Intuit: Why Are Executives Leaving?

The company also lost its head of sales and marketing in July 2018, and its Chief of Staff in August 2017 -- neither was disclosed in a SEC filing.

INTU recently announced that its long-time CEO and CTO are both leaving at around the same time.

OK folks, we need to talk. High level executives are leaving Intuit (INTU), but judging from the stock, which is at an all-time high, and lack of public debate on the subject, no body seems to care. Most of us know that INTU's CEO is leaving because it was widely covered by the press. But the same press release also said that the CTO will resign at around the same time. And do you recall INTU's CFO transition in January of this year, which the company announced in August 2017? And I bet that you didn't know that INTU's Chief Marketing & Sales Officers left in July 2018 and that INTU's Chief of Staff left in August 2017.

Perhaps this is because the bulls are now fat and lazy after years of gorging on INTU's massive returns. The bears? May they rest in peace. Five years ago, August 2013, INTU's short interest was 8.9% and now they are at 1.2%. Although INTU continues to post strong results, keep in mind that current results are mostly the result of decisions and investments made years ago.

I think it is time to think critically about what all these executive turnover means for INTU's future.

CEO & CTO Transition: What's Going On?

On August 23rd, Intuit (INTU) announced that its CEO and CTO are both resigning from the company by the start of next year. According to the press release, the CEO, Brad Smith, led the company for 11 years and increased the stock's value by over 600 percent under his watch, nearly three times the return on the Nasdaq over the same period. Needless to say, Wall Street loves him, and his reputation requires no explanation to tech investors.

But that's all behind us now. Did anybody bother to find out why Brad Smith is leaving now, and what is he going to do going forward?

In a recent Fortune article, Smith told said, “I never wanted to be that athlete who loses half a step or can’t complete the pass. I wanted to step down when I was still in my learning zone and still had gas in the tank.” That is about as vague as you can get, but still adds more color than just about any of the articles from other major publications. For example, Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, Market Watch, and CNBC offers nothing more than a regurgitation of INTU's press release.

During the earnings call, analysts' avoidance of the turnover question was almost comical. That is until the 2nd half of the call, when Jefferies analyst, Brent Thill, finally asked about the elephant in the room:

I guess Brad just a question around why now you’ve had three of your top corporate positions turnover recently.

Feel free to read Smith's response in the transcript, but I walked away with absolutely nothing. He basically said that he reached his goals, trained his people, and now it is someone else's turn. That is fine, but Smith is only 54 years old, and his successor, Sasan Goodarzi, is only 4 years his junior. Unfortunately, the rest of the call jumped right back to the type of questions that would trigger Elon Musk.

I read sell side research notes from most of the major banks (no link due to client only access) and nobody provided any insight as to why Smith is resigning now, and where he is going. We didn't even get the standard "spending more time with my family" explanation, which at least is something to hold on to while remaining skeptical. Now I'm just skeptical with empty hands.

If the press release, call, media, and sell side research told us little about why the CEO is leaving and where he is going, even less was said about the CTO's resignation. The CTO is only 56 to 57 years old, according to the 10-K.

Remember that CFO Transition?

If you read this article carefully, you probably asked "who is the third executive turnover, according to the Jefferies analyst?"

Almost exactly a year old, INTU announced that its CFO, Neil Williams, will step down in January 2018. Like the CEO and CTO, Williams has been with the company for many years (10 by the time he resigned). The press release says he will pursue other interests, but his LinkedIn profile still has not been updated, and I don't see any press releases from other organizations who might have hired him. But to be fair, Williams was 64 as of the 2017 10-K, so this could be a standard retirement.

You Count Three, I Count Five

In August 2017, around the same time that INTU announced the resignation of its CFO, the company also lost its Chief of Staff, Lindsey Argalas. According to her LinkedIn profile, Argalas left the company in August 2017 and started work at Banco Santander in September. Aragalas described her role at Intuit as follows, per LinkedIn:

Oversee large, strategic cross-company initiatives and manage the company's operating rhythm. The role was highly strategic and operational at the same time, focused on driving growth and change at scale as Intuit transitions to a data-driven, global platform company.

I bet you didn't know that she left, because the company didn't disclosed it through a SEC filing. It is debatable if losing its Chief of Staff is a material change, so I won't push this issue any further.

However, losing your head of sales and marketing does sound material, but I can't find any disclosure from INTU on that either. According to Lucas Watson's LinkedIn profile, he served as INTU's Chief Marketing & Sales Officer until July 2018, and began work at Cruise Automation in August. Here is how Watson describes his role at INTU, per LinkedIn:

Led the Global Marketing & Sales organization at Intuit. Worked with an incredible team of sales and marketing leaders to develop Intuit, Quickbooks, TurboTax, Pro Connect, and Mint into worldclass brands for consumers, small business owners, and accountants.

Conclusion

I don't like to jump to conclusions. I'm not saying INTU will implode, that there is fraud, or that there is anything terrible going on behind the scenes. My concern is that the stock is at an all-time high, senior executives are leaving in droves, and I have no clue what is going on. With just a little bit of sleuthing, I was able to uncover two additional, undisclosed executive turnovers. At least one of these undisclosed turnover, the Chief Marketing & Sales Officer who left in July 2018, seems material. Could there be more? I find the lack of explanation from management troubling.

As a personal policy, I do not write about anything that I or my firm have a position in, so I do not stand to benefit one way or the other. But it pains me to see the lack of awareness among retail investors concerning this glaring issue. If you found this article helpful, please do me a favor and hit the follow and like buttons. I'll be happy to discuss with you in the comment section below. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.