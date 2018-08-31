22 'Safer' Monthly Dividend U.S. Equities Cover September Payouts With Cash

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" U.S. MoPay stocks projected 12.78% less gain than from $5K invested in all ten. The big, high price MoPays have September substance!

"Safer" MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios as of 8/27/18 to reinforce their dividend backing. 13/69 listed were disqualified for negative annual-returns.

22 of 69 Monthly Paying (MoPay) U.S. dividend stocks were tagged "safer" by showing positive annual returns, and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields as of 8/27/18.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Asserted Top Ten U.S. 'Safer' Dividend MoPay Stocks Could Net 3.8% to 27.1% Gains By September 2019

Eight of ten top-gain 'safe' dividend MoPay stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the ten highest yielders for the coming year, based on analyst 1-year targets. Thus the yield-based selection strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 80% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 27, 2019, were:

Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) netted $271.76, based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% more than the market as a whole.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) netted $147.51, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $100.75, based on no target price from analysts, just projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 81% less than the market as a whole.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) netted $71.76, based on dividends and a median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 98% less than the market as a whole.

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) netted $64.91, based only on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF) netted $64.56, based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% over the market as a whole.

Stag Industrial REIT (STAG) netted $59.51, based on a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF) netted $46.68, based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) projected a $42.97 net gain, based on just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% opposite the market as a whole.

Cominar Real Estate (OTCPK:CMLEF) was said to net $38.04, based just on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% below the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 9.09% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "Safer" U.S. MoPay dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed "underdogs."

22 of 69 September All-Cap US Exchange MoPay Dividend Stocks Showed Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Beyond Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 69 all-cap MoPay stocks from which 22 "safer" ones were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. Those 22 all-cap monthly-pay dividend stocks report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin."

Cash flow, however, is easily manipulated by a board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Prospect Capital (PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 to $.083 as of January 2015. Also, American Capital Agency announced July 27, 2015, a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September.

Having departed the list, Fifth Street Finance (FSC) trimmed its $0.06 monthly dividend per share to $0.02 as of March 2017 and then descended to a $0.02 Quarterly dividend in June 2017. Allied firm, Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Capital (FSFR) also departed the MoPay convention in March. Also past listee, Bluerock Residential (BRG) in December announced its retreat to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition."

In the past three quarters, Tahoe Resources (TAHO) skipped its monthly and even quarterly payouts.

One more recent example was the dividend reductions by Capitala Finance (CPTA) from $0.207 per month in December 2015 to $0.157 in January 2016, a further reduction to $0.13 per month in October 2016, and a cut to $.085 per month in October 2017.

Finally, Orchid Island Capital has scaled down dividends four times in the time period discussed. In July 2015, its monthly payout was slashed from $0.18 to $0.14, and then cut down to $0.11 as of January 2018, to $0.09 in March, and to $0.08 come September.

The Business Sectors Showed "Safer" Monthly Dividends For September

Four of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the twenty-two equities with "safer" September dividends. Those were from: real estate (15); energy (3); utilities (2); financial services (2); basic materials (0); communication services (0); consumer cyclical (0); consumer defensive (0); healthcare (0); industrials (0); technology (0).

The first two sectors named on the above list provided the top ten by yield.

Yield Metrics Uncovered The Bargain MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap U.S. MoPay dividend stocks per August 27 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks (12) To Deliver 5.67% Vs. (13) 6.5% Net Gains from All Ten By September 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten U.S. MoPay kennel by yield were destined by less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced "safer" MoPay equity, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 14.75%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of August 27 were: BTB REIT; San Juan Basin Royalty Trust; Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (OTCQX:PMULF); Orchid Island Capital; Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust, with prices ranging from $3.80 to $9.48.

Higher priced five "safe" all-cap MoPay dogs for August 27 were: Artis REIT; H&R REIT; Apple Hospitality REIT; AGNC Investment; SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CWYUF), whose prices ranged from $9.72 to $24.10.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. "Safer" Laundry Dogs photo from: restate.co

Some of these monthly paying dividend pups qualified as valuable catches! Look among the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I and 52 DOTWII on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) has 51 more. The last Safari member will join this week. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM (ET) nearly every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold makes a quick live video summary fill the last single slot on his Safari To Sweet Success. Catch the launch details for new portfolio named Ivy League! Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.