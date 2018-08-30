Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) CEO William Pate on IES Acquisition Conference (Transcript)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) IES Acquisition Conference Call August 30, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Suneel Mandava - SVP, Finance

William Pate - President & CEO

Will Monteleone - CFO

Joseph Israel - President and CEO, Par Petroleum LLC

Analysts

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Mike Harrison - Seaport Global Securities

Jason Gabelman - Cowen and Company

Andrew Shapiro - Lawndale Capital Management

Suneel Mandava

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Par Pacific Holdings Investor Conference Call. Joining me today are William Pate, President and Chief Executive Officer; Will Monteleone, Chief Financial Officer; and Joseph Israel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Par Petroleum.

Before we begin, please note that some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements as that term is defined under federal securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those concerning plans, expectations, estimates and our outlook for the Company. Any forward-looking statements speak only to expectations as of today’s date, are subject to change and are not guarantees of future performance or events. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements.

I refer you to the latest Forms 10-K and 10-Q Par Pacific Holdings filed with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the major risk factors affecting our business. Further information regarding these, as well as supplemental financial and operating information, including reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP figures may be found in our investor presentation on our website at www.parpacific.com or in our filings with the SEC. There is Investor Presentation available on our website, you may refer before the call.

I'll now turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Pate.

William Pate

Thank you, Suneel. Good morning to our conference call participants. Yesterday, Island Energy Services announced its intention to cease refining operations in Hawaii. Simultaneously, we announced the acquisition of certain IES refining units for $45 million in cash and stock. We also entered into an agreement to supply products to IES, permitting them to satisfy several utility fuel contracts after they cease operations. These agreements preserve reliable, local production of essential fuel supplies on Oahu, underpinning our commitment to meeting the long-term energy needs of Hawaii. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and we anticipate closing in the fourth quarter.

Before I review the prepared investor slides with you, I would like to revisit Par Pacific’s growth strategy, as a framework to bear in mind when thinking about this acquisition. Our business objective is to own and operate market-leading energy and infrastructure assets in logistically complex markets. We currently operate the largest refinery in the state of Hawaii, with crude processing capacity of 94,000 barrels per day. Our team has done a great job since our acquisition of this business of serving the state’s needs.

We view Hawaii as an attractive market with strong economic growth, favorable trends in air travel, and robust demand for distillates. This market profile fits well with our existing product slate of an almost 50% distillate yield. The growing state demand for jet fuel also drove our decision to invest $27 million in the previously announced distillate hydrotreater project. The benefits of an increased clean distillate yield from the DHT project, especially against the backdrop of IMO 2020, are readily apparent.

With that backdrop, I will ask you to turn to the transaction highlights on Page 3. With this transaction, we accomplish three important strategic and operational goals. We increased the scale of our Hawaii operations in refining and logistics to ensure we are a low-cost supplier to the market. We solidify our Hawaii operations. And we increased our distillate production capabilities. The acquired assets include IES’s crude distillation and vacuum processing units as well as associated utilities. We will have long-term access to the IES logistics network through a non-exclusive terminalling agreement.

In addition, subject to closing of the transaction, we will supply IES with products which will allow them to continue to satisfy utility fuel supply contracts with Hawaiian Electric and its affiliates as well as the electric cooperative on Kauai. This agreement ensures the continuity of fuel supply to essential utilities. It's important to note that we could not supply this fuel without operating the crude atmospheric and vacuum distillation units. With this transaction, we also expect to preserve highly skilled jobs and anticipate welcoming 65 current IES employees to the Par Pacific team. We anticipate hiring an additional 20 employees at our Kapolei refinery in conjunction with the acquisition. These positions are open to current IES employees as well.

Turning to Page 4, on the left-hand side of the page, I will briefly describe our Hawaii operations. We've built a market-leading, integrated system with refining, logistics and retail assets to better serve our customers. The chart on the right highlights the expected growth in our throughput and production volumes relative to current levels as a result of the addition of the former IES refining units. Crude throughput is expected to increase up to 110,000 to 120,000 barrels per day from the year-to-date rate of 75,000 barrels per day.

Distillate production is expected to increase by approximately 15,000 barrels per day, allowing us to fulfill growing demand and also reducing our jet fuel imports. This production growth further positions the business to realize potential benefits of IMO 2020. Low sulfur fuel oil yield is expected to increase by approximately 15,000 barrels per day and exports are expected to increase by roughly 5,000 barrels per day.

Turning to Page 5, this graphic shows the layout of the Par Pacific and IES refineries outlined in yellow. Acquired units are within the green-dashed area and you will note their close proximity to our Kapolei refinery. The planned pipeline tie-in, identified by the orange star, will facilitate the flow of crude and products between our respective moorings and tank farms and is expected to be completed within nine months of closing.

In terms of financing and incremental expenditure on Page 6, we expect to purchase the IES assets for $45 million in cash and stock subject to the closing conditions. We can fund the cash portion through our available cash on hand and expect to finance working capital under existing facilities. Incremental capital investment for the tie-in of Par Pacific’s pipeline system is expected to be between $8 million and $10 million and 2019 turnaround costs are expected to be approximately $10 million. Additional scale from the acquisition combined with the DHT project will allow us to achieve operating expense in Hawaii at the lower end of the previously communicated $3 to $3.30 per barrel range by the end of 2019.

In conclusion, we believe this acquisition is positive for the state of Hawaii for Par Pacific, its employees, our customers, investors and community. This transaction, further demonstrates the team's success in safe reliable operations in Hawaii over the past five years. This concludes my prepared remarks.

We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Matthew Blair from Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please go ahead.

Matthew Blair

Just thinking about the EBITDA --potential EBITDA impact here. So based on your guidance it's an approximate 53% increase in Hawaii throughput and then you mentioned the $3 OpEx. I think year-to-date you're closer to $3.60 a barrel. Just from these two factors alone we're looking at perhaps at least $35 million EBITDA benefit and then of course whatever happens on margins. So I don’t know, is there anything that we should take in to account there or anything we’re missing on the analysis?

Will Monteleone

Matt, this is Will. I think at this point in time, we’re not going to provide specific EBITDA guidance or expectations where we believe we're going to land, I would say we previously communicated our returns thresholds for refining investment activity in the 25% to 30% range, consistent with the way we thought about the deploying capital with the distillate hydrotreater project, and I think the deployment capital is expected to achieve a similar rate of return threshold.

William Pate

Also Matt, it's Bill. Bear in mind that the $3 target that we were talking about is something that we expect to achieve by the end of 2019 after the DHT project's up and running and obviously, assuming we with that -- after we fully integrated, the operations that we've announced that we're acquiring yesterday.

Matthew Blair

Sounds good. And then we always thought of the One Rock plan as being a little limited on the crude slate. I guess, could you talk about your crude slate going forward? Should we expect a shift to a slightly lighter crude slate with the combined operations?

William Pate

Joseph, if you want to handle that.

Joseph Israel

Sure. Yes, without sulfar capacity on the other plant previously and it’s previous the mode of operations to a different level of flexibility compared to the Par flexibility on crude purchasing. So looking forward, we’re expecting to maintain this flexibility as much as we can. And by the right crude to make a product, let's say, we need to make and to optimize our margin.

Our next question is from Mike Harrison from Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead.

Mike Harrison

Maybe if you can just provide a little bit of background on the deals. How long ago did you find out that IES was closing? Can you shed any light on why they decided to close and kind of shift their focus toward imports? And also curious, how you arrived at the combination of cash and stock for the financing?

William Pate

Mike, I really don’t want to comment on the back and forth of the deal. They approached us and informed us that they were considering changing their strategy, and through that dialogue, we reached an agreement that we both thought was attractive for us for both sides. And with respect to their incentives or their reasons for their change in strategy, I think that’s a question that’s better left to them than us. I don’t want to speak for IES.

Will Monteleone

And Mike with respect to the cash versus the equity component of the financing again, I think it's part of the overall transaction discussions and again our objectives with respect to balancing our overall liquidity positions and flexibility on a going forward basis.

Mike Harrison

And then as we think about the path forward and the shift toward more on importing strategy for IES, how does that change the competitive dynamic in your view? Were they already doing a lot of importing, and this is just a modest expansion? Or were they really refining most of their product and this is a significant change in the amount of imports that’s going to be coming on the Island?

William Pate

I don’t know if I call it a significant change. Bear in mind that there is three parties that have the -- all have kind of robust capabilities for importing including ourselves. We import -- IES has imported on occasion. We obviously export as well. We both got moorings. I don't expect there the strategy to change that much and I think for the refined product marketing Hawaii is going to remain a very competitive market.

Our next question is from Jason Gabelman from Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Jason Gabelman

Yes, congrats on the deal. I just had a question on Slide 4 where you break out the incremental production. So, it looks like you are adding about 40,000 a day more crude and distillate. And low sulfar fuel oil accounts for about 30,000 barrels a day. Is there any incremental 10,000 barrels a day gasoline? And does that also account for the incremental 5,000 barrels a day in exports?

William Pate

If you look at the footnote, there is another 5,000 barrels a day of on-island sales that aren't on the bars, but overall there is a variety of other products that we will be selling. And I really don’t want to get into the fine detail of sales, but we will not -- we didn’t acquire any gasoline units and we will not be changing our own gasoline production profile, other than with respect to how gasoline production pro forma changes as crude selection changes, which happens even with our current operations today.

Jason Gabelman

And I noticed that you didn’t mention anything about potential synergies. Do you expect you are going to be able to start running the other units that you're acquiring and find some synergies that may be you are not so confident in stating currently?

Will Monteleone

Jason, this is Will. I think some of the synergy opportunities are embedded inside of the [indiscernible] the lower end of the OpEx per barrel range. And then again, I think the overall acquisition integration costs as well as the pipeline tie-ins are critical to overall optimization as the pro forma operations. Again, I think there are some things there are efficiencies that we’re gaining and again, that's really reflected in our OpEx per barrel at guidance.

William Pate

Jason, this is Bill, bear in mind that we’re not buying an operation, we’re buying some assets that happen to be available after the shutdown of operations. So, it’s a little harder for us to fully get our arms around the cost structure and the synergies. In light of the fact that this is more like a startup or acquisition assets where we're restarting the units. It's just the units happened to be hot when we buy them.

Our next question is from Andrew Shapiro from Lawndale Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Andrew Shapiro

Following up in your last comments here there is an acquisition of some assets after they announced they were closing operations. To what extent are there antitrust, anticompetitive, regulatory concerns? And to the extent there are any bars to that who bears the break off of that?

William Pate

We don’t believe there is any specified regulatory approvals other than some local permits are required to close the transaction; however, obviously, we’re going to work closely with the government authorities and other interested parties with respect to the closure of that asset and are focused on retaining the jobs in the community. And obviously doing what we can to ensure that the state's energy needs are met.

Andrew Shapiro

Outstanding and then presently it's always been the goal of optimizing and maximizing the amount of on-island sales that the Company's been able to do obviously to save the substantial transport costs of export and maximize your netbacks. After the acquisition to what extent or what range of the increase of on island sales do expect to have I guess a percent of your output?

William Pate

You want to comment?

Will Monteleone

I think, Andrew, the best way to look at it is probably on the pro forma chart and you can do the quick math or you can see that despite the fact that we’re increasing crude charge that’s kind of the midpoint of about 40,000 barrels a day, that ultimately our export quantities only projected to go up by roughly four. So again I think that's a good indicator and ultimately I think we will continue to strive to maximize on-island sales and minimize exports.

Andrew Shapiro

And lastly the particular assets you're acquiring or the particular capabilities you're acquiring, can you expand a little bit more on what it is are they enabling enhanced margin or throughput with our existing assets or it's just a certain type of production capacity that you're acquiring and how is that all expected to kind of work.

Will Monteleone

Andrew this is Will, I will start and Joseph if you want to add anything go ahead. But I think it ultimately provides some redundancy with respect to our existing crude and vacuum processing units, so there is some flexibility in crude selection that we achieve there. And then ultimately Bill referenced in his prepared remarks, the ability for us to run the crude and the vacuum units are critical to producing and manufacturing the incremental product we are showing here, so also for fuel and ultimately incremental distillate and retain crude flexibility. And we [indiscernible] sweet and sour, heavy sweet, heavy versus light. And again there is a lot of optimization opportunities around that. Joseph, would you add anything?

Joseph Israel

Yes, directionally, we're buying topping unit, crude unit and vacuum unit and adding this to system which is slightly long downstream and utilities meaning hydrogen and sulfur that we can handle. And this makes it a really nice fit as far as flexibility going forward and ability to optimize margins.

Andrew Shapiro

And does this impact accelerate differ the low sulfur, the new big CapEx project you have targeted for I guess next year? Or it is completely if you pardon the pun in a vacuum from that?

Will Monteleone

Yes, the DHT project is moving ahead as planned and is completely separate and apart from this.

Andrew Shapiro

And you'll probably answer this, just one last one for me. The Company to some extent imported certain items to satisfy certain demand I think on the island. Does this acquisition of assets enable you to expand your production in a certain way that your need to import certain refined product is reduced or eliminated?

William Pate

Yes, it is. The increase in scale ended up itself gives us a little more flexibility. But in addition to that given the units that we will be acquiring and operating, we expect incremental jet fuel production that will allow us to reduce some of the jet imports that we currently perform.

Andrew Shapiro

And I’m assuming that would be for whatever quantity that is, that is a sizable margin bump?

William Pate

We generally higher margins when we manufacture the product than when we import, yes.

Andrew Shapiro

Yes, I just didn’t know it was a meaningful amount.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question here is from Matthew Blair from Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please go ahead.

Matthew Blair

Could you walk through again exactly what this tie-in gives you? I think the deal is going to close in Q4 '18 and then you said that the tie-in wouldn't occur for nine months. So in that period would you be able to run the total system at a 115 a day? Or do we need to wait until the tie-in comes online before you run at 115?

William Pate

We will be able to run as noted in the presentation the day we closed the deal. What the tie-in does is it gives us more flexibility and IES frankly, both moorings will be able to access either tank farm. So, it allows a party to access the mooring and store product at either party tank farm using the existing pipeline systems that today run parallel, and only one more in tied to one tank farm, i.e. the IES mooring tied to the IES tank farm. Our mooring is tied to our Kapolei tank farm. With the tie-in you will be able to use either mooring to go to either farm.

Matthew Blair

Very clear okay. And then can you provide any guidance on depreciation that we should model in from this deal.

Will Monteleone

And we'll follow up with you as we get a clear sense of purchase price accounting and take a deeper look at that time as we evaluate the underlying land value and other aspects of this.

Matthew Blair

Okay and then can you say how long are the supply contracts to IES?

William Pate

That’s confidential Matt.

Our next question from Mike Harrison from Seaport Global. Please go ahead.

Mike Harrison

Just one more for me just related to the CapEx that’s going to be needed at this refinery. I think in the past, you talked about maybe being under invested a little bit, you mentioned that 8 million to 10 million for the tie-in and then 10 million for the turnaround just how confident are you in that $10 million number kind of the investment needed to bring it up I guess your operational requirements? And can you talk about I guess what specific needs are required in that turnaround? And how much diligence you've done on these assets?

William Pate

Joseph, you want to take that.

Joseph Israel

This point well relying on the really general estimates after reviewing our review. I can tell you that if you would crude unit to the vacuum unit not that sophisticated units. And the room for levels, so as maintenance is pretty smaller, limited. So, we feel very good about the numbers we outlined here today in the presentation that will allows us to do what we say.

William Pate

Thank you. And thank you to our participants and most of all I want to thank our team, especially the Kapolei refinery leadership and employees. These guys have done a great job over the last few years and without their safe work and their operational performance we wouldn’t be where we are today. Have a good day.

