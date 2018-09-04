Join the MP and get exclusive content, learn where we're putting our real money, not just fluffy research and hype.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Crypto Blue Chips, a new Marketplace service by Hans Hauge.)

Announcing Crypto Blue Chips

Hello everyone and thank you for joining me. As you may know, I started a cryptocurrency mining business last year. This year, I've been hard at work setting up a cryptocurrency investing company. Funding was secured in Q1 and Q2 2018, and we're now moving on to the operational phase.

Crypto Blue Chips is your chance to see our operation from the inside.

I've been watching the blockchain/cryptocurrency space constantly for the last three years. While I see massive opportunity, there is also no shortage of risk. So, how can we separate the wheat from the chaff?

You're in luck, that's what I do!

I'm building a buy-and-hold portfolio of cryptoassets that could be game changers. Over the next few months, we'll be buying these cryptoassets and entering into the market. Given the current climate, with many cryptoassets down as much as 90% from their peak, and the cryptocurrency market down more than 70% from the December/January highs; I think there are some rare buying opportunities in play.

I got into Bitcoin (BTC-USD) (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) in 2015, near the bottom of the last crypto bubble. I see many parallels with where we are today, and I intend to capitalize on this opportunity.

In cryptocurrency, the returns are astronomical or abysmal, so there's a hefty premium on making the correct call. I want to help you prepare yourself with the highest quality information for an edge that others simply don't have.

What you get with Crypto Blue Chips

My personal opinion is that probably 99% of the cryptocurrencies in circulation right now are not good investments. I have developed a system for sniffing out projects that don't make the cut, and this will be one of the main topics of conversation in Crypto Blue Chips.

It takes a certain mix of creative thinking, technological background, hands-on experience, risk tolerance, and business acumen to do what I do; this is your chance to get in on the ground floor and take the journey with us.

Writing on Seeking Alpha has improved my ability to articulate my positions on specific blockchain projects. I've been learning from the community even as I have had the opportunity to share my knowledge with you. I hope to continue this with my marketplace.

Some things that I bring to the table

We have built (or are in the process of building) a buy-and-hold cryptocurrency portfolio. We look for signs of value and stability. This MP will give you access to our real-world holdings.

I share with Crypto Blue Chips members when we move into and out of a position and why.

Each quarter, we go in depth and review our portfolio, considering if we need to rebalance.

Each week, I post exclusive content that won't be available on the free side, such as discussion of the news, recent events, portfolio changes, etc.

If you have a hot cryptocurrency project that you want to discuss with me, use the online chat, and let's dig in.

I'll accept requests for articles that you want to read and do my best to present the material as time allows.

I share with you how to whittle down over a thousand cryptocurrencies into a manageable handful that make up (or will make up) our portfolio.

We cover Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), and a host of altcoins, such as Binance Token (BNB-USD), Dash (DASH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), Zcash (ZEC-USD), Monero (XMR-USD) and many more.

Bonus!

Have you read the Bitcoin Value Indicator articles that I have been posting the last few months? Do you find them useful?

If so, then you'll really love the Bitcoin Value Indicator - Professional Edition, or BVIPE, which includes special features and increased detail.

A fourth valuation metric (two ways to look at Metcalfe's Law). Increased data points from 90+ per metric to 1400+ per metric, an increase in the size of the data set of over 20x. Discrete valuations to the price level. Analysis of signal divergence. Updates every week instead of every month.

Stop by and see for yourself. I think you'll like what you find.

Conclusion

I hope you check out my new marketplace, Crypto Blue Chips. This is a chance to go even deeper down the rabbit hole and follow along with an actual cryptocurrency investment company as we brave the wilds of the blockchain space. Invest alongside us, or just watch and learn. Either way, it's going to be interesting.

Cheers,

Hans

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, ETH-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.