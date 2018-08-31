Upland Software: The Bull Case Is Strengthened After A Strong Q2

Upland Software's (UPLD) recent quarter was definitely a strong one. I will post some excerpts from the company's earnings conference call along with my comments and highlights. The article is a little long, but you can skip the quoted parts if you like without missing anything significant.

Upland acquired RO Innovation during the second quarter and along with its earlier acquisitions it helped boost the company's subscription revenue by 70% compared to Q2 2017. One thing that really annoyed me is that management did brag about meeting or exceeding guidance for "16 straight quarters", which a dangerous point of view to have. Companies that live quarter by quarter and worry about "meeting guidance" do not always end well.

Jack McDonald - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer We had 70% growth in recurring revenues in the second quarter. Our recurring revenues broke through $130 million annualized for the first time [...] Record adjusted EBITDA with an annualized run rate of over $50 million in the second quarter. [...] This is the 16th straight quarter of meeting or beating guidance. So that's every quarter since going public, showing the predictability and sustainability of our model.

However, the best part of the results, in my opinion, was its 6% organic growth mostly because one of the contributing factors was price increases. Inflation is a greatly favorable environment for Upland since it mostly pays with cash for its acquisitions. And despite management's conservative view of 0%-5% organic growth long-term, I believe that price increases will help keep this growth at the upper bound of their guidance.

Jack McDonald - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer We had a strong growth in organic growth in recurring revenues at 6% in the second quarter. So we had 6% organic in the first quarter and here we are at 6% organic in the second quarter. The reason for that strong organic growth really is the ability to execute on a number of different fronts. We have got some growth from our products from some great acquisitions we made. We are keeping more sales headcount. We are managing churn well. We are seeing some pricing strength. We are executing against platinum support. But as we said in the first quarter, we have had some good compares. We have strong go-lives. So we are not ready to declare 6% the new normal. We are sticking with our flat to 5% range for the business. But we are, of course, pleased to see strong organic growth in reported recurring revenues at 6% in the second quarter.

The company is on a run-rate of about $50 million of adjusted EBITDA for 2018 and is generating decent amounts of cash flow. It has $19 million in cash at hand and about $105 million of usable U.S. Federal Tax NOLs that will help keep its tax bill significantly low for the foreseeable future. And finally, it is eliminating all server capex by migrating to AWS.

Mike Hill - Chief Financial Officer Our second quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $12.5 million or 35% of total revenue, up 85% compared to $6.8 million or 29% of total revenue for the same period last year. Now on to our balance sheet and statement of cash flows. We ended the second quarter with $19 million in cash. Cash flows provided by operating activities were $4.3 million for the second quarter. Removing the cash portion of one-time acquisition transaction and restructuring cost from our operating cash flows, adjusted operating cash flow would have been $8.9 million for the quarter, or approximately two-thirds of our adjusted EBITDA. And Upland currently has approximately $105 million of usable U.S. Federal Tax NOLs. We expect to continue to pay roughly $3 million per year in cash taxes, mostly in the form of Canada Revenue Agency income taxes, Ireland income taxes and some U.S. state income taxes. And we are still on track to complete the migration of our cloud platform to AWS for all of our products by Q4, so we have minimized CapEx expanding. We are no longer buying equipment that's in the server farms.

Things are also going well on the debt front. The company has $95 million in available credit and their bankers told them that they can reduce their effective 6.6% interest rate.

Mike Hill - Chief Financial Officer We currently have approximately $95 million in available capacity on our existing credit facility, including the uncommitted accordion and we have been told by our bank syndicate that we have the ability to expand our credit facility further and revise our effective interest rate downward from our current 6.6% effective interest rate.

In the Q&A, the discussion was mostly focused on the company's ability to drive organic growth through across-the-board price increases, cross-selling, up-selling and improving the quality of its sales force. The company has a lot of complementary products and is definitely improving their sales force. However, management gave me the impression that they want to downplay this until they have solid results to report.

Jack McDonald - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer [...]What I love about the Upland model is that it's not a one-trick pony, right. We are making forward progress in a number of different areas. And when we talk about our plan around incremental organic growth, right, we are talking about four or five or six different areas where we think there is 50 to 150 basis points of potential incremental growth. [...] In addition to that, as we continue to scale the business and the platform, we have introduced more systemic uniform price increases which again early stages here. [...] And we talked about the fact that by the end of this year we want to see that sales headcount in the 20-plus range and that most of that growth will come through retaining sales forces on future acquisitions, which continues to be the case, right. But we have also made some organic hires in the sales and we have upgraded the quality of our sales force. So even where headcount hasn't changed, we have brought in better people. [...] we're starting from a baseline organic growth of last year, for example of maybe 2% and we talked about the various contributors to incremental organic growth, clearly, the sales force is probably the biggest of the opportunities because we were just understaffed on field sales. So adding that head of sales, holding on to the sales forces of the acquired businesses, there is an opportunity there between 50 and probably 200 basis points, right. Incremental gross dollar renewal rate is probably another 50 to 150 basis points. Platinum upsell, pricing strength, again another 50 to 150 basis points. And then cross-sell, I would put in the same category. Now if you added all that up, it takes you to a higher organic growth rate than we are experiencing currently. But we are not going to execute perfectly against that, right, few ever do. So that's why we remain sort of conservative in our outlook here with the flat to 5%, but we continue to execute.

I also liked their comments on M&A opportunities. They want not only the target to be a strategic and complementary fit, but also to be at a decent price. Also, they are seeing a lot of opportunities in the market that fit their parameters.

Jack McDonald - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer [...] We have got a multi-filtered approach when it comes to M&A. So we want a strategic fit, but we also have to have the financial criteria. We have got to have sticky products with high net dollar retention rates. We need high cash gross margins. We want the right kind of Fortune 2000 customer base. We want the right sales efficiency in the business so that we can drive positive organic growth within the construct of our model. And we want to be buying within that five to six to seven, maybe, times pro forma EBITDA multiple that we talked about. [...] And while we never guarantee timing on M&A, the pipeline is robust. We see nice sized opportunities in there.

Wrapping it up

While ESW is lowering its stake in the company, I believe that it is a purely profit-taking move. Upland is currently in a sweet spot and will continue to benefit both from operational improvements that increase customer retention and revenue per customer and from a favorable M&A environment.

You can read my initial analysis of Upland Software for more info, but my general take from this quarter is that the bullish case for the company is in full swing and will probably remain so for the foreseeable future.

