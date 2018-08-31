REX American Resources In Q2: Distillers Grains And Tax Credits Saved The Day

U.S. ethanol producer REX American Resources (REX) reported Q2 earnings earlier this week that showed marked improvements over its Q2 2017 results for both revenue and diluted EPS. (A lack of analyst coverage prevents comparisons with the consensus estimates.) A closer look, however, reveals that the YoY improvement was mostly attributable to last year's federal tax reform legislation and the generation of tax credits by REX's recently-acquired refined coal segment. While the fact that the earnings growth was partly the result of the latter should not be held against the company's operations, the Q2 report showed that the operating environment for its primary ethanol segment remained quite weak throughout the latest quarter. The company's share price fell by roughly 4% in response to the earnings report's release and a subsequent earnings call, although it has subsequently made up some of that lost ground (see figure).

REX's consolidated revenue improved YoY by 18.5% to $128.8 million. Notably, while the price of gasoline increased by 38% over the same period (see figure), this was not the cause of the company's higher revenue result as its average ethanol sales price declined by 5% at the same time. As I pointed out in an earnings preview for REX, this was to be expected given that ethanol prices have lost ground against gasoline prices over the last several months in response to the White House's decision to weaken the U.S. biofuels mandate.

Rather, the revenue gain was primarily due to sharp YoY rises to the price of another factor that I highlighted in the preview, dried distillers grains and solubles [DDGS], which are an important co-product of the corn ethanol production pathway. Management had noted the role that strong DDGS prices had played in its Q1 earnings, stating during the earnings call that high demand from Vietnam, in particular, had caused DDGS to trade at a premium to corn. The 40% YoY DDGS price growth that REX reported in Q1 2018 was topped by 56% YoY price growth in the latest quarter, suggesting that the DDGS price strength is due to more than short-term factors. Ethanol sales also rose by 19% YoY to 72.7 million gallons, although the positive impact of this change on REX's consolidated revenue was partly offset by the lower ethanol price.

REX's new refined coal segment continued to be an important contributor to the company's earnings through its generation of Section 45 tax credits, with its operating loss of $4.3 million in Q2 being more than offset by net tax benefit of $5.6 million that marked a YoY increase of almost $8 million. The refined coal segment was responsible for nearly 1/3 of REX's consolidated net income in the latest quarter, which is especially impressive given that it didn't even appear on the Q2 2017 earnings report. Whereas the company's consolidated pre-tax income fell by 25% from Q2 2017 to the latest quarter, REX recorded a 214% net income increase to $9.2 million over the same period largely because of the tax benefit. Diluted EPS rose to $1.43 from $0.45, and this result was aided by a 1.4% decrease to the company's number of average weighted shares outstanding as it continued its share buyback program (shares worth $7.5 million were repurchased in the latest quarter alone). EBITDA fell slightly YoY from $10.2 million to $9.4 million, although this result has lost much of its usefulness as a measure of REX's profitability following its refined coal segment acquisition.

REX's balance sheet continued to be in excellent shape at the end of the latest quarter, with its total cash and short-term holdings of $186 million being just shy of Q2 2017's level. The company still has more than 427,000 shares available to repurchase under its existing buyback authorization out of 6.4 million shares outstanding. This will provide its investors with an important share price backstop in the event that corn ethanol margins remain lower than in 2017 through the rest of the 2018.

That backstop will likely become increasingly important based on a number of statements that REX's management made during the Q2 earnings call. Management's short-term guidance is for Q3 earnings to fall compared to Q3 2017's admittedly high diluted EPS of $2.00, although continued high DDGS prices and tax credits from the refined coal segment will almost certainly keep the Q3 2018 result in positive territory. That said, DDGS and the Section 45 tax credits will need to be important earnings drivers moving forward given the oversupply that management continues to see in the U.S. ethanol sector. Executive Chairman Stuart Rose was especially bearish about the short-term outlook, suggesting that some of the industry's existing production capacity will need to shut down before margins can be expected to recover:

What we really need is some of these plants to close down and not be sold particularly out of service. And I don't know what it will - whether Zafar maybe you have some knowledge or some ideas on that. I don't see any of them at this point in time going permanently out of service. Zafar, do you want to elaborate on that. ...One thing that happens Pavel, in our industry nothing ever closes permanently. They close and then crush spreads go up and then they reopen and backout at it again, that's just the nature of the industry.

Management also made it clear that REX is unlikely to engage in any M&A activity, despite the presence of what they described as a "buyer's market" due to depressed production margins, in an effort to maintain the company's own industry-leading margins. This will allow the company to maintain its hefty cash reserve for the buyback program, although management's lack of acquisition activity is another signal that they expect margins to remain low for the foreseeable future.

REX American Resources showed in its Q2 earnings report that it continues to be one of the strongest companies in the U.S. ethanol sector thanks to its historical focus on quality in the form of high margins over quantity in the form of capacity growth. Its operating margin fell to its lowest Q2 level in several years (see figure) as a lower ethanol price resulted in ethanol margin compression. That said, its Q2 profit margin fared substantially better, reflecting the growing importance of its refined coal segment at a time when ethanol's operating outlook is quite poor. A focus on share buybacks over M&A will limit REX's growth prospects in the event that ethanol margins recover, but in the meantime, it will also limit shareholder losses in the event that management's expectations of a slow and prolonged recovery are realized.

