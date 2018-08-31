Sunniva Inc. (SNNVF) CEO Anthony Holler on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunniva Inc. (OTCQX:SNNVF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Good morning. Thanks everyone for joining us this morning to discuss our results for the second quarter of 2018. My name is Rob Knowles and I am the Vice President of Corporate Development for Sunniva, Inc. With me today are Dr. Anthony Holler, our Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Leith Pedersen, our Co-Founder and President; and David Negus, our Chief Financial Officer.

We hope you have had an opportunity to review the news release, MD&A and financial statements we issued yesterday, August 29, 2018. Let me quickly outline the agenda for today’s call. Dr. Holler will provide an introduction then provide a strategic and operational update, followed by our CFO, David Negus, who will provide a financial overview and we will then open the lines to analysts for questions.

Thank you, Rob good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today to talk about our second quarter results of fiscal 2018. Today, I will speak to where we are strategically, update you on the key milestones achieved and report on some exciting developments at the company. We made great progress in Q2 towards our goal of becoming a vertically integrated cannabis company in the U.S. In California, construction progressed on our Phase 1 325,000 square foot state-of-the-art Sunniva California Campus in Cathedral City, which is expected to be operational by the end of this year and first harvest expected in Q1 2019. Our extraction facility also in Cathedral City began generating revenue this quarter. We continue to secure new contracts and are excited about the future revenue opportunities in this and other vertical channels that maximized the synergies with our device business, Full-Scale Distributors, or FSD.

Our focus in California and the U.S. is to leverage our cultivation and extraction facilities and aggressively pursue upstream distribution and retail opportunities to achieve full vertical integration from seed to sale, which will include focus on launching Sunniva branded product lines in various product categories, including flower, extracted products, vaporizers and beverages. In Canada, we received our Confirmation of Readiness letter for a license from Health Canada and broke ground and commenced construction on the 759,000 square Sunniva Canada Campus in Okanagan Falls, British Columbia. Our Natural Health Services clinics, or NHS, reported another strong quarter of revenue generation and together with the future production from the Sunniva Canada campus provide a solid foundation for future Canadian growth opportunities.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2018, we have taken major steps forward on a number of key fronts in executing our business strategy. The Confirmation of Readiness letter for a license under the access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations from Health Canada represents acceptance of the company’s detailed application with the next step being an inspection upon site readiness in order to commence cultivation. We have the grand opening of our seventh patient-centric NHS clinic in Windsor, Ontario. We have completed the acquisition of the 126 acre industrial zoned property for the Sunniva Canada Campus in Okanagan Falls, British Columbia for a purchase price of $7 million. The transaction closed on June 15, 2018 for consideration of $3.5 million in cash and the balance through a 1-year vendor take back mortgage financing arrangement. We secured 12-month extraction services agreements with two leading California cannabis brands, Cali Gold and Farmacy Factory for the extraction facility in California that became operational in the quarter.

Now, looking ahead to the key business objectives for the remainder of 2018, in the cultivation space, we expect Phase 1 of the Sunniva California Campus to be operational in Q4 2018 with first harvest coming in Q1 2019. We have submitted all of our annual state license applications for our facilities. Phase 1 is expected to ramp up to an annual rate of 60,000 kilograms of flower and trim. We are currently in discussions with distributors in branch with the goal of executing supply agreements for dry product and extracted products from our Cathedral City facility. We will have significant first mover advantage in California. We will be the first operational large scale facility producing cannabis free of pesticides and other harmful contaminants. It is currently estimated that approximately 85 cannabis products sold in California today contain pesticides and other potentially harmful contaminants. We have commenced construction on the Sunniva Canada Campus. Grading of the site is expected to be 100% complete by mid-September. Foundational work on Phase 1 has commenced and is approximately 40% complete.

In our other value-added business units, we continue our focus on FSD revenue growth. Revenue expansion by FSD is anticipated from the continued development of custom, private label vaporizers and cartridges resulting in an expanded customer base. We continue to execute our NHS business plan to expand our patient base and doctor network with the addition of the Windsor clinic. NHS operates 7 clinics in 4 provinces specializing in medical cannabis. These clinics are operated by in-house physicians, nurse practitioners and support staff who provide expert consultation, education and recommendations for patients. NHS is leveraging its physicians and its proprietary SPARK software beyond its bricks and mortar facilities by attracting more physicians and working with pharmacy partners. But global cannabis industry continues to evolve on a daily basis. We are happy with the progress we have made this quarter in both our operational areas and are excited about the prospects in each. The California marketplace in particular continues to grow at a rapid pace and has presented a number of opportunities to expand our business. As a management team, we are maintaining our awareness of these opportunities ahead of the completion of our Sunniva California Campus. We are excited about the landscape and look forward to further expansion in California.

Thanks, Tony. I will now outline the details of our second quarter 2018 results. For the second quarter of 2018, revenue increased 36% to $4.5 million from $3.3 million in the comparative second quarter of 2017. The increase in revenue was driven by an increase in clinics and corresponding patients at NHS from 4 locations in the second quarter of 2017 to 7 locations in the second quarter of 2018. As a result, NHS revenue increased 30% to $3.2 million from the comparative period in 2017. Merchandise revenue from FSD increased 55% to $1.3 million from the comparative period in 2017 due to an increased customer base and more consistent sales from key customers.

Compared to the first quarter of 2018, total revenue decreased 13% due to the seasonality of ordering FSD merchandise from Chinese New Year factory closures. FSD revenue decreased 49% or $1.2 million from the first quarter of 2018. This was offset by an increase in NHS revenue up 20% or $0.5 million due to additional contracts with licensed producers. NHS in FSD represented 71% and 29% of total revenue respectively in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to 75% and 25% respectively in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2018 was $2.8 million or 62% of net revenue compared to $1.2 million or 38% of net revenue in the same period last year. The primary driver of this increase was licensed producer revenue at NHS. This revenue stream was $1.5 million higher in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to the same period in fiscal 2017 and incurs minimal direct costs.

SG&A expenses were $5 million or 111% of net revenue compared with $3 million for the same period last year. The increase of $2 million in SG&A is primarily due to an increase in professional and other fees of $750,000 in support of the growth of the company and business development activities and increased employee-related cost of $700,000 due to our expansion in both Canada and the United States as we continue building a team to fulfill the company’s longer term strategic objectives and an increase in facilities cost of $450,000 with three new clinical patients across Canada and a new head office for Sunniva in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Non-cash operating expenses were $2.7 million or 59% of net revenue compared to $0.7 million or 21% of net revenue from the same period last year. The $2 million increase is due to an increase of $1.9 million in share-based payment expense from stock option plan that came into effect in Q2 2017 and an increase in amortization and depreciation expense of $100,000 due to depreciation on newly acquired capital assets. As a result, the operating loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $4.8 million or 107% of net revenue compared with an operating loss of $2.5 million or 76% of net revenue for the same period last year.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the company realized a non-cash gain of $540,000 resulting from a fair value decrease in its warrant liability compared to a loss of $8.9 million in fiscal 2017. Foreign exchange loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $183,000 compared to a foreign exchange gain of $275,000 in fiscal 2017. Deferred tax recovery in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $400,000 compared to $336,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. This difference is due to stronger results in NHS that limited the amount of recovery we could take for tax purposes. As a result, net loss was $4.9 million or $0.16 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to a net loss of $10.7 million or $0.42 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Turning to highlights of our year-to-date performance, net revenue increased 70% to $9.6 million for the first 6 months of fiscal 2018 from $5.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2017. During the first two quarters of fiscal 2018, gross margin was $4.9 million or 51% of net revenue compared to $2.5 million or 43% of net revenue in fiscal 2017. Net loss for the 6 months ended June 30, 2018 was $11.2 million or $0.38 per share compared to $11.7 million or $0.48 per share for fiscal 2017, $2 million in current assets versus $14.5 million in current assets at December 31, 2017 and had a working capital surplus of $10.9 million versus a deficit of $1.2 million at December 31, 2017.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2018, we received $8.9 million in proceeds from financing primarily due to the exercise of warrants and the receipt of mortgage for the purchase of our facility in Ok Falls. During the quarter, $16.5 million was invested in CapEx and $4.6 million was utilized in building our working capital and funding operating losses. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2018 was $17.5 million. The company’s current cash position as of today is approximately $11.9 million. We continue our discussions regarding financing of the Sunniva Canada Campus with a variety of financial institutions.

I hope all is well. So, just a couple of questions on my end. Maybe first just a general California market update, so what are the regulators doing over the last month, so I should say since July 1 with respect to maybe clamping down a bit on product that’s either contaminated or not compliant with the new regulations. Are we seeing that acceleration in terms of enforcement? And on top of that, is that bringing interested party to you to ask when your facility and I know you have telegraphed here, it will be ready up for Q1, but are you seeing more demand for potential on-boarding of contracts in the last few months?

Anthony Holler

We definitely have seen a increase in the number of brands requesting clean product, that’s something that’s happening over the last few months. In terms of enforcement in California, I think what we incurred is that they are sending out letters to noncompliant rollers, dispensaries, etcetera. We haven’t seen any actual enforcement where they shutdown operations, but I think that’s going to happen in the future. I think this enforcement is going to take some time before it has effect, but I am telling you that all the compliant operators whether they are distributors or dispensaries, they have a problem right now and that’s getting compliant product. And remember also that in the near-term, we are going to start seeing all products having to go through testing to make sure that they are compliant. So, I think this issue is going to become a bigger and bigger issue and that’s why we are so excited about our facility and getting into business as you know in the first quarter of next year.

Appreciate that. Next, just on the extraction contracts, I know you like to not give any specific guidance, but can you give us any view on just the overall general magnitude of what to expect in the next couple of quarters as those two relationships you have on board, is this something that is material to your current $5 million quarter run-rate or is it something less than that?

Anthony Holler

Anthony Holler

Anthony Holler

Anthony Holler

Anthony, I can see that on a national basis. We continue to grow our NHS patient base. And I think the differentiator in our business compared to the national marketplace is our emphasis on education. As you know, we have invested a lot in education and through our affiliate, through our clinics and our affiliate partners and that is what continues to drive patients through our doors. And I think that’s a big difference for our business nationally. I think you are going to find that for some folks it’s easier to go directly to recreational, but we all believe that there is a large medical patient base out there that is looking for valued education and resources in order to use cannabis for all of their medical needs and we think we are right there with that consumer.

Anthony, there has been some estimates that they are up to 2 million patients in Canada who could benefit from cannabis use and that includes people with the elderly with sleep disorders, arthritis all these things. So right now, remember that it’s probably what limits medical patients is the fact that it’s so difficult to get registered as a medical patient. And there are a number of clinic groups that are registering patients, but again they are small number compared to the needs. So, I think you are going to see the expansion of the medical patients. And also remember that in Canada, with the prescription or recommendation from a physician, cost of your cannabis or a legitimate expense on your income tax return, so I think all those things tell me that we are going to see a growth in the medical patient group in the future.

That’s totally fair. That’s a great answer. And also one thing I should have commented is that we have yet to see insurers come into the space and if they do, we could definitely see a boom in the ACMPR moving forward, but one of the greatest sources of NHS’ revenue are LPs. Maybe you could comment on the likelihood of LPs to stay with the NHS program once recreational boom starts?

Anthony Holler

I think that will continue, Anthony. We have strong relationships with our LP partners because of our ability to offer our patients variety in different products. There are many different products being offered by LPs out in the marketplace and it goes back to our education strength in our relationship with our patients being able to educate them on the different products that are provided by the LPs is a value to not only our LPs, but to our patients. So, our ability to continue to offer variety, to continue to educate is what’s going to differentiate us in the marketplace. Now, together with our LP partners as you know, we will also introduce Sunniva based products and we will continue to grow the assortment of products that we can provide to our patients.

And Anthony, the only thing I would add to that is that if you look at the recreational and use market that’s a wholesale market that basically the licensed producers go through provincial government agency. So, it’s a wholesale market. A medical patient who comes from us is a much more valuable patient to the LP. Their margins are much larger on that patient than a recreational user.

Anthony de Ruijter

Anthony Holler

Anthony de Ruijter

Anthony Holler

Anthony de Ruijter

Thank you. As always I’d like to acknowledge my appreciation of the dedication and hard work of our entire Sunniva team. We are staying focused on building out our California campus and Canada campus through 2018 as this will not only drive our revenue growth through 2019 and beyond, but will enable us to continue to leverage our cultivation and extraction facilities to pursue our goal of full vertical integration from seed to sale. Thank you very much for joining the call.

