Reversion To The Mean: The Emerging Market Comeback

The Current Movement of the US Dollar: Tax Cuts and Rate Hikes

Right now, we are in a period of relative dollar strength. We have a combination of expansionary fiscal policy and tight monetary policy. Trump instated the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which slashed the corporate tax rate by 14 points and reduced the individual tax rate. There was a similar tax cut back in 2005. There was a brief uptick in the dollar after Bush's Tax Holiday, when the repatriation tax was reduced to 5.25%. Similar to the 2005 cut, most companies plan to return the cash to investors through this cut, whether through the form of dividends or share buybacks. In theory, this tax cut should boost the USD, just like it did in 2005.

Source: Thomson Reuters

We also have tightening monetary policy. The Fed is hiking rates to normalize the market, and prevent the creation of a credit bubble. It's hiked rates twice this year, and is expected to hike again in September - there is "little doubt rates are going up on September 26, though the outlook gets a little dicier beyond then, given trade policy risks" says Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO.

Historically, higher interest rates mean a stronger currency, but the relationship between the two has gapped over recent years because rates have been held extremely low for so long. There has only been a 28% correlation between interest rates and the trade weighted USD for the past 10 years.

Academically, you shouldn't combine expansionary fiscal with tight monetary policy, as they are considered to be contradictory. They net against each other - one is stimulating the economy, one is slowing it down.

The Effects of A Strong Dollar: Emerging Market Pain

A strong dollar is good for foreign companies doing business in the US and for travelers, but it hurts US exporters and US companies that do business abroad. It also crushes Emerging Markets.

Source: Charlie Bilello

Emerging markets typically decline when the dollar is stronger. This is for two reasons:

EMs have a lot of US dollar denominated debt. When the USD increases in value, that debt gets more expensive to repay. A stronger dollar positively correlates to lower commodity prices, which is what most emerging market economies rely on.

The dollar appreciation/depreciation cycles are shown in the graph below. Emerging markets, especially commodity oriented ones like Latin America, South America, and East Europe, outperform when the dollar is weaker. When there is appreciation in the dollar, growth in those countries are stunted.

However, some countries are more insulated from the cyclicality of dollar movements - most particularly countries that focus on manufacturing rather than commodities, like Mexico and Emerging Asia. A stronger dollar hurts commodities, so if a country's economy implements more stable industries (manufacturing) that will lead to more stable growth.

Source: VoxEU

A stronger dollar does weigh on GDP and domestic demand in these countries, which can affect their growth prospects. With more US interest rate hikes in the future, and the current strength of the dollar, this could be troublesome for future growth prospects in Emerging Markets, unless they can unlatch themselves from their reliance on the US.

When Emerging Markets Emerge: The End of US Reliance

Luckily, Emerging Markets are not going to stay "Emerging" forever. One day, they have to become full-fledged markets - and some would argue that China already has. Their economies are growing - China had 6.6% GDP growth in 2017, outpaced only by India's 7.2% growth. Compared to the growth rates of developed economies, most of which are under the world average of 2.7% (even compared to the USA's most recent post of 4.1% for Q2 2018) this is quite promising.

Source: Asia Development Bank

Growth in Emerging Markets will come from branching out of the traditional commodity-oriented markets, and embracing diversification in terms of exports. The Manufacturing markets (China, India, Mexico, South Korea, and Taiwan) have a sustained advantage over commodity-based markets (Brazil, Colombia, Russia, and Malaysia).

Source: Advisor Perspectives

Emerging markets are broadening their reach, and are entering into more innovative sectors of the economy. This is a logical transition as their economies and populations continue to grow. Patent applications show that there is a dissent from the traditional emerging market that we think of, and a move towards true, long-term growth.

Source: Franklin Templeton

They are also teaming up with each other. China's Belt and Road Initiative is an interesting project that will connect many emerging economies together (if it can be achieved). But the mere possibility of such a system shows how these countries are exploring potential growth prospects, separate of the US.

Source: Xinhua

Conclusion

The dollar is in a period of relative strength, despite its recent downward trend. The Fed seems intent on remaining on a path toward higher rates, despite concerns about the potential repercussions of a trade war. In fact, it is even thinking about changing its key phrase - "the stance of a monetary policy remains accommodative" to "the stance of a monetary policy remains accommodative for now".

US stocks are on a bull-run that is breaking records daily. But nothing can go up forever. There are conflicting fiscal and monetary policies at work, and Twitter has become the place to negotiate trade deals. The Atlanta Fed is posting expectations for a 4.3% GDP growth in Q3 2018, which is unsustainable in the current macro-environment.

Emerging Markets are down 20% from their January highs, coming very close to bear market territory. They will have some headwinds to combat, such as tighter liquidity from the central banks, weak commodity prices, and a stronger dollar.

Source: Bloomberg

But emerging markets will be fine in the longer run. Demographics are on their side. Younger populations create growth. They are learning from their financial mistakes, and creating alliances with one another, for example, the Belt and Road Initiative. Their economies are evolving, pursuing activities, such as tech, that will create long-term growth and that will make them rivals to developed economies in the future.

They are also cheap. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index trades at 11.1x forward earnings, which is far less than the All Country World Index of 14.7x and the US valuation of 16.7x (which also happens to be the most expensive of all the advanced economies at the moment). It's time to implement the simple mantra of "Buy Low, Sell High"

Source: Zero Hedge

If you think that US markets and the dollar are both headed for a reversion to the mean and Emerging Markets as a whole will break out soon, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF (EEM) is currently trading at about $44, about $8 below its 52-week high.

The Brazilian Real ETF (NYSEARCA:BZF) is hovering right around a 52-week low, and with Brazil as the most oversold out of all the EMs (and one of the cheapest with a 10.5x Forward PE) and it should be due for a rebound soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.