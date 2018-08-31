DJ Basin Pure Plays And Initiative 97: An Entry Opportunity?

The unfolding of the Initiative 97 drama may offer investors an opportunity to trade around the volatility or to make an entry with a medium-term horizon.

The landowners and the oil industry, however, have come up with a shrewd plan to defeat Initiative 97.

Initiative 97 is meant to stop oil and gas extraction in the DJ Basin nearly entirely. No wonder the investors became panicky.

The reason for the sell-off is, much to everyone's surprise, Initiative 97 has garnered enough signatures, moving one step closer to appear on the ballot coming November.

The DJ Basin pure play companies as a group were sold off hard in August 2018 while the E&P space overall was essentially flat.

(This article was first posted at The Natural Resources Hub on August 28, 2018. It is updated based on information that has become available since then.)

The DJ Basin malaise

The Denver-Julesburg (aka, DJ) Basin pure plays include SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI), HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI), and Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) among others.

Stocks of these operators have not been doing well since early August 2018. They dropped by 15-25% so far in the month, while the ETF U.S. Oil (USO) has been more or less flat (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Stock price movement of DJ Basin pure plays in comparison with United States Oil (USO). Source.

If you ask these E&P companies what is happening, they will point their finger at Initiative 97.

Initiative 97

The "Safer Setbacks from Fracking" Colorado ballot initiative, aka, Initiative 97, seeks to enact a law whereby all new oil and gas development not on federal land must be located at least 2,500' from an occupied structure or vulnerable area (see here). Initiative 97 is sponsored by Colorado Rising, a grassroots environmental group, which urges that "it's time to protect our communities from fracking" (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Initiative 97 sponsored by Colorado Rising. Source.

The setback currently in effect requires a 500' buffer zone of about 18 acres around an occupied structure or vulnerable area. According to an analysis released by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission in July 2018, if passed in the November 2018 ballot, the initiative would increase the buffer zone to 450 surrounding acres, which would make 85% of the non-Federal land off-limits for oil and gas development. The unintended consequence includes a reduction of state revenue generated from property taxes paid by the oil industry, which amounts to $470 million in the 2016-2017 fiscal year (see here). The Colorado oil and gas industry currently hires over 232,900 jobs and delivers $31.4 billion per year in economic benefit to the state, according to the Colorado Petroleum Council, a division of the American Petroleum Institute (see here).

To qualify for the ballot, Colorado Rising needs to submit 98,492 valid signatures from voters to the Secretary of State’s Office by August 6, 2018, to qualify for the ballot in November’s election. As the deadline approached, indications were apparently not enough petition signatures could be secured (see here and here). Hence, the stocks of the DJ frackers hummed along (Fig. 1).

However, on August 6, 2018, Colorado Rising turned in over 171,000 signatures to the Secretary of State, far more than the threshold required (see here and here). This sudden turn of events gave investors a lot of jitters and, consequently, the worrying investors sold off the stocks of the DJ Basin pure plays.

As we learned on August 29, 2018, the initiative did qualify for the Colorado ballot after an estimated 123,195 signatures - out of 172,834 submitted - had been assessed as valid by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office (see here).

We now have three more months of suspense for the investors interested in the DJ Basin operators.

Initiative 108

On the other hand, there is another proposal, namely, Initiative 108, that is backed by more than 200,000 signatures. The initiative was verified to qualify for the November ballot on August 28, 2018 (see here).

The purpose of Initiative 108 is plainly reflected by its designated title "An amendment to the Colorado constitution requiring the government to award just compensation to owners of private property when a government law or regulation reduces the fair market value of the property" (see here). Initiative 108 appears to have been designed with surgical precision, aiming to derail its nemesis - Initiative 97.

In my opinion, the backers of Initiative 108 built their case around the following argument: undressed of their moral ornaments, these two competing initiatives come down to whose economic interest will dominate in the state of Colorado, that of the residential property owners who want clean water and tranquil neighborhoods minus the eyesore of drilling rigs or that of land (and mineral rights) owners, to whom Initiative 97 amounts to confiscation without compensation through an expanded setback. So Initiative 108 is shrewdly designed to advise the landowners about the dire prospect of being robbed of a large part of the property value if Initiative 97 gets the upper hand, and in the meantime, to remind the residential homeowners of the consequence that, as the taxpayers, they may end up having to pay a huge legal bill from the lawyers hired to fend off an endless litigation over claims of loss unleashed by a law their aye vote helps make (see here).

Investor takeaways

Both camps will now go full throttle in their campaign to convince the Coloradans of the merit of their respective initiative. Given this battle is being fought in Colorado, the final result can go either way. Coloradans still have a fresh memory of the deadly explosion in Firestone, Colorado, that was blamed on an uncapped flowline operated by Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and the danger of allowing oil and gas extraction close to their neighborhoods (see here).

But Initiative 97 will also cost the state billions of dollar of tax revenue, which implies cuts in school funding and a plethora of other public goods. Adding salt to the wound, Initiative 108 may open a Pandora's box of lawsuits, resulting in legal bills for the state to pay. Coloradans will have to weigh between these two initiatives, with a lot at stake.

In my opinion, it will likely be years before Initiative 97 is implemented even if Colorado Rising wins the ballot. However, over the next few months, this suspense introduces an element of uncertainty for the oil and gas operators in the prolific DJ Basin. Uncertainty causes market jitters on the one hand, but it can also provide an investment opportunity. The resultant volatility may end up offering an entry point for the investors who believe in the long-term oil and gas prospective of the basin and in Colorado Rising losing the November referendum; it may also provide speculators of a short-term horizon with a perfect trading opportunity.

The Natural Resources Hub, my value-added research platform on Seeking Alpha Marketplace, focuses on high-quality, actionable investing ideas in natural resources, and so much more. Sign up today to discover how TNRH can benefit your natural resources investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: For a full disclosure, please find:

seekingalpha.com/...

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.