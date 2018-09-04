Daimler AG: Huge Margin Of Safety At 6.5x Earnings And A 20% FCF Yield

2019 should show improvement, and upside is significant for the patient investor who can clip a healthy 6.5% dividend while waiting for a turnaround.

That said, the stock trades at an 8-year valuation low at 6.5x 2018 earnings and 2.5x EBITDA. A recession scenario appears all but priced into the stock.

The outlook for auto stocks is quite horrendous. Tariffs, top of the cycle fears, and diesel-gate concerns are just a few of the major headwinds facing auto manufacturers these days. Specifically for Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) (OTCPK:DMLRY), the company recently cut guidance for 2018, is experiencing delivery delays for autos in multiple regions, and is having problems exporting its SUVs from the U.S. to China. July was the first month since February 2013 that Daimler car sales were down, and indeed they were down 6.8%.

However, the stock has fallen 30% since January this year, and at nearly a five-year low appears to have already baked in a worst-case scenario. By my math, should Daimler EBITDA fall 11% in 2018, and another 10% next year, it would be trading at a mere 2.5x 2018 EBITDA, and only 2.8x 2019 EBITDA. For the record, management provided guidance that 2018 EBIT would be only “slightly below” 2017, so these would be quite draconian assumptions.

Today is perhaps similar to five years ago. Investors who picked up Daimler shares in Q1 2013, the last negative car sales quarter, would have paid 6.6x earnings for Daimler stock back then (the same roughly today). Over the next two years, as sales growth resumed and economies in Europe recovered, investors would have reaped over 100% returns in Euro terms, and 80% plus returns in U.S. Dollar terms.

Today, the bull thesis here is that any resolution of tariffs, diesel fines, and/or improvement in auto sales would be sufficient to drive the stock materially higher. Should the market attribute a typical 8-10x earnings ratio, then Daimler would trade to $89-$111/share, up 36-68% including dividends in a year.

Return does not come without risk however. This name will require patience. Auto stocks are notoriously fickle, and almost universally hated among even value investors who often stay far away from these highly cyclical, capital-intensive companies.

My view is that Daimler is not only the highest quality name in the space, but also appears to be about the cheapest. The 6.5% dividend yield is quite healthy too, offering a nice return while we wait for better days. Below I will also delve into why the next downturn will likely be far less severe than the 2008-2009 Great Recession.

Relevant Tickers: DMLRY and DDAIF in the US, and 'DAI GY' in Germany

Financials

Source: Author and company financials. Please note that these figures exclude the value of the company’s Financial Services business, assuming a 1.0x book value valuation. Leverage at FS can skew figures for its primary Industrial businesses, and typically is excluded.

Business

Daimler generally is restructuring to operate in 3 segments: Cars & Vans, Trucks & Buses, and Financial Services. Below is a slide from the company’s Q2 earnings report breaking down each segment’s ROE targets:

Source: Company presentation

Cars & Vans

Cars & Vans together represented just over 2/3rds of EBIT in 2017. Mercedes-Benz cars represent the biggest segment, selling 2.4mm cars and SUVs last year. China is the largest region at 20% of car sales, followed by the U.S. and Germany at 18% and 14% respectively.

China has been a huge driver of growth with car sales of 619,000 last year compared to 239,000 in 2013. Of the sales last year in China, 68% were locally produced, with only 72,000 exported from the U.S. to China.

The potential tariffs to China (25% have been announced but not enacted yet), would impact these 72,000 SUVs should Daimler not increase local production. Financially speaking, if Daimler absorbs 100% of the tariffs without raising prices, it would impact EBITDA by € 722mm, or 3.9%, not exactly a huge number (assuming a € 40,000 average car price).

Perhaps more alarming is that a wave of new product introductions this summer coincided delivery delays that prevented many new models from reaching dealers in June and July. Coupled with some parts delivery issues with suppliers and new emission testing requirements, Q3 will be weak for the Cars & Vans segment. However, management appeared quite confidant in overall demand for new models, and expects to make up sales in Q4, or at the latest in early 2019.

Here is an excerpt from their most recent call:

"On top of that, focusing on making their cutline at 30th of June, we had to postpone anything else, which now creates a huge wave for all the other markets where we now have significant delays for certification in the rest of the world with similar effects. That, in combination with supplier who burned down and left one of our plant idle for 3 weeks and some other effects, creates a very demanding situation for us in order to satisfy our customers. The good news is that, first of all, we have most of our vehicles already according to WLTP adding to all of that, very modern and with appropriate emission standards. And the second good news is we have ongoing very strong demand for our very attractive products. And sales reductions are related to supply and not to customer demand. And therefore, we consider them temporarily and a chance to pick up and compensate afterwards."

Below is an illustration of new car models this year.

Source: Company presentation

Trucks And Buses

Trucks and Buses represented 25% of overall revenue and 18% of EBIT last year. Trucks is the biggest component here, and Daimler is in fact the #1 truck company in the world (followed by Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR)). Brands include Western Star, Freightliner, FUSO and of course Mercedes-Benz. Overall truck sales were 471,000 last year, with buses at 29,000.

Some hiccups in the Trucks segment impacted margins in 2016, followed by management changes too. 2017 results were solid however, and targets to improve EBIT by $1.4BB are in place for 2018. This year should be a record year for Trucks and Buses at Daimler.

Source: Company presentation

Given its limited strategic overlap with cars, there has been talk of separating the Trucks business for years. Truck manufacturers tend to trade at much higher multiples than car companies. While most automakers trade in the 6.5-7.5x P/E range, truck peers Paccar and Volvo trade over 11x earnings.

Financial Services And Mobility

Daimler Financial Services finances roughly 50% of all of its vehicles sold. Penetration rates continue to improve for Financial Services, and by any metric, this is a great business. ROEs tend to run mid to high teens (with a 17% target this year), credit losses were a mere 26 basis points last year, and at its worst, only reached 89 basis points in 2009. EBIT has been positive every year over the past 11 years (as far back as I looked, including recession years 2008 and 2009).

The company has a number of services under Mobility that include taxi hailing initiatives, automated driving technology, insurance and fleet management products among others. Management highlighted the potential “hidden value” of these on their last call.

Daimler Group

Overall, the Group has two great businesses in its arsenal, the Financial Services business, and its Trucks & Buses segment. Arguably, their EV segment could be worth a fortune in 2-5 years too. Legally speaking, Daimler is creating separate subsidiaries for its three segments as we speak. Perhaps this means Daimler will finally spin off its Trucks business. Hard to say, but overall here is a summary of EBIT by business.

Source: Author and company financials

Overall, long-term performance has been quite impressive. From a group earnings perspective, Daimler has grown EPS at a CAGR of over 11% through the cycle (going back to 2004).

Source: Author, Company Annual Reports

Industry And Cyclical Peak Thoughts

The auto OEM business is a cyclical growth industry, with auto sales growing at an average CAGR of 3.0% over the past 20 years (from 1997 through 2017). The mass market manufacturers such as Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and GM (NYSE:GM) are among the biggest, and tend to have lower margins than the premium German manufacturers (BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) plus Audi and Porsche, both part of Volkswagen).

Source: Data from OICA.net

The concern to investors is when this cycle ends. In 2009, units fell by 15% from peak to trough. In 1998 and 2001, unit sales fell by 2.7% and 3.5% respectively. The Asian currency crisis in 1998 and the dotcom bust of 2000 certainly impacted global GDP growth, and hence auto sales.

Part of the bet here is that the decline in unit sales will be far less severe than in 2008-2009. A 1998 or 2001-type auto recession appears far more likely. Remember, the Great Recession impacted banks more than any other sector, and given that financing is the lifeblood of auto sales, clearly caused a major hiccup.

Today, global bank balance sheets are significantly better than they have ever been. Coupled with stricter underwriting standards across the board, a repeat of a financing crunch is simply far less likely to hit auto sales during the next recession. That means a far softer landing the next time a global slowdown happens. Investors may be surprised by the resilience of auto sales should the financing markets remain open this time around.

Recent Results

Admittedly, listening to the Daimler Q2 conference call was not terribly encouraging. While unit sales were up 1%, EBIT suffered due to a multitude of factors: fire at a supplier, tariff impacts on pricing, advanced spending for technology, currency headwinds, and raw material pricing. There also were unusual items like a € 480mm Toll Collect arbitration charge that impacted Financial Services (earnings transcript is available here).

For the year, 2018 is not going to excite investors much. Management has guided to group sales to slightly increase, but overall EBIT to be down. There continues to be growth in China, growth in SUV sales, and several new car class introductions (A, C and E classes). But according to management, "Due to several factors, some temporary restrictions in the availability of vehicles will occur as the year progresses. That also means that some of our customers have to switch to vehicles with lower margins." Throw in cost pressures, and there is a good chance Q3 will be even worse than Q2.

Importantly, however, the demand is still there for Mercedes cars, and supply should catch up to demand in the fourth quarter of this year. As for 2019, most analysts are forecasting 3-4% top line growth for both BMW and Daimler Group. Progress on trade pacts with other nations also appears to be moving in the right direction. Resolution of tariff concerns would remove a huge overhang on these names.

Free Cash Flow

Below is a 5-year view of FCF for the industrial segments, basically everything excluding the Financial Services business.

Source: Author and company financials

A couple of things to note:

1) The industrial business runs net cash. Assuming Financial Services is worth 1x book value, then the FCF yield is more appropriately viewed against Total Enterprise Value (rather than the equity value). They could simply buy back shares with their cash to reduce the equity value.

2) Even in a down 20% EBITDA case from the peak (See Recession above), Daimler Industrial would throw off € 4.32 in FCF per share (including all capex) and € 6.56 in FCF per share (excluding growth capex). That would put the stock at still only 9x FCF (after all capex), or essentially 5.9x (excluding growth capex). These are quite cheap multiples. Based on current year runrate FCF, Daimler stock can be purchased at a 20% FCF yield, or 5x cash earnings.

Comps And Valuation

Big picture, the current EV/EBITDA multiple and P/E ratios appear to be at 8-year lows. It’s hard to find any company trading at 2-3x EBITDA and 6-7x earnings, particularly ones with a solid track record of growing earnings over a very long period of time. And with an A-rated balance sheet to boot.

Below is a chart illustrating the P/E ratio range that Daimler has traded at since 2011. A multiple of 8-10x seems the norm.

Source: Bloomberg

On an EBITDA basis, Daimler and BMW tend to trade in the 3.5x range, give or take.

Arguments that this is the peak of the cycle ring are a real risk, but to some extent ring hollow. Should there be another global recession, investors seem to forget that every stock will suffer. The ones already down 30% probably have less far to fall.

As for valuing Daimler, each segment probably deserves a different multiple to value it properly.

For the Financial Services segment, peers would include any financial focused on high quality lending, where loan losses were quite small in 2009, and include any number of midcap banks. Most banks trade between 11 and 13x earnings on average today. I would be less inclined to include the subprime lenders like Santander Consumer (SC) as peers, as these are riskier. But these still change hands in the 9-10x range however.

For the Trucks and Buses segment, large industrial truck manufacturers Volvo and Paccar are the best peers, both of which trade a bit over 11x earnings and mid to high 6x EBITDA.

For the Cars and Vans segment, comps include auto manufacturers in the premium category like Porsche, BMW, Audi, and Lexus. The only good publicly traded comp is BMW, as Porsche and Audi are part of Volkswagen, and Lexus is owned by Toyota (TM). TM trades at 8.7x earnings, quite a premium given that it is not burdened with tariff problems or the issues surrounding diesel-gate. BMW no doubt the best comp, trades 7.5x 2018 earnings, and 2.8x EBITDA on 2018 numbers.

It’s interesting that Aston Martin (5% owned by Daimler) intends to go public this year. Early talk is that it will be offered at a $6.4BB valuation, or around a mid-to-high teens EBITDA multiple. Ferrari (RACE) trades at 20x EBITDA, and is probably the best comp to Daimler’s high end car businesses (Maybach, AMG).

Since BMW is the best peer, I have pasted a breakdown of its capitalization below. It is quite similar to Daimler, and is also quite cheap.

Source: Author and BMW Financials

Similar to Daimler, I excluded the book value of the BMW Financial Services business.

Simply putting a Toyota and BMW earnings multiple on 2018 Daimler Group numbers would offer DDAIF upside of 15-20% (20% in a year with dividends). Not bad, but not the bull case. The real upside case is 18-24 months away, as market demand recovers, diesel-gate concerns fade and trade pacts reached. There is potentially quite a bit of re-rating that could occur too as Electric Vehicles are rolled out (Daimler has put 10BB Euros into EV development to date).

Source: Author

Sum Of The Parts

The attractiveness here is the sum of the parts, as well as the optionality on so many hidden assets owned by Daimler (Mobility, EVs, Aston Martin, Maybach, AMG).

Below, using approximately trailing 12-month EBITDA gets $107 per share in value, upside of 62%. Using Street 2019 estimates (EBITDA 6% higher), would push the valuation to $114 per share, upside of 70% plus for DDAIF.

Source: Author

Note that the Debt (cash) figure above is the sum of Industrial debt ($6.5BB), Pension claims ($2.9BB), and estimated Diesel claims ($5BB), less the Industrial cash of ($21.2BB).

If I were an analyst for Dan Loeb, I’d show them this breakdown, buy some stock and get the angry letters moving. Daimler has a buyback program authorized to purchase up to 10% of the shares outstanding. They never use it. Running the Industrial business on a net cash basis too seems too conservative. I know management is committed to their single A rating from Moody’s/S&P, but carrying 20BB of cash appears to be overkill.

It seems highly likely that legally separating the Trucks & Buses business is a precursor for a spin-off there. I am sure Daimler wants to keep control. There must be shared technology amongst all the divisions, as well as business that flows to the Financial Services business. But a partial spin or IPO would highlight the huge disparity in valuation vs. the current stock price.

On their most recent call, management even discussed certain hidden values. Naturally, there is the potential for Mercedes-Benz to capture a huge percentage of the EV market. Their R&D budget is 10x what Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) spends. I think it is highly likely that in 2-4 years Mercedes electric cars will be better even than Tesla cars. I don’t think a first mover advantage in EV is any barrier to entry for OEMs.

Which begs the question. How in the world is it possible that Daimler’s Industrial business is worth only $41BB and 2.5x EBITDA, while Tesla is worth $63BB and 40x EBITDA? Not to mention Tesla burns cash, has a CEO/Founder on the verge of a nervous breakdown, and is slapping together cars out of a tent. The fit and finish reports of the Model 3 are horrendous.

By 2020-2021, Mercedes expects to have 10 fully electric cars, generally one in each class, and 48 electric/hybrid technology vehicles. Management goals include achieving market share of 15-25% of electric vehicles by the mid 2020s.

Risks

Diesel Emissions Scandal. Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes and virtually all the German OEMs participated in installing emission “defeat devices” into their cars. Designed to lower NOx emissions output during emission tests with regulators, these devices have created scandals for all of the German names. A sizable fine is likely in the works for Daimler and BMW. Volkswagen, the worst offender, agreed to pay $25BB to U.S. regulators. In addition, the EU has a more onerous emission certification process that is increasing costs. As an aside, I recommend watching Dirty Money’s first episode on Netflix to get a sense for what has transpired here.

Global Recession, Emerging Markets Weakness. Simply put, luxury car sales are already falling. A shock to the system, another banking crisis or currency crisis, or escalating trade tensions could lead to diminished trade and a global recession. Emerging market currencies have weakened considerably, and weakening growth could impact sales.

Tariffs. Trump has taken a hard stance against every significant U.S. trading partner in the world. Talk of tariffs on EU car imports cropped up earlier this year, but have since been sidelined. With Mercedes cars (not SUVs) built in Germany and exported to the US, there is price risk to the ~200,000 cars imported from Germany to the US. That is about 8% of unit sales in the Cars & Vans segment for Daimler.

Dividend. The current payout ratio is 40% of earnings. But higher R&D and capex spend in the push to develop EV and other technologies, coupled with working capital needs, could temporarily reduce cash flow to below the current dividend. However, given the strength of the balance sheet and the strong payout ratio relative to earnings, there seems little chance a cut would happen barring another 2008-2009 recession.

Interest Rates/Currency Risk. The industrial business carries very little debt, and runs a net cash position. The Financial Services business attempts to match the duration of both its loans and leases with its debt, as well as to match the currencies. However, there is risk that higher rates could impact sales or margins, should Daimler not be able to pass through rate increases to its customers. Currency risk can impact sales (e.g. weaker Chinese Yuan vs. the Euro makes Mercedes cars more expensive in local terms for imports). It is pretty hard to gauge currency risk at the Group level, except to say that Daimler attempts to produce and sell cars locally when possible, mitigating any major fluctuations. On the one hand, a weaker Euro translates European profits at lower levels to U.S. Dollar-based investors, but the offset for U.S. investors is that cars become cheaper here. That likely leads to higher overall sales levels.

Conclusion

I have often written up sum of the parts stories, and I tend to like them for the optionality embedded in a breakup. The negative I usually hear is “these stocks always trade at a big discount to the sum of the parts.” That is often true, but then Vodafone, Fortress and FOX all were sold or monetized businesses that crystallized their valuations. The downside in these cases all appeared quite low.

The catalysts here are numerous: tariff resolution, continued economic growth, 2019 improvement in financial results.

On the downside, currency movements, weaker sales, or any other number of negative catalysts could push the stock down another 10-15%. There is an argument to wait until after a weak Q3 is reported to build a full position. Meantime, a healthy dividend yielding 6.5% pays investors to wait for better days.

