Yext: Investing In Knowledge

Investment thesis

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is a young, New York-based knowledge engine company sourcing knowledge from numerous freely-available sources. Since the IPO last year in April, shares have almost doubled and show no signs of a near-term slowdown. I believe Yext’s top line growth momentum will support the shares’ rally, even though the company’s bottom line is still heavily in the red.

How did I come across the company?

Usually, I discover new companies that fit growth-at-a-reasonable-price criteria directly by screening for the desired traits, such as 3-year and 5-year revenue and EPS growth rates, return on equity, return on assets and others. However, this time, I came across the company by asking Google Assistant.

Company profile

Yext is a knowledge engine provider facilitating businesses get control of their digital knowledge in the cloud and enabling intelligent searches and synchronization with over 100 services in the PowerListings Network. The company provides services to industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology. Apart from control function over digital knowledge, the company’s platform benefits include also direct integrations with the most relevant services, the ability to run advanced analytics, with global reach but local expertise.

DKMS and 2018 outlook

But perhaps Yext’s greatest asset lies in what is called as distributed knowledge management system, or DKMS. A DKMS is a system of knowledge that a community of agents possesses and could apply in problem-solving. Distributed knowledge might also be called the aggregate knowledge of a community or the wisdom of crowds, which implies that the many know always more than individuals. Over the past 18 months, the company has developed an unbelievable cadence, and with the rise of AI-powered services (as touched upon during the latest quarterly earnings call), one might expect the company’s favorable momentum to continue. Over the past four years, its revenue grew at a CAGR of over 40 percent. As knowledge, information and AI will power the companies of the future, Yext is ideally positioned to seize many opportunities in the future.

Stock-based compensation

A positive sign to all employees of Yext and its shareholders as well is, for sure, a performance-based compensation. The company’s first equity incentive plan was introduced as early as 2008 and was called the "2008 Plan." Eight years later, this was replaced by the "2016 Plan," which extended the allowance for the issuance of up to 10,000,000 shares of common stock (more in Yext’s latest 10-K, pg. 65). Even though the company’s stock-based compensation program is quite generous, its equity dilution seems to be under control.

Extensive partnerships

Another significant strength of Yext comes from its extensive partnerships, including with companies and brands such as Apple Maps (NASDAQ:AAPL), Bing (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cortana, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Google Assistant, Google Maps and Yelp (NYSE:YELP). Over the past year, the company won more than 60 new enterprise clients with names including brands such as Wendy’s (NYSE:WEN), Telefonica Germany, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 21st Century Oncology Holdings (ICC), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), or University Health System.

Valuation

In the light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, I perceive Yext as moderately attractive, with solid potential for a positive upside surprise. According to my model, assuming 37 percent annual revenue growth slowing by 1 percent every year going forward, an annual equity dilution factor of 5 percent, an unchanged price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 13x, the company's per share intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to be roughly $63. This implies an expected annualized rate of return potential of approximately 27.29 percent in the following years. Should the price-to-sales multiple slide to 7x (decline is a base-case scenario), the company's intrinsic value, according to my model, could imply a return potential around the market's average of approximately 8-9 percent.

Key risks

Customer concentration - A significant portion of Yext’s revenue comes from its top five customers and third-party resellers, which account for approximately 20 percent of the company’s revenue.

Dynamic competitive environment - The company operates in a rapidly evolving business environment, which might make it challenging to effectively manage its growth.

History of losses - The company has a history of operational losses, which might make it difficult to achieve operational profitability in the future.

Rapid growth and significant organizational changes - It has recently experienced a period of rapid growth and significant organizational changes, which might not be sustainable.

Security breach / cyberattacks - Any data leakage, security breaches, or cyberattacks could adversely affect the company’s business.

Natural disasters - Any unexpected natural disasters might disrupt Yext’s usual operations and result in considerable material losses.

Recession risk - Risks stemming from worsening economic conditions are non-negligible and could negatively impact the company’s business.

Management’s limited experience with managing a public company - As Yext’s IPO is still relatively recent, its management is still relatively inexperienced in terms of managing a public company which requires increased regulatory requirements.

Regulatory risks - The company is subject to various regulatory risks, such as the introduction of new laws and decrees amending valid regulations.

Emerging growth company classification - Yext is classified as an emerging growth company, which makes it uncertain as to whether it will be attractive to investors.

Bottom line

To sum up, Yext is an outstanding company apparently trading with a lot of upside. I believe the most likely path to its profitability will lead through gradual operating cost cuts and identification of new revenue streams as the company matures. These can come from connecting the dots as Yext emerges from the status of an emerging growth company. Although it faces a lot of significant risks, Yext’s distributed knowledge nature creates a lot of unique value which is hard to find in today’s market.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YEXT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.