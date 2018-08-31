Dry Bulk Supply Side Outlook - Summer 2018

Here, we will take a look at the dry bulk fleet.

What is the Supply Side And Why Is It Important?

The supply side is composed of vessels that are on the water, and when speaking about the future, can include vessel contracts on order. Those contracts, or "newbuilds", are collectively referred to as the "orderbook".

As with any market, "price" is determined by a combination of supply and demand. In this case, charter rates for these vessels are the "prices" we concern ourselves with when talking about shipping markets.

Charter rates are negotiated through brokers attempting to balance the available supply of vessels with current demand. If demand outpaces supply, charter rates increase. If demand falls short of vessel availability, rates decline. Charter rates are important for companies, as they compose the operating revenue stream.

In a perfect world, supply growth would keep pace with demand increases for each respective segment, thus ensuring market equilibrium. However, the shipping market is anything but perfect. Much of the volatility in the shipping market, historically and currently, can be traced to the supply side.

For this reason, it is important to keep track of vessel supply which will be a determining factor in how future markets shape up. If you would like a more detailed analysis on the inner workings of the supply side, please click the link for my Supply Side 101 which covers all the basics.

Here, we take a look at the dry bulk shippers who specialize in transporting cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials around the world. The only ETF for the space is The Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA). Companies with exposure to dry bulk include Diana Shipping, Inc. (NYSE:DSX), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk (NASDAQ:EGLE), Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOGL), Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

One other important note here about the supply side for dry bulkers in particular. Dry bulk demand growth has been a fairly predictable affair. But charter rates have been anything but stable. These charter rate swings can be greatly attributed to significant supply side changes as opposed to shifts in a stable and predictable demand backdrop. Therefore, it can be argued that vessel supply is perhaps the most important part of the equation when it comes to determining charter rates for dry bulkers.

Background

The Baltic Dry Index, or BDI, is a composite of the Baltic Capesize, Supramax, Panamax, and Handysize indices. It is useful in determining the cost to move materials by sea.

Introduced on January 4th, 1985, at 1,000 points, this economic indicator had reached a record high 11,793 on May 20th, 2008, and a record low less than 8 years later of 290 on February 10th, 2016.

So, how did this massive peak to trough movement occur over such a short time? This answer can be traced to vessel supply. In short, too many ships being ordered prior to the 2008 crash to supply a commodity demand boom that was unsustainable in the long run. Some of these pre-recession orders were delivered as late as 2014 due to the lengthy nature of the shipbuilding process and the backlog in many shipyards that spanned several years. Thus, the available supply soon outstripped post-boom demand.

The market is still dealing with a large number of vessels, but a corrective phase is officially underway.

Source: Value Investor's Edge

Past Predictions

Back in 2014, I had predicted profitability returning to the dry bulk segment in mid-2017. In the middle of 2015, I had revised that recovery date to mid-2018. Around that same time, I also predicted that 2016 would be the worst year ever for drybulk. It's was a tricky forecast to make, calling for historic lows on one hand while predicting a return to profitability just two years later, but it turned out to be pretty accurate.

In last year's supply side report, I concluded that the dry bulk market continues to be in a corrective phase but cautioned against over-ordering while managing such a fragile recovery.

I noted that while the orderbook may be clearing up, there is still an oversupply of tonnage on the water that the market must digest. While the impacts a tonnage oversupply occur very quickly, a recovery often needs a bit more time to play out.

However, just after that article was published, no fewer than 100 orders and options for Capesize and larger vessels have been placed, bringing the total orderbook to 168 vessels. There are some major changes for that outlook, so how will this impact the forecast?

Sector Breakdown

There are several different classes of dry bulk vessels. For the purpose of simplicity, overlapping trading purposes, and maintaining the continuity of data obtained from VesselsValue, we will group some of these segments together.

The term Capesize is used for vessels around 180,000 dwt, but, here the Capesize designation includes ships in the 120,000 dwt to 450k dwt for simplification.

Post Panamax Bulkers will include dwt between 50,000 and 119,000 with beams greater than 33m.

Panamax will indicate vessels between 50,000 and 99,000 dwt with beams less than 33m. The beam of a ship is its width at the widest point as measured at the ship's nominal waterline.

Ultramax refers to vessels between 61,000 and 72,999 dwt.

Supramaxes come in between 50,000 and 72,999 dwt.

Handymaxes range in size from 35,000 to 49,999 dwt.

Handy Bulkers will include vessels between 20,000 and 44,999 dwt.

Now, some might have noticed some overlapping in dwt between classes. Vessel specifics determine the category where a particular ship is placed. But the most important point here is that no vessels have been double counted due to this overlap.

Current Fleet

Let's start with a snapshot of dry bulk vessels currently on the water by class.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

Now, as noted earlier, we experienced a massive influx of vessels in recent years, which led to historic lows in the BDI. In order to put the magnitude of that disequilibrium into perspective (which will later provide a bit of context to the current orderbook as well as demolition prospects), we will take a look at the fleet currently on the water for three main classes.

The Capesize class saw an extraordinarily high number of deliveries following the collapse of 2008/2009. Not only did these vessels face unprecedented competition from one another, but the backdrop of a fresh economic collapse, which took a major toll on commodity demand, worsened the situation.

But a positive sign is that the current 5-year span looks to be averaging under 2006-2010 and presents a major drop compared to 2011-2015.

The Post Panamax class tells a similar story. In fact, as we go through the classes, you'll notice this influx of tonnage and the consequent reductions currently underway apply across the board.

To keep things in perspective, vessels built in 2000 and before, across all classes, have experienced an extraordinarily high level of demolitions. However, for vessels built in 2001 or later, we have only seen 19 demos in the classes above. So, the 2001-2005 years are a viable indicator of what had been a normal amount of deliveries prior to a distorted market courtesy of an inflating bubble. Knowing this should help put the recent high level of deliveries into context as well as the current round of deliveries from 2016 onward.

Balancing the Fleet

That extraordinarily high demolition rate was a main factor in helping to re-balance the fleet, which put us on the track to recovery.

It is noteworthy that scrapping activity was practically non-existent for a prolonged period of time up until November 2008 and then really began accelerating in 2010.

As a vessel begins nearing the end of its service life, the current market and future projections can greatly influence the decision to retire early or perhaps extend operations. Rates are the deciding factor in this equation.

If rates remain very strong, we typically see vessels remaining on the water longer than usual as strong charter rates more than cover the increased OPEX for older vessels. This is what was happening in the mid-2000s when scrapping activity was very low.

On the other hand, if a vessel is nearing the end of its life and charter rates are dismal, perhaps even loss-making, it may find itself in the scrap yard sooner than expected. This decision rests on the severity of losses, coupled with the projected duration of the downturn, all while considering the vessel's age and financial needs.

Now, take a look at the chart below which illustrates the number of vessels scrapped as well as the average age.

Source: Data Courtesy of Allied Shipbroking - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

A couple things to point out here. The average dry bulk vessel can expect about 30 years of service. But, in 2016, when rates hit their all-time low we saw the average demolition age slip to just 23.68 years, down from 31.04 years in 2010. This was partly due to rates, as noted above, but also because the re-balancing effort still needed fresh demolitions. But the early round of scrapping had exhausted all typical candidates. So, maintaining demo activity meant digging deeper into the global fleet scrapping younger and younger vessels.

Now, that rates have stabilized demos have come off the table in a big way. Only 33 dry bulk vessels have been scrapped in 2018 with an average age of 29.09 years. The majority of those demos have been among the smaller class vessels.

With the low hanging fruit already plucked, and even medium hanging to an extent, we should see demolitions playing a far smaller role in fleet dynamics over the next year until we begin seeing the impact from the 2020 Sulfur Cap, which many have speculated will lead to increasing demolition activity.

This isn't a surprise as I noted in my 2017 report that "the role demolitions have played will be much smaller going forward, especially considering forecasts for an improving market ahead."

So, just how many demo candidates are still out there? For that, let's take a look at vessels built in 1990 or before. Just for kicks, let's also look at 1995 and before to see how many 25 year old vessels could be around when the 2020 Sulfur Cap kicks in.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

The number of vessels built in 1990 or before form a very small part of most fleets. Some might notice the relatively higher number for the Handy classes, but that's because these smaller vessels have the ability to stay on the water for a much longer period.

But even if we were to look at it from 1995 and older, the number is still very small. It might be best to let the percentages do the talking here.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

In total, there are just 574 vessels built in 1995 or before representing just 5.5% of the fleet. That's still far greater than the 2.35% of the total fleet which was built in 1990 or before.

The point here is that until we start seeing some scrapping due to the 2020 Sulfur Cap, which is projected to induce owners to scrap younger than average vessels, the demolition market is going to be pretty quiet.

Orderbook

As noted in the beginning, the Capesize class saw a massive influx of orders since the last report. Is having the thickest orderbook and a lack of demolition candidates concerning for the Capesize class in particular?

Currently, this collective orderbook (120k -450k dwt) stands at 10.2% from a vessel number standpoint, which would actually appear to be quite bullish. Below is that orderbook, and I included past years of deliveries to once again provide some context.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

But many of those recent orders have been Very Large Ore Carriers, which are megaships in the 300k dwt range creating an orderbook of 14.5% in terms of capacity. Because of this difference, a dwt standpoint as opposed to vessel numbers will more accurately capture the incoming capacity.

Viewed in dwt terms the influx of tonnage over the course of 2018-2020 is much more pronounced. Normally, a 15% orderbook would be quite acceptable in a healthy market, however, this market is still in a corrective phase.

Furthermore, having a balanced market assumes that incoming tonnage will be met with almost the same capacity being deleted, implying ample demolition prospects.

But the saving grace might be ton mile demand growth for the Capesize class, which has been positive. In fact, according to VesselsValue data, even though Q2 of 2018 isn't quite in the books yet, with 5 more days to go, we have already seen an approximate 3.5% gain in ton miles compared to Q2 of 2017.

The best months for dry bulk demand are still ahead, and many are hopeful for another solid Q4, which saw ton mile demand rise nearly 5% from 2016 to 2017.

Overall, this class looks to have a fairly stable to slightly positive outlook. A 15% orderbook to be delivered over the next three and a half years isn't a major concern given a healthy market backdrop. If ton mile demand growth can stay strong, at around 4%, it would nearly match gross tonnage introduced into the fleet through 2019. Furthermore, it's entirely possible that we could still see a few demolitions and greater vessel slippage than anticipated leading to smaller net fleet growth which would increase the chance that demand outpaces supply yet again. Finally, if orders are kept under control for the next year that outlook could be revised to bullish for 2020.

The other classes don't require as much examination because, frankly, things are pretty bullish there. But let's take a quick look at the Post Panamax and Panamax classes to reinforce the idea of a stable to improving market.

The Post Panamax class has a very bullish orderbook of just 5.5% in vessel numbers and only 5.6% in terms of vessel capacity.

The Panamax class does have the second thickest orderbook coming in at 12.9% in vessel numbers and 13.5% in terms of capacity. 2019 looks to be a heavy delivery year with 134 deliveries, but that only represents 6.5% gross fleet growth. If you remember back to the demo section the Panamax class actually had a fair number of candidates so I expect things here will remain stable especially given the fairly robust recent ton mile demand growth for this particular class.

The Supramax/Ultramax class together have 2,881 vessels among them. Their collective orderbook stands at 230 vessels or just under 8%. 182 of these vessels are actually of the Ultramax class which has witnessed what could be both the most consistent and highest percentage ton mile demand growth in dry bulk as of late. This combination looks to be a promising set up for the coming years.

The Handymax boasts a 2.2% vessel orderbook which on the surface looks promising. Net fleet growth could be negative if we get some slippage and heavy demolitions. But here's the catch. This class needs negative growth.

Source: VesselsValue

With by far the greatest number of candidates for demolition, it looks as though net fleet growth will indeed be negative, but will it be enough to keep pace with ton mile declines? Or a better question might be when will it stop? Are Handymax bulkers caught in a losing battle between Handysize and Supramaxes? After all, these bulkers are known for negotiating small ports with length and draught restrictions, or ports lacking transshipment infrastructure. They have their niche one would think.

Finally, onto Handy Bulkers where the orderbook for vessels comes in at 6.5% with almost half of that expected to come in the second half of 2018. Even though it's a bit much for such a short time, the vessel influx is likely to be readily absorbed, courtesy of robust demand for this class across the globe. Let's also not forget they have a fair number of demolition candidates which could help offset some of this incoming tonnage. If expected Q2 deliveries proceed as expected, they will also be coming at a seasonally strong period, which should help smooth markets.

Asset Values

The value of a vessel is closely tied to what it can earn. Therefore, as rates have increased we have also seen an uptick in asset prices.

Source: Data Courtesy of Allied - Chart by Value Investor's Edge

During the downturn, older vessels bore the brunt of asset declines, and a company's NAV suffered as a result. This was because many feared their remaining service life would be marred by a prolonged and significant downturn in the market.

But as market prospects have improved owners realize that with a recovery on the horizon these older vessels may still have some very profitable life in them. Therefore, they have been a main target of asset acquisition lately due to their initially depressed prices.

So, while companies with newer fleets may benefit from slightly higher charter rates, companies with older fleets have seen a substantially larger rebounds in NAV. These higher asset values could potentially provide a bit of wiggle room for companies with older fleets to continue or begin upgrading their fleet as leverage concerns dissipate.

Conclusion

There is still a bit of a hangover from the ordering party quite a few years ago but things are improving. In fact, it looks like dry bulk is in perhaps the best position in about a decade.

There are very minor concerns with the orderbook that should be overcome through consistent demand growth, some conservative slippage estimates, and disposing of what older tonnage remains.

The biggest worry, the Capesize class, actually appears to the stable or even positive. While the orderbook is a bit thicker on the dwt side and demolition candidates are scarce, the situation is still acceptable, given prospects for net fleet growth to match or lag ton mile demand growth for the class. 2019 will see the greatest influx of capacity and could therefore present a bit of a headwind. However, it is likely to be absorbed with minimal disruption to the market if the demand side can hold up its end of the deal.

For the rest of the fleet, net fleet growth should be in line or below ton mile demand gains across almost all classes over the next couple years. This would lead to a stable or improving market.

As the market improves further, we should see rates as well as asset prices continue to rise over the course of the next year. It is noteworthy that current asset prices are still around 30-50% lower than peak asset prices over the past five years, which to remind you, occurred in a terrible market.

However, as I stated last year and will repeat again, it is going to be a slow recovery. That is because the market only has the ability to digest so much tonnage. Demolitions have done their part, but their ability to significantly influence the market has been concluded. Going forward, it's going to be far more about controlling the orderbook and growing ton mile demand.

