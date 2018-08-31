CSN: Can You Deleverage A Brazilian Steel Producer?

Introduction

Brazilian integrated steel producer Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A. (SID) "CSN" unexpectedly announced on August 17 that it would distribute R$890 MM to its shareholders in extraordinary dividends (div. yield of ~7%) for the first time in over three years. Payment was scheduled for August 30, and stocks then traded ex-div on August 21. At first glance, this is the kind of news that typically satisfies shareholders, but this hasn't been the case with CSN because of concerns over the company's capital structure. Then, shortly after on August 28, the company announced that a court order by the Federal Court of São Paulo's 10th Court of Tax Enforcement blocked the intended dividend distribution. And this is the kind of news that would typically worry shareholders (CSN's stock dropped ~5% as investors seemingly reacted to this unexpected turn of events), but again this might not be the case with CSN. In a nutshell, investors should look closely at CSN's capital structure and the company's dividend history to understand several recent movements that are a part of a broader plan aimed at reducing debt.

CSN's moment: indebtedness and deleveraging strategy

CSN struggled in recent years with indebtedness (2015-2016 ND/EBITDA surpassed 7.0x), which is quite common for companies in this cyclical industry that are caught overleveraged when transitioning between phases of debt-funded expansion and contraction induced by market downturns. Currently, analysts see a significant repayment risk of CSN's US$480 MM of notes maturing on September 21, 2019, and US$870 MM of notes due in 2020 (combined, represent ~20% of total net debt) which could lead to a credit downgrade.

Deleveraging sits at the top of its management's priorities so the company announced an overall effort to trim ~US$3bn in debt in 2018 by i) selling off non-core assets (especially overseas); ii) quickly raising funds through streaming deals; iii) refinancing its debt with local banks; and iv) improving its operations. ND/EBITDA at 5.3x in 2Q18 improved slightly from 5.7x in 2Q17, but there is still some more heavy lifting to be done to reach the announced target of 4.0x by October 2018. The company's CEO and Chairman of the Board, Benjamin Steinbruch, stated during the 2Q18 earnings call that his personal goal is to reach 3.5x by YE so CSN can be within striking distance of 2.5x next year, in line with peers' indebtedness in 2Q18 (Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) ~2.8x and Usiminas (OTC:USNMY) ~2.5x).

(in R$ MM) 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 Gross Debt 31.299 30.075 30.597 29.577 31.482 Cash & Cash equivalents* 4,545 4,357 4,328 3,070 4,357 Net Debt* 26,754 25,718 26,269 26,507 27,125 EBITDA* 896 1,213 1,203 1,242 1,420 ND/EBITDA 5.7x 5.5x 5.7x 5.8x 5.3x

*adjusted; Source: CSN Investor Relations

On the M&A initiative, investors weren't taking CSN seriously because it put off potential asset sales in 2017, alleging terms of potential deals were below expectations. But in May 2018, the company took a significant step towards reducing company debt by selling off assets when it announced the sale of its U.S. subsidiary CSN LLC to Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for US$400 MM, inclusive of a working capital adjustment (proceeds in local currency ~R$1.8bn). Now, Jeffries is advising the company on selling STAHLWERK Thüringen GmbH and Lusosider Projectos Siderúrgicos S.A., its subsidiaries in Germany and Portugal, which could raise ~US$1 bn by October 2018. It is also worth noting that CSN could also sell an equity stake in Usiminas (~14% of common shares and ~20% of preferred shares) and reports on CSN engaging banks to advise on this potential sale through a block trade in the Brazilian stock exchange have surfaced.

The company plans to further deleverage by raising an additional ~US$1.5 bn in streaming deals related to its mining operations. Streaming is a common practice by market participants to reduce debt. It is basically a financial transaction in which cash is provided up front for the sale of a mine's production or the right to buy it at reduced prices in the future. So far, credit agencies have received CSN's movements as credit positive and could help towards stabilizing its credit rating.

Credit Agency Global Rating Outlook Date Fitch Ratings B- Negative 06/06/2018 Moody's B3 Stable 05/15/2018 Standard & Poor's CCC+ Positive 02/01/2018

Source: Fitch, Moody's and S&P

On refinancing its debt, CSN's reprofiling plan is ambitious.

Source: CSN Investor Relations

The company announced that it successfully extended debt with local state banks Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) and Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF). Then, CSN got creative in refinancing its debt with big local private bank Bradesco (BBD), and this is what initially had analysts seeing the extraordinary dividend distribution as credit negative.

The unexpected dividend distribution: underlying motive

CSN has been one of the higher dividend-paying stocks in Brazil's stock exchange, but it hasn't made any distributions in the last 3 years. Shareholders are generally receptive to the idea of receiving dividends, but CSN shareholders have plenty of reasons to have mixed feelings.

Holdings by shareholder (as of 08/10/2018)* Common shares Preferred shares Total Vicunha Aços S.A.* 49.21% 0.00% 49.21% Cfl Participações S.A. 0.29% 0.00% 0.29% Rio Iaco Participações S.A. 4.19% 0.00% 4.19% Vicunha Textil S.A. 0.36% 0.00% 0.36% Other 45.42% 0.00% 45.42% Treasury 0.53% 0.00% 0.53% Total 100.00% 0.00% 100.00%

*stake of shareholders with over 5% of each stock class

Source: BMF Bovespa

CSN channels company funds to its controlling shareholder so it can then pay off investments and reprofile company debt. Grupo Vicunha, a holding which controls CSN and belongs to the Steinbruch family, planned on using some of these dividends to roll CSN's debt with Bradesco after amortizing an installment of an outstanding debt it has with Bradesco, as required by Bradesco. This financial engineering would ultimately improve CSN's debt profile.

The unexpected dividend distribution is blocked: CSN at loggerheads with tax authorities

Those familiar with CSN are aware that a major issue for the company is its dispute with Brazilian tax authorities and this has disturbed dividend distribution. This is because the company has a history of tax authorities blocking distribution of dividends (May 2007, August 2008, and April 2009). Tax authorities allege, basically, that if the company has resources to distribute to its shareholders, then it should first comply with its fiscal debt obligations. The bulk of CSN's fiscal debt comes from income tax owed due to a long legal disagreement on the use of tax credits that were awarded to Brazilian exporters in the past (called in Portuguese "crédito-prêmio IPI").

Now, in 2018, the company was prohibited by Brazilian tax authorities from distributing dividends because the Ministry of Finance requested that these R$890 MM in dividends be used to substitute a portion of seized assets tied to a fiscal debt worth ~R$7.9 bn. The last time they were blocked, in 2009, CVM, Brazil securities exchange commission, ordered the company to legally comply with the announced dividend distribution so CSN distributed R$701 MM and the remaining balance would then be distributed 4 months later, after the issue had been settled with the tax authorities and its funds unblocked. CSN's lawyers are experienced and could unblock the dividend payment again. But this isn't necessarily good news to investors.

Since CSN is facing indebtedness and repayment risk in the short-to-medium term, distributing cash to shareholders before addressing the company's capital constraints was initially frowned upon by investors and the court blocking could be seen as a blessing in disguise. However, one could actually interpret the court blocking as a sign of how the overall deleveraging plan is compromised because CSN's tense relationship with tax authorities could become an issue. Now, CSN's announced asset sales becomes even more critical in improving its balance sheet.

Cash from operations: positive industry outlook and company fundamentals

On the flip side, CSN might have a bright future if it overcomes this continued strain on its capital structure. Steinbruch, in fact, believes that successful deleveraging could boost the company's market value to nearly doubling (currently at ~US$3 bn). Brazilian steel producers is a story of growth, posting strong recovery in 2016 and 2017, followed by a strong showing in early 2018 (Usiminas (+600%), Gerdau (+200%) and CSN (+175%) in this 2-3 yr. period). There might still be room for growth as pricing improves. Analysts are expecting the highest demand for steel in the coming 2 years since 2014.

Trump's escalating trade war, more specifically tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum imposed through Section 232 enacted on March 8, 2018, is a concern for the global industry. However, interestingly, Brazil's steel producers are insulated primarily because they can shift a significant % of sales to its domestic market that has been recovering since 2016. Additionally, Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative, announced on March 22 that Brazil and other close U.S. trade partners were safe from steel tariffs. IaBR Instituto Aço Brasil, Brazil's steel industry association, remained optimistic with the industry and these protectionist measures could end up helping companies such as Usiminas (leader in plain steel) and Gerdau (long steel) because their steel is not subject to tariffs, their steel could easily be sold in Brazil and also because they have operations in the now-strengthened U.S. market, especially Gerdau. CSN, on the other hand, recently divested U.S. operations but could still reposition in the domestic market. They are also not worried over demand for steel in China, the world's leading consumer, because inventory levels there are low and there is still strong demand for steel.

Brazilian steel producers are very appealing

Based on the industry outlook, I am bullish on Brazilian steel producers. But, in light of the risks connected to CSN's aggressive deleveraging, I'd favor Usiminas and Gerdau over CSN. I am neutral on CSN but see a lot of upside if the company is successful in deleveraging. As Trump escalates protectionism and investors fear the repercussions of a global trade war, I believe Brazilian steel producers could be a not-so-obvious investment with a lot of upside. However, in addition to risks related to the global market, investors should also be aware of political risk in Brazil given that the country is close to holding elections in October.

