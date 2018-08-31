American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) CEO James Debney on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Thank you, and good afternoon. Our comments today may contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements. Our use of words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, believe and other similar expressions is intended to identify those forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding revenue; earnings per share, non-GAAP earnings per share, net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio; fully diluted share count and tax rate for future period; our product development, focus, objectives, strategies and vision; our strategic evolution and organizational development; our market share and market demand for our products; market and inventory conditions related to our products and in our industry in general; and growth opportunities and trends.

Our forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about the future, and they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Risk factors and other considerations that could cause our actual results to be materially different are described in our securities filings, including our Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q. You can find those documents as well as a replay of this call on our website at aob.com.

Today's call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of this time, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from our statements today.

I have a few important items to note with regard to our comments on today's call; first, we referenced certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. Our non-GAAP results and guidance exclude acquisition-related costs, including amortization, onetime transition costs, a change in contingent consideration liability, fair value inventory step up and the tax effect related to all of those adjustments.

The reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures, whether or not they are discussed on today's call, can be found in today's Form 8-K filing, as well as today's earnings press release, which are posted on our website or will be discussed on the call. Also, when we reference EPS, we are always referencing diluted EPS. For detailed information on our results, please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2018.

Thank you, Liz. Good afternoon, and thanks everyone for joining us. With me on today's call is Jeff Buchanan, our Chief Financial Officer. Later in the call, Jeff will provide a recap of our financial performance as well as our guidance for the second quarter.

We are pleased with our operational and financial results for the first quarter. Our increased profitability was driven by consumer preference for our new products, reduced promotions versus the prior year and solid progress on a number of our expense reduction initiatives. In our firearms segment, we introduced several new products and extensions under the Performance Center, M&P and Thompson/Center brands. New products, which we define as products launched within the past 12 months, represented 28.5% for firearm revenue and included strong sales of our M&P Shield 380 EZ pistol, which we launched in February. That pistol has been extremely well received by our consumers and continues to gain momentum.

Our Outdoor Products & Accessories segment generated approximately 25% of our total revenue in the quarter. And Crimson Trace further expanded its product offerings in this segment with the launch of several new rail mounted lights. Lastly, we achieved several milestones in the development of our new Logistics & Customer Services facility in Missouri, a strategic initiative that will ultimately allow us to lower our costs and better serve our customers.

With that, let me provide some details from the quarter. Adjusted NICS results measure the background checks conducted by licensed firearm retailers when a consumer purchases at least one firearm. The number of background checks is generally considered to be the best available proxy for consumer demand. We follow this metric for the same reasons. Even though it's important to note that we do not sell directly to consumers, we only sell to law enforcement agencies and federally licensed firearms wholesalers and retailers.

That said, in Q1 background checks for long guns decreased 11.5% year-over-year, while our unit shipped to distributors and retailers increased 37.8%. For the same period background checks for hand guns declined 12.6% year-over-year. While our unit shipped to distributors and retailers declined 21.9%. Our hand gun unit declined relative to NICS comes as absolutely no surprise to us, because it is due primarily to the anniversary of our extremely successful M&P Shield promotion last year, which drove significant volumes and created extraordinarily challenging comps in the current year. As a reminder, that shield promotion last year was extremely strategic designed to clear the channels of existing shield 1.0 inventory in order to make way for incoming new SHILD 2.0, we achieved that objective.

As expected, distributor inventory of our firearms increased to a total of 145,000 units at the end of Q1, versus 98,000 units at the end of Q4. This increase was driven primarily by the seasonal decrease in sales velocity in the channel during the summer months, as well as planned inventory build-up leading into the full hunting and holiday shopping seasons. Since the end of Q1, distributor inventories have come down, although our current weeks of sales and distribution remain above our 8-week threshold. Our internal inventories also increased sequentially from Q4 to Q1 for the same reasons I just outlined. In addition our internal inventory build supported new product launches, as well as incremental inventory to reduce the risk of negatively impacting customer service levels as we prepare to ramp our new Missouri facility beginning in November.

Turning to new products, innovation to support our organic growth strategy remains the highest priority across our entire business. Within each of our divisions creative new product development teams focus on innovating for the consumer to meet their needs, wants and desires. As a result, we launched several new products and product expansions in Q1. In our Firearms segment, we introduced the following products; the Performance Center SW22 Victory, a pistol type designed specifically for the avid target shooter. The Model 19, a revolver first produced in 1955 and now back in production after 20 years off the market. The Model 19 now comes in a classic and can still carry version from the Performance Center.

The Performance Center T/C long range rifle. A rifle built for precision long-range shooting available in 2.43, 3.08 and 6.5 Creedmoor. The Thompson/Center TCR 22, a rimfire 22 rifles suitable for hunters, [splinkers] and novices, that includes many high end features. And the M&P45 Shield M2.0; with integrated laser, a member of the popular M&P Shield pistol family now available with an integrated Crimson Trace laser sight for an out-of-the-box personal protection package.

Our Outdoor Products and Accessories segment, delivered a 14.5% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q1, comprised of strong organic growth of 10.7%, with the balance coming from our Bubba Blade acquisition. In the outdoor products and accessories segment, which includes our electrooptics business, we launched the Rail Master, a universal tactical light for rail equipped firearms and two powerful rail mounted tactical lights to provide 500 and 900 lumens of wide light respectively. We initiated two successful promotional programs late in the quarter for the full and holiday shopping seasons; that we call bundle programs. These programs demonstrate how our new divisions within the company work to support our firearms division. We bundled our firearms with a variety of accessories into unique packages that are made possible by the wide variety of products we offer across our shooting, hunting and rugged outdoor business.

This is a great example of our long-term strategy and action where our unique ability to package our leading brands into bundles enhances our ability to provide great value for our consumers and gives us the opportunity to capture incremental sales in firearms. Both bundles were extremely well received and allowed us to book new orders that greatly exceeded our expectations. Typically these packages won’t generate revenue until Q2.

Now, let me provide an update on our progress towards completing our new logistics facility in Missouri. This is a long-term objectives that we announced just over a year ago, which will ultimately allow us to better serve our customers. We’re investing substantial resources into this new facility and its systems are an evolutionary step toward improving our efficiency, speeding up our integration of future acquisitions and achieving our long-term strategy to better serve our wholesalers, retailers and consumers. Let me provide some examples of a few near-term benefits.

In fiscal 2020 we will fully integrate UST, the campaign and survival accessories business we acquired in 2016 and that'll provider us substantial cost synergies as we close the Florida location. We will save on facility costs by consolidating our existing outdoor products and accessories division, which is currently located in a separate Missouri facility that we plan to close. The centralized U.S. location as a facility will allow us to achieve greater efficiencies in our logistics and supply chain. We'll finish goods coming from offshore arrive in one location, allowance to minimize freight expense and optimize unloading and handling. We will also lower our outbound freight cost by leveraging this favorable geographic location, and consolidating customer shipments.

With all of our products stored in one location, we would be better able to manage our finished goods inventories. We will also have the ability to more efficiently create the type of bundled packages that I described earlier in the call, which are so popular with customers and consumers alike. And lastly, the new facility will allow for centralized order management, thereby making easier for our customers to do business with us. This is by no means an exhausted list of benefits, but it gives you a good idea of some of the efficiencies and improvements we're targeting in the near term. At this stage, the building is essentially complete, the installation of the material handling equipment is well underway, and we are on pace to start transitioning our firearms business in Q3 of this fiscal year. I look forward to giving you an update in December when I'll share our next milestone achievements.

Now turning to our outlook. Although, the consumer market for firearms remain somewhat uncertain based on recent mix results, we are excited about our achievements and future opportunities, some of which I have discussed on today's call. As a result, we are raising our guidance for the current fiscal year. With that, I’ll ask Jeff to provide more detail on our financial results and on our guidance. Jeff?

Thanks, James. Revenue for the quarter was $138.8 million, an increase of 7.6% from the prior year. Revenue from our firearms segment was $105.2 million, an increase of 5.9% and revenue from our Outdoor Products & Accessories segment was $37.3 million, an increase of 14.5%, and company eliminations were $3.7 million.

In Q1, the total company gross margin was 37.8% compared to 31.5% in the prior year. Firearms gross margin was 35% and the Outdoor Products gross margin was 46.1%. Although, both segments delivered improved gross margins, the total company gross margin increase was driven mainly by the firearm segment, which benefited from lower manufacturing spending and promotional costs. In the quarter, GAAP operating expenses were $38.9 million compared to $43.8 million in Q1 of last year. On a non-GAAP basis operating expenses were $33.5 million, as compared to $37.4 million in the prior year, the reduction of more than 10%. Expenses were lower because of reductions in compensation expense, professional fees and marketing costs.

Note, however, that we do not expect that operating expenses will be at this unusually low level throughout the rest of the year. For the first quarter, EPS came in at $0.14 as compared with the $0.04 EPS loss last year. Our non-GAAP EPS, which excludes amortization related to prior acquisitions was $0.21 as compared with $0.02 in the year ago quarter. As expected, our EPS this quarter was positively impacted by $0.03 due to the required adoption of ASC 606, a revenue recognition accounting standard, which is described in detail in our 10-Q. Adjusted EBITDA at the end the first quarter was $28.4 million for 20.4% EBITDAS margin, significant improvement over the 10% margin for Q1 of last year.

Now turning to the balance sheet. In Q1, operating cash flow was $10.6 million. CapEx including expenditures for our logistics facility in Missouri was $6.9 million, thus our free cash flow was about $3.5 million as compared with negative free cash flow of $39.3 million in Q1 of the prior year. So this is a good result given that cash flow in this quarter is typically neutral to negative.

In fiscal '19, we expect to spend $50 million in CapEx, about half of which relates to the new facility in Missouri and remaining half of which is for new products, IT and maintenance. That CapEx number does not include an additional $47 million for the Missouri facility that will be financed through capital lease construction. Thus the total cost of the logistics facility will be about $75 million. Taking into account the benefits mentioned earlier by James, our DCF return on that investment is expected to be at least 10% and likely much higher.

During the quarter, we increased our internal inventory levels as we usually do during the summer months when the retail sale cycle is at a low point in firearms. Looking forward to remainder of this fiscal year, inventory will probably continue to grow as we are planning to maintain safety and buffer stock, which will be important as we begin to transition to our new logistics facility later this year. During Q1, we paid down $25 million on our line of credit taking that balance down to zero. So at the end of Q1, our balance sheet remains strong with approximately $25.2 million of cash and $135.9 million of total net debt as compared with nearly $200 million of net debt at the end of the comparable quarter last year. We have an available unused $350 million line of credit, which is expandable to $500 million.

So now we'll discuss our guidance, which we are revising upward. Based on the sale success of our bundled programs and the Shield 380 EZ, we now expect Q2 revenue to be in the range of $150 million to $160 million. At that revenue range, we expect GAAP EPS of between $0.04 and $0.08, and non-GAAP EPS between $0.11 and $0.15. For our full fiscal '19, we now expect revenue to be in a range of $620 million $630 million. And at that revenue range, we expect full year GAAP EPS of between $0.32 and $0.36 and non-GAAP EPS of between $0.62 and $0.66.

Regarding pacing during the remainder of the fiscal year, please note the following: First, the revenue in our third quarter is typically about the same as revenue in our second quarter; second, we expect the gross margin in the second and third quarters to be a bit lower than Q1 as we are planning for the typical seasonal uptick in fall and holiday promotions; and third, we expect operating expenses to be higher for the remaining of the fiscal year. And the operating expenses for our full fiscal '19 will come in about 10% higher than operating expenses for the full fiscal '18.

That increase reflects the fact that we have to ramp the Missouri logistics facility before we can harvest the cost benefits of that facility that James outlined. It also reflects increased costs in R&D, sales and marketing and incentive compensation. In both our quarterly and full year fiscal numbers, our non-GAAP EPS excludes amortization and costs related to any acquisitions. All these estimates are based on our current fully diluted share count of 55 million shares and a tax rate for the full fiscal year of approximately 30%. James?

Thank you, Jeff. Before we open the call up for questions from our analysts, I'd like to address our stockholders about our upcoming annual meeting on September 25th and the proxy vote, which is available now. As a stockholder, you've recently received our annual proxy and voting materials. Your vote is always very important and especially important this year. In addition to our routine items, this year we're required to include a stockholder proposal requesting that we issue a so called gun safety report addressing several topics, which I won't detail here, but which I encourage you to read in our proxy.

Our management team and our Board of Directors believe you should vote against the stockholder proposal for several reasons, which we also detail in the proxy. Chief among them is the fact that even if such a report were feasible, which it is not, it would do actually nothing to make our community safer. We find it curious that the proponents of this proposal overlooks our long-standing call for and involvement in actions that truly have meaningful impacts, such as greater vigilance in enforcing the laws and criminal penalties on the books, and the need to meaningfully address the role that mental illness plays in senseless violence. We outlined many of these initiatives such as Fix NICS, Project ChildSafe and suicide prevention in the annual report you received recently. In contrast, the proponents' efforts appear to be more about their anti-gun agenda, first is addressing the problem they claim to be concerned about.

For proponents it's part of a special interest group with an anti-firearms agenda and they are misusing the proxy process to advance their own political agenda and anti-firearms narrative at the expense of our company, our employees and our stockholders. Unlike a bona fide investor, this proponent purchased just 200 shares, the bare minimum needed under SEC rules to place an item on the proxy with the sole objective to push an anti-firearms agenda, designed to harm our company, disrupt the local sale of our products and destroy stockholder value. This proponent will gladly sacrifice its investments and yours to achieve its political objectives.

As reported in the Institutional Investor magazine earlier this month, organizations like those represented by the proponents began purchasing shares of firearm manufacturers and retailers solely to become activists, not because they thought these companies were a good investment. This admission comes directly from Colleen Scanlon, the Chief Advocacy Officer of Catholic Health Initiatives, one of the co-sponsors of the proposal in our proxy.

As sizable and bona fide stockholders ourselves, we do not believe that our investment or yours should be negatively impacted by a politically motivated stockholder that represents literary or 10,000s of 1% of our stock, let me repeat that. Their proponent holds for 10,000 of 1% of our stock and has zero interest in generating a return on their investment. We do believe in the Second Amendment rights of Americans, we also believe in our legislated process and we believe that issues relating to those rights should be debated and decided in our legislators, not at anyone's annual meeting or stockholders. For these reasons, we strongly recommend a vote against the proponents' proposal.

With that, operator, please open up the call for questions from our analysts.

So, I wanted to talk about the guidance little bit, looks pretty encouraging, I guess most notably we get what happened in the first quarter, you beat by $0.09 which you actually raise by 19. Maybe talk a little bit about what gives you more confidence on the balance of the year? And is the majority of that whatever the extra $0.10 is that primarily 2Q? Or is there how are you thinking about sort of the incremental upside versus your previous plans?

Jeff Buchanan

I think the incremental upside is sort of a on a pro rate basis based on the sales of the top line. What gives us the confidence to raise a number is our order book and the unexpected or I would say the over the success that we had with our bundle and promotions, which definitely overachieved what we were planning for as well as the 380 EZ Shield a pistol, which although we introduced that in February it had kind of a slow start. It has really become a very popular item. Those two things alone have helped us was quite a bit of confidence in Q2 and Q3 and then beyond that we're just charting the typical firearms cycle that occurs in our company with the highest sales occurring in Q4.

James Hardiman

And then just secondly for me on the fourth quarter call and afterwards, there was a lot of discussion probably over discussion about the seasonality of gross margins with 1Q and 4Q, 2% to 4% better than 2Q and 3Q. It sounds like the language is a little bit different this time around, maybe less quantification, but the 1Q gross margin is actually better than I think you expected a couple of months ago. So should we be comparing, I guess first, should we be comparing 2Q and 3Q to how you thought the first quarter was going to shake out? Or how it actually shake out which would be a positive sign…

Jeff Buchanan

I don't think we really identify exactly where Q2 and Q3 gross margins are going to be although I gave a lot of insight on OpEx and the bottom line, so you should be able to back into it. But we still are seeing the same -- we still expect the same cycle in gross margins that we talked about last quarter, which was higher to one in Q4 and lower in Q2 and Q3. Again, you're right, the Q1 was a little better than we expected, but when a product that is relatively new does better than you then you think than that they typically have higher gross margins and so that helps. I think the Company also as a whole everyone in the Company has made a very big efforts on cost-reduction initiatives. And some of the cost reduction in Q1, you may rollover actually as a cost in Q2 and Q3, but in general as I said, we do expect the gross margin to be down a bit in Q2 and Q3.

James Hardiman

That makes sense.

Jeff Buchanan

Do you have another question?

James Hardiman

No, I think you've touched on it. I mean basically the 2 to 4, we're not using that language anymore. Is it lesser dramatic than that than we previously thought? Or is it similar to how we thought about previously?

Jeff Buchanan

No, I think we just have said the usual, which is I think I said Q2 and Q3 are typically the same. I already gave you the guidance for Q2, so that means you sort of know what the guidance is for Q3 and then you can back into math on the numbers on Q4.

James Hardiman

I was just going to ask a question about the accounting change that you had and if and how that affected ASP, obviously, ASP was a big positive for you in the quarter. How should we think about ASP on an apples-to-apples basis and whether or not the accounting effective gross margin I can't remember that was going to make much of a difference there?

Jeff Buchanan

Yes, I don’t -- the accounting unchanged didn't make much of a difference on ASPs. The ASP improvement was really driven by the lack of a rebate. Another words, last year we have that the big Shield rebate, and this year, we didn't intend we had -- we didn't have as much promotions, virtually none. So, the combination of a lot last year, and virtually none this year really helped ASP.

So maybe to go back to the operating expenses, if they are up 10% year-over-year and I can appreciate the build as we go on to Missouri. How should we think about build because obviously while you've said the gross margin should be comparable Q2 and Q3? How this all sorts out kind of depends on where the op expenses are? So what -- how should we -- I guess you are saying about 185 for the year, how do we get there sequentially?

Jeff Buchanan

Well, I agree that the actual results of OpEx is going to depend as -- when the facility is in essence like turned on. I mean right now, this is an example, we will have a lot more depreciation and amortization in as a result of the facility beginning to operate for the 75 million and facility that is currently not -- that's currently not being or depreciated. As a matter of fact right now, our DNA is about a $12 million a quarter. It could be up to $18 million by like run rate by Q4. So, yes, the main impacts on OpEx are the fact that like I said, we have to run the Missouri logistics facility to get up and running without shutting down anything else and we're starting up in firearms.

And so, a lot of the big money like synergies and saving of dollars comes from the integrating UST and closing down the order facility in Missouri, but that coming second and third. So that doesn't mean in the back half of year, we're sort of running double expenses. The other thing is that we’re up in R&D because we think that's important place to spend money. Sales are up -- some of our sales costs are associated with sales increase or decrease. And compensation expense is to be higher because last year back half of the year, we had not accrued any incentive compensation because we were underperforming our bonus plan.

Cai von Rumohr

And then, tax rate I think you know you had said 29% for the year, what should we be looking at now?

Jeff Buchanan

Yes, its -- we’re forecasting a 29% for the rest of the year. This quarter with the new tax laws they are still in the outs and so it's just a little bit higher than that this quarter. So as a whole year, it will be probably be between 29% and 30%.

Cai von Rumohr

And then, could you give us -- so the CapEx is going to be 50 million and in addition to that there's 47 million of capitalized lease, so it's total spending of 97. Is that correct?

Jeff Buchanan

And the reason I break it out that way because the 50 million of what we’re spending cash dollars on, okay. And the 47 million is what we're spending that were in essence financing on the building. So, the building is really 47 plus 25, which is 72 plus $3 million which we spent last year of $75 million. But on -- but you're right on the CapEx line and cash flow, if all goes according to our estimations, it would say 97.

Cai von Rumohr

Okay, so, the CapEx line will say got it, now and then okay, I think I understand that. And then lastly, what should we expect free cash flow should be for the year of approximately?

Jeff Buchanan

So, we haven't really like said what it will be, so we typically don’t give a guidance on cash flow. But, I mean, I'll say this it's going to be a little bit worse than it would be if we were doing the Missouri like logistics facility because we are going to have to have buffer stock in reserve inventory in two places because we're moving the biggest like chunk of our inventory, which is firearms and doing that in this fiscal year. So that means we will have to spend dollars on inventory in order to create our safety reserve.

And of course we are spending our CapEx this year without the like majority -- our facility would be a $25 million. So, we are investing lot this year. But again, we had I expect -- it would be, if you take out those items so I think I expect it would be in the typical range. And in fact as I pointed out in Q1 that we have positive free cash flow, which is unusual for us we typically have neutral or negative. So, we started off on a positive note.

Cai von Rumohr

So one last clarification, your CapEx and the cash flow was 6.9 million in the first quarter and you're capitalized leases went up roughly 12. So, is it those two together roughly 19 was the total CapEx spend is that the way to think about it?

Jeff Buchanan

Yes.

Can you maybe just talk about -- again, James you talked about why you've raised your guidance. It seems as if you've really haven't changed your view on the market as much I mean obviously which is the mix numbers coming out every month and they've been pretty core, but I guess specific to what you guys are doing with new products. Is that a good way to look at it?

James Debney

Yes, it's really a blend that Jeff spoke about earlier. I had spoken about in the prepared remarks. We have some great promotional programs, these bundle programs are something relatively new certainly at this strength, providing great value to customer and consumer alike. So, they were a way above what we anticipated, and they are in incredibly cost effective way for us to run a promotion.

I just want to add that and make that clear, so it's nothing like the cost of running a consumer rebate such as the Shield one that we did a year ago. So, it's very effective. So, they are forward of that or much higher than anticipated. The new product pipeline is strong, robust, so obviously we go through the year, we get a lot more confidence in that pipeline because the products are nearing the end of the development process. So that's extremely helpful as well.

And we seem to be just performing and what remains as we said an uncertain market. NICS still got some difficult comps versus last year, but in the long run we are very positive. We believe the cost to market is going to come back, it's going to return to grow, maybe slower growth than we've seen before where we think we have a really-really position to take advantage of that and we can get back to taking market share that actually has a return when you do it. And that's as you know where we've turned our focus somewhat away from that and focused on profitability, and we've clearly demonstrated that in our Q1 results.

Scott Stember

And maybe could you just talk about bundling again, just given another couple of examples of what you did that, what was successful? And secondarily, can you just talk about -- I know it's hard to figure out what the profitability would be if you sold each individual product, I guess the outdoor product, the attachment to the actual gun, but this is still a promo right, and this still has I guess overall has an effect on gross margins, correct?

James Debney

Yes, correct, it does, yes, it will compress by slightly compare to as I said a consumer rebate which is much more costly. But as far I can tell you exactly what the two bundled programs are. The first one, is with an M&P 15-22, so that’s a semiautomatic rimfire rifle 22 caliber and here we are bundling that rifle with a red green dot optic and a very nice carry case for a rifle and optic. So it's great value, looks great and really helps when you put yourself in the shoes of the retailers, they're trying to offer something different to the consumer well quite fairly here is something that really strongly resonates both being different and in terms of value for the consumer as they shop on a limited budget.

And then the second one is handgun, and that is the M&P 380 SHIELD EZ already incredibly successful. What we are building on top of that success by bundling that with a face. And it’s a hand gun vault. So, we will actually shift the handgun inside the vault. So downside a little bit of increase in weight there in terms of trace, the tremendous upside again coming back to the retailer being able to show the consumer something different, and again most importantly very compelling value proposition to the consumer as well. And overall what a better way to transform the firearm than and interface and immediately gives the consumer a safe to store the firearm in. So I’m very pleased with that.

Scott Stember

And just from a bigger picture from gross margin perspective. I know that you had said that there really were no promotions going on, but obviously there was some bundling going on which created some margin pressure. But from a bigger picture in this I guess political environment that we are in just…

Jeff Buchanan

Scott, I just wanted -- we made it clear that the bundling program is really in Q2 not Q1.

Scott Stember

Right.

Jeff Buchanan

In other words, the sales beat profitability and the small beat on the topline in Q1 was mainly because of a product mix and the good sales of the EZ.

Scott Stember

Okay, I got it.

Jeff Buchanan

So the bundling is what gives us confidence for raising the guidance for Q2.

Scott Stember

But my point is in this environment that we are in right now, what precludes you from getting back to the gross margins that you were putting off and I guess during the last 15, 16, more like 16 and 17. Is that the political environment? Or does it take efficiency improvements from new guys together?

Jeff Buchanan

Well, look I think there is a bunch of things that can positively impact the gross margin including greater percentage of our sales being related to outdoor products and accessories which generally have margins in the mid to upper 40s. We've worked pretty hard on the factory gave the factory into a position that it is, we have to cut costs and doing a better absorption at these levels. And then like new products because new products like generally have higher gross margins and so we are not backing off our long-term guidance of companywide like gross margins of 37 to 41, which has been a long stated goal of the Company.

Scott Stember

All right just last one quick one, the long guns did very well in the quarter, outperformed what the market was doing. So maybe talk about that, and if you expect that to continue, and if it's in your guidance? Thank you for taking my questions.

James Debney

Yes, Scott. Obviously, as we look forward and we think about long gun demand, there is definitely a component of our guidance. In terms of long gun performance and I could just look back I guess over the last three quarters, it’s been fairly consistent in the amount of revenue that is generated. Primarily, it comes back -- our performance comes back to our success with handguns and has really been the core competency of the Company for ever since they began in 1852 to be perfectly honest, and that will remain our key focus. We will look for slow growth in other areas for long guns such as hunting, so it's 20% of bolt action rifles and black powder, but essentially it is handguns where primarily the growth will come from.

Jeff Buchanan

Yes, and this is reminder, our handgun sales were about 75% of the total firearm sales. So when you say that or so when we say that long guns had a big increase it's off a much lower number. You know you're talking you know just a few million dollars even it turns into a big percentage.

You kind touched on this a few different ways, but I guess I’m just trying to square both the gross margin upside in the quarter and going forward, that I think you guided well past the halfway point of the quarter and so I’m guessing, I’m trying to figure out maybe what turned out to be significantly better in the last month or so the quarter with this quarter. And then I think from our standpoint really the only incremental that we've seen since last quarter have been a couple of what I think have been fairly disappointing or soft, mixed spreads and I understand you guys don’t track mix overly closely, but pretty big guidance raise which is great, but pretty big guidance raise just given that from where I'm sitting at least there hasn’t been a lot incrementally positive in the industry. So maybe if you can help us sort of flush out those two things as we go forward?

Jeff Buchanan

Basically I think you've summarized what we said which is we think like mix is I think you know, in Q1 and probably did even worse than we expected. But, so yeah, it's an uncertain market, but we think we are doing well in an uncertain market for the things that we talk about. But in general the beat in the quarter was a combination of we'll beat the top line by like almost $4 million off the midpoint. We had a good gross margin so that added to the bottom line. The gross margin was better because of the product mix and the unexpected stronger demand with new products as well as other good on product mix things that occurred that we haven't gotten into a lot of detail, but just in general it's a good product mix.

It's better than expected expense reduction in the gross margin line and definitely in the OpEx line by everybody in the Company that we have worked hard to try and reduce expenses. Some of the savings that I mentioned in Q1 you know now the answer to the rest of your question about the rest of the year. Some of the savings in Q1 in OpEx is or exactly going to be spent in Q2, and then I talked to this reference back to discussion I had with Cai about how I think OpEx is going to go. And top line, it boils down to all the things that the James discussed with respect to how we as a company are doing and with the positive reception that were getting from consumers.

Steve Dyer

And then I think you had talked about maybe over shipping demand adding about I think you said about 50,000 or so units for the channel this quarter which is normal seasonally. Would you expect in your second quarter that you will over shipped demand again or would you expect it to be more 1 to 1 or maybe even reverse the other way.

Jeff Buchanan

Yes, it's -- I would say it's hard to say because we don't really look as much at the units in the channel as we -- as how many weeks they have. I would say that in general, yes, if it were a typical year, you would probably put a little bit more into that channel because you are getting ready for the Black Friday -- fall hunting season, so it typically is up a bit. But again the focus is more on how many weeks they have, James.

James Debney

Correct, we'd like to see it around the eight week threshold in terms of the measure of sales we're up to let's say versus the absolute number of units, our wholesale was occurring in inventory. So as I said, we're above the eight weeks, but totally expected and as seasonality kicks in foot traffic returns to the stores we get into some cooler months we would expect that in number of weeks to drop significantly and much closer to the eight week level.

Steve Dyer

The balance sheet is in quite a bit better shape just given the cash generation over the last year or so selling down inventory and so forth. Is that kind of change how you think about capital allocation of the stocks obviously come back in some, but does this maybe make you guys more inclined to play offense or no change to the thought there?

Jeff Buchanan

Well, I think while I guess there is two thoughts there. One, yes, it is in better shape so yes it is easier to play offense and I presume you mean with respect to acquisitions. But one of the main reasons that we have kind of tightened the reins little bit on acquisitions is really because we're as a company we want to make sure that the Missouri logistics facility is up and running. So it's really kind of -- and two things with respect to that, one is everybody is putting a lot of effort in that don’t have a lot of time to spend on doing an acquisition.

And two, once that facility is up and running, we'll actually be able to we think did better on acquisitions because we can do a quicker integration. I mean just take UST bought in 2016, not going to be integrated until 2020. If we had the Missouri facility then it could have done that in three months because it wasn't complicated. We just didn't have any room. So, I think for the next several quarters I never say never because we look at everything that is shown to us. But at this point we’re trying to focus on the current projects we have at hand.

Most of my questions have been asked and answered, but there is a new line in the guidance for the transition costs. That is the transition to the Missouri facilities, not?

James Debney

That is --it’s for UST actually for as we begin the transition of moving the Florida facility. So the Missouri operations cost, we're not going to identify those as one-time expenses. So we’re not going to have adjusted, we’re not going to adjust those out of our GAAP or EBITDA. So with that as you've given notice to UST, so we have severance and retention cost, those are all one-time costs.

Ronald Bookbinder

Okay and other acquisitions that you've done over the years, if you consolidate those to Missouri we would expect little one-time costs from that point forward, correct?

James Debney

That’s correct, I mean the biggest one really though is going to be UST because it's in Florida. So, one for example, in consolidating all the operations in Missouri into the new facility letting people go there are just going to a different location in the same town. So there won't be as much but there could be some impairment of assets as you get rid of the stuff you don't need but in general, it is the only thing that we haven't moved there is a long ways away as UST and Crimson Trace. The Crimson Trace is a standalone operation in Oregon with no plans to move that.

James Debney

Thank you, operator. I want to thanks everyone at American Outdoor Brands for a great job and delivering some spectacular results in a difficult market. Thanks everyone for joining us and we look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

