EPR: The Dip Is Filling In

Overall, EPR is looking to end the year strong. The deep discounts provided by unreasonable fear are disappearing.

EPR Properties (EPR) started the year with a stumble as one of their top 10 tenants, Children's Learning Adventures filed for bankruptcy. As I covered in my initial article on the subject, EPR stopped receiving rent in 2017 and when negotiations broke down, they sent notices of lease termination. CLA responded by filing for bankruptcy, the only move that would prevent them from being evicted from the properties.

21 of EPR's operating properties were impacted, as well as 2 properties that were under construction. Most recently, EPR had extended the lease through August 31st. A press release stated:

If the new lease is not extended, CLA will be required to expeditiously vacate these properties, in which case the Company intends to lease some or all of the 21 schools to other operators.

EPR did not include any revenues beyond July from the CLA properties in their updated guidance. So this is an area where they have a chance to beat guidance. There has been no 8-K, so is CLA leaving, or was the lease extended?

The Internet Makes This Easy

There was once a day I would have needed to get in my car and drive to a location to see if it was still open. Fortunately, Facebook makes our lives much easier. The 9 properties that EPR had initially sent notices of lease terminations to were, Broomfield, Colorado; Ashburn, Virginia; West Chester, Ohio; Chanhassen, Minnesota; Ellisville, Missouri; Farm Road-Las Vegas, Nevada; Fishers, Indiana; Tredyffrin, Pennsylvania; and Westerville, Ohio.

All 9 of them are still open, with active Facebook pages that have been recently updated and reflect school activities are going on now and planned for the future. Posts like this one from West Chester Ohio:

Source

From this, I extrapolate that at the minimum some kind of extension was agreed upon. At least I would hope that the schools would not be bringing the kids back for one week when they know they are not going to be paying rent and going to be evicted in September.

For now, these Facebook pages enjoy a spot on my bookmark bar to get notice if the schools will suddenly be closing. I expect that an 8-K will be filed within the next week or two notifying us of an updated agreement.

Assuming that any agreement will be at or above the $1 million/month charged in August, EPR should be looking at an additional $4 million in revenue above guidance.

Schlitterbahn

I addressed the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in this article. Schlitterbahn is facing a criminal trial over the death of Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt water slide. The Judge in the case recently ruled that the slide will be taken down with parts preserved for the Kansas Attorney General's office to use as evidence.

EPR's concern stems from the STAR (Sales Tax Revenue) bonds, which are government-provided bonds that were intended to be used as a source of funds to pay off the $174.3 million mortgage. As described in an 8-K,

An anticipated source of repayment on the mortgage loans is the issuance of sales tax revenue bonds ("STAR Bonds") which have been committed for the Project. The STAR Bonds are issuable in tranches as the development Project is completed and require additional approval from the State of Kansas and the local government prior to each issuance. There can be no assurance that the recent criminal indictments will not delay or cause the State of Kansas or the local government to refuse to provide the necessary approval for future issuances. If additional STAR Bonds cannot be issued, the likelihood that SVV will be able to fully repay the mortgage loans will be negatively impacted. In addition, negative publicity may have a negative impact on attendance at the Schlitterbahn waterparks, which may reduce the funds available to SVV to repay the mortgage loans.

This may or may not be an issue. The loan matures in May of 2019, so it could be an unpleasant surprise in Q2 of 2019. EPR's downside is protected by mortgages on 3 Schlitterbahn parks. So if the worst-case scenario occurs, EPR does have the ability to foreclose on the properties and would most likely keep them operating either through a TRS or by leasing them to another tenant.

Conclusion

The CLA situation appears to be working itself out. While EPR has some lost rent, they have recovered what they could. I believe that the lease has been extended and CLA will emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the year with a new long-term lease. For the near future, the fact that the schools are still open is a positive since any rent received was not included in guidance and therefore should lead to EPR beating their current guidance.

Schlitterbahn remains a potential risk out on the horizon, but it is one that might never arrive. All three parks that secure the mortgage have remained open and operating.

The fears over AMC Entertainment (AMC) that first started providing a significant discount for investing in EPR seem to be subsiding. The movies are having a solid year in terms of revenue, even though attendance still lags. Fewer people are watching movies, but those people are willing to pay more. This is exactly the dynamic that supports the AMC/EPR strategy of adding premium amenities to their theaters. Proactively adapting to a future where upgrading the experience provided by going to the theater is as important as the movies themselves.

The sad part, for me, is that throughout 2018, EPR has been my number one target. Whenever I had spare change in my account, buying EPR was a no-brainer.

Source: Tradingview.com

A nice big dip for a company with a solidly covered monthly dividend. None of the issues that have cropped up have even come close to putting the dividend at risk. With the recovery over the last 3 months, EPR has gone from a no-brainer target to a fair value.

I have no intention of selling, but since I am already overweight, I am no longer adding to my position. From here, I expect growth to come at a more measured pace and be tied more closely to AFFO growth.

With strength returning to the common shares, I fully expect that 2019 guidance will call for a much more aggressive acquisition pace than we saw in 2018.

Traditionally, EPR releases guidance with the Q3 earnings. With the CLA situation being resolved, and my projection of a stronger acquisition year, I suspect that guidance for 2019 will be strong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.