Wheeler REIT: Falling Knives

Stillwell has nominated some directors; their campaign is based on the poor performance of the current Board.

Watching Wheeler REIT (WHLR) (NASDAQ:WHLRD) has been like watching a train-wreck. Since IPO, the REIT has taken misstep after misstep, eroding value in a bull market. It is a case study in how not to run a public REIT.

Source: Tradingview.com

Investors who have held common shares since IPO have seen their value drop 90%. This drop has attracted another breed of investors. Those who look for deep-value, distressed investments that just might stabilize enough to see a significant rebound for those who buy at bottom prices.

Has this falling knife hit the ground?

Proxy Battle

Stillwell Activist Investments LP has offered a slate of nominees for WHLR's Board of Directors. Their argument is centered on the poor performance of WHLR and how slow the Board was to make any changes.

Because of this unacceptable performance, the Board, in our view, has not been an effective steward of common stockholder capital and management accountability. Furthermore, Wheeler eliminated its dividend on common shares. While the removal of Mr. Wheeler as CEO, President and Chairman was a step in the right direction, we question how it took over five (5) years for the Board to recognize his shortcomings, during which time there was a material decline in the common stock price. We also question whether the Board would have removed Mr. Wheeler as CEO, President and Chairman if we had not publicly called for his removal. We believe a Board that is proactive rather than reactive in addressing accountability and performance issues is necessary to ensure that stockholder interests remain paramount in the boardroom. This proactivity is particularly important for Wheeler at this critical juncture.

Stillwell also focuses in on the Board's unanimous decision to sell Series D Preferred shares at an $8.50 discount to face value.

We believe the Company’s public offering of the Series D Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock Offering”) was dilutive and therefore harmful to Wheeler common stockholders. In January, Wheeler issued 1.4 million shares of Series D, $25 Convertible Preferred Stock at an $8.50 discount to face value, resulting in an immediate destruction of more than $12 million dollars for the common stockholders and exposing the common holders to potentially even worse consequences in the future. According to press reports, the Board voted unanimously to sell the Series D shares at the $8.50 discount to face value, and our common shares declined by half. We find it difficult to understand how the Board approved the issuance of additional preferred debt at such a deep discount to face value.

Stillwell definitely makes some solid points against the current Board. When an investment has collapsed as much as WHLR, it is not too difficult to criticize. What is missing from the proxy battle so far, is any indication of what Stillwell suggests as a future direction for WHLR.

Reading their history as reported in their proxies, it appears that the most common tactics Stillwell pushes for are buying back shares and selling the company. Buying back shares is not really an option for WHLR right now and I am very skeptical that a buyer could be found at any price.

The strongest argument for voting for the Stillwell slate seems to be that the current Board is so incompetent anyone else is better. A viewpoint that might be strong enough for Stillwell to succeed.

With only 3 seats, Stillwell will not have a majority even if they win and it is uncertain what changes they will push for. With WHLR surviving quarter to quarter, they do not have a lot of flexibility.

Maturing Debt

My last several articles have focused on WHLR's maturing debt. WHLR has routinely been waiting until the last minute to pay their debt and has extended maturing loans multiple times.

Source

KeyBank

The KeyBank Line of Credit was extended once again to August 23rd. Since that date has passed and there has been no 8-K, it is reasonable to believe that the refinancing occurred and that obligation has been paid off. However, that is not the end of it. Per the 10-Q:

On August 7, 2018, the Company and KeyBank agreed to modify the existing Amended and Restated Credit Agreement effective July 1, 2018, which provided for an extension to August 23, 2018 by which the outstanding borrowings are to be reduced to $52.50 million, in addition to modifying certain covenants. The Company and KeyBank anticipate that a $2.89 million over advance (the “Overadvance”) on the Borrowing Base Availability (as defined in the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement) will exist and agree that the Company shall have a period through October 31, 2018 to repay such Overadvance or otherwise properly balance the Borrowing Base Availability.

Key has continued to maintain a tight leash on WHLR, allowing the can to be kicked down the road but recovering their capital along the way. It is important for investors to remember that KeyBank has been hired as an advisor for WHLR.

Corporate general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 increased $951 thousand and $1.23 million, respectively, as a result of the following: $482 thousand and $690 thousand, respectively, increase in professional fees associated with hiring of KeyBanc Advisors and increased audit and legal costs;

Key's goal is going to be to maximize their return and protect their capital. Their advice is not necessarily going to be in the best interest of shareholders.

Now, Key requires an additional $2.89 million in Q4. Assuming that WHLR can fully refinance the 3 mortgages that are maturing (not a guarantee), they have three other maturities.

The $3 million First National Bank Line Of Credit, $3.358 million Revere Loan and $1.369 million Senior convertible notes. That is $10.617 million due by the end of the year. The majority of which is due in October and November.

First National

The First National Bank Line Of Credit was due in September of 2017. WHLR was able to negotiate to extend it to December 2017. It was then extended to June, with the implementation of a floor interest rate of 4.25%. Most recently, it was extended to October with an increase from LIBOR +3% to LIBOR +3.5%. First National might be willing to kick the can again, for a price.

Revere

The Revere Loan is on less friendly terms. They paid $140,000 to extend it from May 2018 to April 2018 and then extended it to November with principal payments and an increase in the interest rate from 8% to 9%. Given the already poor terms of this loan, it has to be a priority for WHLR to pay off.

Senior Convertible

In 2017, Bulldog Investors converted $1.64 million in notes into 1.4 million shares, the maximum allowed. With the share price as low as it is today, it is likely that the balance of the notes will have to be redeemed with cash.

Perimeter Square

The mortgage I would consider the highest risk is Perimeter Square. In July of 2016, WHLR mortgaged the property for $4.5 million at an interest rate of 4.06%. The maturity was August of 2026.

Then in June of 2017, WHLR refinanced with a $6.25 million promissory note at 5.5% interest and maturing in December 2018. The new mortgage was due to Career Point defaulting on their lease. WHLR brought in Aspire Fitness and needed the extra funds for cap-ex.

The short maturity and high interest rates reflect the risk level that the bank saw. Today, the building is 89% leased and bringing in approximately 25% less rent than it had when WHLR bought it for $6.6 million.

The lender might not be willing to maintain the current leverage. Perhaps WHLR can play hardball by threatening to hand the keys back, but they can ill afford to lose the revenue if the lender calls their bluff.

The other two mortgages are not a concern, Lumber River brings in $444k in annual rent so it should be easy to refinance for more than the current balance. Harbor Point is two parcels of vacant land that WHLR has listed for sale, it will be sold or easily refinanced.

The Final Count

The "must pays" are the Revere Loan, the Senior Convertibles and possibly $1-1.5 million of the Perimeter loan. That is $4.73-$6.23 million. I believe the $2.89 million for Key can be kicked another 3 months again, although if WHLR does have any excess cash Key will claim it. I also believe that First National will extend again, for a price.

Cash Flows

How does WHLR pay for this? Cash flows from operations are unlikely to provide much help. In Q2, they were $6.155 million, the preferred shares take approximately $3 million of that and cap-ex takes another $1-$1.5 million. That puts remaining cash in the $2-2.5 million range.

However, the $6.155 million included the impact of a $980,000 lease termination fee due to the Farm Fresh in Berkley shopping center closing. Not only will Q3 be missing the termination revenue, they also will not be getting the rent for that building, which was fully paid in Q2.

Additionally, the loss from the SEG bankruptcy has not been fully realized yet. According to the press release, WHLR anticipates the full impact on annualized rents to be negative $2.5 million, from the original $4.8 million. Some of the loss was realized in Q2 with the recaptures, the rest will be realized in Q3.

Source

In Q2, Bi-Lo accounted for $2.7 million in annualized rent. Assuming estimations of the $2.5 million impact are accurate, that should be below $2.3 million in Q3.

These downward pressures will be somewhat mitigated by their Q2 lease renewals which add approximately $144,000 in annualized rent and new leases as they backfill their vacant properties which added $1.1 million to annual rent (130,840 SF x $8.46). Combined, that is approximately $312,000/quarter.

Combining all of those known changes, Q3 cash flow from operations will be $768,000 lower than Q2. Since there are some more backfills, such as adding Planet Fitness at Myrtle Park and full quarter recognition of the backfills at Ladson Crossing and South Park, I expect the actual drop will be somewhat less. For Q3, the downward pressures seem to be stronger than the upward pressures on cash flow, meaning that instead of $2-2.5 million available for paying down debt, WHLR is much more likely going to be looking at $1.5-$2 million.

Clearly not enough to pay off the debt discussed above.

Dispositions

Dispositions are a great solution for paying off debt, especially when those dispositions can be done at a profit and when it is non-revenue producing land that is icing on the cake. The best thing that has happened to WHLR all year was the $2.9 million sale of their Laskin Road property. A property that was providing $0 revenue provided much-needed cash and an increase in their net-assets since it sold above book value.

Currently, WHLR has 6 more land-only assets and two leased properties classified as "Held For Sale." The two leased properties are Monarch Bank and The Shoppes At Eagle Harbor.

Monarch Bank is a legacy asset, acquired in 2007 for $2.4 million, encumbered by a $1.25 million mortgage and currently on the books for $1.35 million. The asking price for the property is $2 million. After debt service, this property is only providing $38,000/year in revenue. On one hand, the loss of the property is not going to make a material impact, on the other hand, even if they get asking price it does not make a substantial difference to their debt after fees.

Eagle Harbor is a bit different. WHLR reports an NOI of $447,957 and the property is secured by a $3.29 million mortgage. Purchased in 2012 for $5.2 million, it is currently carried at $4.1 million. If it sells, this property has the potential to pay off a significant chunk for debt. However, as a stabilized property, it will be crucial that WHLR gets a good price to justify the loss of cash flow. $6 to $7 million would be a positive sales price for WHLR, which would be a cap rate in the mid 6s to low 7s. Currently, WHLR does not have a public asking price.

It appears to me that WHLR could possibly have enough proceeds from sales to handle their immediate needs. However, the main difficulty with relying on sales is that you do not control when the sale happens. To complicate things, WHLR simply cannot afford to let the sales happen at bargain prices. They are already being sued by JCP due to a disagreement over whether or not they have violated the asset restrictions of the Series D Preferred covenants.

Since the covenant relies on book value and adding back accumulated depreciation, some sales could dilute the calculated asset value. For example, the Monarch Bank would have to sell at $2.4 million to be neutral. Since they are only asking $2 million, that is unlikely to happen. Even if WHLR wins in court with their calculation, they could still face violating the covenant in the future using their method of calculation. Dispositions will have to occur not only above book value but above book value plus depreciation and amortization.

Additionally, the majority of WHLR's properties are encumbered at the property level. So sales proceeds must first go to paying property level debt, before it can be used for other purposes.

While selling and deleveraging is an obvious benefit to WHLR, they are hampered by their covenants when choosing what to sell and when.

Refinancings

The final lever that WHLR has to pay off their maturities is refinancings, which is primarily the method they have used to pay down KeyBank and Revere as much as they have. The problem is that WHLR does not have any meaningful unencumbered properties. They are already leveraged at 70% debt to assets.

They have a few assets, like Lumber River where they likely have room to increase leverage, which I anticipate they will do this year. So far, WHLR's refinancing efforts have led to an increase in interest rates. I expect that trend to continue as lenders demand higher rates as LTV increases.

Despite reducing their total debt amount, WHLR is actually paying more in interest expenses.

The Future

The real kicker is that WHLR has put an awful lot of effort into managing an insignificant portion of their liabilities. In December of 2019, another $50 million will be maturing on the Key line. WHLR doesn't have $50 million in dispositions. Key will most likely extend the line again, for a price, but they will almost certainly suck up any leftover cash that WHLR has.

WHLR only has a few million a quarter in disposable cash flow. That amount might increase if they can raise their occupancy rate (or decrease if anchors keep closing and with dispositions), but it is going to remain under $3 million available after preferred dividends and cap-ex.

The Series D Preferred (WHLRD) is the elephant in the room. WHLR has just under 5 years to do something about them before the interest penalties kick in. Redeeming them simply is not a viable option.

Some have suggested that WHLR might buy them back at the discount provided by the market. However, where would they get the cash to do so? A million or two per quarter is not going to make a material difference, especially when the market realizes WHLR is buying them back.

KeyBank has waived defaults numerous times and has continued to allow WHLR to kick the can. At any time, they could simply refuse to negotiate the next deadline and force a bankruptcy, where they are near the top of the capital food chain. Does anyone believe that Key is going to let the preferred shares get paid off before them? Of course not.

WHLR will have to pay off the majority of the preferred shares by refinancing or some kind of voluntary swap. Who is going to offer WHLR $90 million in financing? And a voluntary swap only works if most preferred shareholders view the result as something better than enforcing the current terms.

Conclusion

Whenever a company is continually waiting to the last minute to handle maturing debt, that is a warning sign. For the immediate maturities, WHLR appears to have enough levers and their lenders have been generally cooperative. However, each time WHLR kicks the can, the lenders have been extracting more interest, more fees and more collateral. WHLR is not significantly deleveraging and it is difficult to see how they can. They are playing the game of paying off current debt with greater debt.

WHLR's disposition list is meager with 6 land parcels and 2 improved properties. They are at the mercy of the market as far as the timing of those sales. For the improved parcels, making sure they get a large enough sale price will be crucial. The dispositions WHLR has made so far have decreased total debt, but interest rate increases from their refinancings have caused total debt service costs to increase.

Operationally, there is significant room for improvements. It seems like as soon as WHLR fills an anchor, another one goes dark. When the SEG bankruptcy is in the rear-view mirror, that pace might slow down and allow WHLR to improve their occupancy rates. However, so far the majority of anchors are being replaced by tenants that pay materially less rent. That not only hurts operating income, it also will hurt the value of the property if WHLR attempts to sell it. In some cases, like I believe could happen with Perimeter Square, it could create complications when WHLR seeks to refinance the mortgage.

The Series D Preferred Shares are the largest problem in the future. It is a large obligation with no obvious path to managing. Sooner or later, it is likely that the preferred dividends will be suspended to provide additional cash flow that can be used to attempt to increase NOI. Since the shares are cumulative, WHLR could quickly find themselves in a hole they cannot dig out of. When the shares were trading below $20, the price seemed attractive for those willing to stomach the risk. At today's price of $22, I do not see the preferred shares as a viable opportunity.

It is very difficult to see any future where the current common equity survives. At best, it is a trading vehicle for those who wish to gamble on the near-term momentum.

