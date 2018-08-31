It Pays To Be The External Manager

The primary governance risk is that the external manager uses its control to extract value from the REIT, to the detriment of shareholders and bondholders.

The rub with external management typically revolves around the length of the contract and the manager's compensation arrangement.

A REIT with an external management structure usually resembles a private equity arrangement, in which the external manager receives a flat fee and an incentive fee.

A few days ago, my friend and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Dane Bowler wrote a much-needed article titled, REIT Management Matters. Here's the crux of Bowler's piece:

"Management and the business strategy can matter as much as the NAV and bad management can cause tremendous amounts of damage. This article will discuss some techniques to spot and avoid bad management as well as how to go about finding good management."

Bowler highlighted a few key aspects of corporate governance, and today I would like to focus specifically on one of these: external management.

Keep in mind, REITs are either "internally managed", with management as employees, or "externally managed", pursuant to a management contract, with no direct employees.

Usually, private REITs (or non-traded REITs) are externally managed for a fee by a related-party manager. The related party fees for these types of vehicles can be significant and will vary based on the underlying investment premise and management services rendered.

In a REIT with an internal management structure, its own officers and employees manage the portfolio of assets. Conversely, a REIT with an external management structure usually resembles a private equity arrangement, in which the external manager receives a flat fee and an incentive fee for managing the REIT's portfolio of assets.

There has always been a debate over which management structure is most favorable, and the controversy seems to always center on conflicts of interest. Let me explain.

Conflicts of Interest

When you buy shares in a publicly traded REIT that is internally managed, you are providing capital (or equity) to the company to invest in buildings and pay the overhead (including salaries) for the business. So, theoretically, as an investor, you are paying for the salaries of the management team.

However, when you buy shares in an externally managed REIT, you are not actually hiring the management team. The Board has negotiated a contract with an outside management team to run the business, and typically, its compensation is tied directly to growing assets under management, much like the private equity model.

The rub with external management typically revolves around the length of the contract (these contracts impact the value of the company because if they are cancelled, all of the payments are accelerated) and the manager's compensation arrangement. More often than not, external managers create incentives that are not in the best interests of the shareholders.

An external manager typically receives a flat fee and an incentive fee, and generally, the flat fee is based on the asset value under management, which gives the manager incentive to purchase assets, while the incentive fee is based on the returns from the sale of assets.

Most incentive fees for external managers are structured with a high-water mark. Therefore, external managers will receive incentive fees only when the net asset value (or NAV) of a REIT rises above its highest historical NAV.

External structures can create governance risks (at least when compared to REITs that are internally managed), and these governance risks can translate into credit risks. The primary governance risk is that the external manager uses its control to extract value from the REIT, to the detriment of shareholders and bondholders.

It Pays To Be The External Manager

Now, before focusing on specific REITs that are externally-managed, let's start with one publicly-traded external manager, The RMR Group (RMR), that has a majority ownership and economic interest in and the managing member of RMR LLC (founded in 1986 to manage real estate-related businesses). RMR consists of providing management services to the six publicly traded REITs, three real estate related operating companies, one real estate securities mutual fund, and one firm specializing in commercial real estate finance.

As of June 30, 2018, The RMR Group LLC had approximately $30.0 billion of total assets under management, including more than 1,700 properties, and employed almost 600 real estate professionals in more than 35 offices throughout the United States; the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had over 52,000 employees.

RMR has a stable revenue base from recurring management fees, anchored by 20-year agreements and 20-year Property Management Agreements with the managed equity REITs. The business management revenues principally consist of annual fees based on 50 bps multiplied by the lower of: (1) the historical cost of real estate, or (2) total market capitalization. The property management revenues principally consist of annual fees based on 3.0% of gross rents collected at certain managed properties. The business management incentive fees are equal to 12% of value generated in excess of benchmark index total returns per share, subject to caps.

RMR also derives revenues from these operating businesses (more on that later) earned from TravelCenters of America (TA), Five Star (FVE) and Sonesta that consist of annual fees based on 60 bps multiplied by revenues (as defined). Some, but not all, of the properties operated by TA, FVE and Sonesta are owned by the managed REITs.

As noted above, RMR also has a Closed End Fund and Mortgage REIT Business. Revenues earned from RIF consist of annual fees based on 85 bps multiplied by average assets under management. Revenues earned from TRMT consist of an annual base management fee based on 1.5% of equity, and an incentive fee based on 20% of core earnings over a 7% hurdle rate.

In August 2018, RMR announced the launch of the RMR Office Property Fund LP through an agreement with ABP Trust (the "Portnoy Family Office"). The Fund will be a private, open end core fund focused on the acquisition, ownership and leasing of a diverse portfolio of office properties throughout the U.S. RMR is committing $100 million and the Portnoy Family Office is contributing $206 million of owned office properties to launch the Fund.

RMR has almost 600 CRE professionals in its corporate headquarters in Newton (Boston), MA, and more than 35 office locations throughout the U.S.

Let me be clear, RMR is a CASH COW, as the business model is fueled by diverse sources of revenues from multiple businesses and a wide range of real estate properties located throughout the U.S. Over the course of the company's history, the enterprise has proven its ability to grow fee revenues. The balance sheet has zero debt and positions RMR well for possible future expansion. Additionally, RMR possess an attractive cash flow to fund its dividend.

Owning the external manager may not be so bad, it pays well, as illustrated by the chart below:

But It Does Not Pay To Invest in These REITs

Whether internal or externally advised, governance is essential for REIT performance, and the only reason I own shares in REITs like Gladstone Land (LAND), Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), TPG Real Estate (TRTX), and KKR Real Estate (KREF) is because these externally-managed REITs have a strong commitment to corporate governance.

Many commercial mortgage REITs that are externally-managed have larger scale than the individual REIT, so it can provide services at a more economical cost than managing the REIT internally. For example, BXMT, TPG, and KREF are affiliated with their much larger sponsors like The Blackstone Group (BX) and TPG Real Estate, or KKR (KKR).

Also, with regard to management succession, externally-managed REITs have a broader set of employees from which to select senior executives, thereby broadening the skills and experiences available to the REIT. When external manager service agreements are specific and outline strict performance criteria, boards of REITs are better placed to oversee the manager's performance.

My biggest issue with externally managed REITs, however, is the influence that the manager has over the REIT to further his or her interests over those of the REIT's shareholders. External management representation on boards limits the board's capacity to independently oversee the external manager, and this often puts the manager in a highly conflicting role.

To make my case that RMR's REITs under-perform, I thought I would provide a quick recap for each REIT with a chart comparing historical price performance with the Vanguard Real Estate ETF Fund (VNQ).

Hospitality Property Trust (HPT) is a Lodging REIT that owns 323 hotels leased and operated by well-known hotel brands including many "best in class" hotel chains such as Marriott (NYSE:MAR), Carlson, Hyatt (NYSE:H), and Wyndham (NYSE:WYN). In addition to the hotel operations, HPT also has a portfolio of 199 travel centers (4,923 acres) leased to TravelCenters of America that represents around $3.5 billion of invested capital.

As noted above, RMR provides TA with business management services pursuant to a business management agreement and TA pays RMR fees for services based on a percentage of TA's fuel gross margin and nonfuel revenues. RMR also provides business and property management services to HPT. Thus, TA's business is substantially dependent upon the continued relationship with HPT. The loss of TA's leases with HPT, or a material change to their terms, could have a material adverse effect on TA's business, financial condition, or results of operations.

Don't be fooled, HPT is simply a publicly-traded REIT that is disguised as a private equity fund, and one of the reasons that the yield is so juicy is because HPT purchases assets from TA at above-market cap rates. When you combine the high leverage (~50% debt to EV) and the cheap TA deals, the profit margins are robust. But are they sustainable?

HPT has successfully engineered attractive dividend increases for over 7 years, but as you can see below, the company is saddled with complexity risk as the price performance has been sub-par for quite some time. Meanwhile, RMR investors are getting filthy rich on the fee income.

5-Year Chart via NASDAQ

Senior Housing Property Trust (SNH) is a diversified healthcare REIT founded in 1986 and commenced as a public REIT on September 17, 1999. With more than 19 years of public history, SNH has evolved into a $7.5 billion diversified healthcare REIT with 440 properties in 43 states and Washington D.C. The portfolio consists of 68 independent living properties, 198 assisted living properties, 39 nursing homes, 102 medical office buildings, 23 Life Science properties, and 10 wellness centers.

SNH's senior living portfolio consists of 304 communities and more than 35,000 units in 39 states. The largest senior living tenant, Five Star Quality Care, is also the largest tenant of the REIT. SNH derives around 27.4% of its overall revenue from Five Star's communities.

Keep in mind that SNH's concentration with FVE has decreased substantially since my previous article when FVE derived around 45% of revenue for SNH. However, SNH still derives over a quarter of income from the FVE assets and the conflicts of interest are still relevant.

SNH has not grown its dividend since 2012, and upon closer examination, we can see that the company's profit margins have not been as healthy as other healthcare REITs. Using FAST Graph data, SNH's AFFO payout ratio is over 103%, which means that the company is not covering its dividend from free cash flow. The 8.2% dividend yield may look tempting, but "buyer beware".

5-Year Chart via NASDAQ

Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) went public in 2009, and since that time, the Massachusetts-based REIT has grown to 108 properties (167 buildings) located in 31 states and Washington D.C., containing approximately 17.5 million square feet.

GOV has ~11.3% of ABR (annual base rent) expiring in 2018 and ~17.3% in 2019. The company said that it expects tenants representing 4.9% of ABR will vacate over the next twelve months and tenants representing 0.6% are at risk of downsizing or vacating. Also, as noted in a previous article, it is likely that the IRS will vacate GOV's Fresno property in 2022. This property is over 531,000 square feet and it was built in 1971 (functionally obsolete perhaps?).

The problem with GOV's business model is that it has enhanced cap-ex demands and many of the buildings are older and it appears that GOV does not have sufficient capital to renovate the older buildings. Much like mall REIT, CBL Properties (CBL), GOV is experiencing tighter payout ratios that will likely succumb to a dividend cut. GOV has not increased the dividend in over five years and the AFFO payout ratio (using FAST Graph data) is 123% (scream "sucker" yield).

4-Year Chart via NASDAQ

Select Income REIT (SIR) owns directly or indirectly through its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. SIR's office tenants are diversified by industry across properties in 28 states. The company is investment grade rated and operates with an investment grade financial profile, with a total debt-to-total gross assets ratio of 41.7%.

In January 2018, SIR's subsidiary IPO created Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to focus on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the U.S. Over 28.5 million square feet of Hawaii landholdings and mainland industrial properties were part of the subsidiary IPO to create ILPT. SIR owns a 69.2% common equity interest in ILPT and it remains a consolidated subsidiary of SIR.

The transaction allowed SIR to reduce Debt-to-EBITDA to 6x, an important metric for maintaining its investment-grade ratings. Capital raised in the subsidiary IPO was at a higher forward FFO multiple compared to SIR, meaning the subsidiary IPO was a more accretive way to reduce leverage compared to a SIR common equity raise. ILPT represents approximately 35% of consolidated SIR NOI. ILPT's higher multiple and greater growth prospects create potential upside for SIR shareholders.

In May 2018, one of SIR's tenants defaulted on its lease for a property located in Naperville, IL, with approximately 820,000 rentable square feet and an original lease expiration date of March 31, 2029. As of June 30, 2018, the annual rent due from the tenant under this lease was $15.2 million.

Approximately 468,000 square feet of this property is occupied by subtenants of the tenant that defaulted, and these subtenants have received notices to pay rents under the applicable subleases directly to SIR as a result of this tenant default.

On July 3rd, SIR said it was "evaluating its options to recover and mitigate its damages". During the three months ended June 30, 2018, SIR recorded a non-cash charge of $10.6 million to write off straight line rents receivable related to this lease with the tenant that defaulted.

Again, like most of the RMR REITs, SIR's yield appears to be a "sucker yield". Take a closer look at the 9.5% yield because it appears too good to be true (AFFO payout ratio is 103%).

4-Year Chart via NASDAQ

The Bottom Line: Management is critical to the investing process, and it's critical that investors recognize the risks of owning shares in an externally-managed REIT. That's not to say that you should avoid them all; as I said, I own shares in a few. However, it's important to recognize the risks and understand that the "tangible proof in the pudding" is dividend safety.

While it may not pay dividends to invest in these REITs, it certainly pays if you are the external manager (especially RMR). Congrats to those who invested in RMR (and special shout out for Chris DeMuth for spotting RMR in the early innings).

Source: RMR Investor Presentation, FAST Graphs, HPT Website, SNH Website, GOV Website, SIR Website, and ILPT Website

