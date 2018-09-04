Welcome To The Formula - A Biotechnology Marketplace

Only the first 30 subscribers will lock in legacy pricing at $30/month or $300/year, so act fast.

The Formula will be home to actionable, thorough, and reliable biotechnology research into risk-averse conviction ideas.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for The Formula, a new Marketplace service by Clover Biotech Research.)

The Formula

Welcome To Seeking Alpha's Next Big Community!

Your subscription and confidence in our service are important to me. While I cannot promise portfolio returns, I can assure you the value in the research and information I provide on this platform will exceed the value/expectations you put in each month.

Biotechnology investing isn't easy. Investors need to be equipped with the appropriate knowledge, foresight, and tools to be successful. At The Formula, we will help you get there.

Think of some common biotechnology investing mistakes that inhibit our ability to seize opportunities.

Do the following come to mind?

Emotional trading

Lack of knowledge

Lack of conviction

"Bad luck"

Perhaps you've experienced this yourself?

The Formula will serve to reduce these mistakes over time and improve your ability to make risk-averse biotechnology conviction picks.

About The Author

I happen to work on the frontlines of healthcare where biotechnology is actually put into action. I am a Registered Nurse (RN). On a daily basis, I witness how biotechnology impacts those who need it most, my patients.

Being an RN provides me with great insight that I can apply to the extensive research I perform on a daily basis outside of my profession. It also gives me an edge with (1) writing thorough and reliable biotechnology research in a way that an investor with a non-medical background can understand; (2) being in-tune with disease processes and critical holes in treatment paradigms that need filling; and (3) recognizing what drugs, still in development, will likely succeed clinically and reach the market to serve an underserved population. Such drugs will profit investors and patients alike.

In addition to the insight I provide, I will seek opportunities to consult and include other valuable insights that will serve to enrich my work and our understanding. This will be a collaboration between me, and you, The Formula community.

A Subscription to The Formula Includes:

Actionable, thorough, and reliable biotechnology research into risk-averse conviction ideas

A model intermediate/long-term portfolio of our top biotechnology stocks

Monthly issues of "Catalyst In Focus" detailing a near-term biotechnology event

Quarterly issues of "Around The BioWorld" detailing upcoming biotechnology events, regulatory setbacks, and investor sentiments

Easy-to-digest education on disease processes, medical terminology, pharmacology, and other relevant topics

A live chat with daily contributor messages/feedback and a growing community of informed, passionate investors

Performance

Figure 1: Success rate and average return as of August 30, 2018 (Source: TipRanks)

I attribute the majority of success to these two simple concepts:

When we lose, it's typically a small loss

When we win, it's typically a big win

Such is the end result of risk-averse investing into conviction ideas backed with objective and thorough research.

During my tenure at Seeking Alpha, I made three "Grade A" calls (conviction picks) for the following tickers:

1. Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

See article

2. NovoCure (NVCR)

See article

3. Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

See article

Our job as biotechnology investors is simple: find assets that are objectively undervalued and invest in them until their value reaches your estimate. At The Formula, we will be dedicating into finding the biotechnology stocks that present with risk averse value.

From now on, my conviction picks will be exclusive to The Formula subscribers.

My Guarantee

Obviously, I cannot guarantee profitable returns. At the end of the day, the market will act on its own accord. We can only work on positioning ourselves in a risk-averse manner. I can, however, guarantee that the content available within my Marketplace service will exceed in value what you pay for.

How so?

Our articles will serve as a one-stop shop for all the information necessary to make conviction, risk-averse biotechnology investments with a timeframe of 12-18 months.

Our content will include premium information and be supplemented with easy-to-digest education for persons of non-medical backgrounds concerning medical terminology, drugs, diseases, etc.

We will develop a community enriched with ideas and foresight into the latest medical advancements.

In summary, my primary initiative is to provide valuable content that is well worth the cost of admission. If we profit from our hard work and research, that is an added bonus.

Pricing

Act fast!

The first 30 subscribers to The Formula will secure legacy pricing at $30/month or $300/year.

After this opportunity expires, a subscription to our service will cost $45/month or $360/year.

Author's note: For further insight into biotechnology stocks, please follow Clover Biotech Research.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.