THQ: A Defensive Healthcare Fund With A Nice Distribution Yield

Earlier this month, I published an article to this site on the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW). My goal with this was to provide investors with an alternative way to play the healthcare industry than low-yielding exchange-traded funds. Fortunately, for us, Tekla offers a few other very high-yielding healthcare funds that provide ways in which investors can play the growth in this industry and earn a solid income at the same time. In this article, we will discuss another one of these funds, the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ).

Why Healthcare?

The primary reason to be invested in healthcare is one of demographics. In short, there are a few major demographic trends that ensure that the healthcare industry will see growing amounts of business over the coming decades. Perhaps the most important of these is the aging of the population. As I have discussed in several recent articles, including the one linked above, the massive Baby Boomer generation will reach the terminal years of their lives over the next thirty years as the members of this generation are currently 53-72 years old. This 72 million-strong generation is much larger than any generation that came before it. As it is well-established that people consume a greater amount of medical services as they age, we can conclude that the Baby Boomer generation will cause higher consumption of medical goods and services over the next few decades.

A second major trend that will almost certainly cause medical consumption to rise is the growing rate of obesity in the United States and abroad. As I discussed in a recent article, a newly-released study states that the United States will have an obesity rate of 55% in 2045, an increase from the 39% rate that it has today. There are numerous chronic conditions that are linked with obesity including heart disease, hypertension, osteoarthritis, type-II diabetes, among others. As many of these are chronic conditions, a person that contracts them will end up generating revenue for various healthcare companies over an extended period of time. For this reason, obese individuals typically have much higher lifetime healthcare expenditures than non-obese individuals. Thus, we can conclude that a rising obesity rate will result in growing revenues and profits.

While not a demographic trend, another reason that investors may wish to include healthcare in their portfolio is that it is a defensive sector. Basically, people that need healthcare services will do what they need to in order to obtain them, regardless of anything that is going on in the broader economy. As such, healthcare companies tend to weather economic crises much better than many other sectors and as such can help soften the blow that a recession or similar event would have on your portfolio.

About The Fund

The Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a member of Tekla Capital Management's family of healthcare-related closed-end funds. The fund describes itself as a non-diversified closed-end fund that seeks current income and capital appreciation by investing in the healthcare industry. The fund uses a combination of equity securities, debt securities, and pooled investment vehicles to achieve its goal. Admittedly, from this description, it is difficult to see exactly what separates this fund from Tekla's other offerings except for the statement that THQ may invest in other funds in order to achieve its investment objective.

A look at the company's portfolio does show some differences from Tekla's other funds, although the top ten holdings are largely what one would expect to find in any healthcare-related fund:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

As a general rule, I dislike seeing any individual fund holding over 5% as this could expose the portfolio as a whole to significant risks if anything goes wrong with that one position. Here, we see five such positions including two, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), that together account for a tremendous 17% of the fund's total portfolio. This may add some risks to the portfolio, particularly with politicians on both sides of the aisle in Washington pushing for healthcare reform that could certainly have major effects on UnitedHealth Group.

A look at the fund's subsector weightings does reveal some stark differences between THQ and some of Tekla's other healthcare CEFs.

Source: Tekla Capital Management

Here we see that THQ has taken somewhat of a balanced approach with regards to its allocations. Unlike THW, which is heavily biased towards pharmaceuticals, we see fairly broad exposure across the healthcare universe here. In particular, THQ has much greater exposure to healthcare equipment suppliers and healthcare REITs (always a good place for income). It also has somewhat greater exposure to biotechnology, which seems likely to be one of the more rapidly growing parts of the healthcare industry over the coming years. In many ways, this seems like a much more defensive pick than THW as the latter fund could get punished if some efforts to control drug prices gain traction.

Distributions

As I mentioned in the introduction, one of the reasons for an investor to use a fund such as this as opposed to a passive ETF is the much higher level of income that THQ can provide. THQ pays a monthly distribution to its investors of $0.1125 per share, a level that the fund has maintained since its inception in 2014. This gives the fund an annualized distribution yield of 7.23% at the current price of $18.66 per share.

As many readers will no doubt note, this distribution yield is significantly higher than what any of the underlying portfolio companies have. The reason that the fund is able to offer such a high yield is leverage. In short, the fund borrows money in order to invest more than it otherwise could just with the money that it has raised from equity investors. This can be clearly seen by looking at the fund's asset allocation:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

As we can see, the totals here are 127.7%. What this means is that the fund's managers took all of the money that they raised during the fund's IPO and then borrowed an additional 27.7% of the fund's assets in order to invest the money. This strategy does have the effect of boosting income so long as the dividend or interest payments that it receives from the investments are greater than the amount paid to service the debt. However, leverage is a double-edged sword and it will also increase losses during a market correction. As such, it is important to ensure that one does not take on too much leverage. As healthcare is a defensive sector, we can probably assume that the fund will be fine with its less than 30% leverage ratio but there is still some risk here nonetheless.

Valuation

As investors, it is always important for us to ensure that any investment that we make is done at a reasonable valuation. This is because overpaying for any asset in our portfolio will surely lead to lower long-term returns. In the case of a closed-end fund such as THQ, the most common way to value it is by using a metric known as the net asset value, which is simply the total value of all of the assets in the fund's portfolio minus all of the outstanding debt. Ideally, we want to buy a fund at a price that is below its net asset value as this means that we are essentially acquiring all of the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. As of August 29, 2018, the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing, THQ had a net asset value per share of $20.93. As the fund's shares currently trade hands at $18.66 per share, the fund is trading at a rather appealing 10.8% discount to net asset value. This certainly looks like a good entry point for investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, THQ could be an appealing way for an investor to play the impending growth in the healthcare sector and generate a fairly high level of income at the same time. The fund is quite well diversified across the industry spectrum, offering exposure to nearly all healthcare segments. While the fund does use leverage to boost returns, it appears to be at a modest level. Finally, the fund is trading at a fairly appealing discount to its net asset value. All in all, there looks to be a lot to like here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.