ADMA Biologics: Buy Or Sell Before Bivigam PDUFA?

This is a play on a company that has the advantage of vertical integration in a large target market and a market cap that appears quite low compared to the market size.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares are already up 10% in less than a week since the trade was mentioned to subscribers of the premium Marketplace service. They have more upside ahead.

Investment thesis

Catalyst: PDUFA for BIVIGAM (iv immunoglobulin) in treating primary humoral immune deficiency (PIDD) is expected on October 25.

BIVIGAM was earlier approved by FDA in 2012, but its original owner, Biotest, withdrew the U.S. distribution rights after the FDA raised manufacturing issues at a plant in Boca Raton in 2016. ADMA acquired its rights from Biotest and fixed the manufacturing issues. In April this year, the FDA inspected this manufacturing facility again (which now has Voluntary Action Indicated status) and accepted the Prior Approval Supplement, or PAS (application amendment), for BIVIGAM earlier this year with an action date on October 25. Annual sales were approximately $50 million in 2016.

Apart from BIVIGAM, RI-002 is ADMA's own product candidate for PIDD. It has completed a successful phase 3 study. In 2016, its approval application also received CRL related to manufacturing issues at the Boca facility (since its manufacturing was outsourced to Biotest). Repeat BLA is expected to be submitted this year. RI-002 belongs to the category called "hyperimmune" sera. It has high titers of antibodies against the respiratory syncytial virus, RSV (since PIDD patients could get RSV infection). The peak sales estimate is about $200 million. The positive FDA opinion in the April inspection of the Boca facility is also positive for the upcoming BLA submission for RI-002. 2016 sales of hyperimmune sera were about $300 million.

The target market size in PIDD is approximately $6 billion and is expected to reach $7.5 billion in 2023 (5-6% annual growth). The target U.S. market size is approximately 250K patients with primary humoral immune deficiency (estimated prevalence: 1 in 1200) for BIVIGAM. RI-002 will target those with more severe immunodeficiency (approximately 12,000 patients). ADMA's strength in this field includes vertical integration (control over the whole process, including manufacturing).

The company also has an approved product, Nabi-HB, which is a hyperimmune serum rich in antibodies against the hepatitis B virus.

(ADMA product pipeline, Source: Investor presentation)

Slingshot Insights KOL call, allergist and pediatrician at National Jewish Health, Denver (treats PIDD patients): He thinks the PIDD area is very crowded, but doesn't think RSV antibodies are needed in sera used in PIDD. He thinks routine sera used in PIDD have enough RSV antibodies. He thinks it is more important to protect against encapsulated organisms like pneumococcus in PIDD.

The company CEO worked at MedImmune in the past. Institutional investors include Perceptive Advisors ($37 million), Aisling Capital ($20.6 million) and Broadfin Capital ($18.6 million). Institutions have raised their stake recently.

Its cash reserves were approximately $55 million at the end of Q2. Net operating cash burn was approximately $31 million for H1 2019. The cash reserves appear to be adequate till mid-2019 (management guidance for next capital raise is at Q2 2019 end). The company's long-term debt was $43 million. The liquidation value is approximately $7.7 million, so the pipeline is being valued at about $259 million. ADMA's current market cap is $266 million. Its last capital raise was in June this year ($42.9 million). Insiders accumulated the stock in this offering (about $750K of stock bought), including the CEO ($350K).

Sell-side analyst ratings are favorable (all Buy, median price target $100, approx. 100% upside potential, 6 ratings, range $7.50-13). Most recently, Oppenheimer analysts commented 2 weeks back:

"ADMA’s 2Q18 net loss per share of $0.35 matched our estimate. Following progress with the Boca Raton manufacturing facility (2H17 remediation, April 2018 inspection and Form 483 responses) that ADMA acquired from former CMO Biotest, we believe its current status will support re-registration of Bivigam under a new fractionation process (10/25/18 PDUFA, ~$60M historical sales) and approval of RI-002 (to resubmit BLA in 2H18, we forecast $200M+ in peak sales). We view ADMA as an innovative, up-and-coming player in the growing ~$5.5B worldwide immunoglobulin market. Mid-2017 gain of manufacturing ownership/control has put the company on a road to cure CMC deficiencies material to its business plan, and we expect shares to continue their upward move as ADMA executes on its 2018-19 goals.”

This is a play on a company that has the advantage of vertical integration in a large target market and a market cap that appears quite low compared to the market size. Insider buying and ownership by prominent institutions add further weight to the long thesis.

Risks to the long thesis include the FDA raising more queries and extending the PAS action date. BLA for RI-002 could also be issued a repeat CRL. A capital raise is expected in mid-2019, resulting in dilution.

