Intel, AMD, Nvidia: A 3-Way Valuation

K C Ma and Lee Briggs

Only after its Q2 earnings release (ER), shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) advanced nearly 40%. As the bulk part of the price increase was not reacting to its Q2 ER content but to the new product releases, many AMD investors are wondering whether the run-up has been too fast too much. In this post, we would like to examine the extent of AMD's recent price moves, relative to its competitors, Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA). Since all three companies just had their Q2 ERs around the same time, the comparisons of their relative price moves are adjusted by the changes in underlying fundamentals.

AMD Vs. Intel

Just in last few weeks, the CPU market share giant Intel may be facing some immediate headwinds. Most recently, Intel failed to deliver 10nm technologies again and may go straight for 7nm. 10nm Cannon Lake CPUs have issues. Production costs are much higher than planned and wafer yields have been poor, making it impossible for a 2018 rollout. Without reducing wafer size and thickness, Intel's processors may still be able to compete in speed and multi-threading but not in critical reductions of energy consumption and the resulting heat overproduction. The energy and heat overproduction issues mentioned before knock Intel out of the driver's seat in the server, Cloud and AI markets for an undetermined time.

In the meantime, AMD, Intel's arch-rival rolled out new technologies in Q1 2017 and has since released 2nd and is getting ready to deploy 3rd generation 7nm iterations of Epyc, Threadripper and Vega, not to mention embedded solutions. All of AMD's products outperform Intel in core count, speed, multi-threading, memory channel bandwidth, energy efficiency, and has built-in AI that tells the CPU what the next task will be and sets up the instruction set in advance, all operations work seamlessly using AMD's proprietary infinity fabric and high bandwidth low latency DRAM, giving the CPU multiple lanes through the CPU and multiple lanes out of the CPU into both memory and the GPU, making multiple simultaneous computations possible. This takes multitasking to new levels.

Intel's best efforts to combat AMD will have to be a CPU next year that will have code permanently burned into the CPU that will patch its vulnerabilities. The CPU will possibly have 28 Cores based on the Zeon Platinum 8180, have competitive multi-threading capability and might be able to overclock close to 5.0 GHz. The downside is without a reduction in wafer size and thickness this technology will have limited application in the server, AI, and cloud computing market due to the reasons discussed above.

Some may speculate that, at best, Intel may be able to develop a temporary fix until completely new architectures can be engineered that will open up the bottlenecks in existing technologies and will incorporate superior internal CPU to DRAM data encryption similar to AMD's. Time to market will most likely be two to three seemly light years away. In the interim, Intel will of course likely offer tamed down versions of the energy-gobbling 8180 demoed at Computex or more likely will soup up versions of its consumer-grade CPUs in an attempt to prop up its market dominance.

On the bright side, Intel has several tricks up its sleeve that may be its saving grace. First, Intel partnered with AMD and will produce Intel CPUs embedded with AMD's Vega GPUs. This will keep Intel's foot in the market for HPC desktops, laptops and possibly mobile if they can edge the wafer size down a few nm. Second, Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, combined with the Intel/MU 3D X point NAND (Intel's trade name is Optane) and the Intel/AMD embedded partnership, may produce an APU that is capable of competing with Nvidia's aspirations to own the autonomous automotive segment. At this point, this is only conjectured on my part, but I think a slightly likely outcome.

As a result of the recent changes in the relative competitive positions in the potential shift in future CPU market shares, AMD has been significantly outperforming INTC on both a relative and absolute manner. To reflect the changes in forecast financials due to Q2 ERs, we use the price to sales ratio as a relative valuation measure of each stock. Whether a stock has moved too fast, relative to the move of the fundamental, is determined by comparing the actual price to sales ration to the target price to sales ratio.

Accordingly, since June, while both the relative prices (actual P/S ratios) and relative target fundamental values (target P/S ratios) have increased, the relative prices have increased much more than the relative fundamental values, or the spread has been widened significantly. In fact, the spread has been increased by 40% in the most recent days. If the spread is the difference between actual price relative and the fair price relative, it may be considered a measure of the relative mispricing. Then, it appears that AMD has been overvalued 40% "relative" to INTC. One caution should be made is that AMD is not necessarily overvalued by 40%. The spread is a combined result of both stocks' mispricing.

Intel Vs. Nvidia

In contrast, the relative valuation between Intel and Nvidia seems much more tamed (Figure 2). First, the actual INTC/NVDA relative valuation is consistently higher than the theoretical fair level. The positive yet stable spread suggests that there is an inherent risk difference between the two stocks and that Nvidia has been riskier than Intel. Since the difference in risk has existed for a while, we can only surmise that it may have been a result that Nvidia has been exposed to more cryptocurrency risk than Intel for the better part of 2017 and 2018. It has been estimated that crypto-related revenue may have contributed to 5%-10% of Nvidia's 2017 revenue. The slowing crypto demand has led to the oversupply of Nvidia's chip in Q2, which led to the Q3 revenue guidance down. On the other hand, the negative impact from Nvidia lowering Q3 revenue may have been paired off by Intel's delaying 10nm chipset into next year. This is the reason why the relative valuation between INTC and NVDA has been stable, and there is no relative mispricing between the two stocks (see the circled point in Figure 2). In other words, Intel is fairly valued "relative" to Nvidia. While there is no direct measure whether INTC or NVDA are individually fairly valued, the stable target price ratio suggests that it is more likely that both are currently fairly valued.

AMD Vs. Nvidia

AMD's 7nm Epyc CPU will outperform what Intel has offered and will consume considerably less power, and the same is true of AMD's 7nm Vega 20, except the power consumption is about equal or a little higher Nvidia's V100 GPU. Specifically, the new 7nm Vega 20 GPU as a standalone will outperform Nvidia's Tesla V100 by about 30% to 35%, but 7nm Vega 20 is not geared for the gaming.

Rivaled with AMD's forthcoming 7nm, Nvidia announced to roll out the first Turing architecture. The GeForce RTX series contains the first gaming GPUS based on the Turing architecture and the RTX platform, which combine next-generation shader and real-time ray tracing with advanced AI capabilities. Ray tracing is a rendering technique that improves lighting effects in games by tracing the path of light as pixels in an image plane and simulating how it interacts with virtual objects. Nvidia also claimed that Turing offers 6x the performance of its predecessor, Pascal. The new features and tech deliver 4K HDR gaming at 60 fps on even advanced game titles.

Nvidia's share was further aided by the announcement that the new RTX 2080 GPU is up to 50% faster than the GTX 1080 in regular games. The company's previous specs for the RTX 2080 focused on the real-time ray tracing. But most existing games won't get updated to support that technology.

The tense competition between AMD and Nvidia on the proposed new product roll-out in the gaming space has narrowed the "valuation spread" in recent period with more of a significant uptick on the actual relative pricing over the relative fundamental values. In this case, AMD has moved up the spread, or mispricing, about 30%. Similar evidence suggests that AMD has been overvalued by 30% "relative" to Nvidia just in recent days (see the circled part in Figure 3).

Takeaways

The comparisons of the relative stock price movements vs. their underlying fundamentals suggest many interesting implications for investors of the three stocks:

The comparison between the relative actual P/S ratio and the relative fair P/S ratio suggests that Nvidia and Intel are fairly priced relative to each other. But we cannot conclude yet that either stock is fairly valued on its own. The AMD recent new share price highs beyond the improved underlying fundamentals suggest that AMD may be overvalued by 30% (40%) relative to Nvidia (Intel). But we cannot conclude yet that AMD is overvalued 30-40% on its own. However, for AMD's case, since the street target values have been raised along the way when the actual prices have surged but with a lag, this may be why many asked, "If AMD prices have risen too fast too much, relative to the rise of fundamentals?" The bulk part of the AMD price increase occurred after Q2 ER, and it was a result of the reaction to the new product release which had no impact on Q2 ER or Q3 ER. This may be why street target prices around $18 have not been adjusted to the actual price around $25 and approximately 40% premium (Figure 5).

Using several reasonable benchmarks, AMD appears overvalued at this level and at this point. There are different implications depending on the source of the overvaluation. If the overvaluation is from the overreaction to the excessive hype of the new product release, the stock prices will revert back to the fair values eventually. Swing traders may take this opportunity to sell or short AMD. Though, caution should be made regarding the time span when the reversal will occur. In 2016 and 2017, AMD's overvaluation and undervaluation have been stubbornly existed for at least over one year, respectively (Figure 4). AMD shorts should be prepared to endure the wait that AMD overvaluation may not be corrected for a long while.

If the overvaluation is a result of the street's target price slow to adjust to the fast improved fundamentals, the current AMD record high stock price may be still "fair," albeit ahead of itself a few months early. In other words, today's AMD is already traded at the 2018 year-end level, and the stock price should not be back down from the current level. AMD long-term investors should not trade (sell) the stock at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.