Zscaler: Valuation A Bit Too Much Heading Into Earnings

Zscaler is the clear leader and winner in cloud-based security and is off to a hot start since going public earlier this year.

Zscaler (ZS) reports its Q4 earnings on September 5th, and though I expect a strong earnings report and likely solid guide for F19, valuation has risen to extreme levels. Investors should be cautious heading into earnings and realize what multiple they must pay in order to own this name. Despite being the clear leader in cloud security, winning market share over legacy players, Symantec (SYMC) and Cisco (CSCO), ZS still has a while before the valuation becomes more realistic.

ZS is one of the newer security companies to go public and represents one of the richest valuations of any SaaS-based company. The forward revenue multiple of nearly 20x is well above the average for other SaaS-based companies with comparable growth rates. With Q4 earnings and a new F19 guide on the horizon, investors should take a slightly more cautious approach.

Why Zscaler Has This Multiple, and Q3 Earnings Review

Modern infrastructure and data centers have changed drastically over the years especially as enterprises continue to adapt to more software-centric applications. In the past, an enterprise's data center was hosted entirely on premise with all security parameters hosted around the physical location of that data center. However, as infrastructure has moved away from the traditional "perimeter around the data center" to a more expansive and global method, the need and usage of cloud-based security offerings has increased.

Enter ZS. Enterprises need to constantly ensure each application is secure at the perimeter, wherever that perimeter may be. Rather than hosting hundreds of security applications throughout an enterprise's data center, cloud-based solutions enable complete security over the new infrastructure. ZS has a 100% cloud-built secure platform, enabling enterprises to secure all points of their infrastructure.

This is a key point to ZS's thesis as it is the only pure-play provider of cloud-based security solutions. Its main competitors in this area are legacy players, Symantec (Blue Coat) and Cisco. I have written previous articles on CSCO going through its transition to a more software-focused operations with an enhanced security offering; however, there remains a wide gap between ZS and the two legacy companies. ZS is the only true provider of a 100% cloud-based offering, giving it a significant competitive advantage.

One of ZS's best customer examples is Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), which uses ZS's products to secure its 350,000+ global users across 180 countries (Company website). Rather than having hardware present at each employee location to secure their infrastructure and network, ZS's cloud-based offerings do this for them. As more enterprises become global in nature, the need for secure cloud-based security solutions will rapidly increase, feeding directly into ZS's TAM and eventual revenue stream.

ZS offers two main products, Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA). ZIA essentially is a secure internet and web gateway solution enabling customers the ability to use the Internet through ZS in a fully secure way. ZPA provides customers with remote access to internal applications running on the cloud of data center, with the applications never being exposed directly to the Internet (Company website).

In Q3, which was reported in early June, ZS reported revenue growth of 49% with billings growing 73% and deferred revenue growing 61%. This was the company's first quarter reporting as a public company, and it made a great showing. ZS's stock has performed exceptionally well since going public at $16 a share, largely due to investors believing in the long-term growth opportunity.

ZS also has an impressive net cash balance of $287 million, which provides the company the opportunity to internally fund cash flows and expenses as it significantly ramps its R&D and S&M costs. Gross margins were an impressive 81% for the quarter, improving from 79% last year, with operating margins also improving to (6%) compared to (15%) last year.

Also, ZS was able to generate positive FCF of nearly $4 million which, while is small in magnitude, represents great progress from the $2 million loss last year. FCF margin improved to 7% compared to (5%) last year.

Management also provided guidance for the upcoming Q4 results and F18 totals. It expects Q4 revenue of $50-51 million (38% growth at the midpoint) with an operating loss of $6-7 million (margin of ~12-13%). For the full year, management expects revenue of $184-185 million (~47% growth at the midpoint) with an operating loss of $19-20 million (margin of ~10-11%).

I believe ZS will beat revenue guidance by a decent amount, with slight gross and operating margin expansion. Investors expect a decent beat this quarter along with a strong guide for next year. I believe a guide below 35-40% revenue growth may send the shares down.

Valuation

ZS is a very challenging name to assign a fair value. Given its opportunity to massively disrupt the cloud-based security market, investors are more than willing to pay up for this name. Over the long-run, I believe ZS is a great security name to own and even has the potential to be taken out by a legacy security player, though this is purely my speculation.

Rather than comparing the valuation of ZS to other security companies which trade at significant revenue multiple discounts compared to ZS, I used other fast growing SaaS-based companies. My selected peer group includes Atlassian (TEAM), New Relic (NEWR), Salesforce (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW), Twilio (TWLO), Workday (WDAY), and Zendesk (ZEN). All of these names have revenue growth rates of 25%+ and trade at premium revenue multiples compared to the market.

The average forward revenue multiple of the above peer group is 12.5x, well below ZS. To calculate ZS's revenue multiple, I assumed the high end of management's F18 revenue guidance range (implying a slightly aggressive stance) of $185 million. To be conservative, I assumed revenue would grow another 45% in F18, resulting in F19 estimated revenue of ~270 million (my higher revenue growth rate would imply higher F19 revenue, thus a lower revenue multiple).

With a current price of ~$44, market cap of $5.2 billion and net cash balance of $287 million, ZS has an enterprise value of ~$4.9 billion. Using my ~$270 million F19 revenue estimate, it currently trades at 18.2x F19 revenue, still well above the peer group.

With the peer group average of 12.5x, this essentially would imply ZS revenue of ~$390 million. To extrapolate this using my F19 estimated revenue, the company would have to grow another ~45% in F20 (reaching $390 million in revenue). Simply put, investors are already willing to pay for 12.5x F20 revenues today.

Over the long-term, I believe ZS will maintain its leadership position in cloud-based security. The SaaS operating model along with differentiated product offering will lead to significant long-term success. However, at current valuation levels, I find it challenging to find much more upside. Heading into Q4 earnings and F19 guide, I see more downside risk than upside potential.

Risks to ZS include competition from new players or legacy security providers. Their revenue multiple also poses a risk as these fast-growing names typically correct the most when the market begins to turn.

