Dividend Champion Spotlight: Genuine Parts Company

The stock is fairly valued, so those who invest at, or slightly below the current price level should fare well over the long term.

There are several catalysts that should prove the replacement automotive parts market to be lucrative for years to come. Genuine Parts' tendency for acquisitions provides additional opportunity.

Automobiles are such a large part of our lives, that it is no wonder that automotive companies are some of the most followed stocks in the financial community. Yet while many of these automakers have cut their dividends during downturns, it is today's dividend champion spotlight that has continued to shine. Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has built a staggering 62-year dividend growth streak on the back of selling automotive replacement parts. That is not their only trick in the playbook. The company also has interests in office supply/furniture, as well as industrial components.

Genuine Parts Company is based in Atlanta, GA. The core business is the selling of replacement automotive parts through its subsidiary Napa Auto Parts. In all, the business reports in three segments: Automotive Parts, Industrial Parts Group, and Office Products.

The automotive parts segment is the largest revenue contributor at roughly 57%, followed by the industrial parts group at 33%. The office products segment brings up the rear with a 10% revenue contribution. The majority of the company's sales are based in the United States at 75% of revenues.

Financial Performance

Genuine Parts has seen robust top line growth over the past decade, with revenues climbing from about $11B to more than $17B over that time. Earnings growth had been strong for the first half of the decade, but has trailed off as operating margins have been squeezed over the past five years.

When we look at cash flow, I want to see a company that converts a high amount (benchmark is about 10%) of revenues into free cash flow. When a company is able to do this, it gives it much more financial flexibility. Free cash flow allows for a company to raise its dividend, invest in growth, etc. - all while doing so organically instead of leveraging the balance sheet.

We see here that Genuine Parts falls short in this metric. While free cash flow has climbed, this has been driven by strong top line growth rather than profitability. Genuine Parts has a long history of strong top line growth, so I don't want to knock the company as much as I normally would for a FCF conversion rate of only 4%. But there is built in risk present because of this. If the company ever runs into revenue growth problems, free cash flow will suffer worse because of its reliance on the top line to grow cash flow.

We get more encouraging news when we look at Genuine Parts' cash return on invested capital. This measures how much cash the business is generating on a per dollar basis of capital invested. This is great to help determine the strength of the business. I see mixed results when we chart this metric for Genuine Parts. The good news is that it meets the benchmark I typically set of 10%-12%. It had been much higher up through 2016. The bad news is that CROCI has steeply dropped over the past two years.

The company has also seen its leverage rise to more than 1.9X EBITDA over the past two years. This is still less than the 2.5X ratio that I typically start to raise my eyebrow at. Traditionally, Genuine Parts has maintained a very low debt position. I expect Genuine Parts to pay this back down over the coming years.

The debt stems from a $2.3B acquisition of Alliance Automotive Group, a European automotive parts supplier. The acquisition is also likely (at least partially) responsible for the downtrend in margins and CROCI. Acquisitions can be great when valuation and integration are on point. They can sometimes weigh down the effectiveness of a business though. Acquisitions need to be executed effectively. An inflection point sending margins and CROCI higher will be something investors should watch for over the coming quarters.

Dividend Outlook

Genuine Parts currently owns one of the largest dividend growth streaks in existence at 62 years. The dividend is an annual payout of $2.88 per share, broken up into quarterly dividends of $0.72. The dividend currently yields 2.88% on the stock price, making it attractive to income-focused investors. The yield is on par with 10-year treasuries, while providing the added upside of capital gains.

The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 6.5% over the past 10 years. This is a solid growth rate that exceeds inflation. While the dividend growth rate had slipped in recent years (likely due to slimming margins, and higher leverage), the most recent raise of 6.7% comes on the heels of management raising full year 2018 revenue expectations - putting dividend growth back on track.

The dividend cash payout ratio is a little higher than it typically sits, but is still very manageable. If Genuine Parts can get margins up, cash flow will rise with it and that payout ratio will settle back down. Assuming growth continues as it has been, and margins at least stop dropping, investors can probably expect a dividend growth rate of around 5% moving forward.

Growth Opportunities And Risks

Fortunately, for investors, the long-standing growth trajectory of Genuine Parts remains strong. There are continued opportunities to build on what is a massive auto parts market.

The industry as a whole is very fragmented, so a merger and acquisition strategy will continue to be prevalent in management's workings. Acquisitions have not only brought Genuine Parts into new geographic markets, but has also diversified the company into other businesses such as its office supply business, and industrial components business.

As mentioned earlier in the article, 75% of revenues are generated in the United States. This leaves geographic expansion as a huge opportunity for Genuine Parts moving forward. Emerging markets could be huge opportunities, where consumers aren't able to purchase new automobiles on a regular basis.

Cars are continually lasting longer in the field. This is driven both by improvements in car reliability, as well as growing price tags on new automobiles discouraging consumers from upgrading. As cars age, upkeep costs grow. This will continue to drive business for Genuine Parts Company.

While these tailwinds likely mean that revenues will continue growing for Genuine Parts, the gradual adaptation of plug-in electric vehicles could end up being a challenge for Genuine Parts. Plug-in vehicles and other technologically advanced vehicles may include fewer and fewer components that allow for a DIY repair due to both physical and intellectual limitations.

Valuation

Trading just under $100 per share, the stock is currently $7 under its 52-week high. Taking the midpoint of full year 2018 projected earnings ($5.70 adjusted), the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 17.5X. This is right in line with its 10-year median earnings multiple.

Looking at free cash flow yield, we see that despite a yield of more than 5%, the yield is actually just off of its 10-year low. This is a little distorted based on the drop in the conversion rate of revenues to free cash flow. If this rate was higher, the cash flow would be as well - resulting in a higher free cash flow yield than what we currently see.

I typically look for a yield in the high-single digits or higher. Free cash flow yield is important because as investors, we want to maximize the amount of cash we receive for our investment. Cash is what ultimately drives a business and pays the dividend, so the higher this figure is, the more likely we receive strong investment returns.

Because Genuine Parts is so top-line driven, I wanted to chart the price to sales ratio. Similar to the earnings multiple, this comes in just about in line with the 10-year median figure.

Had margins not slipped over the past several years, the free cash flow yield would be more in line with averages. Factoring that into the other metrics, I collectively find the stock to be about fairly valued at this price. Because of the compressed margins, I would want a bit of discount to protect against risk. If we take a slight discount to about 16X earnings, this would indicate an entry point of $91 per share. If you are holding for the very long term, these minor price fluctuations won't matter though. When investing for decades to come, you simply want to avoid paying outrageous valuations (such as 30X earnings for a utility).

Wrapping Up

Genuine Parts Company has impressive scale that enables it to compete effectively in a highly competitive, and fragmented market. The business is capable of performing at a high level - though margins, FCF conversion, and leverage have worsened over the past couple of years.

Still, Genuine Parts can rebound and continue to grow so long as the top line continues to grow. There are several catalysts to support this, as used cars become a larger portion of transportation.

The stock is fairly valued so depending on your time horizon, the stock could be attractive at today's levels. The dividend sports a solid yield, and is well funded. Investors who buy and reinvest dividends can do very well over the long term.

