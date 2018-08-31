Installux: A Steady, Small Family Business Still At A Discount

Description

Installux SA (Ticker: STAL, quoted in the Euronext Paris) engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aluminum profiles and accessories to the building finishing sector worldwide.

It offers solutions used in the manufacture and implementation of windows, doors, façades, curtain walls, sliding frames, gates, and conservatories for new construction and renovation in the non-residential finishing sectors.

The company also provides ready-to-install products for new or renovated residential property markets; slot-channel systems, brackets, and profiles primarily for commercial spaces; and demountable aluminum partitions.

It sells its products through a network of professionals, including metal workers, ironsmiths, silverers, awning dealers, fitters, partition dealers, and wholesalers.

The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Saint-Bonnet-de-Mure, France.

Market Cap 112.902M Enterprise Value 73.71M Trailing P/E 13.04 Price/Book (mrq) 1.21 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 4.77 Shares Outstanding 303.5k Total Cash (mrq) 43.66M Total Debt (mrq) 4.5M Trailing Annual Dividend Yield 1.89%

Sales by Geography

The company makes almost all of its revenue in France and is the number 2 player in the country.

Industry

Installux's business depends mainly on the health of the construction sector in France.

Since mid-2017, the French construction output has retreated a bit.

But current forecasts point for a sustained recovery of the output for the next following years.

France Housing Last Q3/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Q2/19 2020 Construction Output 1.3 2.2 2.4 2.6 2.5 2.1

Construction output measures the evolution of output within the construction sector, including building construction and civil engineering. Data present the monthly percentage change.

Biggest Shareholders

Installux is a family business. The company is owned by Financière CCE (50% of Shares), which is the holding company of the Canty family.

Christian Canty (71) is the Chairman of the company and his son, Christophe Canty (43) is the CEO. The Board of Directors has the following composition:

Chairman Christian Canty Other Members Nicole Canquery Olivier Cros Stéphanie Canty Financiere CCE, représentée par Madame Marie-Josée Canty Caroline Canty Executive Board Christophe Canty – CEO Gérard Costaille Sylvain Charretier

Amiral Gestion is a well-known French value-investing fund specialized in investing in small and mid-cap companies. It owns 10% of Installux.

______________________________________________________________

Is it a good idea to invest in family businesses?

About 25% of companies in Europe are family businesses. According to Credit Suisse Research Institute, in a study made in 2015 named “Family firms, an opportunity for minority investors,” the return of family businesses since 2006 until 2015 has been 4.5% per annum above the market’s return. Being managed by those who have the control of the company’s equity is a strong alignment of incentives with the other shareholders, so that the company produces the best possible return over the long term.

This isn't a golden rule for all family companies and each case deserves an individual analysis of management capabilities, but usually family businesses have lower levels of debt, do more thoughtful acquisitions, have a longer-term vision and have more conservative accounting practices.

______________________________________________________________

Revenues

The company is a steady grower with small revenue setbacks over its history.

2017 2016 2015 2014 Total Revenue 124,0 116,3 112,1 109,6 Rev. Growth 6,7% 3,7% 2,3%

Operating Income

Installux has been generating operating margins between 9% and 12% over the last 10 years.

2017 2016 2015 2014 Operating Income or Loss 11,7 13,5 11,2 12,5 EBIT Margin 9,5% 11,6% 10,0% 11,4%

Despite the fact that this is an aluminum company, which is a very volatile commodity, and the fact that it operates in a cyclical sector (construction), Installux does not exhibit these characteristics. It produces very stable returns. Reasons for this factor could be:

The company is able to pass commodity costs to customers as a significant part of the full price of its products comes from the value added for their transformation into finished goods.

The fact that Installux operates not only in the pure residential construction industry but also with renovations and in the non-residential sector seems to provide steady demand for its products across cycles as the company fulfils its growth opportunities.

France didn't go through the same housing bubble problems that happened in the US or in Spain.

Aluminum price chart

Return on Capital Employed

Installux produces a very high consistent return on its capital employed.

2017 2016 2015 2014 Net Receivables 24,3 21,8 23,1 19,8 Inventory 21,9 21,7 20,5 22,8 Property Plant and Equipment 22,4 22,0 21,9 22,3 Accounts Payable 14,2 10,8 12,4 10,8 Capital Employed 54,3 54,8 53,1 54,1 ROCE 21,6% 24,6% 21,0% 23,1%

Balance Sheet

And it has a very strong balance sheet with a net cash position.

2017 2016 2015 2014 Cash And Cash Equivalents 42,0 34,6 31,7 27,7 Short/Current Long Term Debt 3,3 1,8 5,6 6,6 Long Term Debt 0,0 0,0 4,2 5,2 Net Cash 38,7 32,8 21,9 15,9

This net cash position represents about 35% of current market cap. The cash and cash equivalents item includes essentially bank balances and securities offering high liquidity, low volatility, whose due date is generally less than 3 months when they are acquired. There is no significant cash item subject to restrictions.

Valuation

If we estimate an average EBIT margin for the business of 10.6%, a conservative long-term growth of 2% and an average return on capital of 15% (with income after taxes), that is compatible with a fair EV/EBIT multiple of 8.7x (10% WACC).

Normalized EBIT =

= 2017 Sales x (1+2%) x Avg EBIT Margin =

= 124.04 x 1.02 x 10.6% =

= 13.4 M EUR

Fair EV =

= Fair EV/EBIT Multiple x Avg EBIT =

= 8.7 x 13.4 =

= 116.6 M EUR

To this value we add the net cash position of 38.7 M EUR, to get a total Fair Equity Value of 155.3 M EUR.

The company has 303.5 thousand shares outstanding. So, its fair value per share is 511.7 EUR which is equivalent to an upside potential of 37.6% (from current market price: 372 EUR).

Strong Market Performer

Installux has been a stellar market performer over the last 5 years, with its stock price going from below 150 EUR per share in 2012 to over 450 in 2017 (3x + dividends). This was mainly the result of a significant multiple revalorization as the stock was dirt cheap in 2012.

Yet, current economic conditions are good but are not euphoric, the company has proved to be a consistent operator and has downside protection from its strong cash position. It is trading at a reasonable discount and still is a value investment.

Risks

Economic conditions in France.

Company’s use of its huge cash reserves. Although Installux has been approving share buyback programs of up to 10% of its own shares, it hasn’t used them.

Growing concentration of competitors. To cope with this evolution the company bought a lacquering company (FRANCE ALU COLOR) in 2003 and has invested in an extrusion unit (IES) since 2010.

Prices of raw materials. To cover these risks and to limit the impact of the fluctuations in the price of aluminum, Installux negotiates supply contracts with its suppliers, fixing purchase prices for a volume and a fixed period. The company doesn’t take speculative positions on the price of metals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSTALLUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.