Adamis Offers A Rare Business Update

With little shareholder confidence, it will likely take concrete commercialization news to move the stock appreciably.

While the formal plan remains under wraps, Sandoz has reiterated its commitment to bringing Symjepi to market.

The update discussed the nascent efforts to commercialize the Symjepi epinephrine injector with partner Sandoz, as well as the approval of Teva’s generic EpiPen.

On Aug. 27, Adamis issued a business update, an unusual occurrence for a company that has proven wary of disclosure and investor communications.

We have lambasted Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) in multiple research notes for poor management and even poorer communication. The company only recently started accompanying its quarterly filings with press releases, though the prospect of analyst conference calls being added to the mix remains low. Thus it was a bit surprising when, on August 27th, Adamis issued a business update.

There was not a huge amount of new material in the business update, though it did address recent developments in the epinephrine injector market, especially the long-delayed FDA approval of Teva’s (TEVA) generic EpiPen. Teva’s success sent Adamis’ shares down, though they have since stabilized. Teva will now be competing for a piece of the market currently dominated by Mylan (MYL).

In this research note, we cover the business update and offer a near-term outlook. We continue to view Adamis as cheap, despite continued management deficiencies and limited clarity on next commercial steps.

Spare a Thought for the Shareholders

The business update begins with a comment from CEO Dennis Carlo, in which he attempts to address shareholder anger:

We have been receiving a considerable amount of inquiries from investors, and although it is our policy not to comment on stock price activity, we believe that now is a good time to provide an update on Symjepi™ and to reiterate several factors that we believe will deliver shareholder value going forward.

Stock price is not something most investors would ordinarily care about – the price will eventually take care of itself, after all, provided that management executes effectively. Execution has been the problem, but Carlo does little to address that directly.

That said, shareholder anger is completely understandable, given the fact that Adamis’ shares have eroded in value severely over the past year even as it should have been accelerating upward.

If Carlo and his team are committed to delivering shareholder value, they will need to step up their game significantly.

Commercialization Plans

The deal with Sandoz, the generics arm of Novartis (NVS), and the opportunity for commercialization are also on full display in the business update:

Adamis remains excited about the potential for our FDA approved Symjepi Injection 0.30mg to be an affordable alternative treatment for patients who are at increased risk of anaphylaxis. We believe that we have selected an excellent collaborator, Sandoz, to take on the challenges within this market. As a division of the Novartis Group, Sandoz has the proper resources and expertise to support broad patient access to this important product. We have been monitoring the development efforts of the generic version of EpiPen® for the last two years and have anticipated an eventual approval. Symjepi is not an auto-injector like the EpiPen or its generic equivalent. It is a small, pre-filled syringe containing epinephrine. Symjepi remains a simple, intuitive, easy-to-use product that has displayed several positive attributes as discussed in our published human factors studies comparing Symjepi to EpiPen. As for the timing of the launch for Symjepi, we are working closely with Sandoz to prepare a successful launch.

That does not add all that much color. We already know that Sandoz has the muscle to bring Symjepi to market. We also know that there are potential advantages to the pre-filled syringe technology over EpiPen’s auto-injector delivery mechanism.

Direct communication with the investor relations department at Sandoz has yielded a little more information, though not much. Sandoz IR directs investors to their own release following the announcement of the Symjepi partnership:

As one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the US, Sandoz has the right capabilities to support broad patient access to Symjepi and we are pleased that Adamis chose us to commercialize this important product. We look forward to making this important medicine available to patients.

We already knew that. But IR added the following:

Novartis doesn’t comment on the timing or strategy for our launches because of the competitive environment, but we are preparing to bring this important medicine to US patients and caregivers.

So we are left waiting still, but it seems clear that Sandoz is going to give Symjepi its due.

Catalysts Ahead

The biggest near-term catalyst on the horizon is the FDA decision on Symjepi Jr. The low-dose version is critical for the juvenile market. In the update, Adamis expresses high confidence in approval. Given the ongoing EpiPen shortage and the approval of the standard Symjepi dosage, it is extremely likely the FDA will judge in Adamis’ favor. Expectations of approval are likely baked into some degree already, which leaves downside risk. However, there may be some uptick from approval thanks to positive financial press attention – a thinly traded micro-cap can be moved pretty substantially by such news. The downside is also evidently mitigated by Sandoz, whose commercial strategy apparently is not reliant on Symjepi Jr., as stated in the update:

If approved, Sandoz has the rights to commercialize this product in the US. The approval has no effect on the timing of the launch of the high dose product.

The FDA PDUFA date is September 27th, so the clock is already ticking.

The largest catalyst will, of course, be the eventual launch of the commercial effort. Sandoz remains tight-lipped about the specifics, but it is likely to be soon – perhaps before the Symjepi Jr. PDUFA date. A concrete commercial strategy will help anchor Adamis as a company and should help support a flagging share price.

In the meantime, we encourage all shareholders to tune in on September 5th to the webcast of Adamis’ presentation at H.C. Wainwright’s 20th Annual Global Investment Conference. It will be a rare appearance for Adamis at an institutional investor conference. It may be the first indication that the company is genuinely shifting toward a more open communication strategy and, more importantly, that it is working to win institutional interest and confidence.

Investors' Eye View

All things considered, Adamis still looks cheap. With more than $40 million in the bank, Adamis has a year’s runway at current cash burn.

With commercialization ramping up in the next several months, it is likely Adamis will begin to see income from sales not long after. While it may not be enough to turn Adamis cash-flow positive within the next year – due to ramp speed as well as ongoing pipeline development costs – Adamis will have much more wiggle room once Symjepi is commercially available.

We expect the share price to appreciate considerably over the next year as Symjepi moves from the theoretical to the real.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.