global footprint, even stronger relationships with our channel partners and an enhanced financial profile.

We are in a unique position within our industry, that of a global IT distributor with the depth and breadth of products, services and solutions that span the entire technology continuum. Importantly, we also have outstanding colleagues at Tech Data who have helped create the IT distributor of the future. Our vision is to be the vital link in the IT ecosystem, enabling our channel partners to bring to market the technology solutions the world needs to connect, learn and advance.

As you know change is constant in our business and this is a pivotal time in our industry. Technology such as cloud, analytics, IoT and security are changing the way our customers and their end user customers buy, sell, consume and finance technology solutions, causing the IT ecosystem to evolve faster than ever before. And as the IT ecosystem evolves we will continue to capitalize on converging technologies that are transforming our industry.

As CEO I'm committed to Tech Data’s mission of maintaining our critical position in that IT ecosystem. In 2Q our unique end-to-end portfolio enabled Tech Data to do just that, efficiently steer towards and capture the opportunities that existed in the market and deliver solid results for our shareholders. Fueled by strong demand for Endpoint Solutions, Q2 worldwide sales grew 10% to $8.9 billion the high end of our guidance range. Non-GAAP earnings per share improved 16% from the quarter a year ago to $2.01, however came in at the low end of our expected range largely due to product mix.

The strength in high velocity sales generated exceptionally strong cash flow from operations of $561 million and produced a return on invested capital of 11%. Tech Data’s success story is built on our foresight and ability to remain agile for nearly 45 years we have been able to progress and transform in what has always been a rapidly changing market place. The acquisition of Technology Solutions business and more specifically the proactive approach we’ve taken to remain a market leader throughout the process has been a testament to that ability.

I am very pleased to report that the major milestones around our integration of the TS business are now complete. We scaled our business to $36 billion in revenue, expanded the breadth and reach of our platform and improved our bottom-line. Additionally, we are on track to achieve the full $100 million [ph] of cost synergies as planned. My sincere thanks to our worldwide teams for their extraordinary efforts and great execution.

Over the last 18 months we have successfully integrated sales team and support functions and have executed our IT integration plan across the geographies to bring us to where we are today One Tech Data. With this major accomplishment behind us we’re moving full steam ahead in executing our strategy, focusing on four strategic pillars to ensure Tech Data remains a vital link in the IT ecosystem well into the future.

First we’re continuing to build our expertise and capability in next generation technologies and delivery models such as cloud, analytics, security, IoT and the services that support those areas. To do this, we will continue to invest in specialized resources with skills and knowledge to lead the way with opportunities like hybrid cloud, the emerging analytic space, end-to-end security and IoT solutions.

Second, we are strengthening our end-to-end portfolio by creating robust tailored solutions that deliver better business outcomes for our customers and their end-user customers. Within our endpoint advance and specialized solutions portfolio, we can do everything from process and order for a single PC to design, configure and deliver highly complex integrated systems. We will leverage this competitive advantage by constantly mixing our portfolios towards higher value products and solutions in order to effectively respond to our customer needs.

Third, we are transforming our company digitally by investing in process design, automation, and advanced analytics. As the physical and virtual worlds collide, we must have the tools and digital capabilities to speed decision making, drive productivity and deliver and enhance customer experience throughout all aspects of our business.

And fourth, we are optimizing our global footprint, whether by expanding our line card, growing our share of wallet in certain geographies or streamlining processes. We will leverage our scope and sales coverage to drive efficiencies and deploy next-generation technologies around the world.

To accelerate these strategic priorities and enhance our profitability, we have launched our Global Business Optimization or GBO Program. Under the GBO, we will invest in areas with the most potential for profitable growth, sharpen our focus on process simplification and implement operational initiatives to increase our productivity. These initiatives include, enhancing our regional go-to-market models to deliver greater value to our channel partners, digitizing processes to drive a more empowered and nimble work environment and driving productivity improvements through increased centralization and standardization throughout the entire organization.

We believe these efforts will provide an opportunity for Tech Data to define the new standard in our industry and for our customers by creating a more efficient and agile organization and to secure a next wave of sustainable, profitable growth. Once fully implemented the GBO Program initiatives are expected to achieve annual cost savings of $70 million to $80 million by the end of fiscal 2021. Of which, approximately half will be invested back in the business to accelerate our strategic initiatives. The remainder of the savings will fall to the bottom-line and improve our overall profitability.

From a capital allocation standpoint, for the last 18 months we have been committed to paying down our debt. I am very pleased to report that with our strong capital structure and cash position at the end of Q2, we now have a lot of flexibility to deploy our capital, including enhanced organic investments, M&A that is complementary to our business and share repurchases.

In summary, we believe Tech Data has tremendous opportunities ahead. We have a strong, motivated and highly skilled team. The most comprehensive end-to-end solutions portfolio in the industry and the knowledge and capabilities necessary to serve our channel partners better than any other IT distributor. We believe our GBO Program will better position Tech Data for the future by enabling us to capitalize on and in some ways influence the trend that are shaping the industry and improve our overall channel experience.

Looking ahead, we will continue to build on our strength, the powerful combination of our global scope with local expertise, strong operations, valued channel partner relationships and dedicated colleagues as we invest in both our people and our business. With a clear roadmap of opportunities, I could not be more excited about the future for Tech Data.

I'll now turn the call over to Chuck.

Chuck Dannewitz

Thank you, Rich. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Overall, Q2 was a solid quarter and our teams executed well.

On a worldwide basis, sales of $8.9 billion were up 10% year-over-year, in constant currency sales grew 8%. Looking at our geographic segments, in the Americas, on both reported and constant currency basis, sales increased 7% to $4 billion. From a product perspective, both notebooks and desktops performed well in the quarter, as well as cloud, networking and storage.

In Europe, sales increased 13% to $4.5 billion on a reported basis and 9% in constant currency. At a product level in Europe we saw strength in smartphones, notebooks, networking, security and cloud in the quarter.

In our Asia Pac region, sales increased 5% to $294 million on a reported basis and a 7% increase in constant currency. From a product perspective, storage, servers and security performed well in Asia Pac.

Worldwide gross profit was $527 million, an increase of $11 million or 2%. Gross margin was 5.93% compared to 6.37% in the prior year quarter. We estimate that about two-thirds of the gross margin percentage decline was due to product mix, including double-digit growth in our Endpoint Solutions sales as well as lower software and maintenance sales relative to last year. The remainder of the gross margin percentage decline is due to competitive market conditions primarily in our Endpoint Solutions portfolio.

Worldwide non-GAAP SG&A expense, which excludes $23 million of acquisition related intangibles amortization expense increased $4 million or 1%. As a percentage of sales, non-GAAP SG&A expense decreased 38 basis points.

Worldwide, non-GAAP operating income was $135 million, up approximately 6%. Worldwide non-GAAP operating margin declined 6 basis points to 1.52%.

On a regional basis, the Americas non-GAAP operating income grew $11 million to $95 million, an increase of 13% and as a percentage of sales improved 11 basis points to 2.36%. In Europe, non-GAAP operating income improved 2% to $44 million. As a percentage of sales, Europe’s non-GAAP operating income was 0.97%, compared to 1.07% in the prior year quarter.

In our Asia Pac region non-GAAP operating income declined $4 million, or 63% to $2.5 million. As a percentage of sales, the region’s non-GAAP operating income was 0.86%, compared to 2.39% in the prior year quarter. The operating environment continues to be challenging in certain countries within our APAC region, and we are making investments necessary to grow and operate our business in the region.

Moving to other key items within our reported results, for Q2 stock-based compensation expense was $8 million and interest expense was $28 million. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate for Q2 was 27%. Non-GAAP net income was $78 million, an increase of 16% and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share also increased 16% to $2.01.

Turning now to some of our balance sheet and cash flow metrics, the combination of our higher velocity product mix and our team’s efforts at managing working capital in the quarter resulted in a cash conversion cycle of 18 days. Lower by 6 days compared to Q1 and to the prior year quarter. This improved cash conversion cycle resulted in strong operating cash flow generation of $561 million in Q2 and we exited the quarter with a cash balance of $793 million. And for the trailing 12 months, we earned an adjusted return on invested capital of 11% above our weighted average cost of capital of approximately 9%.

Tech Data has always maintained a disciplined approach to how we effectively manage capital and create shareholder value. As Rich indicated, since completing the TS acquisition, our number one priority for cash flow has been to reduce our debt. During Q2 we paid off an additional $100 million of our long-term bank debt, and we exited the quarter with a strong capital and liquidity profile, which creates increased flexibility to further enhance value for our shareholders.

Our first priority is to organically invest to accelerate our strategy, followed by M&A to the extent we find attractive return opportunities. And we will also consider creating shareholder value through share repurchases.

Let me now walk you through some of the financial details of our Global Business Optimization Program that Rich discussed. In total, we expect to generate annual cost savings of $70 million to $80 million with approximately 60% of the savings to be realized during the fiscal year 2020 and the balance of the annual cost savings to be realized during fiscal year 2021. We plan to invest approximately one half of the savings in the strategic priorities that Rich outlined with the remainder improving our profitability.

To achieve the program savings, we expect to incur approximately $70 million to $80 million in expense over the duration of the program comprised primarily of workforce optimization and professional services costs. We expect approximately one half of the cost to be incurred during fiscal 2019 with the majority of the remaining cost incurred within the fiscal year 2020. Q2 of this year, we have recognized approximately $18 million of GBO Program related cost. Overall the GBO Program will result in a more efficient operating model for Tech Data, enabling us to invest more aggressively in our strategy and drive significant savings.

The anticipated savings realized from the GBO Program are in addition to the previously announced $100 million of cost savings associated with the TS acquisition. The first $50 million was achieved in fiscal 2018 and we are on track to achieve the remaining $50 million by the end of fiscal 2019.

Turning now to our guidance for the third quarter ending October 31, 2018, we anticipate sales to be in the range of $8.7 billion to $9 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $2 to $2.30. This guidance assumes 38.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding and an effective tax rate in the range of 24% to 26%. This guidance also assumes an average U.S. dollar to euro exchange rate of $1.14 to €1.

We would now like to open it up to questions. Operator?

Thank you. We will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Matt Sheerin. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Sheerin

Yes, thanks. Good morning. So relative to your commentary about some successes here so far this year, I mean, particularly the Avnet integration and the $100 million cost synergy run-rate. But to be fair if you look at other metrics, your EPS was well below the midpoint of your guidance, your gross margin has been declining here. I know there is mix issues, but you talked about the value add and the Avnet business doing well and then your operating margin was down the last two quarters and it looks like with your guidance it will be down year-over-year. So help us understand some of the near-term goals you have in terms of improving margins, particularly in Europe, which looks like the area where you're seeing the either the biggest competitive position or you're also seeing some issues relative to the Avnet integration. So if you could give us some near and long-term targets here and obviously some of the areas where you think you can improve on. Thanks.

Rich Hume

Matt, this is Rich, thanks for your question. Just a couple of thoughts relating to that. So first when you take a look at the overall market there is no doubt that the PC ecosystem part of the market is very robust right now. I think that would be my speculation that it’s probably the most robust piece in terms of growth and I think you could follow back into the vendors and kind of see that that level of performance.

So when you think about our overall business in our portfolio, obviously there is a better financial opportunity in Advanced Solutions versus Endpoint, but Endpoint is where the demand has been quite robust right now. So we talk about the fact that our margin erosion on a year-to-year basis is driven by mix. So we estimate that approximately two-thirds of that is driven by mix and it comes in sort of three dimensions, the first dimension is more Endpoint relative to Advanced.

The second dimension would be around the fact that the software part of our portfolio did not grow as fast as the Endpoint did, so we had some mix erosion there. And then the third point would be even internal to the Endpoint there is a competitive aspect to this and in particular in Europe the market seems to be quite competitive right now. So we see it as two-thirds mix, one-third around competitiveness as you look on a year-to-year basis.

Europe in particular has been a challenging market, again when we take a look at both of our businesses both are sort of growing overall, but the Advanced pieces not growing quite as fast as the Endpoint piece and that’s what’s causing the mix issue. I think when we take a look at the near-term, I would sort of align you back to our strategic goals and expectations when we move through time we’re making investments in the new technologies within the market cloud, security, et cetera those have a better margin profile than some of the certainly the Endpoint business and they have better growth attributes. So we’ll be driving towards or mixing towards higher value within our portfolio.

We have been very careful as we’ve been in the past as it relates to selecting the business that we want to participate in. And in fact, we still stay aligned with those goals and objectives as we execute into the future.

Matt Sheerin

Okay, I appreciate that thanks. And just for the follow-up, relative to the revenue cost cutting program is that primarily aimed at Europe and why it’s going to take two years to do that, could you give us a geo breakdown there?

Rich Hume

Yes, so first of all when you take a look at the program overall it is a global program. The second piece is when you take a look at the way the savings get deployed we would expect 60% of the savings to be in FY2020 and then the remainder in FY2021. I would tell you that the reason it spans over a period is a lot of it has to do with digitizing our business and taking advantage of that digitization and automation, so some of the projects are a bit longer in cycle. That being said, we do anticipate the predominance of 60% or thereabout if not a little bit more of those savings to happen in the FY2020 timeframe.

As it relates to Europe, certainly we’re focused on making sure that we’re repositioning that model such that it will be successful moving into the future. So you can assume that we’ve got our eyes on that business as we go through this program.

Matt Sheerin

Okay, thank you.

Rich Hume

Thank you, Matt.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Adam Tindle with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Adam Tindle

Okay, thanks and good morning. I just want to acknowledge the strong cash generation first, but the other focus for the company is on operating profit dollar growth and I had some questions on that. I think you said the $50 million of synergy for fiscal 2019 is still on track. So ex. this I think operating profit dollars have been kind of declining in the mid-single-digit range and Q3 guidance applies that will continue. So the question is going forward, as we think about the core business ex. The $35 million or so you're targeting to drop to the bottom-line for the business optimization program. Is there a reason that this kind of mid-single-digit core operating profit dollar decline is temporary? Or might it persistent into fiscal 2020?

Chuck Dannewitz

Adam, this is Chuck. Yes and we gave the -- I would say outlook at the beginning of the year in terms of the target on flat to low single-digit operating income growth plus synergies. Our plan anticipated an FX rate at that point in time and as you've seen recently that FX rate has come under some pressure. So that's part of the answer in terms of the decline. But again, it's as we noted, most of this has to do with the decline in our margin profile over the last several quarters.

Rich Hume

And I think, Adam, when you take a look at the last couple of quarters, you can see it in our complimentary slides. You see a continued gross margin erosion relative to the past. Now, we've executed the synergies, but unfortunately we aren't seeing the expansion in earnings the way we had -- we would like to see them based on that gross profit margin erosion. As we move forward, there is a couple of things that we're focused on to mitigate that. The first is, again, being very thoughtful, and re-mixing our focus in our portfolio and driving richer growth profit content as we move through the future.

The second is that we're really focused on using digital methods to make better decisions, more rapid decisions, higher quality decisions in our business. Think about using data analytics from a pricing perspective, as we move through time, we've got a lot of data within our enterprise, and we intend to use that for more thoughtful business decision making moving forward. We think there is a big opportunity there.

And then, we think about the general business optimization program going forward. The invest piece clearly is going to be in parts of the markets that have really good growth and margin attributes. And then the second piece is, yes, I mean, that the part of the savings associated with -- that we’re driving associated with improving our P&L. Certainly are in response to the type of margin erosion we’ve seen here in the tactical past.

Adam Tindle

Okay. And just as a follow-up, maybe one for Chuck. Sorry, it’s a two parter. But I wanted to ask on ROIC, I know you mentioned at the Analysts Day last year that it would decline post the TS acquisition and we’re seeing that. You’re still earning your cost of capital, but first question, is there a timeframe in which you expect ROIC to get to and exceed previous TS levels? And secondly, during this time cash generation has been strong, I know you still have some debt. But how do you think about the potential for share buybacks as you execute the business optimization. The market can be short sighted, if you’re confident in the plan, why not do repurchases during the time that was last in the order in your prepared remarks. So I just wanted to clarify. Thanks.

Chuck Dannewitz

Sure. Let me address your first question, which really had to do with the ROIC. And we came just a little bit better than last quarter, right at 11%, it’s rounding down to right at 11%. Our cost of capital is about 9%. So we are achieving above that, it’s really going to depend on, what we do into the future and the margin profile on whether we are going to increase that return on invested capital.

As you saw during this quarter though, we had excellent cash conversion cycle. The market afforded us the opportunity to excel in the Endpoint Solutions Group, which has a much more I want to say, efficient working capital cycle. And so that’s the primary reason you saw us decrease six days year-over-year plus the team did an excellent job of managing our working capital.

So it’s really, how fast do we drive our working capital and then what kind of returns do we get to our margin and fall through to the operating income. So we anticipate staying at least at these levels, our goal is to achieve above our average cost of capital and to accelerate from here and we’ll look at all the opportunities to make that happen.

And in regards to our capital deployment as Rich indicated and I did on the call as well, our focus has been on paying down debt. Now that we’re at the level where we’re at with a very strong capital and liquidity profile it open ups all three avenues that we’ve had historically, which is to aggressively invest in our organic initiatives. We’ll also look at M&A opportunities to the extent that they have the right return attributes for our shareholders and we will also consider share repurchases.

Adam Tindle

Okay, thank you.

Chuck Dannewitz

Thank you, Adam.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Keith Housum with Northcoast Research. Please proceed with your question.

Keith Housum

Good morning gentlemen. Rich I was hoping you could help me understand a little bit about the mix between the Endpoint business and the rest of the business. Is it kind of an either or scenario here where they’re investing in the Endpoint business and not investing in some of the higher margin solutions based business. And you mentioned software maintenance being down as well, I guess, how do it all interplay with each other because as there we see I mean as a strong technology spending environment right now, but obviously the mix is not working in your favor?

Rich Hume

Yes, I think Keith, the first premise is that the team moves to where they see the opportunity and so it happens that in this current quarter we saw really robust opportunity within the Endpoint business and that was the predominance although not all of the growth within our business. So I think that Tech Data has always been sort of focused on moving to where we see the demand and in this instance that’s where it was.

As it relates to getting a better balance moving forward such that we can improve our financial profile, the way we do that is to really steer our investments and then steer management time towards driving or creating more demand within those higher value categories. And again we’re very, very focused in the area of cloud, security and in particular analytics and as we move forward into IoT both high growth areas as well as our really good margin attribute areas. So we’ve got some more work to do.

I will tell you that it’s refreshing to have the major milestones at the integration behind us. The management now -- our management approach in systems are sort of complete as oppose to trying to still figure out how to put things together as we go to market to execute. And I feel really good that we’ve got the right focus and the right strategy and we’ll go and drive these changes moving forward.

Keith Housum

And what are your thoughts in terms of what’s driving the Endpoint strength and obviously your guidance suggest that’s going to continue well into the next quarter, but how long if you have to guess, how long do you think you might be looking here?

Rich Hume

I ask that question every day of my life. I think that when you step back at the macro level, I think that is one of the more healthier IT environments that we’ve seen in a while. We all know about the transitions that are going on in the data center. That being said, even within that category you see things that had previously been declining not declining or not declining as much things like Intel based servers, et cetera. So I see it as a pretty healthy environment overall.

When I travel around and talk to the financial community and the investment community there’s a couple of things that emerge as to the drivers the one is the strength of the global economy. Overall the one is the strength of the U.S. economy in particular and then there’s a lots of jobs being added. So I think it’s driving a lot of need for PC ecosystem type of product.

And then the other piece of this though is that these ASPs are being driven by shortages and for any of us that have participated in that business, we know those shortages don’t last forever and when supply catches demand we typically see the ASPs then start to cycle in the opposite direction. When that will happen your guess is as good as mine, but for right now, I would expect that it would be a reasonable market between now and the end of the year minimally.

Keith Housum

Great, thank you.

Rich Hume

Yes.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Param Singh with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

Param Singh

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. So guys I understand that the mix shift in moving to more Endpoint and that's hurting the gross margin profile. But if I look at the gross profit dollar or SG&A to gross profit dollar ratio that's been relatively unchanged year-over-year, yet you're getting $50 million plus in savings. So help me understand what's being reinvested, so what's actually falling through, because it doesn’t look like it is. And then based on that, what gives you confidence that you can see savings now given that you're not seeing anything right now with the previous program?

Chuck Dannewitz

Param, this is Chuck. And clearly, you're not seeing the drop through to the operating income. You're seeing our SG&A basically flat including investments, including our normal common merit increase for inflation throughout this year. So what you're seeing is synergies offset those the investments and so forth. So we're seeing SG&A fairly flat and the main decrement to our overall operating income is the lower gross profit profile. So from a savings and integration and expense profile, the team is really doing a nice job in that area.

Rich Hume

Yes look, I mean, at the end of the day, as Chuck had articulated this clearly is a challenge around the gross profit margin relative to our financial model. And Param, in order to shift this opportunity or challenge, we've got to work on a things that I had talked about earlier. So I think that when you take a look at the business overall, we've got really good demand. We have good control of our expenses, we're generating a lot of cash, the thing that we've got to work on as we move forward is getting better gross profit margin outcomes for our business. So that really is how it sort to comes together.

Param Singh

Well, maybe you can help me understand this a bit better. But I was of the opinion that Tech Data has a more flexible model where if you move to a lower gross profit product sale, you do have the flexibility on the operating income -- on the OpEx side to make sure operating income dollars don't take a big hit. And that's always been the Tech Data model to be able to be flexible like that. Like why is it different now, or am I missing something here?

Rich Hume

Well, look I think that that's always the case. As you know you go into a quarter with an expectation and then you adjust to where the demands are. And then longer term, if things seem to be aligning a bit differently, you do execute that flexibility that we talked about. And I would content that GBO is a part of that work that's going on. So if you're kind of focused to 90-day increments that's one thing, if you're sort of focused off over a sort of a business horizon, then absolutely that flexibility is there. And we're off to exercise that. We've seen some fundamental change and sort of the market dynamics in particular within that Endpoint segment. And we've got to adjust accordingly.

Param Singh

Okay. As my follow-up then on the GBO Program, how much of that digitization is related to the business you acquired versus the legacy Tech Data business?

Rich Hume

Look, we're kind of focused on the entire business end-to-end. So when you go and you take a look at digitizing processes and taking the advantage, to a great degree, it's not business specific, right? So if you go and as you know invest to go drive more virtual sales through stream one. That gives us the advantage to drive more sales in both of our major towers. So, I would tell you that it's pretty pervasive across our entire business unit.

Now I will be specific to say there is clearly more of an emphasis around the Endpoint business in Europe in particular because we have seen some challenges over there within that Endpoint business for sustaining period of time. So there is an emphasis in the European landscape around that piece.

Param Singh

Thank you, guys. Really appreciate the clarity here.

Rich Hume

Thank you. Good to talk to you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jim Suva with Citi. Please proceed with your question. Jim, can you check to see if your line is on mute.

Jim Suva

Yes, you did mention mix as a headwind to the gross margins, which is understandable. And I believe you had mentioned notebook, desktop, cloud and storage. Am I correct that notebooks and desktops both are below corporate average margins and those pull it down? And then if so, what about cloud, I would think -- I'm not exactly sure where clouds sits out and as far as the rank, as far as is it margin accretive or dilutive from a gross margin perspective?

Rich Hume

Yes. So Jim, this is Rich, thanks for your question. A couple things, number one, is allow me to keep things simple for a second and talk about our business in two categories, Endpoint Solutions, which inevitably is the PC ecosystem and Advanced Solutions, which inevitably is the data center and some of the new categories of security analytics, et cetera. Clearly, the Endpoint Solutions part of the portfolio has less than average margin profile, for sure. There is a pretty good premium margin profile, gross margin profile within our Advanced Solutions business. So, when you take a look at this previous quarter, the overwhelming part of our growth year-on-year was attributed with that Endpoint Solutions business.

Now to your second question around cloud in particular, cloud provides us really good solid margin attribute. So, right now you can think of those as opportunities in both Endpoint as well as in Advanced. So in the Endpoint, it would give you better than the average of Endpoint, in Advanced it would give you better than the average of Advanced. So, I think that cloud is a really good opportunity for us going forward. But realize that the cloud falls within both of those segments, but they’re really good financial model opportunities as it relates to each of those segments independently.

Jim Suva

Great, thanks so much for the details and clarifications.

Rich Hume

Thank you, Jim.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Shannon Cross with Cross Research. Please proceed with your question.

Ashley Ellis

Hi, thank you. This is Ashley Ellis for Shannon today. When you talk about the automation in digital processes, I’m curious how much of that do you think you can develop internally or leverage existing investments in StreamOne versus buying a third-party platform? I have a follow-up.

Rich Hume

Look, so let me let me answer your question by starting with StreamOne first. StreamOne for the most part was an organic investments that we’ve been making for the greater part of eight years. And we’re pretty comfortable with that approach. Now, to be fair, and completely transparent, when we took on the TS asset and adopted their part of their cloud technology, which was primarily focused on infrastructure as a service and platform as a service. They had a partnership with an external firm to build some of that capability in IP overtime.

So as we move into the future, if we see acquisition opportunities or partnership opportunities to -- that will allow us to accelerate our content in our digital platforms we’ll absolutely consider that. But to-date you should think about most of our build being of an organic sense. And again, when we think about our StreamOne platform in particular, we’re really confident and comfortable with that capability as it relates to the competitive landscape.

We hear time and again from our vendor community, of course, they want more faster because we’re building the platform. But we give up nothing to competition as it relates to the skills and functions that that provide. And then, of course, the digitization opportunity as you all know spans the entire business end-to-end, every process everywhere. So each of the geographies have prioritized their list of area that they will get the best leverage from and they're pursuing those strategies and digitizing and improving, driving process improvement within each of their businesses based on what will give them the best return for the dollar. And again most of that today has been organic.

Ashley Ellis

Okay, thanks. That was helpful. And then Chuck, do you think you would walk us through the puts and takes on the guidance for next quarter? Does that have any consideration for changes in rebate programs, or conservatism around tariffs? And that's it for me. Thank you.

Chuck Dannewitz

Yes, in regards to the guidance, it is basically what we expect in terms of sales and the product mix from each of our regions, and we roll it up from a bottoms up approach. And we look at our SG&A spend to achieve that sales when it comes down to an operating income level and that's how we build our range. But there is nothing specific in there in regards to any kind of rebate program changes at all. Any degradation in that aspect whatsoever.

Chuck Dannewitz

Yes, I think that from a rebate program perspective in the recent months, there really has been a fairly stable landscape. Yes, there is abs and flows, but in the aggregate it's been a very stable landscape.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ananda Baruah with Loop Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Ananda Baruah

Hey, guys. Good morning thanks for taking my questions. I have a couple if I could, just going back to mix, if we sort of take it again Advanced Solutions relative to Endpoint, with regards to the margin dynamics that we've been talking about. To what degree is the margin dynamic being driven by incremental pricing pressure the Endpoint Solutions relative to not getting as much business as you may like in Advanced Solutions. They're not getting as much business as you had believed a few quarters ago that you might be getting in Advanced Solutions? And then I have a couple of follow ups on that. Thanks.

Rich Hume

Okay. So first thanks for your question Ananda. And again I just want to reiterate a couple of things. Number one is when you take a look at the Advanced Solutions segment, the gross margin profile for that business was stable for the most part. Now when you get into the 40 plus basis points year-on-year declines, three things to think about. Number one is having accelerated growth in the Endpoint versus the Advanced on a year-to-year basis.

Number two is internal to the Endpoint, mixing even within that profile to lower margin things within it. And then the third piece is the software and maintenance business being relatively flat year-on-year. And the software and maintenance business provides really good margin opportunities, so it really where those three things.

To answer your question head on, yes, I think that we would absolutely like to have more growth within our Advanced business and that would help our margin profile for sure. And you should be assured that the management is focused on driving more towards higher value, both internal to the segments Endpoint as well as in between Endpoint and Advanced. So when you take a look at the way our investments are lined up for the future, they all are aligned with moving to higher value. So that's we're intending to accomplish as we move through time.

Chuck Dannewitz

One other thing Ananda to take into account -- this is Chuck, is that software and maintenance are recorded for accounting purposes on a net basis versus growth. So it does impact your overall margin profile not the dollars, but the margin profile, the percentages.

Ananda Baruah

Okay, got it that’s helpful context. If I could just stay with Advanced for a moment, to what degree -- could you just unpack for us to what degree if any you’re still feeling the effects in Advanced with regards to opportunities that are placed in front of you, you guys said earlier on the call that you kind of went to where the business was? But how much -- to what degree are you seeing sort of the dynamics that have been challenging Advanced Solutions CS Avnet pre-acquisitions still be persistent or manifest to this point that’s not allowing some of those opportunities come to you that you thought may come to you could you talk to that a little bit more? And have a follow-up on that also. Thanks.

Rich Hume

Yes, look I can talk about what we have acquired and how we manage it moving forward since that point. Obviously when you come to the integration phase there is a period of time by which you are selecting leadership or realigning your coverage within the market et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. I think that we’re to the point here with the Advanced where we’ve got a stable, very stable business and we’re looking forward and we’re really expecting to accelerate and grow that footprint as we move through time.

So I would tell you that, yes, we’d like to have more growth out of something that provides a better margin profile for us, but generally speaking when you think about what we’ve accomplished in the last 18 months with end-to-end completing the integration, getting the management team in place, getting the leadership in place, realigning the sales coverage model, getting all the IT systems lined up such that we can have a more efficient business moving forward et cetera. All of that work is -- takes management time and focus.

And as we said earlier, we’re pretty much complete with regard to the integration. So now we’ve kind of turned the focus on executing, purely executing the model that we’ve put in place. So we’re pretty comfortable that we’re going to be able to get done what we need to in that business as we move forward.

Ananda Baruah

Okay, great. And one last one for me, Rich just going back to your point about sort of software maintenance, software maintenance staying flat year-over-year, if you spoke to the dynamics underlying that that result on sort of in the earlier on the call I missed it, can you just speak to what it was that drove sort of the flat year-over-year? And really I guess do you believe it will persist in the intermediate terms? Thanks and that’s it for me guys, thanks.

Rich Hume

Yes, just a couple of things number one is you can think about it as being relatively flat year-on-year. Number two, you could think about it that within our industry the reason perhaps that we were flat and not growing is that within our industry there has been some resourcing one of our major vendors had declared themselves as a distributor. And we’ve seen some shift out of the distribution channel and into sort of more of a direct motion. And that would probably have mitigated some of the growth that you would normally have should things have stayed stabled from a sourcing perspective.

