Habit: Heading Higher

The concept remains relatively small, but the burger joint is correctly pivoting to delivery options and drive-thru locations.

Habit has seen a 50% rally in the last quarter based on a limited improvement in comp sales.

The market loved Q2 results from Habit Restaurants (HABT). The stock soared more than 20% in the immediate trading and ended up around 50% from the prior month levels just above $10. Habit has now more than doubled from the lows this year around $8, but the restaurant concept is still a rather inexpensive stock at a market value of only $430 million.

Image Source: Habit website

Positive Comps Did The Trick

Back in May when Habit traded around $10, my research suggested the stock was poised for a major breakout. All the market needed to see was positive comps from the burger joint and the stock was poised to surge.

Sure enough, Habit generated positive Q2 comps of 1.2% and the stock surged from $12.45 to close at $15.15 in the next day alone. The big gain was incredible considering the meager forecast for comp sales to grow at only up to 1.0% for the year.

The key to the story was that the stock was extremely cheap with a market value of only $200 million when Habit was trading at the lows. Now the trick is whether the stock holds these gains, and if comp sales dip back into the red.

The company only has 231 units as of June 26 with limited coverage of 11 states on the coasts. Habit still has phenomenal growth prospects. The recent difficulty in the restaurant sector has hurt previously very positive numbers.

Another quarter or two of negative comps would probably hit the stock, but one should bet on a return to the comp growth and margins of the past. Prior to 2017, Habit Restaurants regularly had contribution margins of at least 21.0%.

Source: Habit Baird presentation

The guidance for the year remains at contribution margins of 16.5% to 17.0% for the lowest levels this decade, if ever. As highlighted in my past articles, the move to drive-thru locations provides some encouraging indications that management understands the modern market of "Netflix and Chill" which requires more carryout and delivery access to meet customer needs.

The company confirmed that delivery has now been rolled out to 205 restaurants via DoorDash and the Sacramento stores are testing with Postmates. The only complaint here is that management spent the earnings call initially discussing food innovation and promotional activity when the prime focus needs to remain on mobile ordering, delivery, and the convenience of drive-thru locations.

Valuation Hiccup

The recent go-private deal for Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) likely places a short-term cap on the stock. Having a somewhat comparable franchise sold for only $250 million and at a lower P/S multiple caught the market off guard. Regardless, Habit still trades at only a P/S multiple of 1x in a sector where a stock growing revenues at 23% in the last quarter typically obtains higher multiples.

Habit clearly has better bottom line numbers with actual net income in Q2 and adjusted EBITDA for the period that nearly doubled that of Zoe's Kitchen. Habit generated Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million in comparison to only $5.6 million by Zoe's Kitchen.

As the above chart with Habit showed, valuing either of these stocks by the weak margins of that last year probably doesn't fairly value either stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Habit likely trades flat around $15 as the Zoe's Kitchen valuation holds back aggressive investors. Ultimately though, the burger joint is making progress in turning the company around and is well positioned for the restaurants of the future that should ultimately lead to higher margins and a much higher stock price.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZOES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.