Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Remains A Top Pick On Renewables Build-Out

Facebook announced Tuesday a move to 100% renewables by 2020, with giants like Apple and Google likely to follow. IEA appears to be a compelling way to play this mega-trend.

With IEA shares trading at under 5x 2018 EV/EBITDA and around 3.5x our projected figures for 2019, we view this high-moat, low capital-intensity business as undervalued with 80-100% upside.

More importantly, the company delivered on its promise to make a meaningful, highly-accretive, diversifying acquisition, without using equity. This diversification alone should be worth several points of multiple expansion.

We believe shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) could be one of the strongest performers in the E&C space over the coming quarters. We think the company is in the right place, at the right time, with the right assets and strategy, not to mention exceptional growth prospects coupled with an exceptionally low valuation. While investors may not have come away from 2Q results feeling sanguine as a result of a reduction in 4Q guidance - due to pushouts into 1Q, not lost projects - we came away feeling we owned a much better asset than we had anticipated before the call. While the next 4 months may be somewhat less rosy than we had expected, we think the next 4 years will be far better. We'd take that trade any time, although in the short-term we might not be rewarded for it. Looking out 12 months, we think this is a company that can be generating an annual $150mn EBITDA run-rate, and has a share price 80-100% above current levels, if not more.

On August 9th, IEA reported 2Q results that beat on both top and bottom line, with revenue up 64% y/y and Adjusted EBITDA up 28% (some timing and cost issues impacted EBITDA leverage). As of June 30, 2018, backlog sat at $1.0 billion, up from $348 million over the comparable year period.

In addition, the company has a pipeline of more than $1.2 billion of high-probability opportunities for which it's been shortlisted.

The flaw in the quarter was that the company noted two large pushouts that have shifted from 4Q18 to 1Q19. As a result, the company reduced 2018 guidance.

Source: IEA Investor Presentation

We certainly don't dismiss reduced guidance, but we also think focusing on the next two quarters is missing the forest for the trees. In our view, the pushouts are a short-term issue - if something was truly broken, we believe the company would have owned up to it, as it did on cost-overruns in 1Q. Far more important is that 1) the macro backdrop is fundamentally improving, and 2) the business is taking shape better than anticipated in terms of executing on a sizable accretive acquisition.

As we have cited in previous write-ups (here and here), wind energy forecasts are at record highs. Much of this is because of significant tax incentives that begin rolling off post 2020. As we have oft-cited, even as these provisions decrease through 2024, wind has already moved towards parity with conventional energy sources.

Source: IEA June Investor Presentation

In addition to national incentives, over half of US states now have Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) requirements.

If that weren't enough, we're continuing to see large corporations move towards renewables - making these decisions of their own volition. On Tuesday, Facebook (FB) blogged that it intended to move to 100% renewables for its energy production by 2020.

Source

According to a report from theverge.com in June, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) committed to make its US, European and Chinese operations all run on 100% renewable energy by 2020, while both Apple (AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have purchased enough renewables since April to offset their global energy usage. We think this remains an unabated, early-stage trend, and that IEA, with approximately 30% market share in the wind E&C space, is going to be a prime beneficiary.

We don't anticipate IEA being mentioned in many press releases as it is the E&C contractor to the large wind developers - 12 of the 16 largest are IEA customers.

Source: IEA, August Seaport Global Conference Presentation

Notwithstanding our view that wind remains competitive in the post 2020 time frame, or at worst doesn't drop dramatically, we were still eager to see IEA diversify away from wind which had represented 88% of revenue.

The announcement of its acquisition of Saiia and American Civil Contractors adds almost $300 million in revenue, $32-36 million in EBITDA, and reduces wind end-market exposure to 63%. The company paid 4.3x EBITDA at the midpoint, and there are additional synergies going forward, without using equity. Post deal-close, IEA is a $1+ billion revenue company with approximately $100 million in EBITDA and a far more diverse customer base and end-market revenue stream. We think this ought to merit several points of EBITDA multiple expansion.

Source: IEA, August Seaport Global Conference Presentation

Assuming 4Q had not had project delays, the company would likely be closer to a $1.1 billion revenue and a $110+ million EBITDA run rate in 2018. Given our expectation of organic growth in 2019, IEA ought to be north of both $1.1 billion in sales and $110 million in 2019, which we believe is far below what is currently factored in by the market.

Equally important is that we don't believe this M&A is a one-off, which is also something that management has emphasized. It has spoken of an active and actionable acquisition pipeline.

Source: IEA, August Seaport Global Conference Presentation

Though it might be 6 or 9 months, we wouldn't be surprised if the company announces another transaction before year-end. Notably, in the table above, none of the companies are in the wind segment. We believe the company could be 1 or 2 acquisitions away from reducing wind to 30-50% of overall revenue, increasing EBITDA to $150 million (or more) and increasing run-rate revenue to $1.5 billion or more (the company has set a target of $2 billion over the next few years).

In our view, if it plays out as we expect, IEA will go from a low multiple player in the space to a high multiple player. It's unclear to us why utility contractors MasTec (MTZ), MYR Group (MYRG), Primoris (PRIM) or Quanta Services (PWR) should trade at a premium to IEA, when IEA has higher margins, faster growth and a lower multiple - particularly as IEA becomes a more diversified utility contractor (and it's certainly taken a big first step).

We recognize that few investors may care about IEA until they start seeing numbers go up. We believe catalysts include the closing of Saiia/ACC transaction, strong 3Q results, additional accretive M&A, and a positive outlook regarding 2019. We suspect that as the IEA story gets out there and the company delivers, we could see a sharp move higher in what we believe is potentially the most exciting story in the utility power E&C space. We note that at a multiple comparable to peers, shares would be approximately $18 by our estimates. We also point out that 1/2 warrants (2 warrants necessary to purchase a share) freely trade under the ticker IEAWW and have a duration of 5 years (through March 2023) and a strike price of $11.50.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warrant of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEA, IEAWW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.