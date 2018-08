Interactive Brokers - Steve Sosnick: Thoughts On Marijuana Stocks In Canada

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), maker of Corona and Modelo beers, bolstered its bet in the cannabis industry with a CAD5bn (US$4bn) investment in Canada's Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC).

It appears anywhere between 50% to 60% of the retail volume that's recently been trading in Canada in terms of stocks and options has been in marijuana-related companies.

Steve Sosnick, Interactive Brokers' chief options strategist, discusses the attraction to marijuana stocks in Canada.

[Note: This material was originally published on IBKR Traders' Insight on August 29, 2018.]

