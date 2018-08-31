Infineon Facing Near-Term Ordering Risks, But Attractive Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Infineon looks undervalued on the basis of margins and EV/revenue, but the near-term challenges from trade tensions and lead times could argue for caution.

These are interesting times for the semiconductor industry. End-market demand is still pretty healthy and with many suppliers at or near capacity, lead times have lengthened and double-ordering has become more commonplace. That’s a threat to companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) (IFXGn.XE), ON Semiconductor (ON), and STMicroelectronics (STM), as the industry has struggled in the past to exit gracefully from periods of extended lead times and deal with what is often an over-capacity situation in the immediate aftermath.

I do believe the near-term outlook for Infineon has some risks to it (and I would say the same for ON, STM, and Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY)), but I like the company’s long-term growth opportunities in areas like auto, factory automation, renewables, and appliances, as it leverages its very strong position in power and looks to grow share in microcontrollers (or MCUs).

Leveraged To Some Great Markets

The auto sector has become one of the hottest spaces for semiconductor companies, with management teams looking to chase what is likely to be mid-to-high single-digit content growth across the sector over the next decade above and beyond underlying vehicle production growth. Infineon is already one of the largest players in auto, with a roughly 10% share that trails only NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

In those areas where Infineon has really focused, the company is even stronger. Infineon is far and away the largest player in power semiconductors for the auto space (IGBTs, MOSFETs, and so on) with around 25% share that dwarfs STM and Bosch. The company is also a strong #2 in auto sensors, though industry leader Bosch has twice Infineon’s 10%-11% share. Last and not least, Infineon is a distant #3 in auto MCUs, though it has ambitions of closing the considerable share gap between itself and Renesas (with 30% to 40% share) and NXP (with around 20% share).

Infineon’s auto business is presently divided between roughly 30% combustion engine powertrain, 30% safety (excluding ADAS), and 30% body/convenience, with the remainder split between electric vehicle and ADAS. Given the strong leverage to growth in EVs, powertrain, and safety/ADAS, though, I believe Infineon could see low double-digit to mid-teens growth in this business over the next five years. On the EV side, for instance, Infineon is the only company I’m aware of with auto-grade trench silicon carbide MOSFETs today, which are likely to be the go-to option for inverters (Rohm has trench SiC MOSFETs for industrial applications, while STM and others have planar SiC MOSFETs), and advanced ADAS systems could ultimately drive 20x or more content growth for companies like Infineon.

While auto already makes up more than 40% of Infineon’s revenue, it’s not the only meaningful growth opportunity. The company’s power products are well-placed in industrial automation, with robots and cobots requiring hundreds of dollars in power, sensor, and MCU products. Solar inverters are increasingly adopting SiC MOSFETs, supporting low double-digit growth potential, and wind power remains a double-digit growth opportunity.

Appliances may be something of a “stealth” growth opportunity for Infineon as well. Appliances are increasingly incorporating power semiconductors (“inverterization”) to make them more electricity-efficient, but only about one-third or so of appliances have switched so far. With third party research firm Markit estimating a near-doubling of inverterized appliances over the next five years, Infineon could see double-digit growth from this end-market.

Strong, And Committed To Getting Stronger

Power semiconductors are the core of Infineon’s business (around two-thirds), and the company has a commanding lead over ON and STM in terms of market share (roughly 18% versus 9% and 5%, respectively), with even stronger share in IGBTs and MOSFETs. Infineon has also been making ongoing investments in silicon carbide technology since introducing its first product about 17 years ago. While SiC adoption has been slow due to the costs involved, the benefits its offers in high-power systems (reduced electrical losses, smaller devices, and better efficiency) are increasingly valuable and I believe the scaling-up of supply and the growth of demand are about to make this a much more significant product category. Infineon won’t be alone here, ON, STM, and others have been investing in SiC capacity and capabilities as well, but Infineon has shown a commitment to ongoing investment into the business.

Infineon has likewise continued to reinvest in its market-leading MCU business and its growing sensor business, with the company more recently introducing products for ADAS and 3D time-of-flight sensing. While Infineon’s power business tends to dominate discussions of the company, I wouldn’t sleep on either the MCU or sensor business, as both have significant roles to play in growth markets like autos, factory automation, and IoT.

The company is also continuing to invest in physical capacity to grow the business. Management discussed this during its June Capital Markets Day, and the company’s growth-supporting investments are likely to depress free cash flow generation for the next few years. Still, I think it will be money well-spent as the company leverages incremental growth opportunities in areas like electric vehicles, ADAS, factory automation, renewables, and appliances.

One component of that plan is ongoing investment in 300mm wafer capacity. Infineon announced earlier this year that it would spend nearly $2 billion to build a second 300mm plant. Production should start ramping in 2021 and this new plant should support more than $2 billion a year in additional incremental revenue. It’s also worth noting that 300mm wafers offer better gross margins (a double-digit reduction in cost of goods) and better operating margins through lower D&A (compared to 200mm plants).

The Opportunity

I don’t think Infineon has much to apologize for right now, even though double-ordering is a threat. The company reported 11% like-for-like revenue growth in the fiscal third quarter (reported earlier in August), with stable gross margin but modest deterioration in operating margin (20bp) on a year-over-year basis. I expect high single-digit revenue growth over the next five years, as double-digit growth in areas like autos, automation, and appliances are offset by slower growth rates in businesses like computing, mobile, and chip card/security.

I don’t expect major margin leverage from Infineon and that is one of the bigger drawbacks to the story. Infineon has good operating margins relative to peers like ON and Renesas, but high teens operating margins aren’t all that high relative to the semiconductor space overall, and it does limit the valuation multiple for the shares.

I do expect some operating margin leverage over time, lower capex after this current investment period, and better asset utilization over time. That all should drive double-digit FCF growth over the long term, but this isn’t an especially compelling story on a discounted cash flow basis.

As far as risks go, I believe the current state of lead times and over-ordering is a significant near-term risk. Infineon management acknowledged that the third quarter book-to-bill of 1.5x was likely inflated by double-ordering, but it’s difficult to estimate the extent. In the past, periods of extended lead times have been followed by weaker results as duplicate orders are canceled and the industry adjusts to the new “real” demand and what is often inflated supply (inflated because the period of double-ordering gave an inaccurate picture of demand). That tends to lead to a period of weaker revenue, earnings, and orders, before the cycle resumes. Perhaps this cycle will be different, but it has been difficult for the industry in the past to gracefully “dismount” from a period of long lead times, and lead times are indeed stretched for products like IGBTs and MOSFETs.

The Bottom Line

Although Infineon doesn’t look cheap on a DCF basis, I do believe the shares are around 15% undervalued on the basis of margin-driven EV/revenue. That’s decent upside, particularly ahead of what could be a robust period of growth, but I can understand if investors want to wait and see the industry navigate through a normalization of lead times and the current global trade tensions before making a big commitment to a company with such large exposure to autos and extended lead times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.