WTI Daily Rewind 30Aug18: Following Buyside Breakout Attempt, Buyside Continuation To 70.50s

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

30 August 2018:

As noted in Wednesday’s WTI Daily, the formation of Wed’s Buy Spike, 69.25s-69.75s, (evident in the market profile) was structural indication of price discovery potential higher given the context of a Buyside Breakout from this week’s multi-day key trade cluster, 68.21s-69.31s. Price discovery higher did develop during the London auction, achieving the Globex Stopping Point High, 70.08s. Buyers trapped there as selling interest absorbed demand, driving price lower as the market pulled back toward Wed’s Settlement early in NY.

Price discovery lower developed early in NY, achieving the Stopping Point Low, 69.58s, where sellers trapped as buying interest absorbed supply. Balance development then ensued, 69.58s-70.01s, into the London closing period where buying interest, 69.90s-69.95s, first drove price back to test the Globex High. Initiative buying then emerged, 70.10s, driving price higher in a Buyside Breakout, achieving the Stopping Point High, 70.50s. Buyers trapped selling interest absorbed demand as a flush of the limit order book developed to 70.07s, closing at 70.25s.

It is worth noting that following 3+ days of balance development, 69.31s-68.21s and a high-volume node development, 68.66s (approximately 17.8k contracts), both Buyside order flow (69.18s-69.31s) and structural indications (Buy Excess, 68.79s-68.93s/Buy Spike, 69.25s-69.75s) were present to alert astute observers that Buyside continuation was the likeliest probability path.

Looking ahead, today’s price discovery higher occurs following the maturation of the near-term multi-day cluster. Price discovery higher has developed to 70.50s, within the key near-term supply cluster overhead, 69.50s-70.42s. Response to this area will be now be key. Buyside accumulation in this area will imply potential continuation toward the major supply cluster overhead, 72s-75.27s, while Sellside absorption will signal a stopping point high of significance.

As noted in the last week’s WTI Weekly, the self-similar buying interest at prior key demand implied potential for price discovery higher to key supply areas overhead barring a new Sellside structural development/order flow event. The initial Buyside phase toward micro-supply has unfolded as market structure and order flow guide the way.

