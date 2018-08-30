Trans Mountain Setback Is Not A Material Threat For Canadian Heavy Oil Producers

Because of the discounted valuations, we're bullish on Canadian heavy oil producers as we don't believe this is a material setback on fundamentals. Rather, it's only a setback on sentiment.

With TMX now uncertain, Canadian oilsand capex will keep decreasing, which would push lower Canadian oil production, resulting in less global oil supplies. This could tighten global oil balances further.

Crude by rail remains the key catalyst to narrowing the discount near term, and this setback for Trans Mountain can actually push producers to ink multiyear crude by rail deals.

But valuation matters and Canadian heavy oil producers have already discounted the wider-than-normal spreads into the current price.

Trans Mountain expansion faced a big setback today when the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the government's approval to build the expansion.

On April 3rd, we published a report titled "Buy Canadian Heavy Oil Producers As The WCS-WTI Discount Narrows." We wrote:

Contrarian for the sake of being a contrarian is suicidal, but in our years of analyzing business fundamentals and stocks, the set-up in Canadian heavy oil producers couldn't be more attractive on a risk/reward basis. Investors are paid for the uncertainty, while the long-term tailwinds are undoubtedly bullish. Simultaneously, investor sentiment and cash flow multiples are at all-time lows, allowing investors to scoop up companies at a bargain to intrinsic value. All the while, investors also obtain optionality to the upside from an increase in oil prices due to bullish fundamentals.

Since April 3rd, the Canadian heavy oil names, Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) (GXE.TO), Meg Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) (MEG.TO), Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) (ATH.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE) (CVE.TO), and Baytex (BTE) (BTE.TO) have performed well.

But the news out today that the Trans Mountain expansion has now been materially delayed sent Canadian heavy oil names lower. Most of the Canadian heavy oil names were down more than 5% before rebounding slightly. It's important to put into perspective the 1) valuation of the Canadian heavy oil names and 2) the assumption by the market.

Trans Mountain Expansion Delay

The Federal Court of Appeal quashed the government's approval to build the Trans Mountain expansion project. In May, Kinder Morgan Canada sold the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Canadian government. Just three days ago, Kinder Morgan celebrated the start of constructing the expansion, but has now published a statement that it's suspending any related activities.

Impact on Canadian Heavy Oil Producers

On the surface, this appears to be a material setback for Canadian heavy oil producers. The increased uncertainty as to when the Trans Mountain expansion will finish now presents a big roadblock ahead for sentiment in the Canadian energy sector.

But how much will this delay actually impact fundamentals?

Not at all.

The expansion was slated to be completed sometime in 2020. The timeline was already uncertain with most sell-side analysts pegging the finish date in 2021. Even when considering a finish date of 2021, the WCS to WTI discount used in most models were around ~$20/bbl.

Keep in mind that Trans Mountain expansion was slated to come online AFTER the Enbridge (ENB) Line 3 expansion, which has already been approved and under way. Enbridge announced that the Line 3 expansion should be online sometime in the second half of 2019.

Source: CAPP

In addition, our assumption assumed that crude by rail capacity would increase allowing the bottleneck issues currently plaguing WCS discounts to start narrowing:

Source: Genscape

The issue with the current forecasts is that most analysts, including CAPP, assume Canadian heavy oil production will keep increasing. In fact, CAPP estimates that Canadian heavy oil production could increase by 1.96 million b/d by 2035.

But the reality is that this production forecast is overly optimistic. With Trans Mountain expansion startup date uncertain now, we should continue to see Canadian oilsand capex decrease:

Oil Majors have already started to pull out of Canada in fear of the increasing uncertainty with pipeline takeaway capacity. The reduction in capex we are already seeing will push the supply growth forecast from growth to flat going forward. This is why in Genscape's oil production forecast we see a flat to declining overall oil production figure, as opposed to the upward trending forecast from CAPP.

Coupled with the reduction in capex resulting in lower oil supplies in the future is the fact that crude by rail capacity is already increasing:

Source: Genscape

CAPP estimates that the total crude by rail capacity in Canada is around 928.4k b/d.

Why haven't we seen the increase yet?

It's not that we haven't seen the crude by rail increase, it's that it hasn't increased at the pace of the supply increase this year.

You can see that most obviously in this chart below:

There are two major railroad companies in Canada, Canadian Pacific (CP) and Canadian National (CN). CP has been expanding takeaway capacity faster than CN, but CN is the big player in Canadian crude by rail. CN had suffered operational hiccups earlier this year that resulted in the prior CEO stepping down and in its latest conference call, CN reiterated that by the second half of 2018, we should see a material increase in crude by rail volume. We are already seeing this with higher Canadian crude imports, so it's just a matter of time before this is reflected in the WCS-WTI discount.

Another caveat to all of this Trans Mountain mess is that with the pipeline startup date now uncertain, more Canadian heavy oil producers will be inclined to ink crude by rail deals that will accelerate the near-term narrowing of the WCS-WTI spread. We believe crude by rail discount for WCS will be $18/bbl.

Valuation Matters

Another reason why we believe this is not a material setback for Canadian heavy oil producers is that the valuation discount already takes into account the wider-than-normal discount:

Relative to peers, some of the names we own like Gear, Meg, and CVE trade at a discount. This is important to note because the outlook might be one thing, but if the outlook already discounts the uncertainty into the valuation, then investors aren't really "paying" for that uncertainty. This is why we believe the current setback on TMX is not material given the market applied zero value already to the valuation of Canadian heavy oil producers.

Conclusion

Investors are selling first and asking questions later. But the reality is that valuation of these Canadian heavy oil producers have already discounted the wider-than-normal WCS-WTI spreads into the valuation. In addition, sell-side analysts and the investment community have already put a question mark on the TMX startup date, and are ignoring the more near-term catalyst - Enbridge's Line 3 expansion.

Lastly, our current price target and valuation scenarios are dependent on crude by rail to narrow the wider-than-normal discount rather than the pipeline startups. As we've said before, the startup time was uncertain, so there was very little value ascribed to TMX or Keystone.

Overall, we continue to find Canadian heavy oil producers as one of the most attractive subsectors in the energy sector. The valuation discount has already taken into account the uncertainty in the pipeline startup dates, and investors are ignoring the more near-term catalysts like crude by rail and Line 3 expansion.

For investors looking to access WCS pricing. You can use these two links: ICE and GMP.

