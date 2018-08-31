Viper Energy: I'm Buying On Dips

There is no company with profit margins as high as Viper Energy, thanks to its business model which is based on royalties.

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) not only has one of the most interesting tickers (venom), the company is also one of the most interesting energy plays on the market. Even though the company is highly correlated to drilling activities in the Permian Basin, we see that it offers investors the possibility to benefit from a strong energy market without having to deal with oil price fluctuations. The company is highly focused on investor returns and is able to offer a dividend yield of more than 6% by operating a business model based on royalties. I have become a big fan of the company over the past few days and will add this stock on dips.

Source: Viper Energy Partners

Why Viper Energy?

Viper Energy is a royalty focused oil & gas player, which means that the company benefits from drilling activities without having to invest capital to sustain production.

We are a Delaware limited partnership formed to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America. Our primary business objective is to provide an attractive return to unitholders by focusing on business results, maximizing distributions and pursuing accretive growth opportunities through acquisitions from Diamondback Energy (FANG) and from third parties. Source

Viper Energy benefits from every barrel of oil its clients produce. Clients fully fund development and production costs. This is why the company is able to push its EBITDA margin to roughly 90%. The company distributes 100% of its available cash flow to investors, which is why the current dividend yield is at 6.00%. Moreover, if you look at the company's clients, it becomes clear that the biggest part of its clients are solid oil E&P players which means that they have the financial stability to withstand significant oil price declines.

Source: Viper Energy Partners Investor Presentation (August 2018)

The company's strategy is based on growing production on a per unit basis, which does sound quite obvious given its dependency on royalty payments. However, Viper Energy uses smart investments to strengthen the long-term payments of royalties. The company focuses on assets with years of visible production growth, which benefits the company because it delivers long-term production royalties while Viper Energy does not have to reinvest cash flow to sustain production as I already mentioned. Production is also mainly focused on the Permian Basin which has an advantage thanks to its superior single-well economics, according to Viper Energy.

However, the company is also delivering on its 'promises.' Daily production improved 56% between Q2 of 2017 and the second quarter of this year. Net royalty acres improved 83% to 13,705 acres while cash margins ($/BOE) increased 35% to $45.54 which is the result of a rising oil price.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 108% to $69 million while net income attributed to Viper Energy added 348%. The bigger trend shows the massive acceleration trend the company is experiencing. Note that the oil bottom of 2016 and acceleration in 2017 benefited Viper Energy, both because it raises margins and it supports investments in oil production.

VNOM data by YCharts

Total production (BOE/d) has increased 610% since the company's IPO in 2014 while net royalty acres increased 332%. Also note that the company has the highest cash margins in the oil industry. The company generates $45.54 per BOE which is a 91% margin. The closest competitor in the Permian Basin is Diamondback Energy with cash margins of 82%.

When it comes to Viper Energy's financial strategy, we see that the company is largely depending on borrowing capacities. The company's borrowing base increased to $475 million as of Spring of 2018. The company has total liabilities worth $353 million which puts the debt/equity ratio to 0.90 which is a rather high number. However, note that the company has a rock solid liquidity position. The current ratio is currently at 23, which is the result of current liabilities being close to $0 and a very solid cash position. Adding to that the company does not hedge its oil production. There is no need to hedge production given that cash flow is mainly depending on total oil production instead of short-term price changes.

Adding to that, I want to give a quick example of the company's benefits from higher production. Total daily production volumes in the second quarter of this year reached 16,323 versus 14,122 one year ago, while the expenses per BOE dropped from $4.67 to $4.56 in an environment of rising input costs.

What's Next?

Official EIA data from the month of August shows that production numbers in the Permian Basin continue to be strong. Even the most recent takeaway capacity problems cannot hurt production. Adding to that, I remain bullish on oil prices in general as I discussed in this article. Note that I still fully support everything I mentioned in that article even though it was written in May of this year. Further, rising oil prices mean that demand for drilling acres will remain high or even soar if Permian production indeed enters a phase of slowing.

Source: EIA

Analysts seem to agree. Over the past 4 weeks, the company got 2 full-year 2018 EPS upgrades and 5 upgrades for 2019.

Source: Nasdaq

This puts the company's valuation at roughly 20 times next year's earnings. The PEG ratio is slightly below 0.60 which indicates the long-term potential.

Personally, I think that we might get even more upgrades over the next few months as oil prices continue their rally. I am looking to buy any dips and will likely keep the stock until I expect oil prices to seriously break down. The high dividend yield and royalty-based business model are just too interesting to ignore.

The only thing I regret is that I ignored this company for way too long. That's why I am just going to try to buy the next dip.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VNOM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.