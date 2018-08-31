Is Trouble Brewing In The Market? - Today's Editors' Picks

As the summer starts winding down, concerns about a possible economic slowdown have begun appearing. Due to a combination of monetary policy and sustained high valuations in the market, Contributor Gary Gordon argues that perhaps now is the time for investors to start rotating their portfolios into defensive positions.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors J Mintzmyer, Jonathan Weber, Deltabot Capital, Dane Capital Management, LLC, FX Guy, Vince Martin, Silver Coast Research, L&F Capital Management, JAG Capital Management, Ben Comston, Rida Morwa, The Investment Doctor, Henrik Alex, Dhierin Bechai, Hoya Capital Real Estate, Dividend Sensei, and Gary Gordon bring us some of the best ideas.

Do you think that the market is showing signs of weakness? Please share your take in the comments below

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Comparison of safe haven currencies against the yuan

Comment of the day, by contributor Tim Dunn:

Well researched article with strong supporting data, Dhierin. I agree with your conclusion that there is no real financial risk to Boeing because of engine deliveries. The relatively small number of deferred deliveries simply push a small amount of revenue from one quarter to another - something that both Airbus and Boeing can handle.

I checked your article list and didn't see a recent article specifically on the Pratt and Whitney PurePower GTF engines - I know you cover the airframers more than the engine makers - but I believe Pratt and Whitney has said they believe they will get ahead of the engine technical issues in the next few months and will be able to meet their delivery targets in the near future.

Thus, I'm not sure that Airbus is any more exposed if PW does return its deliveries to plan even with the production ramp up of the A220 which Airbus now controls. The PurePower engine uses a more advanced set of technologies, so the hiccups are not entirely unexpected and are actually being resolved much faster than some of the issues with large engines powering some widebody aircraft.

Image of the day: The skyline of Charlotte, NC.

Fun Fact of The Day:

The human body can contain up to 0.2 milligrams of gold (mainly in our blood).

Thanks for reading. Please share your 'Editor's Pick' with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Rodolfo