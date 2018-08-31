Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) CEO Colin Huang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2018 9:00 PM ET

Executives

Christian Arnell - Investor Relations

Colin Huang - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tian Xu - Vice President of Finance

Analysts

Thomas Chong - Credit Suisse

Piyush Mubayi - Goldman Sachs

Wendy Huang - Macquarie

Operator

Christian Arnell

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Pinduoduo's earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at investor.pinduoduo.com as well as globe newswire services.

On the call today from Pinduoduo are Mr. Colin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Tian Xu, Vice President of Finance. Colin will review business operations and Company highlights followed by Tian who will discuss financials. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

It is now my pleasure to introduce our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Colin.

Colin Huang

Thank you, Christian, and thanks to everyone for joining us on our second quarter results discussion and first earnings call as a public company. I am pleased to report that we saw robust growth across all our key operational metrics, which drove the strong financial performance during the quarter. Last 12 months, GMV grew 583% year-over-year to RMB262 billion boosted by more than tripling of our annual active buyers and doubling of the annual spending per active buyer.

Over the last 12 months, approximately 344 million users had at least one purchase on our platform and we had an average of 195 million MAUs during the second quarter of 2018. These numbers have demonstrated the continued momentum and the rising popularity of the new e-commerce format that we pioneered. Our revenue for second quarter 2018 grew almost 25 times over the same period in 2017 and 96% over first quarter of 2018 to RMB2.7 billion, primarily driven by our online marketing services, which we launched in April 2018.

Growth of our revenue outpaced the growth of GMV, demonstrating our ability to drive monetization, while maintaining strong growth of GMV. As this is the first earnings call after we got listed, I would like to take the opportunity to elaborate more about our philosophy behind our business model. We believe value-for-money products have value for everyone.

We strive to offer everyone such products, so aggregating demands for each SKUs, so the merchants on our platform able to offer each SKU at a more attractive prices. In order to effectively aggregated demand, our platform adopted a few innovative futures.

On one side, we design our platform to be a browsing and a discovery based experience. This feature effectively checks traffic has not only people with clear purchasing tension come to us, but a more so for those who just have some scattered time and like to browse what it is interesting.

On the other hand, we pioneered the team purchase format and at a same time leverage at a popular social networks to encourage users to share and purchase together with their social context or strangers. These combined efforts help us achieved demand aggregation I mentioned earlier.

Furthermore, collective browsing sharing the purchase actions also give us an opportunity to understand our users much better, not only from their own actions, but also from their social context and their influences overall from the people. They buy and browse with. As a result, we would be able to recommend more suitable products to our users, allowing a group user similar demand even better and help them achieve more costs savings given the bulk volume, our merchants could enjoy.

As compared to the current players globally, which I mostly focusing on solitary efficient shopping, we want to bring our users joy and a sense of connection and as they interact and connect on Pinduoduo more value for money products are naturally made available through our virtuous cycle. We're too far from where we ultimately want to be, but the whole management is working extremely hard towards that.

Next, I will talk about how we plan to get there and at least first a few steps. We couldn't have achieved this level of growth without is growing capacity and a capacity of a China’s manufacturing base today. Over the past few decades, China has grown to become the largest and one of the best manufacturing based for most of the consumer products sold globally. Many merchants and factories could effectively a range for tailor made products, productions, if they have visibility on potential orders.

However, is the understanding of the consumers and expertise and a founding for branding and marketing to attract enough consumers. Without effective channels to engage consumers, a lot of merchants and manufacturers have difficult to surviving. While on the other side, consumers are in fact craving for more value-for-money products that can be offered to buy these merchants and a manufacturers.

What our platform does is to use data analytics to help our merchants better understand a user demand and leverage our unique model to quickly advocate larger order volume for their products. In this way, those merchants who have previously couldn't afford to the offline stores or who couldn't afford to spend huge marketing dollars to attract enough traffic to start of their online store elsewhere are given the opportunity to directly engage a large number of consumers and in a schedule effective productions for popular SKUs.

We hope this mechanism in the longer run could give birth to many original brands that is brands developed by merchants and a manufacturers themselves on our platform and enabled by our platform. In addition, as we help these merchants and manufacturers, more jobs will be created, with over 1.7 million active merchants on our platform today, we see significant opportunities for us to help abutted in next generation of young Chinese brands.

Hopefully, we could also bring these brands to the global market one day. China will not just be a manufacturing base, but also a place with many worlds known original brand tailored to users need. That’s our hope. We have a strong engineering culture since the founding of our Company, myself included.

Many of the core management have engineering background including key management in operations. We strive to keep this innovative culture. We plan to leverage our engineering know-how to develop our distributed AI capability to become the enabler of different vertical players in e-commerce ecosystem, including manufacturers, merchants, logistic providers, financial product providers and others.

We have to spend more money this quarter and plan to spend even more in the future to keep upgrading our infrastructure to meet increase in traffic and functionality demand to continue to improve the accuracy of our algorithm to identify a problematic products and accuracy of our products recommendation as well as to work, advancing our distributed AI agent network models.

Agriculture industry is an example of the early success of our business model and we are happy to see the value we created for consumers and farmers. I discussed this on my letter to shareholders earlier that China’s agriculture industry is a unique and a very different from what United States has.

The arable land of China is scattered. Hence mass industrialized production is more difficult. Leveraging our unique team purchase Pin model, we have been able to advocate end users demand and link them to many farmers directly bypassing layers of intermediaries, especially the information from our platform could help small to medium farms tailored their produced selection, harvest and packaging to fit user's need.

And our platform can quickly gather large order volume for farmers produce, so that farmers don't need to do – don't need to rely on distributors and suffer from low bargaining power. As a result, farmers benefits from a significant increase in their income, while consumers on our platform also enjoy cheaper and a fresher products.

We are proud to have enabled and supported a total of approximately 48,000 merchants located in 330 national level poverty-stricken countries in China to sell their agricultural products our platform in 2017. We are already one of the largest agriculture product platforms in China and we will plan to do so more.

Agriculture is just a one of the many industries that can be revolutionized by our business model. Similar approach could have been applied to small to medium manufacturers albeit in Apparel, Home, 3C or other categories making C2M happen sooner and incubating new brands, creating more jobs with the ultimate goal to serve our users better.

Now let me talk about the recent development of IPO. Many investors are interested in the recent reports on infringing and a counterfeit products our platform. I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that we have and will always have zero tolerance for counterfeit products.

We are the first and one of the few platforms in China that have insisted on the 10 times penalty of counterfeit products and we will not compromise on this. However, we acknowledge that there is still quite a lot to do in eliminating infringement offenses on our platform.

That being said, we are consciously and vigorously taking steps to improve. For example, in 2017, we are proactively removed a total of 10.7 million problematic products and blocked 40 million links that are raised infringement issues. The amount of problem products that we proactively removed was 125 times the amount of complaints that we received. We have also partnered with over 400 brands to work together on combating counterfeit.

As we continue to step up our efforts to eliminate infringement offences from August 2 to August 9 alone we closed 1,128 stores, removed almost 4.3 million problem products and blocked over 450,000 links that had infringement issues. We are working closely with the market regulatory authorities to gum combat counterfeits and infringement offenses. We have already reported 36 cases recently to the local market regulatory authority and it will be more in the near future.

Every crisis could have been an opportunity. What happened was a good reminder for us to speed up our efforts to help more merchants, establish their own brands with the support of our data and platform. With a volume and a supply chain capability, many merchants and manufacturers they don't need to infringe.

In addition, we are also trying to invest more vigorously in technology to better combat counterfeits and infringement offenses. We upgraded our search algorithm to direct search results towards official brands away from problem products. So that merchants would have less incentive to conduct infringement offenses. We will also invest in our technological capabilities in keyword identification and filtering and image text to recognition technology.

Additionally, we are in the process of fully upgrading our merchant onboarding system and we will integrate our system with the relevant public security authorities to insured authenticity of the merchandise energy. We hope that to our continuous effort more and more merchants will soon come to realize that PDD is a platform that can offer them huge volume due to our effective business model and enable them to grow to the next level, a platform with fair competition among all the merchants and a virtuous cycle of turning last capable merchants what we strive for. We look forward to seeing more merchants composing their own new chapters on Pinduoduo.

We are extremely grateful for the faster growth given China's strong domestic consumption power and confident to remind ourselves of our social responsibilities as a platform. Our rapid scale up demonstrated the robust domestic consumption demand from the widest consumer base in China and presented a strong case for the potential driver of China's growing economy. We are committed to enhancing the productivity and services standard of the industry with our know-how, our data and our never ending desire to serve our users.

Our goal for the next few quarters were between house a user engagement and trust our platform as well as to grow our active user base. Therefore, we have decided to continue devoting substantial resources towards building our brand recognition and user engagement. Including sales and marketing and R&D effort, we view this as a strategic investment for our long-term purposes rather than expenses as we continue to grow. And a good example is our successful branding campaign during the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Last but not least, let's talk about something fun. In attempt to add a more fun element to the experience on Pinduoduo, we launched a game called Duo Duo Orchard during the second quarter, where you can actually grow your all fruit cheese. And a most interesting part is that, when you harvest your fruits in again, we actually deliver a box of a real fruits to you.

We also blended in social elements, by enabling users to take water from their friends and invite their friends to the Orchard. Users can also complete certain tasks in order to earn more water and nutritionists to grow their fruits cheese faster. As [imported machine], the game actually attracted overwhelming amount of users. We launched the game in April 2018 and had a peak in June 2018 over 2 million new fruits cheese that will grow every day. In the real world, over 300 tons of fruits send from real farms to our users every day, 300 tons every day.

Farmers have benefited from an increased income due to the large and a stable volume of orders coming from Duo Duo Orchard. Certainly, Duo Duo Orchard is still a very simple game and it is only a very good in inventory attempt to bring more fun element to the new e-commerce experience.

Nonetheless, we're encouraged by the result that we saw from Duo Duo Orchard and we are confident to bring more innovative and a farm features to our platform and to get a closer to the long-term ambition of Costco plus Disneyland step by step. We believe that our unique value proposition of offering a comprehensive selection of value-for-money merchandise coupled with the farm social in a dynamic shopping experience meets the fundamental demand of all consumers.

Our current active buyer base is still less than half of the mobile internet user base in China and that represent significant opportunities for us to continue to grow. In addition, since we are only three years old, many of our users are still new to our platform and they naturally started with selective purchase of products with the smaller ticket size.

We believe that as we continue to invest in our brand recognition and improve the Pinduoduo experience, our users will be more comfortable, buying more products on our platform as we continue to add suitable SKUs. We are confident in our conviction and ability to capture enormous and growing opportunities in China.

With that, I’ll hand a call over to our VP of Finance Tian, who will walk through our financial results in this quarter.

Tian Xu

Thank you, Colin. Hello, everyone. Let me go through the financial highlights with you. Our total revenues in the second quarter were RMB2.7 billion, 87.5% of the total revenues or RMB2.4 billion where revenues from online marketing services, which increased the significantly from the RMB32 million during the same period last year. The increase was attributable to our GMV in order increases.

Our increased traffic as shown in our MAU growth as well as our improved user engagement. 12.5% of the total revenues or RMB338 million where revenues from commission fees, which increased from the RMB72 million during the same period last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase of GMV. Overall, the total revenues increased by 2,489% year-over-year or 96% quarter-over-quarter.

I would like to reiterate that our online marketing services, which we launched last year are still at early stage. We are consistently fine tuning the online marketing product and our pace of monetization. All efforts are focused on providing best user experience and continuously enhancing the user engagement. We always view our monetization as a natural result of our strong value proposition to both our customers and a merchant. Total cost of revenues increased by 260% year-over-year to RMB388 million from RMB108 million, in the same quarter of 2017.

The increase was directionally in line with a growth of GMV and revenues. And the expanded gross margin also reflects an improvement of our operation efficiency. Total operating expenses were RMB9.0 billion compared with RMB120 million in the same quarter of 2017.

In particular, sales and marketing expenses rose to nearly RMB3.0 billion primarily due to an increase in branding campaigns and online and offline advertisement and promotions as we continue to invest in strengthening our brand recognition and facilitating greater user engagement.

General and administrative expenses were RMB5.8 billion. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and on one-off share-based compensation expenses during the quarter, which was disclosed in our prospectus.

Research and development expenses rose to RMB186 million primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of very experienced research and development personnel, as well as an increase in the R&D related cloud services expenses. We continue to focus on investing in technologies for the long-term prospects of our platform.

Operating losses was RMB6.6 billion, compared with RMB123 million in the same quarter of last year. Non-GAAP operating losses was RMB816 million, an increase from the RMB120 million during the same period last year.

In the second quarter, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB6.5 billion, compared with RMB110 million in the same quarter of last year. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB13.40, compared to RMB0.24 during the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders rose to RMB673 million, compared with RMB107 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB1.40, compared with RMB0.24 for the same period of 2017. The non-GAAP adjustment was to exclude the RMB5.8 billion share-based compensation expenses in Q2. That completes the profit and loss statements for the quarter.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was RMB361 million, compared with RMB1.3 billion in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in outbound cash flow in our sales and marketing spending.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company has a strong balance sheet with RMB9.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents and increased from RMB3.1 billion as of December 31, 2017. On top of our cash balance, we also have another RMB1.3 billion of short-term investments.

I also would like to take this opportunity to address some request on guidance. We understand investors need to have more visibility of our business. We hope the Capital Market would understand that we are still too early in our development to provide guidance. In addition, we prefer to focus more on long-term potential of our platform rather than near-term financial targets. Last but not least, we plan to have better communication with investors in the future in this regard.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A session. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Thomas Chong from Credit Suisse. Please ask your question.

Thomas Chong

Hi, good morning. Thanks management for taking my questions. I have three questions. The first question is about our outlook for our GMV growth over the next couple of years in terms of opportunities and challenges? And my second question is about our strategic priorities in 2018 and 2019, i.e. is it strengthening our brand or monetization? And thirdly, our long-term outlook in terms of our monetization opportunities? Thank you.

Colin Huang

Okay. Thank you, Thomas. Let me answer your questions one by one. Picking up GMV, I think we're confident that our GMV growth will continue strong year-on-year momentum and we expect our user base will continue to grow as of June 2018. We have already achieved 340 million active buyers in a 12-month training period and to almost 200 million MAUs, that’s too far below the Mobile Internet population. In addition, the user spending has a large room to grow. In the last quarter, we have almost doubled the user spending compared to the same quarter the year before. So that's for the GMV.

Your second question is, what are the priorities in 2018 and 2019? You asked whether it's about branded recognition or monetization. The monetization at this moment is not our higher priority. At this moment, I think doing more branding, trying to build up a trust within the users in our platform and also steadily grow the quality user base has fueled our first priority.

Your third question goes to monetization. As I just mentioned before, monetization is not our near-term goal, but it is a result and the side effect of the value we created to both users and merchants. We started monetization in mid-2017 and monetization grows very fast. However, we take a conservative approach to grow monetization. We strive to constantly meet users need and to be enabler of our ecosystem, including merchants, manufacturers, logistic service providers et cetera.

For instance, one of our effort is to how capable merchants and the manufacturers to develop their own brands, offer training sessions to merchants and to help better manage their online stores, and upgrade them to their – update them on their user demographics, seasonal trend and consumer taste et cetera.

That being said, even though the recent development has a little effect in our traffic and GMV, it did push us, the management to revisit of our strategies. In order to create a virtual cycle of attracting more capable and a responsible merchants to the platform and churn out some problematical was, we have decided to systematical going forward in the next period of time to give some free traffic to the proven good merchants which may affect the monetization pace a little bit in a short-term.

But we believe this is right thing to do and can help to drive the ecosystem in a more positive way. And of course, eventually this will benefit both users and merchants, and as a result, it will benefit monetization a lot as well.

Thomas Chong

Thank you.

Tian Xu

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Piyush Mubayi from Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question.

Piyush Mubayi

Colin, Tian, congratulations on being a listed company. You mentioned upfront Colin that you're far from way you want to be. Could you remind us where in the medium-term you'd like to be? And extending that question, how would the business model evolve getting to where you want to be in the medium to longer-term and if you could just also talk to the diversification that you'd like if any to go through over the next couple of quarters or years?

Second, I know it's very early to talk about monetization levels or the right levels of spending on sales and marketing, but how would you like the market to think about, the market enough to think about the levels of the monetization you despise towards and simultaneously the level of spending that you would like to incur on the business model on the sales and marketing side? Thank you.

Colin Huang

Okay. Your first question is – okay the medium-term goal and how would business change? So yes, it is still the early stage and our slogan as I was writing in the letter to shareholders, I was imagining PDD could be a combination of Costco and plus Disneyland and in that order. So we're still at the first stage, which is trying to build a Costco, but not only a single Costco, but a collection of Costco’s.

With that said, I mean we're trying to divide users into different groups through their relationships and if should buying behavior and also their user profile. So that in a big bucket or like China, they will have different types of middle classes in China and we divide that into let's say 1,000 of groups and each group will have a set up manufacturers dedicated to them and they are constantly improving and trying to build better quality and a better value-for-money products for that specific group of people.

So that's the very first step we're taking and we're still in that stage. In the process of building a fraction of Costco's, we need to actually spend a lot of time in two areas. One area is to increase users trust, build up to brand and trying to reinforce user engagement. And the second thing, we really have to do is to enhance the supply chain side. We should leverage our data ability and leverage the information we have and also the advantages of pin model, which has the ability to aggregate a larger volume in a shorter period of time.

We hope to push the information we have upstream, so that the merchants and the manufacturers can have several days or even several weeks in advance. So to know what’s the volume they’re looking at and what’s the planning they can do. And in the recent developments and attention on the media will also sort of a larger program to help the merchants to initiate or started building their own brand.

Although building their own brand, it's not an easy thing, but with the volume, with the data we have and also with the straw manufacturing base in China. I’d strongly belief in a near future a lot of brands will be – even global brands will be originates – will be originated in China. So that's probably the main task and a focus at this stage. Of course we're making several attempts and little trials in a world of Disneyland and like the Duo Duo Orchard we have just launched. But I have to be honest that at this stage, the Costco part is our main focus.

And your second question goes to our spending and monetization. Currently I think we do see rapid growth in the monetization rate. I don't think two rapid of growth is needed and we should focus more on the user experience. And in – when speaking after monetization level, I think we're still at early stage. If we look forward, I think our monetization level should be or could well be at the same level as our peers and at a same level of the industry standard.

Speaking after spending, because we think at this stage, the growth after user base and a growth after merchant base and also the growth after user engagement is stood a key to our success in the long-term. So we do plan to spend most after revenues coming into the areas we think it was of long-term estimate.

For instance, some of the TV commercials could ally. We think it's a good area to invest to increase our brand awareness. Although, it comes to – when it comes to financial reports, it's a cost section and it does cut our profit or increase the deficit. But in our own mind a lot of these investments should be treated as a long-term investment and virtual asset.

So we'll at least in the next few quarters, we will continue to do so in a fairly aggressive way when opportunity comes. But of course, we will not blindly sort of spend the money regardless what ROIs are. Although, we have a platform budget opportunities, but we do have a very strict standard when we look at ROI. If the ROI is not good, we will not spend the money.

Tian Xu

Yes. Piyush, this is Tian. Let me add a few color on the monetization. For the 12-month period ended this quarter, our monetization rate was 2.2%, increased from 1.6% three months ago. The increase is very quickly. However, we are still at early stage. I think the increase have shown our ability to monetize was through pushing our GMV up.

Our model is fundamentally different from the conventional search-based – search-driven inventory index model, which has a very long tail of SKUs. We do not need such a long tail of SKUs. So merchant include – average get higher traffic for SKU. Therefore, we believe we could be more – those merchants will be more willing to pay on our platform and our monetization rate in the long-term could be potentially higher than some other e-commerce platform. Thank you.

Piyush Mubayi

Thank you. Congratulations again.

Colin Huang

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Natalie Wu from CICC. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning, management. Thank you very much for taking my question. This is [indiscernible] speaking on behalf of Natalie. I have two questions here. First question is reading the recent [PR incident] on infringing our counterfeit products that management just mentioned. So could management share is there some thought how whether you view this impact as a temporary one or rather long lasting risk as though we are taking a lot of efforts here. Is this hard to solve all this kind of problem at one-time? That's my first question.

And my second question is about compensation. We see those – some of our competitors like Taobao and JingDong, they launched similar Tin purchase formats and recently JingDong also reported very good numbers for [indiscernible] and Taobao received some news release – also found some media reports that Taobao also wants to impact similar functions [indiscernible]. So do management see any impacts or changes in competition so far? And how should I think about the competition landscape going forward? Thank you very much.

Colin Huang

Okay. For the first question, the combat against the counterfeit goods, I think our stance against the counterfeit goods was always firm and very clear. Only shortly after Pinduoduo’s inception, we adopted the very strict 10 times penalty policy, which was the very first time in a whole industry. Although, it is a very hard fight against the counterfeit goods products and against the problematic merchants.

And we did receive strong fight backs, but we never gave up and we are compromised. The recent development and the media attention had a little – honestly had a little effect on the business itself, but it does help us reflect and revisit many of our policies. We deeply understand that regardless the existing problems the industry has, it doesn't give us any excuse for not facing the problem directly and fighting against the problem full heartedly.

Instead, as a newcomer to the industry, we view that as an opportunity for us to establish and create – to create and establish unique value for the society, by solving the harder problems in an innovative way as we innovated the pin model, we innovated new user interactive formats. I think although it's a long battle, but we are confident that we will be able to win.

More specifically in 2017, we proactively removed more than 10 million problematic products and blocked 40 million links that raised infringement issues. We have also partnered with over 400 brands to work together to combat counterfeits. In the recent weeks, we closed down over 1,000 stores and reported a batch of cases to the market regulators.

At the same time, we also plan to speed up our effort to help more merchants establish their own brands. We can give merchants opportunities to directly engage with large number of consumers. In addition, we will also collaborate with the government to offer the merchants with the channel to speed up their trademark registration process.

At the same time, in addition we'll also upgrade our technology to better combat counterfeits and infringement offenses, including better search algorithm, image and motion recognition technology, integrating our system with the public security authorities et cetera.

So all of these is kind of – it's a shorten campaign, it’s also a long time effort. It's a hard battle, but I think our stance is very firm and clear. And to media attention in the short-term, it didn’t give us some pressure, but it also poses an opportunity for us to create a unique value to solve the problem that which is hard and which is good for the society. So that's the first question.

Your second question goes to competition. You mentioned some other platforms also launched the similar features. But one thing I want to point out is that this kind of attempts, it’s not their first attempt, a similar product, similar companions had been launched a while ago, one-year ago that major peers have been made several attempts already.

We are confident that our differences in the business model and value proposition will provide more value for many products and far experienced to the users. And this is very different from a solitary utility driven and a search-based experience. The recent trend of many players using the team purchase format actually validates our business model and we always welcome such kind of friendly competition.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Colin Huang

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Wendy Huang from Macquarie. Please ask your question.

Wendy Huang

Thank you, management. Congratulations no the solid first earnings results as a sell-side analyst as well as the heavy user of the Pinduoduo. I have a few questions on the operations and a few questions on the financial side. First, can you give us breakdown among your 1.7 million merchants, which a number of the brands versus a number of the all manufacture?

And also you mentioned a lot about different categories such as agriculture. So is there any color you can share about GMV breakdown by different categories? And also you mentioned about the SKU in the previous comments. Is there any number regarding the SKU, can you provide here?

On the financial side, I notice gross margin expense is the nine percentage points to 86%. Can you provide some color regarding the reason behind extension and how should we expect is going forward? And also of the SBC this quarter, there is 5.8 billion, very big amount at SBC. So we take this as a one-half and how should we look at SBC going forward? Thank you.

Tian Xu

Okay. Your first question goes to the breakdown of SKUs and whether we have the sort of the platform unique SKUs. It is fairly difficult for us to check as not all merchants would tell us and telling that number is not the best use of our time. However, we could see for some SKUs listed our platform that it cannot be found elsewhere. For example, some of the tissue papers and agricultural products are not from the store – not from the – are actually from the stores directly and can hard to find other platforms.

We are still at early stage of enabling merchants to tailor make small batches for products to user needs, but these are some early signs of what we could achieve. We frequently provide supports for our merchants to help them achieve better performance in our platforms.

For instance, we offer training sessions for merchants to better manage financials with periodically provider reports consumer behaviors to improve their marketing efforts. In addition, we are also working with the government to speed up merchant trade mark reservation process to us. Our augmented goal as to certify our users, I would believe that our platform role is to create a fair and healthy environment for the merchants to service their users well. We do ever best to enable our ecosystem players and ally our goals to achieve that.

With that said, we don't really put us emphasis on this category or on that category, or we're trying to set of a specifically drive traffic to particular category or a particular set of SKUs. But we do have programs recently launched that we're plan to sort of give for traffic or give some stipend to the good quality of merchants, so that we can faster improve the ecosystem and a quality base of the merchants. To your second question is about the GMV breakdown?

Wendy Huang

Yes, the merchant breakdown, which in the brands versus some brands and also the GMV breakdown by different industries for some agricultural, electronics et cetera?

Colin Huang

Great, okay. Well, actually we don't treat to the brand and non-brand so differently. We actually believe a lot of the non-brand. We will become – China originated brands in a new future. We will treat the brand and non-brand merchants equally. Our goal is always to better serve our user and create a fair platform and merchants will do well, if they can serve the user well.

So we don't do this kind of division and a lot of times it's hard to tell, some of the brands are famous. Of course this is the famous brand, but some of the new brands are not so famous. But they also have a label on it. It's also – in future they may become very famous brands.

Speaking of category breakdown, we don't disclose the exact numbers at this moment. But what I can tell you that the agriculture part is the future, and compared to our peers, this category plays a bigger role in our platform. But we're doing not so well in the 3C sector at this moment. And your third question is about the stock compensation, right? I will hand that over to Tian about the compensation. But in general, it's a long-time thing.

Tian Xu

Yes. Hi, Wendy. You got two questions about finance, the firstly about the high gross margin last quarter. Yes, we did have a high gross margin last quarter about 86%. I would like to say as a platform model, our gross margins should naturally be high. And in the long-term, we were still enjoying high gross margins.

The fundamental reason is because if you look at our total revenues, the major part of payment processing fee, cloud service cost, et cetera, et cetera. So in terms of payment processing fee is more or less in line with the growth of the GMV. However, all the other parts like server cost, customer service cost, et cetera are more or like at a stable growth rate. So we can definitely enjoy economy of scale in that sense. And that's probably the reason why we have a high gross margin last quarter.

On the other side, when you look at our revenues because we have early stage – at early stage of our monetization, our revenues went up dramatically and there maybe some fluctuations from time-to-time. So this also drove our gross margin really high last quarter and probably – being high for [indiscernible].

In a long way, the gross margin will be high, but probably not as high as last quarter's level. So that's what we can provide to you. When it comes to SBC, yes, that RMB1.8 billion is definitely one-off share-based compensation. It was around since last round of financing, but only shown on our financial statements this quarter. So this is to confirm that's one-off impact on our financial statement. Thank you.

Wendy Huang

Thank you.

End of Q&A

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand the conference back to today’s presenter. Colin, please continue.

Colin Huang

Okay. Thank you.

Christian Arnell

Thank you everyone for joining our call today. In closing and on behalf of the entire management team here at Pinduoduo, we would like to thank you for your interest and participation in today's call. If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out to the Investor Relations team. This concludes the call. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now all disconnect.