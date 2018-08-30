MPX Bioceutical Corporation (MPXEF) CEO Scott Boyes on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MPX Bioceutical Corporation (OTCQB:MPXEF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Good day, everyone and welcome to today’s MPX Bioceutical Corporation First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Phil Carlson. Please go ahead.

Phil Carlson

Thank you. Good morning. And welcome to the MPX Bioceutical Corporation first quarter of fiscal 2019 financial results conference call. A replay of this call will be archived on the investor relations section of the MPX website mpxbioceutical.com. Before we begin, please let me remind you that during the course of this conference call, MPX management may make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to a number of risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectation.

For more information on the company's risks and uncertainties related to those forward-looking statements please consult the companies' MD&A and other regulatory filings available at www.cdar.com. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. Please also note as a Safe Harbor, any outlook we present is as of today the management does not undertake any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in the future.

With me on the call today are Mr. Scott Boyes, President and CEO. Mr. David McLaren, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Beth Stavola, Chief Operating Officer.

With that, I would now like to hand the call over to Scott. Scott, please go ahead.

Scott Boyes

Thank you, Phil and thank you to everyone who is here with us today to discuss our first quarter 2019 results. Obviously, we were on a call just a few weeks ago. So we'll try to keep this relatively brief and make it an update call more than anything.

So after strong growth in fiscal 2018, we entered into fiscal 2019 with continued momentum. We continue to make crop strides towards our strategic expansion goals in the first quarter of 2019, further expanding our footprint in Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, California and Canada. And completing a capital raise totaling CAD52 million.

As a testament to our growth strategy, we saw record setting revenue of $14.5 million in the quarter, driven by strong performance primarily of our operations in Arizona. This was an increase of 225% year-over-year and 81% per quarter sequentially.

We bolstered our Board of Directors with the appointment of Robert Petch, an experienced strategic planning and financial analyst, with over 30 years of experience on both the buy and sell size of the investment banking. Mr. Petch will act as a valuable resource for our continued growth.

On today's call, I will be discussing our operational updates in detail, including how much -- how each milestone has contributed to our strategic goals. David McLaren, our Chief Financial Officer will then discuss the detailed financial results.

To begin with, I’d like to provide an update on our operations in Arizona. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, we opened our fourth dispensary in the Phoenix metropolitan area, which operates under our Health for Life brand. The dispensary is located in a suburb of Apache Junction geographically positioned to meet the going demand of a population in a comparatively underserved area. This was also the first quarter that we reported revenues from the Holistic Center dispensary, which we acquired in March.

Additionally in May, we completed the previously announced relocation of our concentrate processing a production facility in Mesa, Arizona to a new facility in North Mesa. This new facility, which is currently in operation, provided an immediate increase in production capacity through the utilization of the most modern innovative extraction and distillation technologies available, facilitating the production of a wide variety of products including oil cartridges, cured resin, shatter, wax and pure resin, supported by a 15,000 square foot cultivation production site in Central Phoenix, which was acquired as part of our acquisition of the Holistic Center.

We’re ramping up production of MPX, the Black Label and timeless brands of concentrates at our various production facilities. Also at this location, we’re nearing completion of our first production center build as a part of our joint venture with Panaxia. The pharma-grade GMP level facility will be producing up to 30 different products incorporating up to nine different cannabinoids all sold under our Salus BioPharma brand. We expect the facility to be in full operation by the end of this quarter and sales to ramp up quickly thereafter.

The Panaxia and Salus BioPharma team held several sessions over the past few weeks in the Phoenix area, introducing the products to the medical community and the International MJBizCon Conference here in Toronto last week. They held both an introductory session to the medical community with above 40 doctors attending and then followed by an investor and general interest group who saw some of the products and saw the presentation after. All these sessions have been very well received and we’re pretty excited about the prospects for Panaxia in Arizona and other states and in Canada.

As a reminder, our operations in Arizona are the model for our expansion in other geographies and we’re pleased with the success that our retail dispensaries have experienced in the region thus far, and the positive reception to our wholesale product. While our growth has expanded beyond Arizona, we continue to focus on meeting the robust demand in that region, which is our core revenue driver.

Despite of the significant growth over the past two quarters in Arizona that Nevada has been a bit of a laggard for us. But after some initial growing pains at our North Las Vegas facility operations there have ramped up nicely over the past few weeks and we’re now in full scale production of concentrates, our grow runs are in full production and we’ve been building inventories in preparation for a significant push for MPX branded concentrates into the Nevada market.

As well, our edibles kitchen has been developing a unique assortment and new offerings and these two will be hitting dispensaries in the silver state over the next month. We’re expecting a much more satisfactory level of revenues emanating from this facility over the next three quarters and hope to see a material impact on our numbers going forward.

In Maryland, we’ve focused considerable attention on our expansion within the state where we have met with unique opportunities to expand with a relatively early stage limited license additional cannabis market. In June we received final licensing approval for the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission to open our first managed dispensary in Bethesda, operating under the Health for Life Brand.

The 2,100 square foot dispensary located in a high traffic urban area welcomed its first patients on August 25th. This is the first dispensary in downtown Bethesda and we’re proud to provide access to legal medical cannabis to the residence of Bethesda in surrounding area for the first time.

As part of our operations we have an option to buy agreement with Budding Rose, Inc. the owner of the dispensary. Earlier this month we received approval for two additional managed dispensaries in Maryland both in the Baltimore metropolitan area. As previously disclosed both of these dispensaries are operated as a result of management agreements and allows us to strategically enter the Maryland marketplace.

The first dispensary operating at Health for Life White Marsh will serve the affluent highly populated suburb and White Marsh Maryland. The second dispensary operating as Health for Life Baltimore will serve in an urban high traffic area of Baltimore in the Community of Colgate. Both these locations are expected to welcome their first patients in early autumn of 2018.

As with the first Maryland dispensary, we have an option to buy agreement on both of those dispensaries. During the quarter the concentrate production center operated by MPX in Maryland commenced operations, with the first MPX full scale product arriving on third party dispensary shelves next month.

Turning to California, in July we entered into an extraction agreement with Case Farms Collective the largest cannabis processing facility in Southern California. The agreement signifies our initial entry into the California market, increasing our distribution capabilities through the utilization of the existing wide reach distribution network build overtime by Case Farms.

Through the agreement Case Farms will provide full scale processing services with all concentrate products manufactured to our proprietary specifications and guidelines ensuring that the quality of our products will be preserved as we increase distribution. With Case Farms distribution network, MPX’s branded products will be able to reach third party dispensaries and new patients throughout California.

California is the largest cannabis market in the world and we’re really excited about expanding into it. We’re planning to start production there shortly. In line with our strategic expansion plans we entered Canada through the completion of the acquisition of Canveda, a licensed producer under Health Canada’s access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations, which we talked about in our last earnings call.

Since then planning is commenced at the Canveda’s fully build out facility in Peterborough Ontario with the initial crop ready for sale during the third quarter. We’ve been working on several sales and distribution opportunities for the Canadian market and expect to announce further details in the very near-term.

Additionally in application to Health Canada has filed for a secondary cannabis production and sales license in relation to a lease property Owen Sound, Ontario. We continue to work to expand our arrangement with Panaxia Pharmaceuticals to include the manufacture of Panaxia products for sale to patients in Canada and the architectural designs for the Owen Sound facility provide for up to a 10,000 square foot production laboratory devoted to production of Salus BioPharma products for both the Canadian and potentially for export markets.

Now moving into our progress in Massachusetts, the company has completed construction of the first three planned dispensaries and expect that two of its three planned dispensaries will be fully operational during the fourth quarter of 2018. It's also in the process of construction a cultivation and processing facility, which is virtually complete and ready for inspection by the state. The company expects to commence cultivation in this facility during the third quarter of calendar 2018.

We continue to make excellent progress on all our strategic expansion initiatives, significantly ramping up concentrate production in Arizona and Nevada and Maryland. Expanding our footprint across the most compelling cannabis markets in the states and in Canada, as well as expanding the number of retail dispensaries that we operate. By investing heavily and building out this infrastructure and our management structure, we are able to rapidly grow market share in our targeted markets replicating our Arizona business model across the United States, which has already laid the foundation for profitability.

Cannabis market continues to forge ahead, with the United States making progress state-by-state and a visible continued push for meaningful cannabis law reform at the federal level. As Canada approaches its October 17th legalization date for adult-use, cannabis and attitudes towards cannabis use continue to evolve. We're encouraged by momentum in the industry and pleased to have established our strategic position in multiple jurisdictions at this time.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David McLaren our CFO to walk everyone through our financial results from the fiscal year.

David McLaren

Thank you, Scott. I like to now go into detail about the quarter's financial results. These are also found on the SEDAR filing, which we've filed with the Canadian Securities and Administrators yesterday.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 20, 2018 increased 224% to $14.5 million, up from $4.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Revenue was primarily driven by the company's management operations in Arizona, including sales from our four dispensaries in the state, as well as wholesale sales of MPX-branded concentrates to other licensed dispensaries. Revenue additionally benefitted from a full quarter sales from the recent acquisitions in Arizona.

Before adjusting for unrealized gain on the fair value of biological asset, gross profit for the quarter was $3.1 million, which represents a gross margin of 21.3% as compared to $1.8 million or 40.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Gross profit after adjusting for the unrelated gain in the fair value of biological assets was $4.9 million, reflecting 34% of sales as compared to $2.7 million or 61.3% for the comparable period. The lower margin observed in the quarter were driven by the recent Arizona acquisition, which included a portion of sales through co-packing arrangement.

Operating expenses totaled $10.1 million in the quarter compared to $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The increased operating expenses were primarily attributed to additional $2.1 million in share-based compensation, expenses related to the company's incentive stock plan, additional professional fees increased by approximately $949,000 to $1.4 million, while G&A expenses increased $3.5 million to $5.7 million in the quarter.

This increase in operating expense reflects the heavy investment in establishing the strong foundation for future growth including accounting and legal services required by the company, driven by growth in acquisition. Also the additional operating expenses related to the acquisitions in Nevada and Arizona in Q3 and Q4 fiscal 2018 and therefore would not be in the prior year comparable quarter.

The company recorded $6.9 million in other expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $300,000 in other expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in expenses includes accretion expenses of approximately $600,000 related to the company's convertible loan, as well as a loss on the fair value of the convertible loan of $600,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Changes in the fair value of derivative liability were $2.6 million, primarily related to the Hi-Med Facility. Interest and financing charges of $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 relates to the interest on the Arizona Promissory Note and the Hi-Med Facility and financing costs for the convertible loan allocated to conversion options.

Net comprehensive loss for the quarter was $11 million, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The basic and diluted loss per MPX share for the three months ended June 30, 2018 totaled $0.03 versus $0.01 for the comparable period. The increase in net comprehensive loss is primarily attributed to loss from operations of $5.1 million, interest and financing charges of $2.3 million related to interest on the Arizona Promissory Note and Hi-Med Facility and financing cost for the convertible loan and changes in the fair value of the derivative liability of $2.6 million, primarily related to the company's Hi-Med Facility.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.8 million, as compared to a positive EBITDA of approximately $102,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The negative EBITDA in the quarter was a result of cost related to continued capacity expansion.

Regarding financing activities in the quarter, on May 25, 2018 we raised $51.9 million, US$40 million through a convertible loans. The proceeds to be used for continued expansion, acquisitions, working capital and payment of term loan of $12.3 million, which was paid in late-June.

As of June 30, 2018, the company had cash available of $30.7 million, up from $8.5 million as of March 31, 2018. This increase from March 31, 2018 was primarily due to proceeds from the issuance of the convertible loan and proceeds from the exercise of warrants. This was partially offset by cash used in operations of $4.2 million, as well as cash used in investing activities of $9.8 million and payment of the term loan of $12.3 million.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator for Q&A session.

Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity.

Matt Bottomley

Good morning, guys. Congrats on the quarter there. I know we chatted somewhat recently, so haven’t had a lot of questions. But maybe just an update or a state of the union on some of the markets that you're targeting some near-term opportunities, particularly on my end just curious how New Jersey is tracking. And when you think some more formalized legislation and updates might come out of that market, as well as the Nevada retail tendering process for stores.

Scott Boyes

Matt, I'll let Beth answer those questions. That's her sphere of operations. And she is probably out of breadth because she has been working on pretty hard, but go ahead Beth.

Beth Stavola

Yes, a lot of 18 hour days lately with the New Jersey application. But it's coming along great will be going for license as although we can only receive one in both Central New Jersey, as well as the South region. Those are all due tomorrow by private clock, we're in great shape compiling right now. And again the Nevada Retail dispensary applications are due on September 20th, and we're in very good shape there. We'll be applying in 13 regions. So I feel good, but certainly we will be working hard until September 20th.

Matt Bottomley

Great. And maybe just lastly -- yes go ahead, sorry.

Beth Stavola

No, I know that there was a second question. I just said if you could repeat it that would be great, Matt.

Matt Bottomley

No, I was asking about New Jersey and Nevada so you hit those. But maybe just Massachusetts as well, there are some headwinds there with potentially the approval for RAC [ph] coming in November meaning the rollout might go into next year. I'm curious on your thoughts on that market.

Beth Stavola

Yes, Massachusetts has been a delayed market on RAC it wouldn't surprise me if we saw an additional delay, but we're hopeful for November. But I think it's a wait and see mode because it's been hit from start there.

Matt Bottomley

Okay, great. And just last question of my end, just with the opening of the Maryland dispensary in Bethesda. Can you give any color on ticket sizes and sort of flow through of patients at this point?

Beth Stavola

Sure, I mean, we’ve had ticket sizes in Bethesda I’ll expect obviously just because it’s a higher income family medium income area. I’ll expect them to be on the higher end maybe around $120 somewhere between $100 and $120, generally is a high end market. And yes, we’re seeing a decent flow of people we just opened on Saturday, so we’re doing some advertising and the local businesses are really excited to have us there. So we’re excited I think that that state is really going to be a home run for us.

Matt Bottomley

Great, thanks again guys.

Beth Stavola

My pleasure.

Alan Brochstein from New Cannabis Ventures.

Alan Brochstein

Hey guys.

Scott Boyes

Good morning Alan.

Alan Brochstein

Sorry I went to pick up speaker. Just a few questions and congratulations on very strong quarter. I'm just wondering Beth I heard in an interview and it sounds like this first transaction -- just the first transaction in California, if you could just walk us through the timing again I know you just addressed a month ago, but an update on the first deal in California. And then maybe address where you’re headed in that state?

Beth Stavola

Sure, so we’re looking at early fall to start with Case Farms and any delay are just basically local approval delays and things like that on Case Farms side. But we’re all ready to go, we have all of our packaging ordered, we have everything ready to go there and we’ll be using precision equipment, which is what we use in our other states. And Jeremy Budd our Corporate Council is on. And so [indiscernible] I am not allowed to say it, but we’re really looking in California that’s the market that we’re very interested in getting into. So I’ve had a number of meetings there.

Scott Boyes

So I think Alan like everybody there’s so many opportunities facing us, we’re chasing -- we’ve got a pretty robust pipeline, we’re chasing new opportunities in multiple areas of the country. So…

Alan Brochstein

Okay. But did I hear that right during that interview that this was just a start in California and we’re looking for additional opportunities in that state as well?

Scott Boyes

Of course, that state as well as others, yes.

Beth Stavola

Yes.

Alan Brochstein

All right. And then moving up North, I think this maybe a record again for the approval for you to sell and I don’t know if you addressed that I'm sorry I missed it, can you give us a timeline of when you expect the ability to sell Canveda? And then when do you actually think revenues might hit in Canada?

Scott Boyes

Well, we planned it now, so we’re looking eight to ten weeks to get the first planned soft and then inspected by the government so it’s probably going to be fourth quarter we should -- late fourth quarter or early January you’ll start to see some revenue coming out of there. We’ve got a lot underway in Canada in terms of distribution opportunities and so forth. So we’ll be talking a little bit more about those in immediate future.

Alan Brochstein

Okay. And then my last question is on just the overall operation performance in Arizona, I don’t think you’re breaking out on a state-by-state basis yet the EBITDA and I understand that you’re investing a lot in other parts of your business, but you said in the past that Arizona is cash flow breakeven or positive was that the case in Q1 as well?

Scott Boyes

Absolutely. All the operations in Arizona are cash flow positive and continue to be -- the cash there continue to support the growth of the company elsewhere. I mean, yes, we’re spending more money than we’re earning in as a company, but that’s all based on growth opportunities. We’re trying to create a stronger bench strength so at a management and middle management levels so we’re prepared for that growth and things don’t spin out of control on us.

As I said, we’ve got a pretty robust pipeline of opportunities some of which we’ll be hearing about over the next quarter. And we just want to make sure that we’re fully ramped up from a management and capacities perspective to be able to integrate those opportunities as they come on stream. But Arizona is every location we have there is cash flow positive.

Alan Brochstein

Okay, excellent. I’ll jump back in the queue. Thank you.

Scott Boyes

Thanks.

Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partner.

Andrew Semple

Morning everyone.

Scott Boyes

Good morning, Andrew.

Andrew Semple

Hi. First questions on Arizona, I know it wasn't long ago that we got an update from you. But I just wanted to confirm that there was no discernible impact on concentrates sales, following the judge’s ruling in that state?

Scott Boyes

Andrew I ask you to just look at the top-line number we just reported on the quarter. And I think that'll give you a pretty good indication that it hasn't materially impaired our numbers whatsoever.

Andrew Semple

Okay, that's great. And what about the Apache operation? How's that performing to-date?

Scott Boyes

That's surprisingly well. I mean, it's kind of in the outskirts of the city. It's in an area of the city that's not so affluent. But there is very little competition in the area. So it's taken up well there are times when that store is our top store in the state. So, it's doing really well, very pleased.

Andrew Semple

Okay, that's excellent. My next question is on gross margins, narrower this quarter than it has been in the past on co-packaged products. Do you want to shed a little bit of light on the co-packaged products, the revenue mix and also whether we could expect to see margins improving in subsequent quarters?

Scott Boyes

So the per-packing arrangement existed with the Holistic Group, the THC Group, when we acquired it, and it is a much lower margin. It gives us a much lower margin contribution than most of our other businesses. But we are working on a new formula to try and improve that. And hopefully we'll be able to make some announcement within the next couple of weeks.

Andrew Semple

Okay, that's excellent. Thank you. And just a final question on the Canadian operations. How is the licensing progressing there? Have you submitted an application for, I believe the sales license but I believe there is also talks about dealers’ license in Canada?

Scott Boyes

It's in process and I don't give any timelines on anything that we have to account on Health Canada for. But it's definitely in progress.

Andrew Semple

Okay, thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] And it appears there are no further questions at this time.

Scott Boyes

Okay. Thanks for everyone who submitted questions. Before we close the call, I’d just like to reiterate our progress through the fiscal year. We continued aggressively to expand our presence adding to our Health for Life retail footprint in both Maryland in Arizona. And we continue to pursue licensing for future retail opportunities. Specifically, of course we have applied in Pennsylvania, we’re going to be applying this week in New Jersey, and the book is out now to start up applications for retail in Nevada.

We’ve set the stage for our expansion into the California market with an established distribution channels that will expand the reach of our products within that market. We entered the Canadian market through the acquisition of a licensed producer with an immediately operating facility. We maintain the momentum of our operational expansion utilizing success of our business model in Arizona with targeted states and regions of North America, rapidly growing market share to achieve our goal becoming a leading commercial producer of medical cannabis and cannabis infused products.

And finally the U.S. and indeed the global market for cannabis continues to expand rapidly and exponentially. And just as quickly as the industry is growing, so as the pace and consolidation accelerating. MPX continues to engage in discussions on an ever expanding pipeline of opportunities, some of which we hope to bring to conclusion in the upcoming weeks. Ours is an incredibly exciting marketplace in MPX’s from the tremors in our grow operations, the sales associate center dispensaries are extremely talented extraction teams and all of our management staff, all of whom are shareholders or stock option holders. They’re all working diligently to grow our company and to create value for our shareholders. It’s been a busy and successful quarter and we owe to the hard work of the great employees on the MPX team.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to the operator.

And that does conclude our conference today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.