Tilray Looks Promising After Q2 Results

The market's reaction to the strong earnings report was dampened due to profit taking in the cannabis sector.

Global growth is continuing at a compelling rate with deliveries to three new countries in Q2.

The report also disclosed further agreements with regard to the supply of adult-use cannabis to Canadian provinces.

Tilray (TLRY) reported its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. While the report was positive, profit taking in the cannabis sector led to the stock closing the session at a loss of 3.63%. Nonetheless, with strong revenue growth, expansion into three new countries, and the announcement of new agreements in Canada, I believe that Tilray is well positioned for growth ahead.

Tilray Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

On August 28, 2018, Tilray issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter. During the second quarter, the company's revenue climbed 95.2% to come in at $9.7 million. For the second half, the rise came in at 75.2% growth over the same half last year with revenue of $17.6 million.

Unfortunately however, the company also saw growth in losses. In the second quarter of 2017, losses only came to about $2.44 million. However, in the second quarter of 2018, losses came to $12.83 million, working out to $0.17 per share.

While the company is still a bit off from earnings, the report shows that growth in top-line revenue could quickly equate to positive earnings per share. The cost of revenue for the quarter came in at $5.6 million or 57.7% as a percentage of revenue. Therefore, if revenue were to see strong gains, the potential for profitability is there.

Nonetheless, it's not the financial data mentioned in the report that really caught my attention. In fact, there are two factors outside of finances that suggest to me that we're likely to see strong growth ahead.

Activities In Canada

If you follow the cannabis sector to any extent, by now you know that the country has become the second in the world to legalize recreational use of the plant among adults. On October 17, 2018, the launch of the recreational adult-use cannabis market in Canada will take place.

I've been following announcements of supply agreements signed by three cannabis companies and Canadian marijuana suppliers. These companies include Cronos (CRON), Canopy Growth (CGC) and Tilray. Recently, I wrote an article about Cronos, mentioning that it was leading the charge with the amount of agreements signed to supply Canadian retail outlets. As the result of the agreements signed, Cronos products would appear in 4 key provinces, representing more than 50% of the population of Canada. However, due to the information unveiled in the Tilray Q2 report, the company is now the clear winner.

In the report, Tilray said that it has entered into agreements to supply adult-use cannabis to seven provinces and territories in Canada. These include British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, the Yukon territory and the Northwest Territories. Here's the population breakdown for these regions:

British Columbia - British Columbia is estimated to have a population of 4.631 million consumers, representing approximately 12.5% of the Canadian population.

Manitoba - Manitoba's population sits at around 1.282 million, representing approximately 3.46% of the Canadian population.

Nova Scotia - Nova Scotia's population sits at 942,926 consumers, representing approximately 2.5% of the Canadian population.

Ontario - The population in Ontario sits at 13.6 million, representing about 36.76% of the canadian population.

Quebec - The population of Quebec is 8.215 million, representing about 22.2% of the Canadian population.

Yukon - The population of the Yukon Territory is 35,874, representing approximately 0.01% of the Canadian population.

Northwest - Finally the Northwest Territory population is 41,462, representing approximately 0.011% of the Canadian population.

Considering the populations in each territory, the contracts leading to products being placed in these territories mean that Tilray's products will be found in regions that represent 77.44% of the Canadian population. With products in front of this large chunk of the total target audience, Tilray is becoming the clear leader in the race to take the lion's share of the Canadian adult-use cannabis market.

The Potential Of The Canadian Cannabis Market Is Massive

It is expected that the Canadian recreational cannabis market is going to prove to be a massive one. In fact, current estimates suggest that in the first year, the market could generate between $4 billion and $5.3 billion for companies in the sector. This is incredibly important for Tilray.

The reason is relatively simple. Ultimately, there are not many cannabis suppliers that are tackling the market. To put it into perspective, when Tilray announced its supply agreement with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, it announced that it is one of only 14 companies that have been selected to supply adult-use cannabis products to the corporation.

Now, there are definitely more than 14 suppliers out there, but not by much. The reality is that there are only a small number of large growers of cannabis in Canada, and Tilray is one of them. These few growers will likely take the lion's share of revenue generated through the Canadian adult-use market, representing an incredible potential opportunity for all involved. Considering that Tilray has supply agreements tackling more than 70% of the target audience, the company is likely to take a large chunk of the $4 to $5.3 billion per year that's up for grabs here.

Global Growth

The company's activities in Canada are important. However, it's important to keep in mind that Tilray is no one trick pony. Sure, the national recreational market could become a large revenue driver for the company, but it's also important to remember that Canopy Growth is a global company.

Comparing the company's investor relations website to its quarterly results shows that its efforts in the global marketplace are paying off. On the company's investor relations website, it says that it serves eight different countries across four different continents.

In the earnings report, we learned that this reach has expanded greatly. Countries reached climbed 37.5% to 11 with new successful deliveries to the United Kingdom, South Africa and Argentina. Also, continents reached grew by 20% to 5 total continents.

Digging Further Into The Balance Sheet

Digging into the balance sheet shows that Tilray isn't a company that's hurting for money. The company has more than $25.33 million in cash on hand, an increase of about $23 million since the beginning of the year. Once all current assets are added in, the company has total current assets of $38.744 million. Pull property and other assets into the mix and the company has a total of $106.478 million in assets.

On the other side of the coin, the company's total liabilities come to $71.244 million with more than half of that total having to do with the company's Privateer Holdings debt facilities. Other larger liabilities include about $13.21 million in accounts payable and about $8.4 million in accrued obligations under capital lease.

All in all, the balance sheet is relatively positive. While liabilities are somewhat high, assets far outweigh liabilities. Not to mention, the company showed an incredible increase in cash on hand in the second quarter, only improving its position of financial stability.

The Takeaway

Tilray is presenting what I believe to be a strong opportunity for potential growth. The biggest value proposition at the moment is the company's involvement in the coming Canadian adult-use cannabis market as Tilray as secured contracts to bring its products to provinces and territories that represent more than 70% of the country's population. This, in combination with the company's global growth and impressive Q2 revenue growth suggests that the company is on the right path. Should revenue growth continue as expected, positive earnings are likely not far off. All in all, Tilray looks to be a strong option to consider in today's market!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.