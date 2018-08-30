Markel's Virtuous Circle

Markel (MKL) has been a compounding machine for over three decades now. The graph below is a visualization of this statement.

Book value and share price have mimicked each other roughly throughout the history of the company being public. This is to be expected since it mainly focused on specialty property and casualty insurance for most of its life - and insurance companies are normally valued at price to book value per share. Something changed in 2005, Markel started Markel Ventures, which is basically a private equity arm of Markel and the reason why Markel has been given the name "'Mini Berkshire Hathaway". As the company slowly accumulates other businesses outside of the insurance business, the price to book value per share isn't quite the best valuation metric anymore. Some investors might think Markel is overvalued now trading at 1.78x book. I would argue its fairly priced or underpriced when compared against the S&P 500 because of three reasons. The growing non-insurance segment, the underwriting insurance discipline the company has displayed since becoming public, and a leader that is a proficient capital allocator Tom Gayner.

So why should the fair value pendulum continue to swing up?

Tom Gayner has had a wonderful track record of allocating capital both in public markets and with Markel Ventures, which has surpassed $1 billion in revenue. Once public markets know good leadership is at the helm of the ship, it typically trades for a premium. I'm not saying it's not good to purchase shares for cheaper metrics, I'm saying a fair value premium will most likely hang around as long as Tom Gayner is around being Co-CEO. He is 57 years old leaving plenty of more years ahead to continue to allocate capital for Markel at high rates of return. 2017 alone, the equity portfolio saw a 26% gain beating the S&P 500 - and has a long-term track record of over 10% return per annum. Just to give a little philosophy background on his investing principles, below are his 4 main principles he's spoken about before.

Profitable business with good returns on capital.

Modest leverage.

Reinvestment opportunities.

Capital discipline.

These all sound straightforward but are hard to put into practice. Historically, Mr. Gayner has proven he finds opportunities with these characteristics. So, by having him making capital allocation decisions for you appears ideal.

Markel's underwriting discipline has been a huge source of their moat. They write insurance on specialty products that take specialized knowledge to assess the risks. Along with that, management has built a culture at the firm that profitable underwriting is the focus at hand, not just growing premiums. Some of this has been established through its incentive structure where employees get bonuses based on profitable underwriting. Charlie Munger would be so proud. This culture and moat can be tracked by the combined ratio which basically is saying - was it a profitable year or not. Anything under 100% means it was profitable, while over 100% means expenses, claims, and commissions were above the premiums taken in.

Exhibit 1: Past Decade Combined Ratios

In the past 10 years, the insurance business has been profitable 8 out the 10 years, equating to 80% of the time. This is a data point showing the culture and most of the businesses are performing quite well, especially against industry standards where most companies write insurance at a loss and try to make it up on their bond and equity investing.

Markel Ventures is the most exciting aspect of the company. It started in 2005 and now has over $1 billion in revenue. Actually, on a forward looking basis, it's getting closer to $2 billion and equaling 30% of total revenue. Within the portfolio, there are 17 operating businesses that span from manufacturing, to healthcare, to financial services type companies. Mr. Gayer has taken his same investment principles and applied them to owning companies outright. With this comes advantages, such as controlling capital allocation decisions within the organization, to another cash flow source outside the insurance business. To put it another way, a stream of revenue that has less regulation.

With all these attributes creates a wonderful feedback loop just like a social network or platform creates.

Exhibit 2: Markel's Feedback Loop

The long-term discipline that started in the insurance business has trickled down into the equity investing and now into Markel Ventures. These are wonderful attributes to have within such a complex organization. As insurance float grows, more capital is used through its equity and PE arms - creating a virtuous circle. This is especially true now that internally generated cash flow is growing and the company can continue to extend further in underwriting other insurance policies or do larger M&A deals.

Valuation

Below is the historical price/book value ratio.

I'm not sure if many investors have seen this graph for Markel, but it does show some interesting trends. Before 2008, for nearly 20 years, Markel traded hands for almost 2x book. That's an interesting data-point to know. One could say, Markel's valuation is still climbing back to its mean. I personally think it traded too expensively for a long period of time then. Now though, for reasons stated above, it seems fairly valued and returns should track the growth in book value per share with additional upside if multiple expansion continues.

Exhibit 3: Valuation On Multiple Scenarios

At this point in time, I see very little downside for the long-term investor, just not as much upside say a few years ago when the book value multiple was even more attractive. As year's go by, book value will continue to compound. In addition, the company will continue to make acquisitions within Markel Ventures. I see this as the key to multiple expansion that would drive outsized returns even with the company currently selling at 1.78x book.

Markel has basically turned into an investment vehicle with strong long-term attributes. We have a skilled long-term thinking management team. A permanent capital base that continues to grow - coupled with a capital allocator that has an impressive track record. The feedback loop inherent in the business will only continue to strengthen as it grows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MKL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.