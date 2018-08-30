RSX: New U.S. Sanctions, Change To Pension Reform, Key Rate May Be Lifted

In my previous article on VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX), I highlighted the major changes that could impact RSX, like pension reform and the VAT increase. Only a month passed, and there’s a plethora of new information: U.S. is discussing heavy sanctions on Russia, the pension reform gets a change from the Russian President Putin, the Russian ruble is under significant pressure and they key rate might be lifted. Let’s discuss these developments and their impact on RSX one by one.

New U.S. sanctions

I’m not an expert on U.S. politics so I won’t try to guess what measures will be taken in a new sanctions round. Instead, I’ll discuss the possible consequences of the most serious measures (in my opinion) that are being discussed – banning Russian government debt and cutting state-owned banks from dollar.

I believe that cutting state-owned banks from dollar transactions will have a more significant impact on RSX than banning new issues of Russian government debt. State-owned banks Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) and VTB are part of RSX portfolio (Sberbank is in the top five holdings), and such a move would put significant pressure on prices. The situation with banning the new issues of Russian debt is not that clear. Of course, it will be a negative development for RSX, but Russia, as opposed to the majority of developed countries, is not reliant on debt.

Change to the pension reform

The original idea was to increase the retirement age for women from 55 to 63 and increase the retirement age for men from 60 to 65. For reference, the current life expectancy in Russia is 68 years for men and 78 years for women with a rather significant difference between Russian regions, meaning that the new retirement age for men is higher than the average men life expectancy in some regions. The reform attracted heavy criticism. Originally, I expected just minor concessions from the government, but it looks like the protests were significant enough to provoke some changes.

The new plan, announced by President Putin (who was almost silent on the reform since it was first announced four months ago), calls for a retirement age for women at 60 rather than 63. Obviously, the move has zero economic substance and is longer-term negative for RSX. Not only the move has direct negative monetary consequences, but it also loses out on the chance to cut the retirement age for men a bit, a move that I believe would have been more beneficial for the Russian economy since men aged 63 – 65 must have rather poor health, and therefore productivity, based on the average life expectancy of just 68.

In my opinion, the reason for this move is purely political. Older women are a key voter force in Russia, and with many regional elections coming on September 9 in Russia, they got a “present” from the president.

Ruble tumbles

Source: xe.com

Not surprisingly, the Russian ruble tumbled after the U.S. started discussing new, serious sanctions. However, there's another reason for ruble weakness – all emerging market (broadly defined) currencies are under pressure. With Brent oil (BNO) prices near $80 again, this development provides much support for the Russian budget, whose obligations are in rubles. As you can see on the chart below, the oil price in rubles has skyrocketed – just what the budget needs.

Author’s chart

Returning to the topic of U.S. sanctions that was discussed at the beginning of this article, a weaker ruble and higher oil create additional income streams for the Russian budget, so that Russia won’t be rushing to debt markets. This is an additional reason why I believe that sanctions on Russian debt will be less troubling for RSX than cutting Sberbank and the like from dollar transactions.

Key rate may be increased

The upcoming VAT increase and the softening on the ruble will definitely start pushing inflation to the upside closer to the end of this year. Currently, the Central Bank is within its 4% inflation target with inflation at 2.5% in July, but most analysts’ I’ve read expect inflation to go above 4% in case the Central Bank does not lift the rate. I concur with this view. The 4% inflation was painted as the key victory of the Central Bank and the bank will not let it vanish. For the economy, it means less growth.

Conclusion

Despite the multiple challenges, RSX still receives support in the $19.50 - $20.00 range. Should this bastion fall, the momentum may bring RSX to the $18.00 level. During the previous panic back in April, I saw a quick speculative opportunity. This time, I’m more cautious as the prospect of new U.S. sanctions may put even more pressure on RSX.

