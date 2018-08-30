Elekta AB (EKTAY) CEO Richard Hausmann on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Elekta AB ADR (OTCPK:EKTAY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Johan Andersson - IR

Richard Hausmann - President and CEO

Gustaf Salford - CFO

Hans Mähler - Nordea

Alex Gibson - Morgan Stanley

Johan Unnerus - Pareto Securities

Sten Gustafsson - ABG

Romain Zana - BNP Paribas

Veronika Dubajova - Goldman Sachs

Kit Lee - Jefferies

Sebastian Walker - UBS

Scott Bardo - Berenberg

Kristofer Liljeberg - Carnegie

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler

My name is Johan Andersson, Head of Investor Relations, and I will be the moderator for this call. Here in Stockholm, we have Richard Hausmann, our President and CEO; and Gustaf Salford, CFO. We will start with presentations by Richard and Gustaf and then conclude with a Q&A session. Just a reminder, some of the information discussed on this call, including our projections regarding revenue, operating result, cash flow as well as product and product development, contain forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements.

And before we start the presentation, I would also like you to remind you that we have a Capital Markets Day here in Stockholm on September 27. If you plan to come to Stockholm and have not signed up yet, please visit our homepage and there you have all the information on how to register. Welcome.

With this, I hand over to Richard for today's presentation.

Richard Hausmann

Thank you very much, Johan, and good morning, everyone. This is Richard Hausmann, CEO of Elekta. Before we go into your questions, I would like to give you my perspective on this quarter, and I see it in three points. Overall, I see it as a very good foundation for our future growth dynamics in Elekta. So the first point, this is a quarter where we have truly started to capture the mass on a significant long-term growth opportunities we have, both with growth in all of our product lines and there is a great dynamic in the Unity business. We delivered a quarter with double-digit growth on orders and sales, and I see it as an indication of true potential we have out there in the market.

Secondly, innovation. We are really leading the development of precision radiation medicine, and Elekta Unity is the optimal, I would even say, the most advanced system for us. The first real patient treatment at Utrecht more than confirmed the potential of this solution. For all our portfolio, even besides Unity, I am committed to additional innovations and development to support our long-term success.

Thirdly, truly say, I am not happy with our temporary weak margin and low cash flow in this quarter. We know the reasons to clearly analyze them, and we can go in much more detail later on. When it comes to the cash flow, it's due to some one-off effects in the transition of our revenue recognition policy now focused on the startup installation, which is very important for us and necessary as well as the focus of making the Unity introduction to success. And the margin are suffering temporarily of an unfavorable project mix, which is improving during the deliveries, even in Q2 already and the rest of the year. So we are very confident that we will see an improved margin and cash flow in the remainder of the year.

So with that, let us continue with some details on the summary of the financials. So order intake was up 12% in the quarter. And I'm happy to report that we are growing all regions as well as services. So importantly, the established market was driving growth in the quarter.

In terms of Elekta Unity, we booked four orders in the quarter. Net sales was up 10%, driven by strong linac and software sales. Net sales in emerging markets grew with a strong 27% in the quarter, which was also very good.

Relatively higher emerging market share as well as unfavorable project mix, as I said before, in the quarter are the reasons for a rather low 39% gross margin. We are confident that this gross margin will increase during the remainder of the year, primarily related to improved geographic and project mix, and also growth in Elekta revenues, which are startup installations of Unity systems. I'm more than happy to report that on a rolling 12-month basis, we reported an EBITA margin of about 20% as we always promised. Cash flow was low in Q1, driven by increasing working capital from lower customer advances. This is a transition effect on the revenue recognition side. And in addition, we have also built our inventory upcoming Unity installations.

Gustaf will go into more detail in a few minutes on that one. Some further color on the regional development, starting with North and South America, order intake increased by 23% in the quarter. I'm very happy to see our performance in the U.S. operations. It's continuing to be very strong, and we are clearly gaining market share. We booked one Unity system in The United States as a research system.

Over to Europe, Middle East and Africa. We showed good performance, and the orders were up 15% in the quarter. Market, such as Italy, Poland, Slovakia and Middle East had a good start in the year. The new management in Middle East and Africa is performing very well. So we booked two Unity orders in the region: Europe, Middle East and Africa. In Asia Pacific, orders are up 2% in the quarter. They are doing a great job in China with orders growing 8%. I'm also very proud that we have turned to growth in Japan, you remember, one of our issue countries. And we continue to be cautiously optimistic about our Japanese market for the future. We have a strong position and good momentum in the global market. We are optimistic and expect a continued favorable global market condition for the future.

Now turning to Elekta Unity, and I hope you'll feel my excitement as well as in my voice. I think it's really a very positive development. And not only that we got the CE Mark in Europe, which was, of course, a major milestone, after years of development and investment, we are now ready to go with our clinical system. Secondly, the first patient, and that really was exciting, has already been treated. And as you can see in the picture on the side, the system is really producing highest-quality images, MR images, high-field images and really almost real time, and at really targeted treatment plans. So this lymph node is -- to be treated lymph node you see at -- in this red spot, is very close to the bowel, as you can also see, and this shows this potential of the Unity, where you can bring in a mask to target so close with a reduced volume and reduced dose to the healthy tissue or to sensitive organs, so that you will open up a very promising future for radiotherapy even in parts which are moving -- in parts of the body which are moving, and it confirms basically what theoretically we as the developer, as a physicist and engineers and the doctors have basically foreseen for the system.

Elekta -- and thirdly, we have received registration in Australia and New Zealand. And we have also submitted the 510(k) filing for approval of market clearance in The United States. Truly believe that Elekta Unity is the future and a perfect system for delivering persistent radiation medicine, and we want to do that not only in developed markets but also into the emerging markets as well. So we, overall, welcome our four new Unity customers to the club in Q1. One was Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, United States, as I said the research system; another one in Switzerland, Vevey Providence, L’Hôpital Riviera-Chablais; then in Algeria, the cancer center in Sidi Abdellah; and then also important Genesis Care in Australia, less an University customer, more a chain of provider of top-notch cancer chem.

I'm seeing a good mix of customers both from private hospital as well as from academic institutions. In addition, we have a good geographic distribution as well. You see on the graph also that on the red framed systems allocation that these are the 10 systems, which are right now undergoing installation or have been installed already. And you see that the seven convertible members are amongst them and three additional ones, which are going clinical now very soon with the CE labeled system. We are on track for installing one system per month for this fiscal year and next in line the hospitals in China and Europe. This means that from Q2 we will now start to see a ramp up in Elekta Unity revenues.

Turning to the next slide on recent acquisitions and strengthening our portfolio. We have recently completed two acquisitions that complement and strengthen our software ecosystem around MOSAIQ as well as our integrated quality management system approach. Acumyn is a product or company which has integrated quality management systems called AQUA. The other acquisition is PalabraApps, which helps improve the clinical workflow than using our oncology information system, MOSAIQ. So it's based on MOSAIQ software architecture and database and allows customized workflows, whiteboards, et cetera, for our customers, which improve their workflow. A very powerful method to create a real spread of new applications of our MOSAIQ system around the world. I see this as a great opportunity to acquire competence and functionality that we can integrate in our leading product platforms, and we will do these things in the future more so.

And with that, I will hand over to Gustaf to run you through the numbers in much more detail. Thank you.

Gustaf Salford

Thank you, Richard, and hello, everyone. This is Gustaf Salford, CFO of Elekta, and I will take you through the main topics and reports from a financial perspective. As Richard said, we have a strong top line growth, up 13% in Swedish krona and 10% in constant currency. Emerging market is the key growth driver, up 27% versus last year. At the same time, North America is down in net sales in the quarter. This geographic mix combined with unfavorable project mix is reflected in the low gross margin at 39%. In our projections for the full year, we have highest share of revenues from mature markets, high product margins and a growing revenue from Elekta Unity, so the model will improve from the current level.

I will come back to expenses in a minute, but the underlying costs are slightly up, which is according to our plan, and mainly related to our inefficient efforts in Unity commercialization. Amortizations increased following the CE mark of our Unity system, and we expect to be at the level of around SEK180 million per quarter in total amortizations for the year.

So turning to the EBITA bridge. The positive volume effect compared with last year is SEK146 million related to increased installation starts and service growth. As discussed, the geographic and product mix is negative SEK205 million in the quarter, however, with the improvements already now in Q2.

The MEG divestment has a positive contribution of SEK76 million and is reported in other operating income and expenses. Investments in Elekta Unity and Elekta Digital add up to SEK68 million. Currency is slightly positive in the quarter, and for the full year, we now foresee a positive EBITA effect of SEK200 million.

And now to the cash flow. The main driver for low cash flow in the quarter is increased net working capital, from minus 20% of net sales in Q4 to minus 14% in Q1. There are two main effects. Firstly, we have lower customer advances compared to the end of last year. This is related to high level of installations of already paid project in the quarter. In addition, the number of shipped products was low due to our continued efforts to further reduce the time between shipment and start of installation. The number of shipments are expected to increase in the coming quarters. Secondly, we have also a bit of inventory for the upcoming Elekta Unity installations. DSO is good negative 75 days, slightly up from negative 87 days last year. All in all, we continue to focus on achieving a stable and strong cash flow going forward, and our business plan supports negative net working capital levels.

Turning to our cash conversion and financial position. Cash conversion during the rolling 12 months period was 78%. We have a strong balance sheet. And during the quarter, we have repaid a U.S. [indiscernible] of $50 million. Net debt amounted to SEK1.3 billion, at the end of the period, represented 0.4 times EBITDA and 0.2 times equity. So with that, I will hand over to Richard for final remarks.

Richard Hausmann

Okay. Thank you, Gustaf. To summarize the quarter, I'm really proud that we have passed these major milestones with Elekta Unity and the clinical results of patient 2 treatment results are so promising. First patient has been treating with excellent workflow, performance and helps the system and results. The system is now CE marked, and we have filed for 510[K] in The United States. With a very strong growth in order and net sales in Q1, it's seen as an indication for long-term growth opportunity as a company. I also see that we are now improving the margin and cash flow going forward in this year already in Q2. So in essence what we try to do is we're continuing to do what we say. Finally, we have a positive market in all regions going forward. We reiterate our guidance for the full year, with around 7% top line growth, and we expect to reach an EBITA margin of around 20% for the year.

With that, I hand back to Johan to start the Q&A session.

Thank you very much, Richard and Gustaf. And we will now start the Q&A session.

We have a question from Hans Mähler from Nordea.

Hans Mähler

Yes, it's Hans Mähler from Nordea. I would like to discuss the gross margin. If you look in the quarter, you didn't have any revenue from Unity booked in the quarter, but I guess the revenue from all the centers will be recognized in the second quarter. Should we expect that to have a meaningful impact on the level of gross margin in the second quarter? And also when you talk about that the gross margin will improve from current levels, do you also believe that the gross margin will improve year-over-year on a full year basis?

Gustaf Salford

Yes. Look, we have the gross margin of 39%. As Richard said, we are not satisfied at those levels, but we understand why and we also see that's a temporary SEK. Unity will be a strong growth driver on the gross margin levels in the coming quarters. We see post CE mark that we are working with the CE mark upgrades and also the supply chain we have for the rest of the machines. So that will strengthen both in Q2, Q3 and Q4 with a very positive gross margin effect. And then on top of that, we have this mature market effect that we also have with a positive impact on gross margins.

Richard Hausmann

And Hans maybe a head-on from my side, I mean, as you all know, we are not revenue recognizing on start of installation. And it was, for example, this Hong Kong Unity system shifted from Q1 into Q2 start of installations for that high-margin system and that would now come up in Q2. You're right, [Indiscernible] is basically at the finish line now for getting clinical now, and -- yes, we will see more and more, as Gustaf said, higher margin Unity installations.

Hans Mähler

Is it fair to assume that we can keep last year's level in terms of gross margin for the full year? Or what you see on the full year outlook here?

Gustaf Salford

See, we don't guide on the gross margin levels, but of course, there will be significant improvement during the next three quarters.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Alex Gibson from Morgan Stanley.

Alexander Gibson

My question is on the pricing for Unity. What was the average selling price for the Unity in the quarter? And is there a difference between the markets in the U.S., Asia and Europe?

Gustaf Salford

So in the U.S., we are not commercially selling the systems yet. We are only selling as a research system on a very limited basis, less than 5 in totality. So we don't have an average price for that one on the clinical side yet. Overall, the average price is still in the region between $8 million and $10 million.

Alexander Gibson

Okay. And just following up on that, where do you see the pricing for the Unity system going in the medium term? The $8 million to $10 million is obviously achievable for the less budget constrain, but for a commercial rate longer term, do you see this coming down and to what level? Like some of the commercial centers we've talked to, they seem to be unwilling to go much above $5 million? How long will it take for you to get the cost curve down to below that level, especially with competitors offering at that level already?

Richard Hausmann

Well, we see -- first of all, talking about the competitors, we're having a significantly better solution with the high-field MR and opportunities, which I think you saw it in the image. You won't see that kind of image which I showed before from our competitors sides, unless they do an MR scan of two hours or something, but it's a different story. So I would say the following, I mean, we are continuously working already now after release on cost improvements of our system. Nevertheless, we see still a good price set of between 8 million and 10 million. I would also want to say that you remember that on this Proton Partners' deal, where we sold five in one deal. We also went to a price of $7 million, which is okay at a discount for that kind of deal, but overall, we pretty reached on our price levels.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Johan Unnerus from Pareto Securities. Your line is now open.

Johan Unnerus

Johan Unnerus from Pareto Securities. One follow-up firstly and if you can give us a little bit more on the split between project effect and then the emerging market, presumably, hardware effect on the gross margin in Q1?

Gustaf Salford

So the main driver was the emerging market effect, that price levels are lower, mostly because by less specification configurations compared to mature market customers on average. So that's the key driver in the quarter. Then on top of that, we had this, we call it, the project mix effect, but we had a couple of projects we delivered in the quarter. There was low margin, and they were parts of larger deals that we have delivered. That will recover in the coming quarters. So down to your question, primarily emerging market effects, but with some couple of projects with low margins as well.

Johan Unnerus

And then on the North American market, we had in this quarter and some previous quarter, we had good pickup in order intake, but rather slow conversion of sales. And this quarter, you also referred to rather solid service and software support. I think it was 7% or 8% growth or something like that. So what's the reason? Do you have longer maturity on these orders? Or do you have rather poor linac sales, hardware sales?

Gustaf Salford

Yes. So looking at the North America and the negative sales development, we also see that as temporary effect. We have a couple of projects that was actually planned in the end of the quarter for the North American market, that came in instead into Q2. So they have already been revenue recognized in the quarter now, but our mission time was to have them in Q1. So that's one of the drivers. And we also see a good backlog, good order growth in U.S. that will play out as revenue in the coming quarters.

Johan Unnerus

Excellent, and then another follow-up. Richard was talking about research, Unity orders and private. Could you remind us out of the 32 orders, how many are private and not, so to speak?

Richard Hausmann

So I would roughly say that probably a third of those are more trending towards private or high ambition hospitals like Sloan Kettering, the Proton Partners, the Genesis Care, and two third is mostly universities.

Operator

Our next question is from the line from Sten Gustafsson from ABG. Your line is now open.

Sten Gustafsson

Sten Gustafsson from ABG. A question on Unity. Can you confirm how much sales if there were? Any sales booked in Q1 on some sort of final installation on Unity? And also then how -- or rather when you can book revenues on those systems that has already been installed? I believe you have 10 installations now. When we can expect final payments from them to be booked?

Gustaf Salford

Thanks, Sten. So on Unity revenues in the quarter, as we know that the three more came in the middle of the quarter and then mid-July. And then also for that we have worked with the CE mark effects, and that's why we didn't get a lot of revenue in this quarter, but it will come in the coming quarter, and that will help both revenue and good margin coming in, in Q2 to Q3. So that is the main driver for the quarter and the sect. And that is when we also upgrade the machines, the consortium machines, the clinical machines of those CE mark rules to get revenue when that's done.

Sten Gustafsson

And is that coming in Q2? I mean, I believe you have, of the 10 systems, how many will be revenue recognized in Q2 then?

Gustaf Salford

We don't disclose in a specific numbers on that, but it will be in all three quarters.

Sten Gustafsson

Sure. And in Q1, it was a very low number. Is that correct?

Gustaf Salford

Correct.

Richard Hausmann

A very low number, yes.

Operator

Our next question is from Romain Zana from BNP Paribas.

Romain Zana

I will keep it to one. My question is on the order growth. So following up to the average selling price that you've mentioned and even taking the lower end of the range, if we sweep out the 4 Unity orders, so again assuming $8 million of a machine, it would imply that the underlying legacy business is not growing, if I'm right. And I think it was also the case last quarter. Is that due to persisting cannibalization from clients? Or is it rather your strategy to allocate most of the installing forces on Unity, which would come at the expense of the order machines? If you can give us more color about that?

Richard Hausmann

Thank you, Romain. I think the key thing is that we also had two Unity orders in Q1 last year from Hong Kong. So you need to include those when you do the growth calculations here as well. And then we got four in this quarter as well. But if you factor that in, you see a smaller effect on the total growth. So we still see a strong underlying growth also in our -- the rest of the product business and service business.

Gustaf Salford

I will add, particularly in the linac side and the TPS software side, it will increase bundling very good dynamic in this field.

Romain Zana

So on the order growth, is it not fair to say that the absolute incremental amount is pure thing to Unity?

Gustaf Salford

No.

Operator

Our next question is from Veronika Dubajova from Goldman Sachs.

Veronika Dubajova

I want to start about the competitive dynamics. If I look at the revenue development and the order development in the quarter [Indiscernible] very strong emerging markets, growth from revenues, that orders were a bit disappointing and [Indiscernible]. What kind of dynamics are you seeing with Varian? And how are you thinking about maybe in the offerings that you might see the results of the new tariff regime between China and the U.S.?

Richard Hausmann

Well, I mean, we see overall a strong development against Varian, to be honest, globally. I think we believe we win against Varian globally. Regionally, we have to differentiate. We are strong in The United States. Order growth in the United States, for example, is clearly showing that we are winning against Varian in Europe. In China, we have strong market leader, as we have seen these independent numbers now being reported. And in Europe, I believe, particularly in Q1, Varian has had a few larger deals which they reported out too. That was a bit challenging for us, but we see already that recovering quite well.

Veronika Dubajova

And just as a follow-up to that, Richard. I guess, in China, in particular, has been a big focus for Varian for the last couple of years. Are you seeing big reflex from them on -- in China now than you had previously? And how do you think about the impact from Halcyon there?

Richard Hausmann

Yes. So at the moment, we still see a very strong development of us in China. We have clear market leader. We have [Indiscernible] numbers -- independent numbers confirming that. And we focus in China, in particular, on educating and training our customers, helping them to really perform with their systems in an incredible -- even compared to other countries around the world. They have productivity. They like our MOSAIQ system. They really move forward. We have not seen too much activity on the Halcyon side, frankly, or too much success actually. So we keep, of course, our eyes open, but we feel extremely well under range in China. And on top of that, Veronika, there is also Unity, which comes along and has a huge interest in China on Unity. As you know, China is not just a market for kind of representing an emerging market for low-end or lower-end systems, it is a market which is very much top-notch market for the many, many universities which the country has. And that we -- there's a huge interest on Unity. The clinical study will start soon to get the release in the country. We see dynamics even that some customers try to get it earlier. And there's a very positive momentum there.

Veronika Dubajova

Any opportunities, the tariff regime? Or you're saying that's not going to be...

Richard Hausmann

Sorry. I didn't understand acoustically.

Veronika Dubajova

I was just asking about the consumer China tariff [Indiscernible]

Richard Hausmann

You are breaking up.

Johan Andersson

We have a bit of a bad line, Veronika. Can you repeat once more?

Veronika Dubajova

Can you hear me, sir?

Richard Hausmann

A bit, but yes.

Veronika Dubajova

Sorry, I was just asking about the tariff regime between China and the U.S.? And [Indiscernible] very negatively [Indiscernible].

Richard Hausmann

Yes. So I mean this is what obviously is happening now. And I mean, this is definitely an opportunity for us, which are challenge for our competitor to get their products into China. And we are feeling quite confident right now that we have added advantage there.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kit Lee from Jefferies. Your line is now open Kit.

Kit Lee

I just had a question on the phasing of the installations of the Unity system in China. Would it be a spread out over the rest of the year for the five systems? Or would you loan the five systems together within a certain period?

Richard Hausmann

The five systems which go to China are used for the clinical study, and they will not be revenue recognized this year. We communicated that already in the last quarterly call. Cannot be revenue recognized because they are useful in clinical study. And they will be revenue recognized after the study is finished next fiscal year or even the year after.

Kit Lee

Yes. No, I get the revenue recognition part. I'm just wondering what the installation phasing will be?

Richard Hausmann

Installation, they are on their way already. Actually, they will be in the country already, some of them. And the goal is to, until the end of this calendar year, we'll have all of those five installed.

Kit Lee

And then would it be spread across the year? Or would it be lumped together? Would you do one installation right after another in China? Just wondering, what you're activities...

Richard Hausmann

We are doing right one after each other, partially in [indiscernible] to be ready for start of the clinical study end of this calendar year, with at least three of them. And then I think one or the two going early next calendar year. Yes, but they go after each other.

Operator

Our next question is from Sebastian Walker from UBS. Your line is now open Sebastian.

Sebastian Walker

On cash flow, if I could. So where do you expect net working capital to set at the end of the year? You said negative, but maybe that minus 5% is still a good guide. And then just in terms of the volatility, I mean, the efforts to reduce time between shipment and installation, you said that had an impact over the quarter. Do you expect that to continue over the rest of the year?

Richard Hausmann

So actually, we have to go through the quarters. We'll continue to focus also next quarter on reducing this time. However, the shipment will increase compared to Q1 levels. And then that will drive positive effects on revenue and also cash flow. If you look at the full year levels, we are on minus 14. We will continue to be negative. We have stopped guiding on a specific number there. So it depends a bit on what happens in Q3 and Q4, but continue to be negative, and as you mentioned, minus 5%. I think that's not something we guide, but it will continue to be negative.

Sebastian Walker

Maybe just a follow-up. Is this trending towards that minus 5% or kind of stable at the current levels?

Richard Hausmann

It's not something we forecast and project in that way and communicate externally, but we will update you in the coming reports the working capital level and how we see it in the coming quarters.

Operator

Our next question is from Scott Bardo from Berenberg. Your line is now open.

Scott Bardo

So could you please comment on like-for-like pricing? I appreciate there is a geographic mix here. But obviously a relatively weak gross margin. Any indications of price pressure in any regions? And can you just confirm also with respect to guidance, so I expect -- I appreciate that you reported this SEK76 million gain this quarter as well as highlight a more favorable transactional impact when you set your underlying guidance at the beginning of the year. So are we to expect this extra SEK50 million and the SEK76 million going to be incremental to your 20% margin as you guided previously?

Gustaf Salford

Thank you, Scott. And if I start with the pricing question and if I understood it correctly what's the difference between mature and emerging markets and if we see more price pressure there, but not really effect, it's more and more type of configuration that the customers buy, and it is a bit lower in the emerging markets if you take on the average. Then we see a bit of price pressure quarter-over-quarter, but how we compete -- we don't compete. Price is more an innovation. So when we add new features, functionality, like Palabra or like Acumyn, that will drive additional price as well. Then, of course, Unity will increase the overall price level of our portfolio. If you look at the one-off effect on the divestiture, the main business of SEK76 million in the quarter, we foresaw that in our EBITA guidance of around 20%. So that is included. What we have done is we have removed bad debt adjustments from our guided EBITA. So the EBITA you see now in the report is the one that we guide on. So -- and we keep today around 20% for the full year.

Richard Hausmann

It's all in now. So it's -- there's just nothing which we have not included in our EBITA number.

Scott Bardo

Okay. But there is a slightly better currency tailwind than you foresaw at the beginning of the year. So that should be slightly more incremental perhaps.

Gustaf Salford

Yes. So we said SEK150 million in the beginning of the year. Now looking at the current exchange rates, we are at SEK200 million on that EBITA level.

Scott Bardo

Good. Just one follow-up then, please. Richard, within your comments, in your prepared comments, I think you mentioned that the global market growth of radiotherapy was around 7% over the last 12 months. And so that's obviously quite healthy. Can you comment a little bit about your views on sustainability of this growth? And also [indiscernible] potentially for you when you considering outperforming the market going forward?

Richard Hausmann

I think the 7% is not the last full year, I think it was more the last two quarters, which shows good dynamics on the market. And I think our competitors are also reporting that. I personally am very convinced about radiotherapy market in overall for the future to come for various reasons. The obvious reason is, of course, that the cancer burden is growing. We reported many times that there is a huge gap between existing linacs and necessarily linacs to ensure, so to say, a level of patient care, which we would like to see globally or which was our -- people in the developing markets would like to see. We have clearly stated that we as a company want to bring radiotherapy into the emerging market as well by use -- by ease of use and an appropriate development and innovations. We are on our way to do that. We see a huge opportunity to create market with the MR linac technology and its pricing is also visible in the numbers, which we see in reality. New technologies, typically, new applications relating to technologies typically are creating market, and in particular when they are so, I would say, effective and obvious as they are in the MR-linacs case and Unity case. So in that point of view, I'm quite optimistic on our performance as a company in this market, because we offer unlike the competitor this technology to the market.

Operator

The next question is from Kristofer Liljeberg from Carnegie.

Kristofer Liljeberg

I have a question on -- coming back to this working capital issues. So I think you were -- last year, with the new accounting -- sorry, you were at minus 20% and now you are at minus 14%, and at the same time, you say you are expecting improvement of working capital in coming quarters. So is there any reason why it would trend down from the current level?

Gustaf Salford

No. I mean, it is the fact as we see now with additional shipments driving invoicing and further improvement in the supply chain. So that is what we are driving for absolutely. So we don't see any other factors that would dramatically increase the networking capital level.

Kristofer Liljeberg

I mean, the 5% level you talked about before, is that really relevant any longer with the new accounting?

Gustaf Salford

No, that was based on the previous accounting standards. And you saw the kind of reset of the levels due to the new IFRS 15. So we changed a lot on how we look at revenue and plan for revenue.

Richard Hausmann

And I would add -- Kristofer, I would add also that our organization sales regions, they also have to learn a little bit or adapt to this new way, because now for example, it's essential that the start of installation is ensured. And start of installation has a different -- the customers, for example, have some licenses -- nuclear license registrations. So those kind of things are now suddenly relevant. And I think what we saw at the end of the quarter one that there were some slippages also happening because of that, that our organization was completely prepared for that shipment was very easy, right? Revenue recognition on shipment was easy. And this was an effect in Q1. We see that already getting better now. And so from that point of view, the shipments will improve, start of installations will also improve. So it will move forward positively.

Kristofer Liljeberg

So the reason I'm asking is, is the big drag you had on the cash flow in the quarter, have you been guiding for the cash conversion for the full year?

Richard Hausmann

We don't really guide on cash conversion, but we have often talked that we should be above the 70%.

Kristofer Liljeberg

And that is something you expect for this year as well?

Richard Hausmann

Yes.

Kristofer Liljeberg

Good. And talking about certain balance sheet items, you have a lot of cash and short-term debt. So are you planning to pay down more on the debt?

Gustaf Salford

Yes, we have some more short-term debt during the year. We also, as I mentioned, paid $50 million in Q1 that was maturing. So yes, we'll continue doing that according to our schedule, but nothing out of the ordinary. So we are following the schedule we have.

Kristofer Liljeberg

And the financial net you have lost this quarter, is that a good level for coming quarters as well?

Richard Hausmann

Yes. So we were on minus 25 in the financial net in the quarter, and I foresee that, that would be the level that we are currently at. And we have a bit positive effects on the interest rate in the U.S. And then we'll have a bit lower financial costs from the reduction in the debt levels.

Operator

We have another question from Alex Gibson from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Alex Gibson

It's just on real-time adaptive radiotherapy. I was just interested in knowing if this is the main selling point for you at the moment? The CE mark was delayed in order to get this ready. So it is clearly important, but maybe you can quantify how much of a topic this is being for customers when you're in discussion?

Richard Hausmann

As we already said that the CE level was a very important milestone just to release a product for clinical uses, of course, it's essential. We went through that. A very important milestone was now recently that on CE-labeled product, the first patient treated very successfully, actually a few patients were already treated. Amsterdam will treat soon. The first patient [indiscernible] installation, and we'll have that also happening during the September time frame. And we will upgrade now on our systems. This was very important and also for our customers and potential prospects to see clinical treatments really done. And so the CE-level was the first step and now this patient treatments are the second step. And we had a very good regional meeting recently. Huge interest, of course, that was after the CE levels that also helped us to create momentum. So yes, we will see, this was a major phase now where the pickup is happening.

Alex Gibson

And sorry, maybe I didn't clarify, in terms of the real-time adaptive radiotherapy treatment, how much of your discussion is revolved around that being a key selling point of this system, rather than just being able to image?

Richard Hausmann

We have to differentiate between real-time adaptive and adaptive treatment. So the adaptive treatment is completely integrated and is, of course, a very important part, so that you can really adjust the treatment region when the patient is on a table, and that is exactly what happened at the Utrecht's case. That they were to able to shift a little bit to close it down further on this one I showed before, when it was coming to this lymph node. And this is a product, this is workflow standard. Now in the next step, the potential of the Unity is, of course, also going to, what you might call, real time, real time in a sense that you even adapt to read a moving target. That's the next level of system integration and software. But I would like to highlight that one reason for the delay of our system for CE label was the final fixes on the real time linac control system, which exactly is enabling that for the future release of software. So there is a lot of potential on top of the adaptive things which we do already and not just anatomic visualization, but really adapting the treatment and replanning it where the patient is on the table in a few minutes. That is happening as we speak.

AlexGibson

Okay. And to follow-up on that, is there some comments about development from some peers around creating adaptive radiotherapy techniques that do not require an MR-linac? Do you have any thoughts on those?

Richard Hausmann

As long as the images, which you create and use for adoption are good enough and have the necessary structures and contrasts and anatomical details available, you could think of other method as well and believe me we do too. Cone beam CT definitely in the present stage is not the ideal way of doing it. There might be other ways of moving in that direction. I think, in particular with the contrast potential of MRI types and MRI in particular, this is a huge step forward and I'll -- we'll have to see how -- if people will really go for a compromise on that one. So that's open for the future.

Operator

We have a question from Sebastian Walker from UBS. Your line is now open.

Sebastian Walker

Just related to the beginning of your response to Alex' question. So following the CE mark in June, I guess I'm kind of surprised with just the two orders of Unity in Europe. So can you maybe talk about whether you've seen a step change in activity levels in Unity for Europe? And then maybe kind of when you talk about an increasing level of interest, how do you define that?

Richard Hausmann

As I said, I think CE level is an important milestone for us as a vendor as we release the clinical product. But for a customer, it's very important to see the true clinical treatments being done. So that happens now. So in that point of view, we have quite a few customers who wanted to see that in Utrecht, in Amsterdam, and these are the prospects, which are now we are seeing coming up. That's why I believe, per se, I believe that this patient treatment, it's a little bit like buying a car, you want to test drive it without seeing the car being drivable. So that's a little bit the message. And we see very positive customer, which is right now Utrecht and others. It's just much better than [indiscernible] interest in the lab with no clinical cases. And that is -- I find the true milestone for us in accelerating our prospects to real deals as we speak.

Sebastian Walker

Great. And then maybe just separately, you mentioned U.S. proposals to increased reimbursement numbers. Could you just give a comment on that what stage and what kind of impacts you'd expect...

Richard Hausmann

So the approach for the reimbursement changes, which we are doing, is a so-called momentum project. So what that is our consortium members plus a few additional doctors, which have no systems like tubing and few other sites. They formed this momentum study or momentum project, pooling all the data, which they acquired together with us, so we are partner of that. We also have the rights for the data. And putting that together, so that in a shorter period of time now when they all go clinical, we can get together a significance in our database to prove or to at least make proposals for reimbursement changes on particular applications, anatomical applications. Or to show, for example, that anatomical -- that applications are possible, which have not been usually used for radiation therapy treatment, for example, cancer or liver is one particular case; of course, prostate is a bit straight forward; pancreas with high contrast and signal differences on MRI and the moving situation of the pancreas. So there might be those kind of things coming up. And we'll have data to grow our customers and go to their particular authorities for reimbursement changes. It will certainly take one to two years to have the significant data together, but I just wanted to mention that because we have a procedure for that. And we are pushing that right now to move to this data collection as soon as we have clinical systems running.

Operator

Our next question is from Oliver Reinberg from Kepler.

Oliver Reinberg

Oliver from Kepler Cheuvreux. Just wanted to come back on the profitability. Given the importance of the regional mix, just give us an idea what is the normalized margin GAAP in terms of gross margin between mature and emerging markets? Are we talking about more than 10% here? That would be helpful. And also if you just look at the kind of the second reporting, North America or America as a whole, I see it's in the first quarter this last year were about the same, but the contribution margin was quite significantly down from 41% to 33%. Can you just talk about what drove this?

Gustaf Salford

Yes. So I'll start with the first question. So I understood that's why North American or Americas margin went down in the quarter compared to last year. And that is what we have referred to part of this project mix effect we had. We have the capital for low margin days in the U.S. that come in the quarter. I don't see that as an underlying trend. It will recover during the coming quarters here. So that's the main driver of it. If you look at the price differences between emerging and mature market, it is this what we talked about the configuration of the machines and sometimes a bit lower market pricing in some markets. It varies between quarters. So we don't talk about a specific level there.

Oliver Reinberg

But can you just give us an indication what is roughly a gross margin average? I mean, obviously, you always have left a software and services revenue potentially in emerging markets. I mean, is the gross margin normalized the emerging market business compared to mature market business more than 10%?

Richard Hausmann

No, it's not more than 10%. And then I think the important factor here is also service revenue. Since we have lower install base -- growing installed base in emerging markets and more mature stable one in mature markets, we get more service revenues on the mature markets. But we are building up, and in that markets, we also have distributors from our service. And there is additional procurement is to drive margins from emerging market service as well going forward.

Oliver Reinberg

Okay. And the decline in the market profitability is purely down to the product mix.

Richard Hausmann

Yes.

Oliver Reinberg

And if I finally may, I'm not sure if I understood that correctly. Your guidance was for the amortization cost, is this going to change going forward? Or was it still SEK120 million quarterly run rate?

Gustaf Salford

No. So if you look at the quarter, we came in at around SEK150 million, and what I mentioned earlier was that we foresee for Q2 to Q4, SEK180 million per quarter. So SEK30 million up.

Operator

Question from Johan Unnerus, Pareto Securities.

Johan Unnerus

Just a follow-up for clarity. In your full year guidance for 20% EBITA and that's including the main contribution in Q1 is my understanding?

Richard Hausmann

Yes.

Gustaf Salford

Correct. I think we have a final question from the audience. Operator?

Operator

Yes. We got one more question from Scott Bardo from Berenberg. Your line is open Scott.

Scott Bardo

I think prior to the CE mark approval of the Unity, you referred to more difficult called bundled tender deals in the region. I just wonder if that dynamic has changed at all now that you got CE mark approval. If any comments about tender activity in the market, it would be helpful? And just a follow-up, a slightly different nature. I see that you folks have some real-time treatment planning. I wonder if you could comment a little bit about the potential for development activities there, please?

Richard Hausmann

I mean, it's truly enough. We have now with the CE label possibility to basically in Europe or Australia, New Zealand, as I mentioned, to participate in any tender, which we didn't have before. So that's definitely the change. There is activity going on. There is a significant interest, I mentioned that, and we are happy to participate in this. Yes, you are right that we are very active in the field of real-time treatment planning. We see that as already the next step in the implementation of, what I would call, real time adaptive treatment. That's, of course, a challenging approach, both from the computing power as well as from the algorithms. And our team is very active in that. We're also using artificial intelligence methodologies for that. You might have seen those things as well for this real-time adaptive planning because the faster you want to get, the less manual interactions you can allow there, and we are very active on this one, yes.

Johan Andersson

Okay. Thanks very much. The clock has been 11 here in Stockholm. And we'd like to thank you very much for participating in the call today. And of course, we are looking forward to see you and meet you at the Capital Markets Day here in Stockholm in late September. So with that, thank you very much for the call today.

