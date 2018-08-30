Galaxy Resources Limited (GALXF) CEO Anthony Tse on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCPK:GALXF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2018 8:00 PM ET

Anthony Tse - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Alan Rule - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Talbot - Chief Operating Officer

Clarke Wilkins - Citi

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse

Warren Edney - Baillieu

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Alex Wallis - Maven Investment Partners

Glyn Lawcock - UBS

Larry Hill - Canaccord

Anthony Tse

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us on today's Galaxy results call. With me this morning on the call I have Alan Rule, Chief Financial Officer of Galaxy Resources; and also joining me is Brian Talbot, our Chief Operating Officer for Galaxy Resources.

And so without further ado, let me hand it over to Alan to take us through the presentation and our results.

Alan Rule

Thank you, Anthony, and good morning to everybody. I will go through the presentation that was lodged with ASX this morning. So let's go firstly to the page, the highlights for the first half of 2018. A strong cash balance of $45 million. You saw the spodumene production for the first half of 91,800 tonnes, which was a significant increase on the prior comparison period. Our cash margin per tonne of $488 a tonne sold, noting that that's after royalties and marketing fees had been deducted. Gross profit of $23.2 million, EBITDA $42.4 million and a net profit after tax of $11.5 million.

On the next slide, just to wrap up the production summary for the last six months, which you would have seen in the quarterly announced in July. The average cash margin per tonne increased by 140% over the prior period, and that's primarily because we had higher realized prices and lower unit costs. There were six shipments during the six month period with 90,000 tonnes of products sold. Construction of the yield optimization circuit at Mt Cattlin commenced. We expect commissioning in Q3 with production improvements to be realized in Q4. We expect to be able to increase recoveries in the range of 70% to 75%, lifting annual production volumes to between 220,000 and 240,000 tonnes.

Importantly though, there will be an expansive regional greenfield exploration campaign over the next 12 months. We've got a number of prospective targets in close proximity to the existing operations. As you would have noted in the last quarterly, we acquired some tenements southwest of the existing mine sites and we will be doing greenfield exploration on those tenements in the coming 12 months. We also increased the mineral resource to 11.8 million tonnes at 1.25% lithium.

Moving to the next page, the profit and loss. Very strong EBITDA margin. It's worth noting that total revenue now includes shipping revenue, which is required under the new accounting standard, AASB 15. So what you'll see in the disclosure is we've got a shipping revenue of $3.8 million. And in cost of sales, there's a $3.8 million shipping cost. So the net P&L impact is zero. If you just look separately at the revenue from sales of spodumene, the average realized price for the six month period was $940, which is an 11% over -- 11% increase over the preceding six months. The substantial increase in EBITDA over the period is due to an increase in average realized price of $90 a tonne and a reduction in share-based payments of about $6.1 million. Worth noting at the revenue, whilst on the face though it looks the same, we achieved a higher price with 10% tonnes less sold during the period than the comparison for the six months to December '17.

Moving on to the cash flow. It's important to note, if you look in balance sheet, as at the end of June, we had a receivable, a trade receivable, from a shipment that left towards the end of June but the cash was only received in early July of just over $15 million, which is not included in the cash flow statement. We spent $11.9 million on property, plant and equipment at Cattlin in relation to the yield optimization and sustaining CapEx. And we spent $8.5 million at James Bay and Sal de Vida on further progressing the project. Importantly, we are debt free with significant cash flow that allows us to expand and optimize our initiatives organically.

The next page on the Page 7 is just a waterfall chart of -- showing the change in cash with customer receipts. The CapEx, which is the investment at Mt Cattlin plus the investment in James Bay and Sal de Vida, resulting in $45.1 million cash at 30 June '18. We move on to the balance sheet. A few items to note. The inventory has moved up and that's predominantly because we had higher stockpiles of spodumene at the end of June compared to the end of December. In current assets, you would have noticed we separately disclosed assets classified as held for sale. This is effectively the cost -- accounting cost allocation for the sale of the northern tenements to POSCO. So it's gone into current assets but it's come out of exploration and evaluation asset. We're debt-free. The overarching to note on the balance sheet is the movement in reserves. That's all to do with foreign currency translation reserves as we are now reporting in U.S. dollars, no longer in Aussie dollars, whereas the Australian entities still have an Aussie dollar functional currency. So it's just a movement in reserves in relation to foreign currency translation.

Finally, the POSCO transaction, as you would have seen earlier this week. Sal de Vida funding has been significantly de-risked after we've executed the documents with POSCO to sell the tenement package in the northern basin. We'll retain 100% of the Sal de Vida project, which has 1.1 million tonnes in reserve. The net proceeds will be used to advance the development of the project. We expect settlement to occur in Q4 after completion of the relevant tenement transfers and registration processes in Argentina. A very significant benefit to the company as it clearly de-risks our funding obligations for the Sal de Vida project.

That's all I have, Anthony. Back to you.

Anthony Tse

Thank you, Alan. Before I take questions, I think what I'd also like to highlight, obviously, some of you may have been following the recent progress on the transaction that we have announced with POSCO, that we have recently just entered into a binding agreement. We're looking at that completing probably in the early part of the fourth quarter and everything is progressing well there.

So the thing I'd like to highlight is that if you look at the financial performance of the company today, a couple of things to note. First, we are in the strongest balance sheet position that Galaxy has ever been. And for some of those supportive shareholders who has been following the company and supporting management for a number of years now, you may recall that up to only recently, a couple of years ago, we still had a very significant kind of level of debt in the company. At one point, it was north of $200 million of net debt. Today, we not only have zero debt, but if you look at our cash balance situation on a pro forma basis, you've got about $45 million of cash. We also obviously have a modest level of kind of financial investments in liquid assets. And if you add the POSCO cash to that, even if we aren't looking at any incremental, if you assume that we take a snapshot as of today on a pro forma basis, that's going to be kind of north of probably $350 million in cash. So it very much puts us in a very strong position to look at our development options as we kind of take the company going forward, especially when we're looking at both our Sal de Vida asset and also James Bay.

On Sal de Vida, I'm happy to report that progress in terms of the process that we have been running to evaluate potential options or strategic joint venture partnerships on the project has actually been progressing very well. We've been very encouraged by, not only the level of interest but the quality of interest that we've had, and in that, we've had to have the happy problem of taking several dozen interested parties down to a short list of where we are at the moment seven investor groups that we'll be taking through to the next stage of discussion and exchange, which will obviously involve due diligence and also site visits in Argentina.

So I think, I just wanted to kind of reiterate that in terms of funding for Sal de Vida, we're very comfortable with that. The remaining balance of the CapEx required, i.e., that $474 million capital expenditure that's required for Sal de Vida will be satisfied through the JPMorgan process. And to that extent, we also continue to have a very healthy residue of liquidity on our balance sheet subsequent to that transaction as well, which it will again put us in a very good financial position to consider how we take the next step forward in our other development asset, namely James Bay.

So with that, I'll probably just pause and then ask the operator to probably start opening up the queue for potential questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Clarke Wilkins from Citi. Please go ahead.

Clarke Wilkins

First question probably for Alan, just in regard to the Sal de Vida sale, it looks like the cash -- or the cost base there about $26 million versus the proceeds, what are the tax implications on the sale there? Is there any sort of losses to offset, et cetera? Also maybe one for Anthony, just in terms of the second half sort of outlook for spodumene prices, relative to where we were in the first half, what's the expectation around sort of realized pricing in the second half given the sort of volatility we have seen in the sort of the spot lithium carbonate prices in China?

Alan Rule

Clarke, just to answer your question around the tax losses in Argentina. The amount that we're going to be able to offset is around about the value that we've got on the face of the balance sheet against the investment as a deduction for tax.

Anthony Tse

Clarke, on the outlook for the second half, obviously, we were seeing a little bit of volatility in the stock price of lithium carbonate in China at the moment. And a couple of comments on that. Firstly, from our view, we see that there's a bit of a disconnect between stock and contract, that's the first thing. Second thing is if you're looking at rest of the world pricing, both for carbonate and definitely for hydroxide, it actually continues to remain quite robust. You would have seen some of the majors announce their results recently and in particular, one of the largest producers in the world, you can actually see that their pricing is actually up Q2 versus Q1. And last but not least, the one comment I'd like to make is that if you actually are looking at spot in China, you don't necessarily conclude that that's the only picture that you're looking at. If you're looking at the hydroxide price at the moment, it's remaining reasonably steady, i.e., it's not been susceptive to the same level of volatility as we've been in the carbonate price which we think is actually being dragged down by some low-quality, lower-purity kind of materials coming out of the Shanghai producers. But for now, a kind of more short -- more kind of medium-term perspective, we think that, that quantum of material is actually not that relevant for the battery value chain because there actually has to be a significant cost to actually refine that material in order to make it applicable for the battery downstream.

And last but not least, the thing I'd also like to highlight, and I think we have done so in previous investor kind of presentation and discussion, actually a large majority of our customers actually are hydroxide producers. So to that extent, we have less of a concern view in terms of the short-term volatility that we see in carbonate, notwithstanding that from the second half of the year outlook, our view is that we will start to see some recovery in procurement of raw materials given that the second half of the year typically far outperforms the first half of the year in terms of raw material procurement due to obviously NEV production and sales ramping up in the second half of the year. I think if you look at the first half of last year versus the first half of this year, first half of last year, I think, the whole year probably generated somewhere in the order of about probably just under 25% -- just under quarter of the full year achieved number was actually achieved in the first six months of the year. This year, in the first six months of the year, I believe that number was only about 30%, 35% of the full year target. At the moment, the range of consensus that we're kind of seeing in terms of onshore China projections in terms of NEV production and sales is somewhere in the 1 million to 1.1 million vehicle kind of NEVs for the whole year, for the whole 2018 calendar year.

And the other important thing which you would have seen in our quarterly announcement is that energy densities are actually increasing, size of batteries are actually -- the range of vehicles are actually increasing as well. And therefore, the implication there is that the average size and the battery intensity actually is going up. So we think that's all going to be positive for the second half of the year.

Clarke Wilkins

So just talking about going -- thanks for that sort of additional information, but, yes, how does that translate through realized prices for the second half of the year? Is it -- were the contracts sort of signed at the start of the year covering all of 2018? Or is there -- for instance, prices typically have not been at the same level for the second half provision?

Anthony Tse

I think we've explained this mechanism to you before, Clarke. Is that when we negotiate our contract pricing, every -- well, every fourth quarter of the year, it actually remains fixed for that year. So we're not linked to any kind of spot pricing or anything like that.

Clarke Wilkins

And there's no linkage of any spot mechanism through to those realized prices?

Anthony Tse

No, there isn't. It's just a fixed price. We have one negotiation each year and -- with our customers in the fourth quarter and then that price is fixed for the remainder of the year. There's a reason why we did that, Clarke.

Clarke Wilkins

Yes, absolutely. I was just making sure there's -- some sort of questions around how much impact of the current market volatility have on the realized prices for the second half of the year, I just wanted to confirm that.

Anthony Tse

That's fine.

Next question comes from the line of Nick Herbert from Crédit Suisse.

Nick Herbert

A few comments or sorry, questions for me, starting with Mt Cattlin. And just the resource update, you guys came up with an infill drilling the east of Floater Road. Can you just talk to the timing around when that area is scheduled to be brought into production? And also any major sort of capital estimates to access that in terms of maybe pre-strip in that creek diversion and any other major capital to get into that area?

Alan Rule

Yes. Essentially from the east of Floater Road, we think that is going to continue on schedule in terms of what we planned previously, which was the -- for the activities to start in our December quarter. So that's going to be Q4. And in terms of the CapEx number, the CapEx question that you are asking is circa $3 million for kind of road and creek diversion.

Nick Herbert

Okay, got it. And so does the -- do you actually have to divert part of that road as well?

Anthony Tse

Yes. So maybe, Brian, can I just ask you to probably just explain the intricacies of the exercise of what we are undertaking there.

Brian Talbot

Yes, we're diverting a road. A local -- we have seven roads have to be diverted around the mine path as well as a non-perennial creek has to be diverted around the pit area. Those two activities are scheduled to start now so that mining can commence in the December quarter.

Nick Herbert

And in Sal de Vida, just interested in your comments on the potential synergies with POSCO. And do you mind fleshing that out in a bit more detail in terms of what you're thinking there and whether we should be thinking about any changes to those conceptual DFS economics?

Anthony Tse

No. I think, Nick, as we've kind of outlined in our announcements a couple of times before already, the nature of those operational synergies are very much more commercial and low level in nature. And primarily, that's because, I mean, most likely, we're probably going to be advancing on our main commercial build and development of our project significantly ahead of POSCO because after acquiring the property they still actually have to go through an exercise of defining their reserves, what's going to be their, well, build strategy, actually getting proper feasibility done. They actually then have to go through a completely new cycle in terms of environmental permitting and impact assessment primarily because notwithstanding that the tenements would have grandfathered the permitting that we have had previously, but the processing, technology and therefore, the environmental impact around that processing technology that POSCO is adopting is completely different from Sal de Vida. So they actually have to get those properties completely re-permitted and that's going to be a fairly protracted exercise. And notwithstanding our understanding of the steps that POSCO would take is once they've got over those first initial few percent hurdles as well as obviously having to establish a team on the ground, is that they are probably only going to be first going with a pilot scale operation before they consider probably a more larger scale commercial operation coming into the next decade.

So most likely, very likely, Galaxy will be kind of balancing on its commercial build and therefore developing the infrastructure and everything else substantially ahead of POSCO. But to the extent that there are aspects such as, for example, utility infrastructure, logistics, trucking fees, et cetera, where it makes sense and this has been more at the request of POSCO rather than Galaxy, to the extent that they have an ability to or wanting to piggyback on some of the activities that we are undertaking in that respect, to the extent that there's obviously operational synergies and some cost savings, obviously, that's something that we'll look at. But it's nothing majorly intrusive in terms of our previous thinking around the feasibility set out in our process.

Nick Herbert

Yes, that makes sense. And then just sort of one on the timing, and apologies if you did cover this in the presentation. But in terms of the investment decision and that finalization sort of the funding, are you still expecting that will be achieved in this calendar year?

Anthony Tse

Correct. We anticipate that we're going to be finalizing our joint venture partnership within -- at least confirming them within this year and obviously, completion will take us as long as it would need to take subject to prerequisite steps. And obviously, thereafter, we're doing a lot of preparation in terms of that pre-FID stage. So just additional fieldwork in terms of test ponds, a pilot program, expanding our camp operations and related infrastructure, that's all happening before ahead of time and essentially, that's going to be our pre-FID scope of activities. And obviously, we'll be able to move in FID as and when we convene obviously our joint venture board meeting.

Nick Herbert

And then maybe just a couple more modeling questions to help us out. Perhaps for you Alan. Just that D&A rate for the first half, is that sort of there or thereabouts what we can assume for second half? And then also that $7.5 million inventory adjustment that's come through, is that something that we'll see unwind in the September quarter in terms of coming back through the operating cost you guys report? Or do we need to account for that separately?

Alan Rule

The D&A should be representative of what will flow through in the second half. The inventory adjustments, I think will probably likely unwind in the December quarter more than the September quarter.

Nick Herbert

Okay. And do we see that come through in that operating cost you would report for the December quarter or is it essentially a debit that we just have to account for separately in that?

Alan Rule

No, it will come through but it will come through as cost of sales.

Our next question comes from the line of Warren Edney from Baillieu. Please go ahead.

Warren Edney

I just wanted to clarify what the tax payable was. The rate I know has gone up in Argentina to 35%. There's no other sort of like capital gains, tax or anything like that, is there?

Alan Rule

Warren, the -- there has been some recent changes to tax rates in Argentina. Our effective tax rate is going to be lower than 35% because of the recent changes. It's going to -- somewhere just under 30%.

Warren Edney

Okay. That's great. And just the final one. I just want to clarify, in terms of royalties for the new tenements that you picked up, is it just government royalties or is there some other royalty related to where you got that from?

Alan Rule

Yes. There's some royalties that we paid. It's public knowledge, to Red 5, which is a listed company in relation to a tenement that we acquired a few years ago.

Warren Edney

Okay. But it's just that old right, there's nothing else?

Alan Rule

Yes.

Anthony Tse

I think it was AUD 1.5 per tonne of ore processed.

Our next question is from the line of Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rahul Anand

Anthony, if I could please get your help, firstly, perhaps on the spodumene pricing. Just wanted to understand in terms of the full year price that is achieved in Q4, is that -- the number that gets flagged, is that an average price across customers or is that the sort of one price that, I guess, all the different customers achieve? And I guess the follow on from that then becomes, I wanted to get some visibility, if you can provide it of course, around whether we should be looking at a mix of everything? I mean, you did flag that hydroxide is the majority of your customers and you're obviously seeing the benefits of having that. But then how should we think about sort of next year in terms of the pricing formula so to speak, carbonate, hydroxide, international, Chinese, all those four components?

Anthony Tse

Sure. So that price is an average price across all customers. But as you can appreciate, not every customer gets volume in every single month because obviously we've got different shipments going out to different customers every month. And the only other kind of minor adjustments in those shipments is beyond the baseline grade at some different pricing adjustments outlook. For example, if we produce a product which is for every 0.1 of a percent, there's actually a ratchet up in price, but it is an average price across all customers who essentially ship product through that quarter. So that's the first thing.

The second thing is we have our own views in terms of how we set -- there is a reason why at the very outset, when I first designed the off-take structure that unlike some of our peers, we've decided to go with the fixed price on an annual basis and that's subject to a commercial discussion and negotiation that we have in the fourth quarter of every year depending on kind of what the market situation is at that time to some extent and the fourth quarter of the year, but also in terms of the outlook going forward from there in terms of the subsequent calendar year.

In terms of how kind of we think about the mix of pricing that we'll be using, obviously, we have a little bit more intimate knowledge in terms of how much of our customers' products is actually consumed in China versus consumed out of China. And so therefore, we can form a better view in terms of how we should be balancing out pricing. And so it's a fairly, how can I say, intricate kind of pricing matrix that we kind of look at in order to arrive and foremost set how to best arrive at a pricing level for the subsequent year. But kind of just to reiterate, the price that we negotiate basically just gets fixed for the coming calendar year, that's how our off-take contract are set up.

Rahul Anand

Excellent. Okay. And then just the second one is around Mt Cattlin. The upgrade project there for recoveries, if you could provide perhaps an update on how everything's progressing there, and then also how we should be thinking about production going into next year. Would it be fair to start thinking about numbers, about 200,000 tonnes, for calendar year '19?

Anthony Tse

Brian, can I just ask you to probably just give some more guidance on the yield optimization initiative?

Alan Rule

Rahul, earlier in the presentation, we said that if we get the increased recoveries of 70% to 75%, our production volumes, we're looking to between 220,000 tonnes and 240,000 tonnes for the year. Brian can just give you some further detail on the progress.

Brian Talbot

Thanks, Alan. Rahul, yes, actually yield optimization projects is going well. Construction is well advanced. In fact, we are expecting to commission the first module in the last few weeks of this month. So commissioning is going well and we expect to realize those production benefits in Q4 this year. And those benefits are not only in quantity. I think the real benefit of what we do in the yield optimization is that we are targeting an improved product quality specification. And if you have a look at the numbers for this year, I guess one of the challenges that we've been working on is making sure that we increase our quality of our products, and that we got some success during the first 2 quarters of this year, we're looking to improve on that in the -- every quarter.

Rahul Anand

And then just the final one, Anthony, is on Sal de Vida. Obviously, strong position now once the cash is through the door. And I guess the joint venture partnerships would further strengthen this. But in terms of our understanding of timelines, anything, everything -- is there anything to report there in terms of updates that you'd like us to sort of incorporate in our numbers or to think differently about the project at all?

Anthony Tse

No, I think I've given enough guidance in terms of when we expect to be proposing on both POSCO and also the joint venture partnership. I think the market has sufficient information to make that informed analysis, and we'll probably have more to update in due course through the remainder of the coming quarter. So keep your eyes open and ears to the ground.

Our next question comes from the line of Alex Wallis from Maven Investment Partners. Please go ahead.

Alex Wallis

Congrats on the POSCO deal. It's quite remarkable. Obviously, the market has yawned to a large extent and that's the purpose of my question today is to ask whether post-completion of the Sal de Vida deal, obviously, there's a lot of variables here. Would you potentially look at some sort of capital management given the amount of cash you guys are going to have on the balance sheet? And then secondly, I just wanted to ask on potential to do deals around James Bay. You guys have actually shown with this POSCO deal that you're willing to be commercial. Is there anything that we might look at other than a conventional farmout deal perhaps?

Anthony Tse

Yes, definitely. As I alluded to earlier on during the call after Alan's presentation is that as of today, we find ourselves in a very strong financial position, even if we're not counting the cash to be generated in the second half of the year on the back of the envelope pro forma basis we're probably at 350 as we speak. And we're very encouraged with the level but also quantum. And when I say quantum, I mean investment quantum of interest that we've had on the Sal de Vida JPMorgan process. To the extent that, that financial position that we have in the balance sheet, that will be very much significantly boosted by the end of the year and that is something that the management and the board is very actively considering in terms of what's the appropriate and what's the most appropriate capital management initiative that we should be considering in light of that significant cash situation by the end of the year. So that's something that we're actively looking at.

Secondly on your questions around James Bay. Firstly, I think the team have done a fantastic job, both at the corporate and the subsidiary level in terms of really pushing ahead and executing on the POSCO transaction. And also, obviously, we're very busy at the moment in terms of just managing the whole process with JPMorgan in terms of the joint venture partnerships and notwithstanding that there has been a very reasonable amount of what I call inbound interest from both industry participants but also importantly, end users with respect to looking at our North American asset. We've got a little bit more work to do in terms of complete rounding out some test work and studies for James Bay for an integrated solution there. That has the potential to be scaled up to circa 40,000 tonnes should we go the whole haul in terms of producing enough concentrate to produce a 40,000-tonne conversion facility in-country there. And I think that will be something that we'll be turning our attention to from a corporate perspective after obviously we've ticked the box on the POSCO transaction as well as the Sal de Vida joint venture partnership as well. So that's definitely in our -- on our to-do list going into probably the next calendar year.

Next question is from the line of Glyn Lawcock from UBS. Please go ahead.

Glyn Lawcock

A few questions. Firstly, just given your market commentary earlier in the call, how would you -- on pricing you talked about, how would you say that this is relative to where you were when you negotiated 2018. Is the market better? That's the -- if you had to negotiate today, you'd end up with a better price, flat price or down. Secondly, just for Alan, the financial asset purchases, maybe I missed it in the half, but a net $11 million out the door in the half, just wondering what that was on? And then finally, just on Sal de Vida. Obviously, you've got the money from POSCO coming in later this year, as you said. How do you think about that now? I mean, yes, there's capital management. Yes, there's the joint venture sell down. But what about hanging on to it? I mean, have you changed your thoughts about how much you want to sell down. And given the money coming in, do you still need to sell down? Just wondering how you're thinking about that now in terms of the percentage you make.

Anthony Tse

Sure. So in terms of the market, I would actually split that up into kind of two levels and probably a couple of different angle subsets within those two levels. The first thing is fundamentals. And so if we look at the fundamental demand-supply situation, we see the demand side of the equation only getting stronger. We see the supply side being somewhat, how can I say, supported by a sentiment of anticipated supply coming online. But when we actually try and look at some of the data in the market, that supply really hasn't come online in any significant volume in terms of kind of coming out of Australia. We do see some increased supply coming online in China, but as I mentioned earlier on the call, the quality of that supply has been less relevant to the battery material market. And so when you look at the fundamentals, you have a bit of a dislocate between what I call the actual real demand and supply situation versus what the sentiment is at the moment. And my view is that the sentiment has been affected by perceived kind of mass volumes of supply coming online when in fact, I think by the end of this calendar year, you'll be actually able to count the exact number of tonnes that actually came online and how much of those tonnes actually eventually made it into kind of chemical LCVs. But then there's the perception and we're living in a very -- there's a sentiment and we're living in a very volatile situation at the moment, not just in lithium but across many other factors, and there's a -- there's a fair amount of lack of visibility on the macro side. Obviously, trade war tensions as well as other factors have played -- have increased their pressure in terms of if you look at the renminbi relationship with U.S. dollar, that's been somewhat impacted as well. But as I said, I think that the demand fundamentals will probably push through in the second half of the year. So that's kind of how I think about it at the moment. And in terms of where we are last year, are we in a worse situation from demand-supply perspective? I would say no. Is the sentiment at this point of this year as good as where it was last year? The answer to that is probably no as well. So kind of six or half of the other -- half a dozen of the other from a kind of pricing environment, yes, we actually kind of look at it by sector on a couple of levels and that's just in China. And then when you actually overlay kind of what's happening in the rest of the world versus what's happening in China, you're getting a more kind of divergent kind of set of parameters that you have to kind of take into account and have a decent read through as well. But overall, we are still kind of quite positive kind of going forward. So that was your first question. Your second question, Glyn, was for Alan, right?

Alan Rule

Around the financial assets. Glyn, if you look at the December half, we had the financial asset which was investment in Lepidico. In the half to June, we made a further strategic investment, not in Lepidico, that we're holding at 30 June.

Anthony Tse

And then -- yes.

Glyn Lawcock

And what -- so what was the sale?

Alan Rule

We received some net proceeds on some sales.

Anthony Tse

And then your last question, Glyn, is whether we sell up to the 40% that we've been thinking about, whether we sell less, whether we hold onto all of it, whether we finance it through -- the balance of the CapEx through other means, I mean, each of those different initiatives has a different cost of capital per -- and has different return profile to us. So that is why when we actually frame the JPMorgan process, we frame it in the context of -- and this is evaluation that JPMorgan is helping us on evaluating different -- it's an evaluation exercise of different options for potential strategic partnerships. And one of those options may also be to look at kind of -- not necessarily even to -- and to sell down or is it the right deal to do, and obviously, there's a value component to that equation as well. So yes, that will be part of kind of what we would be considering. I don't think it's absolutely kind of a one-way street either here or there.

Glyn Lawcock

And Anthony, can I just ask, any timing on off-take as well? You've mentioned the sell down, what about timing of off-take?

Alan Rule

You'll see that when we announce it.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. By Christmas as well?

Anthony Tse

Oh, is that -- we split from [Indiscernible].

Glyn Lawcock

Is it yours?

Anthony Tse

I haven't seen [Indiscernible] so I'll let you know if I do.

Operator

Larry Hill

My question's very brief, just around the CapEx for the expansion at Mt Cattlin. $20 million reported on capital spend for the half, how much of that was in Mt Cattlin and how much is to be spent just over the next half?

Alan Rule

So Cattlin, we had $11.9 million spent in the half. The majority of that was on the yield optimization program. In the second half, there's probably about another $7 million to $8 million to come at CapEx of Mt Cattlin and that is completing the yield optimization program and starting the expenditure on the road and creek diversion to go east of Floater Road.

We have follow-up questions from Clarke Wilkins from Citigroup.

Clarke Wilkins

Anthony, just thanks for the data on timing around Sal de Vida. In terms of partner discussions with James Bay, is there a sort of a timeline that you're sort of working through that you could perhaps update us on as well?

Anthony Tse

Yes, I mean, as I alluded before that there has been a reasonable level of inbound interest. Obviously, we haven't really been pushing that envelope as hard as the work that we're doing on Sal de Vida, primarily for a couple of reasons. Firstly is in terms of the feasibility work that we're undertaking at James Bay, I believe that Brian and the team, we probably still got a few months of test work that we need to round out between now and probably the beginning, first half of next year. So that's the first thing. And the second thing is that the overall study program that we're looking at James Bay will essentially be looking at a fully integrated solution. So it will be both on upstream operation of the concentrate in the mine as well as the downstream facility. And really, only after completing that study will we kind of get a better handle on where we think the overall kind of capital requirements will be for James Bay.

So that's going to be study work that we need to be doing on a bottoms-up basis to make sure that the test work and everything around the engineering, the design and capacity and as well as location for the downstream fits together and sits well. And so that's probably going to be something that work that we'll be pushing ahead probably in the first half of next year as well. But in terms of the interested parties who we've been interacting with on James Bay, we're probably speaking with them in person if not catching up every two or three months. So it's an ongoing level of interaction that we have with the interested parties on James Bay.

Our next question is from the line of Nick Herbert from Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Nick Herbert

Sorry for the follow-up. Just one quick one on the recovery enhancement project. The comment you made on improving the quality specification, is that referencing a concentrate grade? And is there a specific grade above of 5.5% grade helping you achieve from that?

Brian Talbot

I think, obviously, when you talk of improvement of product's quality, you will see net effect from change in grade. But our targeting is not specifically in the same grade, it's the other impurities we're trying to remove, and that's the focus of the yield optimization project. So we are targeting dropping the iron, sodium and potassium levels. Obviously, there will be a consequential raise in lithium grade but that's not the prime result.

Anthony Tse

So Nick, just to follow on from Brian's comment there. From our perspective, what we see happening in the overall material specification in the land of lithium battery material is that going forward, the ability to -- I mean, everyone is very focused on whether or not it's standard and different people have different views on that and that's, in my view, a very overly simplistic view of the world. What the downstream customers actually care about and what they ultimately at some point in time also willing to step up and pay a premium for is what is your impurity profile look like in your products as well. And so your ability to actually produce a quality above and beyond the mean in the market is ultimately going to be able to deliver benefits down the road. So we follow quite actively one of the key ingredients that, not only in the chemical producers but the cathode producers actually care about, and that's the quality curve that we want to be getting ahead of because that very much will solidify our competitive positioning in terms of how our product is viewed and received in the market.

[Operator Instructions] We have no further question at this time. I'd like to hand the call back to the management for closing remarks.

Anthony Tse

I think -- operator, I think I see one more question just coming to the queue. So if you want to process this one.

Operator

The question comes from the line of [Chris Simpson]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to clarify, end of last year, the offtake announcement mentioned tolling and that further details would be released in the first quarter. We haven't heard anything since. Just kind of wondering where that's up to. And also kind of further than that, I know that there's discussion about, of course, Sal de Vida producing its own chemicals; James Bay, when that comes on board. That -- what are your thoughts with Mt Cattlin? Is that going to be something that we can look forward to?

Anthony Tse

Chris, good question. Yes. So in our original discussion in Q4 of last year, we had entered into discussions with some of our partners with respect to tolling a small volume of material. Now some of those partners ended up having their capacity expansions were somewhat kind of delayed due to kind of just environmental approvals in China which was not necessarily specific to that plant nor to the north of the overall kind of industrial sector in China. But that discussion now has, one, kind of been somewhat deferred to something that we are looking at in the subsequent calendar year. But the other thing that we are very much -- being much more proactive in those discussions is that whether or not there's consideration, and it's something that we're thinking about at the corporate level with some of those partners to actually take that will essentially may initially lock a tolling relationship to a deeper relationship in terms of even potentially participating in the downstream, and that's something that obviously will be progressing between now and probably the end of the year going into next year. So taking that concept of tolling, i.e., getting additional economics from the downstream chemical business is something that we are considering taking from just a purely commercial tolling level down to even maybe potential participation in the downstream with some of our customers through some more direct partnership. So that's kind of how that thinking has progressed since.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Another two questions I have is with Pilbara and Altura coming online, is there any thoughts as to how that might affect Galaxy in future pricing negotiations?

Anthony Tse

Not really. I mean, I think when you look at Pilbara and Altura's kind of offtake arrangements to the extent that they were previously made public, our understanding is that their pricing mechanism is very different from ours. And their mix of customers is also very different from ours, notwithstanding that we still actually see more planned and in construction lithium conversion capacity coming online than there is actually feedstock available in the market as of to date. And so from that perspective, that is something that we're not overly concerned about.

Unidentified Analyst

And a final question. So discussion of shareholder rewards. I understand the idea of offering dividends has been discussed with you in the past and that's not something that you're looking at. With the completion of this POSCO deal, is there any consideration for a special dividend or a possible issue of options? I guess, one of the concerns is that management have received options in the past. And I guess from the point of shareholder loyalty, would it possibly be considered to offer something to shareholders, which could be used down the track for further funding for the company? Maybe considering like one for every five or maybe doing something like that which is executable by 2021? And that's my final question.

Anthony Tse

Thanks, Chris. And thanks for your question, we'll definitely note that and take that into account in our internal kind of deliberations. As I mentioned earlier on the call, yes, we will be in a very significantly strong kind of financial position and we will be kind of actively discussing internally what is the most appropriate kind of capital management initiatives that we should be looking into. So but I will also be kind of making note of your comment and those will form kind of part of the evaluation as well.

Thank you. We have no further questions. I would like to hand the call back to management for closing.

Anthony Tse

Okay. With that, on behalf of Galaxy Resources, myself, Brian and Alan, I'd like to thank everyone for joining us on the call this morning. Thank you very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference call for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect your lines.