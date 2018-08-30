Canada Goose: Gearing Up For A Rally

Canada Goose is reiterating its FY19 guidance, which still looks very conservative. Outperformance against these targets could incite this year's rally.

The pullback is likely healthy for the stock, considering shares jumped more than 30% after Q4 earnings.

Despite 64% y/ y revenue growth and a huge boost to gross margins, the stock pulled back somewhat after reporting earnings, though it's partially recovered since.

Specialty retailer Canada Goose (GOOS), maker of the $1,000-plus winter jackets that have become ubiquitous in New York City, recently reported Q1 results. The Canadian-based apparel superstar took a breather after its earnings release, following a Q4 in which shares rocketed more than 30%. Now, Canada Goose shares are snapping back - and in hindsight, perhaps a bit of a pullback was healthy for this stock's long-term growth trajectory.

This is a stock that has nearly doubled already in the year-to-date, but I still believe Canada Goose has momentum left in the year to come. In particular, I think the company's guidance (printed below), which it reiterated this quarter, is somewhat light:

Figure 1. Canada Goose FY19 guidance Source: Canada Goose investor relations

The fact that Canada Goose shares are snapping back is a strong indicator that investors are comfortable with this guidance range. Yet in Q1, Canada Goose's performance has tracked much better. Revenues grew 64% y/y, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved by nearly 20% - much better than the 50bps it's guiding to.

It's true that Q1 is Canada Goose's most "boring" quarter - people aren't buying many winter jackets at this time of year, after all - but the trends seen this quarter are a strong indicator of what's to come in the more important quarters that lie ahead.

I continue to believe that Canada Goose is a top-tier retail investment that's largely shielded from the pessimism seen in other retail stocks. Even specialty retailers are seeing signs of weakness - in particular, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) - dropped sharply last week after its popular Aerie lingerie division disappointed on sales, which also took down L Brands (LB).

Canada Goose, however, is just now hitting its stride in terms of its popularity with consumers (as its revenue growth can indicate). In these feel-good times with the stock market at all-time highs and consumer confidence soaring, Canada Goose can be lumped in with other luxury stocks like Tiffany (TIF) that are experiencing tremendous sales momentum. In addition, a growing wholesale business presents further opportunities for the company to extend its reach.

In my view, investors should remain long on Canada Goose stock. Canada Goose shares probably won't double this year as they did last year (Canada Goose is still limited by the gravity of its valuation - at a forward P/E of about 93x based on analyst consensus EPS of $0.64). However, there's still considerable upside left if the company continues to perform above muted expectations.

Q1 recap: Huge margin expansion coupled with impressive revenue growth for a slow quarter

Here's a look at Canada Goose's results in the first quarter:

Figure 2. Canada Goose 1Q19 results Source: Canada Goose investor relations

Canada Goose grew its revenues by 64% y/y to C$44.7 million, an impressive accomplishment for the quarter in which not much is expected. Strength in the quarter was driven primarily by the company's own retail segment. Direct-to-consumer revenues nearly tripled to C$23.2 million, while the wholesale business slowed down to 8% y/y growth and represented the other half of Canada Goose's revenues.

Note that while some might read into this as a slowdown in the company's wholesale reach, it's probably more due to timing of reseller partners' purchases. In the company's own direct channel, sales are recognized as customers purchase jackets - but in the wholesale segment, revenues are recognized when jackets are shipped to partners, which are not then ultimately sold to an end-customer for weeks, or perhaps months. Canada Goose's retail partners probably aren't stocking up on winter jackets for the summer season, hence the relatively lackluster pace of growth on that front. We'll have a better picture of how the wholesale business is faring as we head into the fall and winter season.

The other impressive result in the quarter was a massive expansion of gross margin, which the company attributed in its earnings press release:

The increase in gross margin was attributable to a greater proportion of DTC revenue and to a lesser degree, wholesale gross margin expansion."

Gross margin in the quarter rose to 64.0%, up about 17 points from 46.8% in the prior-year quarter. Note that very few retail companies have a gross margin this high. In fact, this is why I believe Canada Goose greatly deserves its premium multiple - its margin profile is much more akin to a technology company, and each incremental sale is highly accretive to the bottom line.

Other retailers' margins don't come nearly as close:

Largely due to this gross margin expansion, Canada Goose's operating margin profile also vastly improved in the quarter, with IFRS-based operating losses of -44.5% compared to -52.5% in the year-ago quarter, an eight-point shift.

Canada Goose's preferred profit metric, adjusted EBITDA, actually remained quite flat at -C$13.5 million, despite the huge growth in revenue. This represents an EBITDA margin of -30%, compared to -48% in the year-ago quarter - a massive shift, again helped by the huge boost in gross margins.

Key takeaways

In my view, Canada Goose is a strong buy at 15% off its all-time highs near $70. I'll reiterate the key points of the company's bullish thesis:

Strong pickup in demand for high-end luxury items, which is more than evidenced by Canada Goose's tremendous sales growth.

for high-end luxury items, which is more than evidenced by Canada Goose's tremendous sales growth. Huge gross margins in the ~60s reinforce the idea that Canada Goose is much more than a typical retailer, and also imply that strong sales growth can lead to multiplication of earnings per share. Last year, in FY18, Canada Goose produced 409% y/y EPS growth. Analysts' consensus targets calling for 24% y/y EPS growth this year are probably far too conservative.

in the ~60s reinforce the idea that Canada Goose is much more than a typical retailer, and also imply that strong sales growth can lead to multiplication of earnings per share. Last year, in FY18, Canada Goose produced 409% y/y EPS growth. Analysts' consensus targets calling for 24% y/y EPS growth this year are probably far too conservative. Conservative guidance estimates calling for "at least 20%" revenue growth and 50bps of adjusted EBITDA expansion have largely been debunked by this quarter's results trend. Continued outperformance against these targets will surprise and delight investors and fuel a continued rally.

Stay long on this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.