Can The Trade Desk Be A Viable Value Investment?

The valuation models suggest that TTD's potential upside ranges from -17.5% to +126%. This is assuming that growth remains more or less stable.

I provide three different valuation techniques that take into account TTD's growth. Under none of these approaches does TTD appear to be insanely overvalued.

A value investment is when the investor buys below his/her estimate of the company's fair value. Growth is a critical component in estimating a company's fair value.

The fair value of a company is essentially the "true" worth of its assets. In the stock market, the fair value relates to the "true" worth of the publicly traded shares. There's ample evidence that suggests that value investors tend to outperform the market, or at least achieve satisfactory returns. The value investor par excellence is Warren Buffett. A value investor is one who first determines the fair value of a company. Then, analyses its business prospects against the sustainability of the projected cash flows. Then he/she proceeds to purchase the asset only when it's priced below its estimated fair value. The difference between the current price and the estimated fair value is the investors' margin of safety.

It's likely that the reader is a value investor. Hence, it's of vital importance to determine the fair value of The Trade Desk (TTD) before proceeding with an investment decision. This way he/she will know what if TTD is a good buy or not at this level. Plus, it'll be easier to find the ideal entry price in the case of a pullback.

Why TTD might be a value investment

By now, you might be thinking: why would you attempt to value TTD as a value investment? If you look at Warren Buffett, he always strives to find a balance between his margin of safety and the business prospects of the asset. Think about it like balancing between price and long-term sustainability. Ideally, the best value investment is in a great business with strong long-term prospects that it's trading well below its estimated fair value. In a way, whenever you assess a stock as "cheap" and therefore a "buy," you're acting as a value investor. If you're going merely by the fluctuations of the price in the stock chart, then you're a speculator.

Warren Buffett probably wouldn't invest in TTD. This is because he thinks that tech companies tend to have weak business moats. This makes the sustainability of TTD's future cash flows uncertain. Nevertheless, other investors might be more certain regarding TTD's prospects. Hence, for some, TTD can be a value investment.

TTD's business and market

Since TTD is an ad-tech business, its operations stem from its platform for ad analytics for advertisers. With this, advertisers minimize their ad expenditures while maximizing their marketing effectiveness. Consequently, TTD is a disrupting company, which is why its revenues are rising exponentially since its IPO. However, investors' concerns are related to the sustainability of the company's exponential growth. Other disrupting companies (like AMZN and FB) have maintained a high growth rate for many years (even now they keep growing by double digits). However, for every AMZN and FB, there have been many other startups that crashed and burned.

TTD's business prospects can't be overstated. It has a 95% client retention rate, which speaks volumes about the company's quality services. It also operates in a growing global market. Programmatic digital ad spending is expected to grow another 16.4% this year and reach $45.94 billion in 2019. Overall, worldwide advertising and marketing revenues are projected to top $1 trillion by 2022.

The current leaders of digital ad spending are giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). However, these companies are so-called "walled gardens." This means that when companies advertise through FB/GOOG, they'll only access the ad inventory of that ad supplier (FB posts or YouTube ads). Hence, advertisers face inefficiencies when operating through FB/GOOG. However, this is an opportunity for TTD because its platform allows advertisers to compare costs throughout the different inventory suppliers (like blogs, websites, and radio stations). Hence, it will enable them to spend their budgets in a more cost-efficient way.

TTD profits from ad spending. Not all impressions on the web are created equal. Every website has a unique appeal for consumers. Thus, TTD operates as a facilitator of the best and most cost-efficient advertising alternatives for companies. How it works is a bit more complicated than that, but it has been compared to the Bloomberg terminal of advertising.

TTD offers a platform (and software) where advertisers can customize their ad campaigns to fit perfectly with their strategic goals. TTD provides better advertising insights and options than FB or other programmatic competitors. Because of this, TTD has its 95% client retention rate.

This "stickiness" of TTD's services has led the company to grow its revenues at a staggering rate. TTD's quarterly growth rate (revenues) is 13.18% since Q3 2015 (data from Q3 2016 SEC filing). Over the same period, the S&P 500 only grew its revenues by 0.94% QoQ. This sort of growth is reminiscent of the FANG stocks in their early stages.

Source: Thomvest Ventures.

Furthermore, TTD's take-rate (similar to a fee charged for its services) is only 20%. This is among the lowest in the industry. It's also likely lower than FB's fees because TTD is not a walled garden. Hence, this also gives TTD a price advantage along with its product differentiation through its disruptive tech. In short, it looks like TTD's business prospects are phenomenal.

Traditional valuation

Once we understand TTD's business prospects, then it's easier to justify its expensive price tag. Nevertheless, the central issue is estimating TTD's fair value. This is the hard part because we have to be able to forecast the future cash flows of the business precisely. This is why Buffett avoids these types of stocks, and not because they trade at high multiples. Buffett recognizes implicitly that a high multiple for a stock can be justified if the growth is high enough as well. Therefore, thinking that TTD's high PE ratio automatically disqualifies it as a value investment is wrong.

Above you can see a GGM that justifies TTD's current price tag. More importantly, the assumed growth rate for the next five years is lower than what the company has experienced since 2015. Then, in the perpetuity phase, I assumed a very conservative growth rate of only 6.94% (80% of the estimated RRR). As you can see, in this model, TTD's sky-high growth makes up for its sky-high valuation.

Alternative valuation method

There's also another approach that could justify an even higher valuation. For example, we can compare the S&P 500 quarterly revenue growth to TTD's. Then, we can assign a Price/Sales multiple to TTD proportionally based on that ratio.

Above you can see that TTD's revenues should be valued at a PS ratio of 32.29 (extremely high). This lofty multiple is due to TTD's growth being 14.04 times higher than the rest of the S&P 500. It's a straightforward valuation model, and it implies a fantastic potential upside for TTD's shares.

A case for a lower valuation

Peter Lynch was an advocate for the PEG ratio. In essence, the PEG ratio adjusted the PE ratio for the stock's implied growth. At a PEG ratio of 1, the PE ratio would be equal to its growth. If the stock's PEG is greater than 1, then the stock is overvalued, if less than 1, then it's undervalued.

Above you can see TTD's valuation at a PEG of 1. Here, the estimated fair value of the shares is much lower at $117.18. Moreover, this implies a potential downside of -17.5%. Nevertheless, even under this approach, TTD doesn't appear to be insanely overvalued as one might initially expect. This is because TTD's high growth rate compensates deserving a high multiple. Also, have in mind that many stocks trade at PEG ratios between 1 and 2, which would imply that TTD is, in a worst case scenario, fairly valued right now.

Conclusion

I think that TTD is a high-risk/high-reward investment. I've addressed the misconceptions about value investing in stocks trading at high multiples. TTD's outstanding growth seems to justify its lofty valuation multiple. There are many ways one can value TTD given its growth, and in none of them, the stock appears to be insanely overvalued. Moreover, if TTD manages to sustain this growth over the long term (5-10 years), then it looks like it's genuinely undervalued despite its seemingly expensive price tag.

Naturally, the risk of investing in TTD is that investors are one quarterly report miss away from disaster. If the company reports declining sales or offers weak guidance, then it's likely that the market would adjust the stock price at a lower growth factor. This would probably translate into a severe pullback.

In either case, TTD is a stock that deserves your attention. Its business model might disrupt the advertising industry in the long run. It could very well be that TTD is the next AMZN (of advertising), but it could also be that it's the next pets.com. All I would recommend the reader is that it keeps its position size on TTD under control because high-risk/high-reward plays should be diversified.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I usually trade my picks through options. Unfortunately, I can't find a suitable option spread for TTD right now. However, this might change in the future. I like the company very much.