Workday's Business Model Strengths And Risks

However, Workday's strategy of heavy investment in product development and marketing has had an effect on profits since its inception.

On June 11, Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) made an announcement that it had reached a definitive agreement for the acquisition of financial modeling and planning software firm Adaptive Insights for $1.55 billion in cash. The acquisition draws funding from Workday’s existing $3.4 billion cash reserves and short-term investment capital. Although the purchase price appears high, CEO Aneel Bhusri predicts that Adaptive Insights’ modeling and analytics functions will accelerate Workday Planning’s product roadmap by two to three years. This could lead to an increase in the adoption of Workday’s financial management solutions. These cover a variety of functions but are generally used by companies for accounting and reporting purposes.

The Financial management opportunity

Workday currently generates a substantial majority of subscription service revenue from its human capital management (HCM) application. However, financial management applications have displayed strong growth in recent quarters.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the company acquired 58 new core financial management customers. This figure showed an increase of 45% in comparison to the previous year, and included in the additions are two Fortune 500 customers, including a Fortune 100 company. During the first quarter of 2018, Workday continued to expand the depth and breadth of its cloud-based finance system by offering Workday Prism Analytics, Workday Benchmarking and Workday Planning. This expansion has led to new relationships formed with companies, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Rivera, and Race Truck Petroleum, which is one of the largest private companies in the US.

As a result of this success, the company has further expanded into financial and supply-chain planning and management software. We believe these applications are among the best when switching costs for back-office business software. These gains, when combined with the momentum generated from fiscal 2018, demonstrate the growing traction of financial management applications in both medium and large companies.

Cloud-native applications

Workday has continued to increase its share in the burgeoning cloud-based financial management market. The company achieved this gain despite heavy competition from a pair of large enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendors Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and SAP (NYSE: SAP). Due to the initial success of its human capital management software, Workday is broadening its portfolio while simultaneously targeting the world’s largest enterprises.

Cloud migration for financial management software is still at a fairly early stage for many global organizations. However, we believe Workday’s cloud-native applications allow it to compete more effectively with legacy vendors such as Oracle and SAP, both of whom are also in a race to try and transfer customers to more modern solutions.

While Workday’s share in the wider, fragmented ERP market is dwarfed by Oracle and SAP, its share in the cloud ERP market is fast approaching 20%, according to a recent report by Research and Markets, and we predict that the majority of new ERP spending will flow into cloud-based solutions. Oracle and SAP will fight tooth and nail to retain their largest customers, but we believe Workday will soon become a force to be reckoned with as the cloud land grab rages on for the next several years.

The company’s growing influence in the HCM market is observable from Gartner’s August 2018 "Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises" report which considers Workday to be in the "Leaders" quadrant. The company’s impressive client list includes Citigroup Management Corporation, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Humana (NYSE:HUM). Workday’s diversified product portfolio continues to yield a steady influx of customers. We believe that the company’s high customer satisfaction rate bodes well for the success of its long-term business model. In the fourth quarter, the company achieved an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating, even surpassing its target of 95%.

High-profile firms and high switching costs

Workday currently has more than 2,100 customers, with the majority being medium-sized, large, and global organizations. The company has achieved this leading position through its innovative and adaptable technology, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Typically, Workday offers applications to customers on an enterprise-wide subscription basis of three years or longer, and with subscription fees that are determined by the size of its customer’s workforce. We believe that these partnerships represent a solid customer base that more than likely will continue in the long term.

Additionally, an important principle for Workday is to provide innovation in its products. The company delivers major feature releases twice per year, and minor feature releases are available as weekly updates, causing minimal downtime disruption for customers. This ensures that all Workday customers use the same versions at all times. The customers also benefit from the most up to date technologies without the burden of large upgrade costs typically associated with traditional on-premises software. The company also provides an open, standards-based web application interface, and pre-built packaged integrations and connectors. This approach substantially reduces the need for customers to invest in a wide range of IT infrastructure, significantly reducing costs and complexity.

We think that this culture centered on the customers’ success and satisfaction is a major contributing factor in Workday's success. It determines not only the initial reasons why large companies migrate to Workday, but also why they maintain a long-term relationship. Furthermore, we think that the experience and expertise required to achieve success in the areas of financial management, HCM, and analysis, are lacking in some competitors. New entrants often cannot invest the necessary capital to achieve the high standards and global reach demonstrated by Workday.

Risk

Workday has incurred significant losses in each period since its inception in 2005, and we do not expect the company to be profitable on a GAAP basis for the foreseeable future. Despite that, the company holds a strong revenue growth of 36% over the past two years, and a wide gross profit margin above 70%, its operating expenses are dragging down these results.

For the fiscal year 2018, Workday reported product development expenses of $658 million, compared to $495 million for fiscal 2017, an increase of $163 million or 33%. The increase was primarily due to increases of $180 million in employee-related costs due to higher staff numbers. These high expenses are part of the company’s growth plan as it tries to attract and retain highly qualified personnel.

Similarly, as a core part of Workday strategy, sales and marketing will continue to increase as the company develops an ecosystem of partners with software and technology partners, consulting and implementation services providers, and business process outsourcing partners, seeking to expand its domestic and international presence in the market. For fiscal 2018, Workday reported expenses in sales and marketing for $578 million, compared to $476 million for fiscal 2017, an increase of $102 million or 21%.

Moreover, competition in the HCM and financial management software market is seeing an increase, which could lead to pricing pressure and affect Workday’s margins. The chief risk facing Workday is the presence of two large, incumbent vendors serving the markets that Workday is attempting to penetrate. We believe Workday has the advantage of stability and maturity over competitors including Oracle and SAP. These companies can rely on a large customer base that will probably elevate their cloud-based solutions. This could lead the company to resort to competitive pricing in order to maintain and capture further market share from these larger competitors.

Summary

We expect the revenue mix to continually tilt toward its financial products, which we estimate contribute just over 10% of subscription revenue today. We believe this product carries a meaningful amount of pricing power, which will help drive gross margin accretion over the course of our explicit forecast period toward 80%.

In terms of the stock’s valuation, we think that Workday’s sales ratios have reached more stable levels from the record high seen after its IPO. We see that the contraction of the EV to Revenues, from stellar 30x to a current 13.7x, has been on a par with the decrease in Workday's growth rate, which has gone from 75% after its IPO to a current 29%.

Looking forward, we modeled compound annual revenue growth at 20% over a 10-year-period, yielding an annual revenue above $10 billion by 2027. We expect contributions from Workday’s financials, learning, and other products to prop up growth for several years, which will give stocks a boost in the long term.

In contrast, its lack of profitability remains a concern, especially when compared to similar companies in the SaaS industry like Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Oracle. However, as revenue continues to grow at a faster pace than the industry, the stock price still has room for further expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.