Amazon's Tire Deal Won't Stop Sears' Skidding

Any good news for Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) these days is few and far between. Its shares thus soared when news broke that the company would be expanding a deal involving its auto centers and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). However, despite this pop, I don't think anything substantial has changed for Sears' long-term prospects. The company remains deeply troubled, and a superior way of playing Sears would be indirectly via the real estate investment trust Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), though that stock is also not without its risks.

The Deal Isn't A Big Deal After All

In order to understand why Amazon is really the big winner with this program, let's look at how the deal is structured and how much it may impact Sears' business. Essentially, a customer can place an order for tires through Amazon and then select a Sears Auto Center location for installation. Then, the customer can pick a date and time for the service. Pretty simple, right? The simplicity of the program belies its importance for Amazon as opposed to Sears.

It's worthy of note that when this program was originally announced as a pilot in certain locations on May 9th, Sears stock shot up 15.9% to close at $3.20. But since then, reality set in as the market understood that this doesn't represent a boon for the company. The hype has faded and the stock tumbled 61%.

To gain some perspective on how this deal won't really impact Sears much, let's break down how many auto centers remain. As of January 28, Sears had 588 auto centers that operated as part of its stores. There are now 647 full-line Kmart locations and 628 for Sears, for a total of 1,275.

Furthermore, while we can't know for certain how much revenue the auto centers bring Sears (due to opaque 10-K numbers), we can gain a rough estimation. As seen below from page 119 of the company's 2017 10-K, services comprised $3,293 million out of Sears' $16,702 million in revenue. That number comprises all of its "repair, installation and automotive service and extended contract revenue."

Source: Sears 2017 10-K

In other words, the auto centers already represent a fraction of a fraction of Sears' declining business. There is no guarantee that the program will succeed in light of numerous competitors in the industry like TireRack.com, Discount Tire, local mechanics' shops, and others.

This begs the question, what would incentivize Amazon to partner up with Sears? In reality, what this program appears to be is a very inexpensive way for Amazon to test its luck against competitors. All Sears serves as is a distribution center for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Amazon doesn't have to expend large sums of money to conduct this market research.

The onus is on Sears to market the program; Amazon just has to sell the tires, which is something it is more than happy and able to do. And what is left of the dying Sears empire maybe will get some pocket change for servicing as the ship continues sinking. It doesn't matter if Sears makes any money in the process - Amazon continues to expand its reach.

The true value in the deal is in the information Amazon obtains about clients and what they're looking for, not so much the monetary aspect... though it doesn't hurt to sell a few tires along the way. And who knows, perhaps this might be a set-up for Amazon to eventually acquire many of the Sears auto centers down the road.

Seritage - Sears' Landlord - Is A Potentially Better Opportunity

The Sears/Amazon deal isn't an earth-shattering, blockbuster program for either firm, but arguably represents more upside for Amazon. Where does this leave Sears?

Not much has changed about Sears' prospects in light of the auto program. The company is bleeding money every quarter and shuttering more stores. The stock is flirting with the $1 per share mark. As Sears continues to spiral the drain, not much is clear about its long-term future. The firm has a very complex financial structure, and it's no secret that the CEO, Eddie Lampert, has been trying to extract value by spinning off various parts of the business for a long time.

Should the company declare bankruptcy, expect a big, noisy rush for Sears' assets in a potential fire sale. Pieces of the once-great retail empire might end up across several companies or in the hands of influential movers on Wall Street. The likelihood of a turnaround has never been dimmer. Whatever happens, current shareholders aren't going to be the ones who will be seeing returns on Sears, but rather, creditors and whoever can snag what's left of Sears as it continues its downward march.

With that in mind, one of the successful spinoffs, Seritage Growth Properties, represents a stronger way to play Sears. There's no question that Sears has a lot of value left, despite its inability to compete in retail - just the real estate the company holds alone is worth several billion dollars. Or should I say used to own - much of Sears' real estate holdings were spun off into Seritage's hands or can be recaptured by Seritage under current agreements.

The best way to describe Seritage is a company that's rich in holdings, poor in cash. As Adam Levine-Weinberg of the Motley Fool reports:

Seritage Growth Properties owns about 39 million square feet of retail real estate. Many of its properties are in great locations and have the potential to generate very high rents after being redeveloped.



However, Seritage produces virtually no cash flow today, because about 20% of its square footage is vacant and most of the remainder is still occupied by Sears and Kmart stores that pay very little rent. Furthermore, as of the end of March, the company had nearly $1.3 billion of debt, compared to only $135 million of unrestricted cash and $177 million of restricted cash.

Right now, a lot of Seritage's property is being leased to Sears at an astronomically low rate of $4.60 per square foot. As previously mentioned, Seritage has substantial recapture rights on property currently leased by Sears. Newer rents are going for much higher, to the tune of $20 per square foot. Once Seritage completes conversion of most of its rents from the cheap Sears rate to the more lucrative rates with other lessees, its rental revenue would jump quite dramatically.

An investment in Seritage is essentially a bet that management can effectively monetize its 40 million square feet of holdings by continuing to attract enough capital to fund crucial redevelopment projects. Seritage is a somewhat risky investment based on its ability to transform Sears and Kmart to new lessees. The rent differential between what Sears is paying now and what potential new customers will pay is the real opportunity.

The immediate key for success is whether or not Seritage can continue to ink strategic partnerships and joint ventures to give it badly needed cash for redevelopment programs on its properties. Seritage owns valuable real estate, but it clearly needs more money to oil the gears as it waits for redevelopment to be completed and for more willing tenants to furnish the company with lucrative rents. Any potential or current investor in Seritage must maintain a close watch on its debt levels relative to free cash flow.

Conclusion

Currently, the best way to play Sears is not through the declining retail operations under the ticker SHLD, but rather through Seritage Growth Properties under the ticker SRG. I feel that the deal Sears inked with Amazon is ultimately a red herring tossed out to placate investors, while the broader picture continues to look grim. Amazon is likely to benefit much more from the program in the end regardless, having a finger on the pulse of what consumers want.

